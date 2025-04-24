Who is heir to the throne of Wakanda? That’s the question in Marvel Knights: The World to Come, a new six-issue series set in the future of the main Marvel Universe. Decades after Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada launched the Marvel Knights imprint with the 1998 Black Panther comic run — an influential run that made Everett K. Ross a member of the supporting cast and featured the first appearances of characters like Nakia/Malice, Zuri, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje — Priest and Quesada will introduce another major character to the Wakandan mythos.

“There’s not a lot I can say without revealing too much,” Quesada told Marvel.com about the upcoming Marvel Knights: World to Come #2, which doesn’t go on sale until July. “So what I can say is that if you think issue 1 was insane, issue 2 has even more unexpected twists and turns, because Wakanda has a new Queen and soon there will be a new heir to the throne.”

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #2 wraparound Cover art by Joe Quesada

On sale June 4, the first issue — written by Priest and penciled by Quesada — kicks off the series with King T’Challa’s death. Per the official description, “The King of Wakanda is dead, leaving unguarded the world’s most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel’s heroes, villains and mutants. With T’Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever.”

Along with the just-released cover above, which depicts the warrior king’s final moments and T’Challa’s queen pregnant with their child, Marvel shared this logline for the second issue: “THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! Uncover the shocking developments that led to the death of the T’Challa and the dark truth behind the conflict erupting across the globe. What secrets await in Mexico? What role did Everett K. Ross play in the King of Wakanda’s fall and, most importantly, who is T’Challa’s heir?!”

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1 cover by joe quesada

“In September 1998, Marvel Knights Daredevil #1 hit the stands, followed by The Punisher, Inhumans, and Black Panther. Eight months earlier, [co-editor] Jimmy Palmiotti, [managing editor] Nanci Dakesian, and I, along with our creators, spent endless hours and sleepless nights producing the best books we could,” Quesada said when announcing the Marvel Knights series in March. “We knew they looked different — edgier than anything Marvel was publishing at the time — but in a struggling comic book industry, there was no guarantee anyone would notice. We were confident they’d do well, but we didn’t anticipate the overwhelming fan reaction or the lasting impact Marvel Knights would have on Marvel.”

The former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief continued, “Fast forward to October 2017 — my best bud, mentor, and Marvel Knights Black Panther writer (and, for my money, the best writer in comics), Christopher Priest, pitched me an idea rooted in his original Marvel Knights take on T’Challa and Wakanda. It was insane, beautiful, and edgy as hell. I told him I HAD to draw it — and that we should go even bigger. Priest delivered an opus — a journey that lets us — and fans — celebrate those original books while taking familiar characters to new and unexpected places. I haven’t had this much fun drawing a project since Marvel Knights Daredevil #1.”

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1 goes on sale June 4, followed by issue #2 on July 9.