Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Still Interested in Doing ‘Power Pack’ Movie

It seems Power Pack might have a bone to pick with Ant-Man in regards to not making it to the big screen just yet.

Marvel Studios has a number of projects in development, but one of the more promising ones revolved around the Power Pack, a group of lovable superpowered kids who fought evil and dealt with some adult themes in their adventures. During the premiere for Ant-Man and The Wasp Feige was asked about the project, and admits it is still something they want to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Power Pack is a property that we’ve been interested in for a long time,” Feige told Screenrant. For many years because we wanted to do something for families, something that’s a little younger, Ant-Man has kind of become that franchise, certainly with Ant-Man and the Wasp, but Power Pack still is one of the many things that we discuss, wouldn’t it be fun to do someday?”

That viewpoint is understandable. Ant-Man contains a number of factors that appeal to the family. It has the cool effects and awe-inspiring superheroics that appeal to both kids and adults but also happens to be one of the funnier offerings in Marvel’s repertoire, ensuring a laugh for all ages. At the heart of the movie though is a story about family, as Scott Lang attempts to be a better father to his daughter. It’s got a bit of everything, and now with the addition of The Wasp that only increases.

As for Power Pack, the chances of it making an MCU debut are still solid, though from Feige’s comments it doesn’t seem to be a priority for the studio. Power Pack focuses on four siblings who find themselves with supernatural powers after a Kymellian named Aelfyre fits them with abilities. They end up in a fight to save the world from an alien invasion, and thus the Power Pack was born.

While now might not be the right time, Power Pack would be the perfect breath of fresh air in Phase 4 or 5, so maybe we’ll see the team hit the screen in a few years.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.