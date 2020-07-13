Marvel's X-Force Reveals Domino's New Krakoan Tech Is More Than a Weapon

✖

Since moving into the island of Krakoa, the mutant population has developed new technologies. These are plant-based devices created using the live island's unique gifts. Following her death while on a mission for X-Force and subsequent resurrection, another perk of living in the new island community of mutants, Domino is wielding a Krakoan weapon called a gauntlet. But X-Force #10 shows that the gauntlet provides Domino with more than some additional firepower and brute strength. The applications of this new Krakoan technology are potentially limitless. SPOILERS for X-Force #10 by Ben Percy, Joshua Cassara, and Guru-eFX follow.

In the pages of X-Force, Krakoa's covert operations team deals with the nation of Terra Verde. The South American country was developing plant-based technology similar to the technology found on Krakoa. To prevent Terra Verde from superseding Krakoa on this front, Beast destroyed the nation's research and assassinated its president's son.

But that act has backfired. The technology that Beast sought to destroy has run rampant an unchecked on Terra Verde, taking control of the people left there. Beast sent X-Force members Domino, Wolverine, and Kid Omega in to investigate.

During the mission, Domino becomes separated from the rest of the group and finds herself left in the dark. Needing her sight back, she calls on the Krakoan technology to lend her a helping hand. The gauntlet soon wraps around half of her face and puts a green lens over her eye, providing her with night vision.

(Photo: Marvel)

If Krakoan technology is this adaptable, this responsive to thought, what can't it do? Mutants already seem almost godlike compared to the humans of other nations. With technology like this, is it any wonder that humans may fear Krakoa and its people? Imagine if they only knew what Beast had done to protect mutant supremacy in plant-based technology.

What do you think of this Krakoan technology wielded by Domino and X-Force? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. X-Force #10 is on sale now.

X-Force #10

FEB200893

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Dustin Weaver

THE DEADLY GARDEN!

As one of the team members struggles with their secrets unraveling, the rest of X-Force has to fight to stay alive long enough to salvage their mission.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jul 08, 2020

SRP: $3.99d

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.