Marvel Turns Avengers and X-Men Into Heralds of Galactus

Some of Marvel's most popular heroes are getting new cosmic roles. Galactus is known across the Marvel Universe as the Devourer of Worlds. While he's already made his big screen debut in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Galactus will also be a thorn in the side of Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first FF movie released by Marvel Studios. Before the new Fantastic Four film arrives in theaters next year, Marvel Comics is examining Galactus' relationship to his heralds in a series of What If...? one-shots that feature several heroes taking on the mantle.

Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight, Rogue, and Spider-Gwen are starring in What If...? Galactus one-shots that have them transformed into heralds of Galactus. A lineup of superstar talent, including veteran Marvel talent and rising newcomers, will be crafting these tales that also features visionary Silver Surfer artist Ron Lim giving the heroes new cosmic makeovers. Each hero keeps their familiar look, except now they are imbued with the Power Cosmic.

These What If...? Galactus stories will dominate the weeks of January 2025, with a one-shot released each week. January 1, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 by writer Mat Groo and artist Lan Medina; January 8, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Gambit? #1 by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Manuel Garcia; January 15, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight? #1 by writer Alex Segura and artists Scot Eaton and Cam Smith; January 22, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Rogue? #1 by writer Ann Nocenti and artist Stephen Byrne; and January 29, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen? #1 by writer Kalinda Vasquez and artist Daniel Picciotto.

