Knight has fallen. Ever since mercenary Marc Spector died and was reborn as the Fist of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, he's fought evil as the Crescent Crusader. But Spector's Midnight Mission is finally nearing its end: writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio's three-part Death of Moon Knight storyline culminates in December's Moon Knight #30 (legacy #230). MacKay and Cappuccio's Moon Knight then enters its next phase in January with Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, which will give rise to a new avatar of Khonshu's wrath. But first, witness "The Terminal Seconds of Moon Knight" in Moon Knight #30, on stands December 13.

Part 1 of "The Final Days of Moon Knight" saw Moon Knight and his allies — Hunter's Moon, Tigra, 8-Ball, and Soldier — storm The Mount: Black Spectre's base of operations where he's commenced a plot to active Sarnak's resonator beneath Manhattan that will broadcast a "killsound" driving everyone in the city mad. Marc entrusted his vampiric assistant, Reese, with leading the Midnight Mission in the event of his death, and promised to return for Tigra, who was stuck after she stepped onto a booby trap rigged to explode. A bloodied Marc made his way through floors of fighters, traps, and weapons to confront Black Spectre, who warned: "One of us dies tonight. And if it's you, I'm sending this whole city with you."

In Part 2, as the villain Zodiac attacked the Midnight Mission and Hunter's Moon battled Sarnak, Marc revealed the latest incarnation of the Black Spectre to be... Ryan Trent, the second Black Spectre, who Marc defeated years ago (in Moon Knight vol. 7). Another Black Spectre then shot Marc multiple times, detonated explosions in The Mount, and unmasked himself as the Shadow Cabinet's supposedly-dead Robert Plesko. Part 3 picks up where Moon Knight #29 left off: with Plesko's Black Spectre reveling in the fall of Marc Spector.



"You were the toughest man I'd ever met. The most bloody-minded, unkillable creature I'd ever encountered," Black Spectre says in the preview pages, below. "I couldn't believe that someone managed to put you down."

MOON KNIGHT #30

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Cover by Stephen Segovia

On Sale 12/13