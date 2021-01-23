Marvel Reveals Black History Month Variant Covers

With February kicking off in ten days, Marvel Comics has revealed their full slate of Black History Month variant covers that will be released next month. Highlighting classic Marvel heroes like Storm, Black Panther, War Machine, Blade, Miles Morales, and newcomers like Ironheart and the new Valkyrie will be featured on the covers, featuring art by rising star artist Ernanda Souza for her Marvel Comics debut. The variant covers aren't the only ways Marvel is marking Black History Month as they'll also be releasing Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1, a special one-shot featuring many of the above characters plus even more.

“First of all, I have to say that working for Marvel is a huge dream come true. I grew up watching Marvel movies and TV shows—especially the X-Men animated series in the '90s—and playing the whole Arcade franchise games. And to be honest, I never thought I would ever do work with them, but I'm glad to say I did,” Souza said in a statement. “As an Afro/Latin artist, it's a big honor for me to start with the company and work on some of the characters I like and who represent the Black community. Representation with respect is always a good thing, there can never be too much. I know I can only speak for myself, but I hope I did them justice.”

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 will include stories about: Venom by Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri), Blade by Danny Lore (2020 Ironheart), Luke Cage by Ho Che Anderson (King), a wild night in Madripoor with Domino by author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, War Girls), and a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story by writer Stephanie Williams.

You can find all of the released variant covers below.