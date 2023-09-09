MCU Variant Covers Revealed for New Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios is preparing to release the next movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Marvels. Fans are excited to see their favorite characters return in the upcoming sequel. From everything we've seen in the trailers for The Marvels, we will get another taste of the cosmic side of the MCU. With all significant Marvel Studios releases, Marvel Comics releases variant comic book covers centering on the film being released, and this time it's The Marvels. Marvel.com revealed two variant covers for Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 and Captain Marvel #2 that feature the three main characters from The Marvels. Both covers will be sold on October 11th and November 22nd, respectively. You can check out the MCU variant covers below.

Iman Vellani talks The Marvels

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Iman Vellani recently said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

What is The Marvel's About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Marvels and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it.

What do you think about these MCU variant covers? Are you excited to see The Marvels when it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!

(Photo: Marvel)