Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Releases Epic New Trailer

CMON, Spin Master Games, and Guillotine Games have created something special with their next project, the much anticipated Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, and now they’re giving fans a first look at some of the undead characters roaming the world in an epic (and brutal) new trailer. Marvel Zombies Zombicide will be CMON’s 50th Kickstarter, and after having a chance to play the game for a bit, it’s going to be one that you absolutely should try. The game hits Kickstarter on January 18th, but in the meantime, you can check out the awesome new trailer in the video above.

The trailer starts out with some setup, and the text reads “It started with a flash in the sky, and a ripple through the clouds. Then the hunger came.” We then see several zombified heroes and villains, including Captain Marvel (who is holding a Skrull head), Deadpool, Psylocke, Iron Man, Hulk, Phoenix, Iceman, Wasp, Juggernaut, and someone holding Cyclops’ head.

The next text reads “Infecting earth’s mightiest heroes with an insatiable need…for living flesh! This is no world of Marvel Heroes. This is the world of Marvel Zombies.”

For those unfamiliar with the Zombicide franchise, the game is a cooperative affair where you and your fellow players take control of a crew of survivors in the Zombie apocalypse, and you’ll need to tackle a multitude of missions along your journey to ensure your crew survives and has the equipment and weapons to take down all sorts of undead, including the ultra-powerful Abominations.

Abominations are incredibly deadly and are often bigger than the regular undead minions and players on the board, though they aren’t typically this much bigger. If it is Marvel Zombies Zombicide, taking on Galactus could be incredible, especially since. the miniature for Galactus stands so high above the ground and the other miniatures on the table. Players can either play as the undead heroes attempting to squash any remaining life or the last surviving heroes as they make their way through the game and try to survive and while the gameplay will feel familiar to fans of the series, the superhero element adds new mechanics and abilities to the mix that make it stand out immediately.

Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game hits Kickstarter on January 18th.

