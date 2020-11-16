Marvel's X-Men And Transformers Crossover Teased

✖

Marvel is teasing an X-Men and Transformers crossover for 2021. At least that's fans are now buzzing about, after a new post went up on the Transformers Facebook Page, which looks like a pretty clear teaser that the "Uncanny X-Men" and Transformers are coming together in 2021. The tagline "More Than Meets The Eye" is also scrawled on the teaser - a line that could arguable been seen as a common thread between the X-Men and Transformers characters: the latter being more than machines, while the former are more than mere humans. Needless to say, fans are already thrilled about the prospect of this X-Men and Transformers crossover!

The Transformers and X-Men franchises have both been given fresh starts in the last year or so. For the X-Men, Marvel did a bold reboot of the entire franchise canon and premise, during the "House of X" event series. Fans checking in with Marvel's mutants would hardly recognize the X-Men now: they've established a mutant nation on the living island of Krakoa, where all mutants are welcome - including all of the X-Men's old "Evil Mutant" enemies. It's a bold new era in X-Men comics if you want to check it out.

Transformers has renewed the faith of die-hard fans with the War for Cybertron series. War for Cybertron takes fans back to the days of the Transformers battle for their home planet. The series (which includes a Netflix series and toy line) explores a much deeper Transformers mythos, with much more nuanced character arcs for the story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron - once the best of friends and comrades-in-arms - split over major political differences and caused a civil war. Told in three parts, the second installment explores how the Autobots and Decepticons chased the AllSpark from Cybertron to Earth; the third installment will see the classic Transformers G1 characters unite with their Transformers: Beast Wars counterparts for an all-out battle on Earth. So far, fans seem to be enjoying what War for Cybertron has done to re-establish a classic Transformers franchise feeling.

That all said, the artwork on this "teaser," it seems like the X-Men/Transformers crossover would most likely play with classic versions of each franchise. That's not at all uncommon for these sort of franchise crossovers; after all, the whole point is to create a fan nostalgia "event," and taking some of the fan-favorite iterations of the characters certainly helps do that.

We'll keep you updated on the status of the X-Men/Transformers crossover.