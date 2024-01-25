Magma Comix Reveals First Look at New Series Silicon Bandits (Exclusive)

Magma Comix is getting 2024 started in style with a brand new series, and we've got all the exclusive details. We've got your first look at the new Magma Comix series Silicon Bandits, which reunites the Casual Fling team of writer Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) with artist Dalibor Talajić (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe). Talajić will be providing covers for the series, and each issue will also feature a variant cover by artist Goran Parlov (The Punisher). The series will hit stores on April 10th, and you can check out two of the new covers in the images below.

Silicon Bandits follows the stories of two programmers named Kenji and Aurora in a near future where automation has caused mass unemployment. Unfortunately, Kenji and Aurora end up losing their jobs as well, but they look to turn the tables and carry out a heist utilizing the very androids they programmed for the company. As you can imagine though, the best-laid plans sometimes go awry, and the series is promising some big twists along the way.

(Photo: Magma Comix)

"Like a lot of people, I'm fascinated by artificial intelligence and all of the ethical and legal issues the tech raises, and I felt that telling a crime story with android criminals would be an exciting and compelling way into exploring these themes" says series writer Jason Starr. "I've been telling people that Silicon Bandits is Blade Runner meets Ocean's Eleven, which pretty much describes the tone and vibe that artist Dalibor Talajic and I are going for with this book."

(Photo: Magma Comix)

Silicon Bandits is available for pre-order now, and you can find the official description below.

"In a near future where automation has caused mass unemployment, programmers Kenji and Aurora's careers seemed safe. But when they are suddenly fired, the couple hatches a desperate plan: assemble the perfect heist crew out of androids they programmed. The ensuing crime spree goes perfectly... until betrayal and sentience emerge in equally devastating turns!"

Magma Comix recently revealed a stacked list of talent on deck for its 2024 slate, including Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Eamon Winkle, Starr, Talajić, Steve Orlando, and Megan Huang. It looks to be a big year for Magma Comix, and the team couldn't be more excited.

"They say comics will break your heart, but comics will also mend your soul," said Magma Comix Founder and CEO, Denton Tipton. "The best stories have that power, and we need to do better for the people that create them. To that end, Magma is blessed to be working with such talented storytellers who hold comics dear in their hearts and their souls."

"Surely one of the most potent drugs in the world is the thrill of creation and I can confidently say our creators must be off their heads at this point," said Magma Comix Editor-in-Chief, Bobby Curnow. "All of our teams are pouring everything they have into their books, creating some of the best comics I've read in my fifteen years of editing. It's been a real pleasure to help bring these stories into the world"

Are you excited for Silicon Bandits? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!