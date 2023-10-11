"ARRIVAL!" declared 1979's Rom #1, introducing the greatest of the Galadorian Spaceknights to the Marvel Universe. And now, nearly 45 years later, the Spaceknight again arrives from far-away Galador as Rom returns to Marvel Comics. As announced in May, the Disney-owned publisher is collaborating with Hasbro to bring Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema's beloved run on Rom back to print with the new Rom: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Volume 1 and the facsimile edition of Rom #1. To mark the Rom reprint in January 2024, the toy turned Marvel super hero will feature on six new Rom Variant Covers alongside such icons as Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and the X-Men.

The variants, which you can see in the gallery below, will cover January's issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Invincible Iron Man, and X-Men. Marvel's Hasbro collab comes from artists Ryan Stegman (Superior Spider-Man Returns), Taurin Clarke (Black Panther), David Marquez (Guardians of the Galaxy), Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart), Skan (Contest of Champions), and Peach Momoko (Demon Days).

On Sale 1/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 Rom Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

THANOS #2 Rom Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

On Sale 1/10

CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 Rom Variant Cover by David Marquez

On Sale 1/17

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 Rom Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14 Rom Variant Cover by Skan

X-MEN #30 Rom Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Long ago, Rom offered his life to serve his planet of Galador as a Spaceknight — an armored warrior, sworn to protect his people from the vile alien invaders known as the Dire Wraiths. Now, his solemn vow brings him to Earth — the latest front in an ancient cosmic conflict. The Wraiths can assume human form, and they've been worming their way into our society. Only Rom's trusty energy analyzer can detect them — and with his powerful neutralizer, he can banish them to Limbo. In the landmark first issue, Rom blasts his way into the Marvel Universe, meets his future ally Brandy Clark and begins his quest to free Earth from the Dire Wraiths' invisible infiltration.

Rom: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Volume 1, collecting Rom (1979) #1-29 and Power Man and Iron Fist #73, is available in January from Marvel Comics.