Marvel Rumor Teases Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Future After Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars may not bring a permanent end to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, according to a new rumor. Thanos dominated the Marvel universe for the better part of a decade thanks to being the big bad of the Infinity Saga. Although he only had a handful of brief cameos prior to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Marvel had called its shot at the end of The Avengers by teasing the Mad Titan. It took years to properly build up to that duology of films and set the stage by tearing apart the Avengers and introducing the Infinity Stones one by one.

Since then, Marvel has been trying to figure out who the next big bad will be. At one point, it was thought to be Kang, but issues with actor Jonathan Majors and a general disinterest in his character caused Marvel to pivot. Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the introduction of Doctor Doom next year in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel has only just recently started actually teasing Doctor Doom in recent films, so he won’t get quite as much of a build up as Thanos. There’s also one big twist to all of this: Doom will be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr. who famously played Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. Could Return as Doctor Doom After Avengers: Secret Wars

We’re not quite sure how this is all going to work, but Marvel seems to have some kind of plan despite the fact Avengers: Doomsday is shooting without a finished script. It will likely be a while before we really get to see what they’re cooking or how it all comes together, but Marvel is already thinking about what’s next. According to scooper DanielRPK, Marvel is reportedly having discussions about if they want to keep Robert Downey Jr. on board as Doctor Doom after Avengers: Secret Wars.

This could suggest he doesn’t die at the end of the movie or it could be through some kind of multiverse situation, but that would be a bit boring as it would mean any villain can come back no matter how much effort it took to take them down… but that’s the nature of comics, I suppose! Given the Russo Brothers are directing these movies without finished scripts, it stands to reason they can just make up an ending where he lives to fight another day. This would also fix an issue that some fans have where they fear by using Doctor Doom as the big bad in Avengers would prevent Marvel from having him as the antagonist in future Fantastic Four films.

Of course, Loki managed to be stopped at the end of The Avengers and it allowed him to return later on, but he wasn’t quite the threat or force as someone like Doctor Doom. If Robert Downey Jr. does continue on as Doctor Doom, it will likely be stupidly expensive for Marvel. The actor is reportedly being paid significantly more $80 million for his two Avengers appearances, possibly totaling a sum of over $100 million. If Marvel wants to keep him around, they’ll likely have to dig deep into those Disney pockets.

Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 18th, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars will release on December 17th, 2027. Do you want to see Robert Downey Jr. play Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come? Let me know in the comments below.