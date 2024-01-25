Marvel's Magneto Resurrection & The Penguin Strikes | The Pull List

The Pull List breaks down Marvel's X-Men event Resurrection of Magneto and DC writer Tom King's pivotal new chapter of The Penguin.

On this episode of ComicBook Nation's The Pull List, the crew breaks down the Resurrection of Magneto #1 and the latest in Tom King's stellar Penguin series! We then dive into rapid reviews and rec or pass before revealing our big comic recommendations for the week!

Resurrection of Magneto #1 Review

ComicBook reviewer Chase Magnett writes the following in his review:

It remains too early to judge the ambitions and merit of Resurrection of Magneto as a whole. Although the first issue does nothing to dissuade readers from reading this as a well-crafted character study under the auspices of an upcoming reboot, Ewing has built a career upon surprising readers and defying expectations. Resurrection of Magneto #1 promises to provide a well-crafted if perfunctory saga starring two of Marvel's most beloved characters, and that's enough to maintain interest.

The Penguin #6 Review

Chase Magnett also handled the review of DC's The Penguin #6:

It's the inclusion of artist Stevan Subic that most distinguishes the issue from its predecessors with exaggerated forms and deep, muddied colors consuming the city. Subic excels at portraying grime and cruelty, and makes entering a young Oswald Cobblepot's world (essentially living on the sole of organized crime's collective shoe) instantly understood. It also makes the issue's final page seem inevitable as there's no space for sympathy in the world as seen by the man who will become The Penguin. Even if the narration becomes cloying at points, the depiction of this origin and how it constructs a clearer relationship between Penguin and Batman is too promising to deny. The Penguin is in the best form it's been since debuting and "An Unimportant Man" already feels like an important Penguin story. Rating: 4.5 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)





