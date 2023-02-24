Marvel Officially Resurrects a Deadly Spider-Man Villain

One of the bloodiest serial killers in the Marvel Universe is back from the dead. Marvel is just coming off the 30th anniversary of Carnage, but that isn't stopping the publisher from pushing the envelope when it comes to spreading the symbiote franchise. Carnage began as a nemesis for the likes of Spider-Man and Venom, but has come to terrorize all of Marvel's heroes in events like Absolute Carnage. Cletus Kasady's death and separation from the Carnage symbiote have been explored in the ongoing Carnage series, but that isn't the only place the alien symbiote can be found. Its recent appearance in Deadpool resulted in the return of its original host.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool #4. Continue reading at your own risk.

Deadpool #4 is from the creative team of Alyssa Wong, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Joe Sabino. The issue continues the saga of Deadpool's attempt to get inducted into the assassin's guild called the Atelier. During the process, the Harrower infected Deadpool with a sample of the Carnage symbiote, which started growing out of his body. Oh yeah, Deadpool's initiation into the Atelier included an attempted assassination of Doctor Octopus.

The Merc With a Mouth ends up being taken captive by Harrower and Doc Ock inside a giant flower petal. As Harrower and Otto Octavius begin to argue, the flower explodes, with a revived Cletus Kasady emerging from inside. What makes this all the more interesting is the final page of this week's Carnage #10 concludes with its disciple, serial killer Kenneth Neely, using a magical device from Nidavellir to teleport to what looks like the Ravencroft Institute to confront Cletus Kasady.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Miles Morales and Carnage Crossover Announced

Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes continues in May with a crossover between Carnage and Miles Morales. Both titles fall under the Spider-Man family of books, which are crafting two different tales at the moment. Carnage follows the sadistic alien symbiote as it looks to grow and evolve by picking up new abilities across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales: Spider-Man recently relaunched and has the young Miles picking up a mentor in Misty Knight, along with dealing with a new threat. The two series will collide in Carnage Reins, a seven-part crossover starting with May's Carnage Reigns Alpha #1.

Carnage guest writer Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar are teaming up to craft the terrifying tale. It will build on current plot developments in their individual series, such as Carnage's extreme transformation and how Miles' superhero career is impacting his personal life. Carnage Reigns will also tie into Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin series and wrap up in Carnage Reigns Omega #1. More art talent on the crossover includes Julius Ohta, Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Francesco Manna (Carnage).

The description of Carnage Reigns Alpha #1 reads, "Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is."