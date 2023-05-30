Classic Captain America Creators Return for 750th Issue

A pair of classic Captain Americastorytellers are returning for the title's landmark 750th issue. Captain America: Cold War is a crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, and teams Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson together against Bucky Barnes and White Wolf. The event is currently unfolding in both books, but its conclusion will roll over into July's Captain America #750 where fans will witness "a major Captain America milestone," according to Marvel.

The Captain America #750 covers come from an all-star list of artists, including Gary Frank, the late George Perez and John Romita Sr., Adi Granov, Carmen Carnero, Javier Garron, C.F. Villa, Ernanda Souza, and John Cassady. Captain America #750 will also include all-new backup stories starring Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson from classic Captain America creators J.M. DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens.

As far as the milestone issue's main story, it will see Captain America: Symbol of Truth creative team of writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson's new shield, along with the reason he picked the mantle once again, and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty creative team of writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero reunite Steve and Bucky, as well as a new direction for Sharon Carter.

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Come to Blows in Captain America: Cold War

Marvel released a preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #13 by Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna. We pick up right after the explosion, and Steve Rogers is determined to find his son, Ian Rogers, who was kidnapped by Bucky and White Wolf and taken back to his home in Dimension Z. Ian is also Sam Wilson's partner, working as the new Nomad. Steve is ready to charge into Dimension Z to find Ian, and Sam wants them to slow down, develop a plan, and see about their wounded friends. The two longtime friends eventually get into a confrontation, with Steve throwing the first blow when Sam blocks his path into Dimension Z.

The covers for Captain America #750 can be found below. The issue goes on sale July 5th.