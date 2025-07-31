Marvel Introduces a New Spider-Man for a Major Event Series

It’s always a special moment when a new Spider-Man joins the Spider-Verse, and the latest wall-crawler comes at a pivotal moment in Marvel’s history. 2099, Marvel’s iconic dystopian future, has been the home for several key stories and events, and is largely known for being the home of Spider-Man 2099. Fans got familiar with Spider-Man 2099 in the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by Oscar Isaac. It’s been over 30 years since Marvel 2099 debuted, which means it’s the perfect time to usher in its endgame. One of the characters fighting to end the 2099 future is a Spider-Man unlike any you’ve seen before.

The End 2099 is an upcoming Marvel event series being billed as “the final 2099 epic,” and it’s written by Steve Orlando with art by Ibraim Roberson. The five-issue limited series was originally announced to retailers last week at San Diego Comic-Con. Orlando is no stranger to Spider-Man 2099, having penned miniseries that have added many new characters to the 2099 roster. The End 2099 will pit the heroes of 2099 — including Spider-Man 2099 — against a collection of heroes from across the multiverse. One of these multiversal heroes is Spider-Man 3099. Like all the Spider-Men before him, Spider-Man 3099 has his identity concealed by his costume.

Speaking of Spider-Man 3099’s costume, let’s take some time to go over it, shall we? It appears to be a suit of armor, similar to the Iron Spider suit that Tom Holland wears in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The armor is gold with light blue highlights that fill in the eyes and the spider logo on the chest. A blade also protrudes from the right wrist.

Spider-Man 3099 appears on the main cover of The End 2099 #1 alongside Age of Apocalypse’s Wolverine, Cyclops and Marvel Girl from Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s era of Uncanny X-Men, and Spider-Man 2099. The 3099 hero also gets the spotlight on a Derrick Chew variant cover, and is joined by Spider-Man 2099 on Paulo Siqueira’s variant cover.

Mephisto and a terrifying new entity known as Abyssus, who is a Knull-infected Galactus, are waging a war against each other, with Mephisto choosing the 2099 heroes as his champions, while Abyssus collects heroes from the multiverse. The 3099 world will be one of the newly emerging realities created during The End 2099.

“Every time the door to 2099 opens, it’s not just an honor–it’s an adventure!” Orlando said. “This is the one for it all, folks. With all existing 2099 timelines united into the one, true, Universe-2099, the stakes are higher than ever when Abyssus, the Devourer in Black, comes to dinner! But not all is as it seems! Mephisto, 2099’s dark dealmaker, pivots from annihilation to a war of champions–with 2099’s greatest battling Abyssus’ finest, plucked from the multiverse!”

Orlando also spoke about choosing the cast for The End 2099, and of Spider-Man 3099’s role. “Putting together a team not just from 2099, but from all of Marvel’s banquet of realities, was the best kind of challenge–each warrior from the multiverse reflects a warrior from 2099 they’re meant to take down,” he explained. “And each warrior is a moment to celebrate some of Marvel’s most iconic realities and timelines. And best of all? In the spirit of Marvel’s greatest events, we’re debuting a whole new Spider-Man. It’s easy to say this is a spider like no other, but Spider-Man 3099 really will introduce folks to a whole new generation of heroism. Like the spider itself is a keystone species, Spider-Man 3099 is a keystone hero–the first hero in history, as far as he knows! He’s never even met another Spider-Man…but meeting Miguel O’Hara will change his life forever!”

On Sale 12/3

THE MARVEL WORLD OF TOMORROW FACES ITS LAST DAYS IN AN ERA-DEFINING TALE!

From the ashes of the Age of Heroes, a new generation of vigilantes, like Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099 and Red Hulk 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright new future—a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS!

As the Devourer in Black descends upon the world, a deal is struck with the devil—literally—as Mephisto bets the fate of 2099 in a brutal battle of survival, pitting the warriors of 2099 against fan-favorite characters from across the multiverse–like Age of Apocalypse’s Wolverine, Cyclops and Marvel Girl from Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s era of Uncanny X-Men, House of M’s Wanda Maximoff and so many more—each battling for their own universe’s survival! It’s hero against hero in this no-holds barred war against extinction! As Marvel’s heroes past and present duke it out, only one thing is certain: the future is coming, and it’s arriving in the form of… SPIDER-MAN 3099??!!

The End 2099 #1 goes on sale Wednesday, December 3rd.