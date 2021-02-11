Marvel Reveals New X-Corp Series

✖

Marvel's X-Men universe is expanding once more, and after a long wait, we finally have our first look at X-Corp. The new series is being written by Tini Howard (Excalibur) and artist Alberto Foche and will showcase a new group of X-Men with business on their minds. Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington head the new X-Corporation, and there's a lot riding on both of them as they fight battles in the boardroom and on the battlefield, and they'll do so with a new lineup of the best and brightest Krakoa has to offer. You can check out the cover and the official description below.

"The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense confrontation with one of Krakoa’s first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel’s wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?"

X-CORP #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by ALBERTO FOCHE

Colors by SUNNY GHO

Cover by DAVID AJA

On Sale 5/12

(Photo: Marvel)

X-Corp was previously teased quite a while back, but thanks to the changing landscape of the X-World, the book was shelved for a bit until it could be reworked.

"Hello! Some of you have been waiting a while for this book, and I'm the one to blame. I first pitched this story because I absolutely love the weird corporate world within Marvel Comics - specifically books like New X-Men, All-New X-Factor, and the history of what the X-Corporation was before. But in a new mutant era of gates and deals, X-CORP's ‘corporate embassy’ is a bit obsolete - and I refuse to sell you guys anything I wouldn't buy myself," Howard said.

"We shelved the book for a time (I had X OF SWORDS on my plate immediately after) and decided that X-CORP existed quietly in the background, there for us to debut when we had the right story to tell, the right public offering to make, if you will. Empyre: X-Men gave me a chance to test-drive some of the earliest concepts - Angel and Monet as dual CXOs, Jamie Madrox by their side, and the cleaning-up of some of Charles Xavier's portfolio. Since then, I've reworked the book entirely - and you'll know exactly why you've waited until now to see what they're up to," Howard said. "I've got a corporate past myself, and it's all going into this book. X-Corp: We're Simply Superior.”

This will be the first Marvel work from Foche, and he couldn't be more thrilled. “Im very happy to contribute to the awesome X-Men comic universe and specifically with this series,” Foche said. “Tini’s scripts are intense and have a flair that I appreciate. I hope everybody enjoys reading this comic as much as I had making it!”

X-Corp #1 hits stores this May.

Are you excited for X-Corp? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!