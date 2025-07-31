An Even Scarier Version of Galactus Is Heading to the Marvel Universe

Galactus is the Devourer of Worlds, and his next entree appears to be an alternate future in the Marvel Universe. Marvel fans finally got a proper Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Ralph Ineson portraying the massive cosmic villain. Together with Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, Galactus looked to consume Earth-828 but was stopped by the Fantastic Four. Galactus has been both a villain and a hero during his long tenure in the Marvel Universe. Whenever Galactus is involved, you know the stakes are high. So with a massive event series planned for one corner of the Marvel Universe, it only makes sense to have a Galactus-type villain involved in it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel announced an event for the alternate 2099 future universe during a retailer exclusive panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. Titled The End 2099, we can assume it will signal the conclusion of the 2099 universe that is headlined by Spider-Man 2099, who audiences will remember from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. According to Bleeding Cool, The End 2099 will be written by Steve Orlando with art by Brian Roberson. Orlando has written several 2099 comics over the last couple of years, adding more and more heroes and villains to the 2099 mythos. It all appears to be leading to this big event series.

Art shown at the retailer panel revealed the first look at Abyssus, who looks a lot like Galactus with a mix of Knull tossed in. Abyssus is shown draining and eating the life force from a planet. Could Abyssus be connected to Galactus? Their names are very similar as well, so that can’t be a coincidence.

Also set to appear in The End 2099 is Spider-Man 3099, who is shown wearing a gold armored costume with blue eyes and energy radiating from their body. A cover for The End 2099 #1 features Spider-Man 3099 alongside Spider-Man 2099, Cyclops and Jean Grey/Marvel Girl from the first class of X-Men, and Wolverine from the Age of Apocalypse. There must be some time travel elements at play here, and it could be an “all hands on deck” type of situation, especially if the fate of the 2099 universe is at stake.

It’s unknown if we’ve seen the last of Galactus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s quite possible that Ralph Ineson’s Galactus returns down the line, but for now, the MCU will shift its focus to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ineson spoke about preparing for the role of Galactus, telling Empire that he would drive through mountain tunnels “just imagining that as his windpipe and his trachea,” and visiting high places when he could.

“I also went to a lot of tall buildings,” Ineson explained. ‘We went to a wedding at the top of the Gherkin building in London, and I spent most of the afternoon just staring out, ruminating. I got in trouble with my wife — she was like, ‘You’ve got to say hello to the bride and groom at some point!’”

Marvel plans to announce official details on The End 2099, along with Battleworld #3 and Venom #252 cover reveals that feature Venom’s new costume, in the weeks ahead,.