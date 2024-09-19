Marvel Turns Avengers and X-Men Into Heralds of Galactus
Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight, Rogue and Spider-Gwen are now serving Galactus in What If...? one-shots.
Some of Marvel's most popular heroes are getting new cosmic roles. Galactus is known across the Marvel Universe as the Devourer of Worlds. While he's already made his big screen debut in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Galactus will also be a thorn in the side of Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first FF movie released by Marvel Studios. Before the new Fantastic Four film arrives in theaters next year, Marvel Comics is examining Galactus' relationship to his heralds in a series of What If...? one-shots that feature several heroes taking on the mantle.
Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight, Rogue, and Spider-Gwen are starring in What If...? Galactus one-shots that have them transformed into heralds of Galactus. A lineup of superstar talent, including veteran Marvel talent and rising newcomers, will be crafting these tales that also features visionary Silver Surfer artist Ron Lim giving the heroes new cosmic makeovers. Each hero keeps their familiar look, except now they are imbued with the Power Cosmic.
These What If...? Galactus stories will dominate the weeks of January 2025, with a one-shot released each week. January 1, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 by writer Mat Groo and artist Lan Medina; January 8, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Gambit? #1 by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Manuel Garcia; January 15, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight? #1 by writer Alex Segura and artists Scot Eaton and Cam Smith; January 22, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Rogue? #1 by writer Ann Nocenti and artist Stephen Byrne; and January 29, 2025 is What If...? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen? #1 by writer Kalinda Vasquez and artist Daniel Picciotto.
You can take a look at the covers for the What If...? Galactus one-shots below, and let us know your thoughts on them @ComicBook on social media.
WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1
Written by MAT GROOM
Art by LAN MEDINA
Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 1/1
Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?
WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1
Written by JOSH TRUJILLO
Art by MANUEL GARCIA
Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 1/8
Gambit is the most charismatic, most heroic and most capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable, but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? Prepare for a heist, mon ami, one like the Multiverse has never seen before!
WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art by SCOT EATON & CAM SMITH
Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 1/15
When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction!
WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED ROGUE? #1
Written by ANN NOCENTI
Art by STEPHEN BYRNE
Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 1/22
When a young Rogue uses her mutant power to absorb the Silver Surfer's Power Cosmic, the entire course of her storied history is forever changed! Now the rebellious mutant has been blessed with unimaginable power – but also the burden of serving as Galactus' new herald. Rocket into space along with this iconic X-Man – it's going to be a bumpy ride!
WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1
Written by KALINDA VASQUEZ
Art by DANIEL PICCIOTTO
Cover by RON LIM
On Sale 1/29
After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, Spider-Gwen is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can't help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos' greatest forces?!
Trending Now:
-
1Studio Ghibli Quietly Drops Free-to-Play Game with Totoro
-
2The Avengers Just Replaced a Founding Member of the Team
-
3PlayStation's New 30th Anniversary Collection Will Hurt the Wallets of PS1 Fans
-
4Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Welcomes Two Major Character Revivals
-
5Batman Day 2024 DC Multiverse Figure Drops: Noel, Silver Age, Neo Gothic, and Bat-Glider