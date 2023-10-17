Marvel Masterpieces Trading Cards Return as Variant Covers for 30th Anniversary

In 1994, Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, collectively known as the Brothers Hildebrandt, took over from Joe Jusko as the artists behind the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. In 2024, Marvel Comics will showcase their original artwork with a new series of variant covers celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Brothers Hildebrandt's Marvel Masterpieces III trading card set. The pieces, which will adorn the covers of select titles starting in January, feature an assortment of Marvel heroes and villains as they appeared in the 1990s, including Spider-Man, the black-armored Daredevil, Iron Man, Thor, Cyclops of the X-Men, Carnage, and Galactus.

Marvel Comics revealed the first nine Marvel Masterpieces III variant covers rolling out weekly in January on issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Invincible Iron Man, Immortal Thor, Avengers Inc., Carnage, and limited series Luke Cage: Gang War and Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld. See the just-revealed covers below, each dressed with the Brothers Hildebrandt's original paintings.

The third series of the Marvel Masterpieces trading card set featured the first 40 cards from the brothers behind J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings calendars. The set spanned some of Marvel's most popular characters — including '90s fan-favorites Venom and Deadpool — as well as lesser-known characters like Kymaera (a.k.a. Namorita), Psi-Lord (a future Franklin Richards), and the obscure mutants Random, Skin, and Meanstreak and Skullfire of X-Men 2099.

Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Covers by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

On Sale 01/03

FANTASTIC FOUR #15 Galactus Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

On Sale 1/10

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #3 Kingpin Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

On Sale 1/17

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42 Spider-Man Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

DAREDEVIL #5 Daredevil Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14 Iron Man Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

On Sale 1/24

IMMORTAL THOR #6 Thor Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

On Sale 1/31

AVENGERS INC. #5 Thor Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

CARNAGE #3 Carnage Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #3 Cyclops Marvel Masterpieces III Variant Cover by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt