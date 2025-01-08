New Black Panther Rumor Has Marvel Fans Fuming (But Some Are Happy With It)

Marvel is reportedly looking to replace Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa for future Black Panther appearances and the reaction is pretty split among fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for having one of the longest ongoing cinematic stories out there. While there are film franchises that have existed for much longer, like James Bond, the MCU has been telling one big story for nearly 20 years now. Everything is connected and all of the key characters have been played by their actors for many years. However, this unique storytelling experiment has also resulted in some difficult challenges for Marvel and its group of filmmakers.

In 2020, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer. It was a sudden surprise to fans and Boseman’s colleagues as he had largely kept it a secret for some time. It was a devastating loss given Boseman was a talented actor and was really just beginning his stint in the Marvel universe. Boseman had only appeared in one solo movie and was preparing to star in a Black Panther sequel at the time of his death.

Sadly, plans for that film were scrapped when Boseman passed away and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dealt with his death in-universe, opting to kill T’Challa off off-screen. The movie dealt with Wakanda in the wake of T’Challa’s death and ultimately saw the mantle of Black Panther getting passed down to Shuri. It was also teased at the end of the film that T’Challa had a son that was named after his father.

With all of that said, journalist Jeff Sneider is reporting that Marvel is looking to recast T’Challa for future Black Panther appearances. Boseman’s version of T’Challa would be left untouched, but a new version of the character would be brought in through the multiverse, possibly for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Sneider noted that the role was offered to an unnamed actor last fall, but the actor declined. However, Marvel is still looking to find someone to fill the role. Black Panther 3 is currently in development with Ryan Coogler still involved, but not much is known about the project at the moment and if it’ll center around this new version of T’Challa.

Coogler is working on a new vampire movie known as Sinners which releases later this year, so it’s likely he’s still in the fairly early stages of putting together Black Panther 3. However, Denzel Washington did let it slip that he will be involved in the new Black Panther film in some capacity. Although Sneider has a mixed track record with exclusives, he has correctly reported on things such as Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Doctor Doom prior to their announcement. Nevertheless, take the news with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed by Marvel.

Regardless, the rumor has sent the Marvel community into a frenzy. Marvel fans are pretty split with some feeling like it’s a bad, disrespectful decision while some long for the return of T’Challa. You can see some of the fan reactions below.

Black Panther Fans Would Prefer T’Challa’s Son

@JessyAraiza3 on Twitter: “Use his son also named T’Challa and just age him up so he can start being Black Panther. That’s the best route especially if Shuri isn’t gonna be Black Panther anymore.”

@TheSliceofAnime on Twitter: “They got the kid, just wait ten years and you’ll have him back, until then MAKE OTHER CHARACTERS THAT AUDIENCES LIKE.”

Some Marvel Fans Think Recasting Black Panther Is The Right Move

@ResonantJustice on Twitter: “Ultimately the right decision, and one that should’ve been made back in 2021. They ALWAYS should’ve recast the role.”

@RandyS0725 on Twitter: “I think enough time has passed, I’d love a new actor in the role of MCU T’Challa (son of T’Chaka, Shuri’s brother). And hopefully, it means Marvel Studios got some time travel shenanigans in mind for Black Panther, because I don’t think it works otherwise.”

Some Black Panther Fans Think It’s Too Late to Recast

@MelaninMugen on Twitter: “Too fu–ing late for that. Should’ve did that for Black Panther 2.”

@will18872 on Twitter: “It’s too late now the 2nd movie was dedicated to his death so what’s the point now?”

Other Black Panther Fans Think The Move is Disrespectful

@FMark2011 on Twitter: “There was a WHOLE F–KING SEQUEL ABOUT HONORING HIS LEGACY WHAT ARE YOU F–KING THINKING?!”

@relentlessglyph on Twitter: “This is a really sh–ty thing to do… hopefully they reconsider”

Black Panther Fan Castings Have Already Begun

@dj0ssef on Twitter: “Damson Idris missed out on John Stewart, this could be the next best thing.”

@MACHESMALONE on Twitter: “Damson Idris, Aldis Hodge, Yahya Abdul Mateen II”