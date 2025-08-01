Marvel Is Launching a Multiversal War That Can Rival Avengers: Secret Wars

The multiverse will go to war at the end of the year, and it has nothing to do with Avengers: Secret Wars. If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then all eyes are focused on the next two Avengers movies. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are the capstones of the Multiverse Saga. They have the potential to compete with both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as far as hype and box office potential. But Doomsday and Secret Wars aren’t the only big multiverse events taking place. One will also feature some fan-favorite characters across Marvel’s vast history.

Marvel announced details on The End 2099, a five-issue limited series by the returning 2099 creative team of writer Steve Orlando and artist Ibraim Roberson. The End 2099 was announced to retailers last week at San Diego Comic-Con. The event will bring together all of the heroes from Marvel’s 2099 dystopian future, including Spider-Man 2099 of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fame. They will fight in a war staged by Mephisto and a Knull-infected Galactus called Abyssus, with the heroes of 2099 fighting an army pulled from other alternate timelines in the multiverse.

The End 2099 Can Be An Even Larger Secret Wars

Fans are excited over the possibilities of cameos and guest appearances in Avengers: Secret Wars. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine have delivered fan-favorite returns of actors like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Jackman, Wesley Snipes, Dafne Keen, and even Chris Evans, and the belief is that it will happen again in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The End 2099 will also recruit fan-favorite characters from the multiverse, like Age of Apocalypse’s Wolverine, Cyclops and Marvel Girl from Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s era of Uncanny X-Men, House of M’s Wanda Maximoff, and many more. Some of these characters can be found on David Marquez’s cover of The End 2099 #1, along with the all-new Spider-Man 3099. Each hero will be fighting for the survival of their universe.

It’s an exciting way to close this chapter on the 2099 future, which began over 30 years ago. One thing comics don’t have to worry about is a budget, so they can bring in as many characters as the art team can handle drawing. Whereas with movies, they have a thing called a budget to worry about. And many of these A-list actors don’t come cheap. Robert Downey Jr. is due for another big payday to return as the villainous Doctor Doom. Plus, Anthony and Joe Russo are also returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

“Every time the door to 2099 opens, it’s not just an honor–it’s an adventure!” Orlando said. “This is the one for it all, folks. With all existing 2099 timelines united into the one, true, Universe-2099, the stakes are higher than ever when Abyssus, the Devourer in Black, comes to dinner! But not all is as it seems! Mephisto, 2099’s dark dealmaker, pivots from annihilation to a war of champions–with 2099’s greatest battling Abyssus’ finest, plucked from the multiverse!”

“Putting together a team not just from 2099, but from all of Marvel’s banquet of realities, was the best kind of challenge–each warrior from the multiverse reflects a warrior from 2099 they’re meant to take down,” Orlando said about assembling the cast. “And each warrior is a moment to celebrate some of Marvel’s most iconic realities and timelines. And best of all? In the spirit of Marvel’s greatest events, we’re debuting a whole new Spider-Man. It’s easy to say this is a spider like no other, but Spider-Man 3099 really will introduce folks to a whole new generation of heroism. Like the spider itself is a keystone species, Spider-Man 3099 is a keystone hero–the first hero in history, as far as he knows! He’s never even met another Spider-Man…but meeting Miguel O’Hara will change his life forever!”

The End 2099 #1 goes on sale December 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the multiversal event in the comments below!