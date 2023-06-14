Marvel Reveals a New Role for Steve Rogers' Captain America

The finale of the Captain America: Cold War event sets up a new status quo for the original Sentinel of Liberty, Steve Rogers. There have been lots of twists and turns in the lead-up to and during Captain America: Cold War. First, Steve was betrayed by his longtime friend and partner, Bucky Barnes, who went on to become the New Revolution for the Outer Circle. Together with White Wolf, Bucky brought back Dimension Z and also kidnapped Steve's adopted son, Ian Rogers/Nomad. By the time Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 comes to a close, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson embark on totally separate missions.

Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 comes from the creative team of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Tochi Onyebuchi, Carlos Magno, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Caramagna. In a totally non-shocking development, White Wolf wasn't to be trusted and ditched Bucky's plan, unleashing portals to Dimension Z all across Earth. Luckily, the Captains America, Sharon Carter, and Misty Knight were able to storm the Dimension Z compound and defeat Bucky and White Wolf. With their foes defeated, Ian Rogers reappeared alongside Black Widow and claimed his rightful place as the new ruler of Dimension Z, seeing as he is the biological son of Arnim Zola.

This was all part of Bucky's master plan to take down the Outer Circle from within. Knowing that the group was intent on getting its hands on Neganite, which can only be found in Dimension Z. Bucky orchestrated events to get all his allies to Dimension Z in order to eventually place Ian on its throne. But to really bring down the Outer Circle, Bucky needs a Captain.

Captain America Takes on a New Mission in Dimension Z

Bucky Barnes played his friends as chess pieces in his larger plan to defeat the Outer Circle. As Steve tells Bucky, "And you've got an army, a weapon, a staging ground and a seat at the enemy's table." The only thing missing is a Captain to work alongside Bucky. Even after coming across as a villain and doing nefarious things, it's hard to split up the Cap/Bucky partnership.

So the plan right now is for Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter to stick around Dimension Z with Bucky Barnes and Ian Rogers, as they work to take down the Outer Circle. Meanwhile, Sam Wilson and Misty Knight head back to Earth, where Sam will patrol as the one remaining Captain America.

We'll see how long that story lasts with the upcoming Captain America #750, as well as the relaunch of a new Captain America #1 written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Jesús Saiz. Let us know your thoughts on Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 in the comments!