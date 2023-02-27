Unforgiven: Marvel Series Pits Spider-Man vs. Vampires

Spider-Man is no stranger to supernatural threats. The wall-crawler recently faced the Demon Bear and the return of the life force-feeding Morlun, but an even deadlier breed of vampire sinks its teeth into the Marvel Universe in Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1. Kicking off an event storyline that will continue in X-Men: Unforgiven #1 and Captain America: Unforgiven #1, the one-shot from writer Tim Seely (Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse) and artist Sid Kotian (Gambit) features the return of the blood-sucker group the Forgiven: Raizo Kodo, Nighteyes, Visigoth, Quickshot, and Ghost Blade. Below, see the first preview pages and official solicitation before Marvel's Spider-Man: Unforgiven hits stands March 1st.

Marvel describes Unforgiven: "Who can resist the call of the blood? A group of vigilante vampires have decided to fight crime — while at the same time, wage a desperate war within themselves to reject their own bloodthirsty natures! The Forgiven's new saga will kick off in Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1, where the team will confront a new foe with a desire to transform vampires into their most powerful and violent selves ... This epic struggle for the souls of the soulless will make readers rethink the place these creatures of the night have in the Marvel Universe!"

"I love Marvel super heroes, no doubt, but I've got a special obsession with Marvel's horror heroes," Seeley said in a statement. "Unforgiven gives that creepy, sexy, weird underbelly a chance to shine as a horrific conspiracy unites a crew of vampires with Spider-Man, the X-Men and Captain America, and shows us the stark differences (and surprisingly similarities) of those who are gifted with the ability to fight evil, and those who have to carry evil's curse. By the end of this epic event, we'll have toured a lot of dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and reminded readers that monsters are at its shrunken black heart!"

The Unforgiven event continues in the one-shots X-Men: Unforgiven #1 (March 29th) and Captain America: Unforgiven #1 (April 19th).



SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1



TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

STORMBREAKERS Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-MAN GETS THE FRIGHT – AND FIGHT – OF HIS LIFE!

• RAIZO KODO and the clanless vampires of the FORGIVEN scour the underworld for the most dangerous ghouls and creatures known to man…

• But when former Sorceress Supreme SALOMÉ returns with a devastatingly devious plan, these moral monsters might run into more trouble than they bargained for…

• And mixed up in the middle of it all is the one and only AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MUTANTS…OR MONSTERS?

• Beaten, broken and bruised after the destruction of SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN, the FORGIVEN desperately need a break…but, of course, there ain't no rest for the wicked. • Body parts have mysteriously started washing up on the coast of Maine…and these extraneous organs call for help from the extraordinary X-MEN!

• But with former bloodsucker JUBILEE in tow, the team is risking more than they know…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

CAPTAIN AMERICA…VAMPIRE HUNTER?

• The FORGIVEN have lost their way — defeat after defeat has made them bitter and bloodthirsty...and they're starting to like it! • Can CAPTAIN AMERICA bring them back into the light? Or will they give in to their darker natures?

• Witness the thrilling conclusion to the UNFORGIVEN saga…if you dare!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99