Marvel Reveals the Next Black Panther After T’Challa’s Death (And It’s a Shocker)

A new Black Panther has stepped up after the death of T’Challa. Readers return to the world of Marvel Knights for The World To Come, a six-issue limited series by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada and writer Christopher Priest. The Marvel Knights line was a boon for the publisher when it debuted in 1998, and two of its architects are back for Marvel Knights: The World To Come. The series focuses on Black Panther and Wakanda, jumping back and forth through time to slowly reveal how T’Challa’s death kicks off our chain of events. But with T’Challa gone, someone else has to step into the role of the Black Panther. But fans may not be ready for the face they see under the mask.

WARNING: Spoilers for Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 below.

Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 comes from the creative team of Joe Quesada, Christopher Priest, Richard Isanove, Richard Starkings, and Comiccraft’s Tyler Smith. Much of the conflict takes place in the Republic of Wakanda, 8 Years Before The World To Come. An older T’Challa is engaged in a tribal challenge against his son Ketema to decide who will rule over Wakanda. Ketema is wearing a full-body Black Panther costume, keeping his identity a secret. However, it’s made clear that T’Challa is his father and we’re assuming it’s by blood.

We flash back to T’Challa’s marriages to Storm and Monica Lynne, with Monica shown to be pregnant with a boy. The tribal challenge between T’Challa and Ketema continues until the boy finally gets the upper hand on his father. Ketema stands above a bloodied T’Challa and takes off his mask to reveal that he’s a white male with blond hair.

Obviously, this is a pretty big development for the King of an African nation. Is Monica Lynne Ketema’s mother? Is T’Challa his biological father? The finale of Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 opens up several questions. It’s worth pointing out that when we flashback to T’Challa returning to Monica to propose in the rain, she ditches her significant other at the time — who appears to be a white male — to accept T’Challa’s proposal. Perhaps he is secretly Ketema’s father, but T’Challa helped raise the boy as if he were his own.

However, Ketema clearly has resentment towards T’Challa. He mentions being raised by the clerics of Wakanda, possibly since the King of Wakanda couldn’t be seen raising a white child. T’Challa also calls Ketema his only son, but the cover of Marvel Knights: The World To Come #3 shows T’Challa standing with a Black boy and a white boy, signifying that they are both meant to be his sons. It’s a lot to digest, which makes reading each future chapter all the more appealing.

The death of T’Challa kickstarts Wakanda’s downfall as a race starts to attain the precious metal Vibranium. Marvel teases that heroes, villains, and mutants will all have parts to play, with the winner of tribal combat ushering in The World To Come.

What do you think about the big reveal in Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!