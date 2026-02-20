Marvel’s First Family Takes on the Mad Thinker in New MCU Tie-In First Look (Exclusive)

Believe it or not, it’s been almost a year since Marvel’s First Family made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and with Avengers: Doomsday not headed to theaters until the Christmas holiday season this year, fans have a bit of a wait before they see the beloved team return to the big screen. Fortunately, Marvel fans still get to explore the history of the team in the MCU thanks to comics — and we have an exclusive first look.

Arriving on March 25th, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 is the first of four authorized comic book one shots taking fans into the early adventures and heroism of Marvel’s iconic team. The first issue of the batch comes from writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Buckingham and will see the heroes take on one of New York City’s most notorious villains: the Mad Thinker. The epic pages shared with ComicBook don’t give away any big spoilers, but they certainly give a taste of the threat the Fantastic Four is facing — and H.E.R.B.I.E. fans will be particularly excited. Check them out below!

Fantastic Four: First Foes Pays Off on Classic Villains Mentioned In the Movie

In Fantastic Four: First Foes #1, “a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world’s champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four — but one person isn’t happy about things. He’s known as the Mad Thinker, and he’s determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!” For fans of Marvel Comics, the Mad Thinker — sometimes just called The Thinker — is an old school villain of the team who first appeared in Fantastic Four #15 in 1965. But for fans more familiar with the team from last summer’s blockbuster hit, the character is one that was mentioned as one of the villains the team has previously defeated before the events int he film. He’s one of a few classic villains mentioned in the movie — which could be a tease of what other villains we see the team take on in this world-expanding one-shots.

it’s a nice way of paying off on the movie’s comic book nods, but that’s not the only way that the comic will help expand the movie’s world onto the page. Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will also feature a two-page “Fantastic Science” feature. Written by Ryan North who is currently writing Marvel’s ongoing Fantastic Four title, the series is inspired by Reed Richards’ educational programming featured in the movie. Between the main story and the feature, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 sounds like the perfect treat to keep fans happy while waiting for the team’s big-screen return — and a lot of fun for long time fans of the comics, too.

Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 goes on sale March 25th from Marvel Comics.

