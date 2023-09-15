Marvel Announces New Power Pack Series From Louise Simonson and June Brigman

The Power Pack are soaring back into the pages of Marvel Comics. On Thursday, Marvel announced a new five-issue Power Pack miniseries, which will reunite series co-creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman. Titled Power Pack: Into the Storm, the book will be set during Simonson and Brigman's original run, and will pit the team of young superhero siblings against some new challenges. The first issue of Power Pack: Into the Storm will be available wherever comics are sold on January 24, 2024.

"It's funny how easy it is to slip back into Power Pack!" Simonson shared with Marvel.com. "This story explores the looming question: Should Power Pack tell their parents about their powers? I loved hinting at Franklin's nascent abilities, one blocked by his parents, but too powerful for even them to contain completely... Loved introducing a couple of Snark princesses—good and tragic—and delving a bit deeper into Snark culture. And I loved writing Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie one more time. The X-Man Storm, who shares this adventure, also added to the fun. And, of course, June Brigman's art is evocative and lovely."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is the New Power Pack Series About?

In Power Pack: Into the Storm, Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie Power are super hero siblings determined to do their part to protect the world despite their young age. The problem is that their parents don't want them to have powers—and can't find out that they do! But when their friend Franklin Richards has a premonition of a galactic threat hurtling their way, the Power siblings will have to decide what kind of heroes they want to be—and what they're willing to give up along the way!

"I always love playing with the kids," Brigman added. "I hope everyone enjoys reading this great story as much as I loved drawing it!"

Will the Power Pack Appear in the MCU?

Despite the Power Pack's name being thrown around countless times over the years, the group has yet to make their live-action debut, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or otherwise. Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn has previously been vocal about his own pitch for the title, which was ultimately nixed by Marvel. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the group is still a component of the Marvel Comics universe that he would like to bring to the screen.

"Power Pack is a property that we've been interested in for a long time," Feige told ScreenRant in a 2018 interview. "For many years because we wanted to do something for families, something that's a little younger, Ant-Man has kind of become that franchise, certainly with Ant-Man and the Wasp, but Power Pack still is one of the many things that we discuss, wouldn't it be fun to do someday?"

As mentioned above, the first issue of Power Pack: Into the Storm will be released wherever comics are sold on January 24, 2024.