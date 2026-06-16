Marvel’s ‘Terrible Twist’ Begins New Era For Spider-Woman

It’s not been the easiest year or two for Jessica Drew, as Marvel’s Spider-Woman has had to deal with traumas from the past and the present. Unfortunately, it appears that even darker days are on the way, as Marvel has revealed a “terrible twist” will begin Jessica Drew’s darkest era, and it all begins later this year.

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Jessica will be stepping into the spotlight this September for the Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1, which will feature the team of writer Dan Watters (Loki) and Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) taking Spider-Woman back to the shadows. The team will also reveal a status quo that will truly shock longtime fans, and Marvel also states that a “terrible twist” awaits her in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, sending her into the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe.

Then writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien vs. Captain America) for a detective story that takes Jessica to Los Angeles. She’ll be tracking down clues and facing one of her oldest enemies in Flying Tiger, and fans can jump into the 50th Anniversary Special when it hits comic stores on September 2, 2026.

What We Know About Spider-Woman’s 50th Anniversary Special (And What We Hope To See)

The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will feature two separate stories, but both are taking Jessica back to her private eye roots and leaning into the darker elements of Marvel’s world. Jess has always been someone who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and venture into the places that most won’t even attempt to go, and that will also be the case here.

That’s part of why Watters loves the character, and he’s excited to be launching a new chapter of her story. “Mysterious and dangerous, Jessica Drew has always been one of my very favorite Marvel heroes,” Watters said. I’m so pleased to be bringing Spider-Woman venom-blasting into a new chapter of her story!”

Nocenti is happy to be back on the character as well, especially with detective work once again being part of the mix. “Everyone has flaws, and it’s heroic to overcome them. When Editor Kaeden McGahey asked me to spin a tale for Spider-Woman’s 50th Anniversary, I thought of how Jessica Drew’s spider pheromone scent can be isolating. It’s a great test of her detective skills to sleuth out clues despite her creepy vibe and also hits a universal chord—we all have occasional ‘everyone hates me’ moments in life,” Nocenti said.

“In the 1980s editor Mark Gruenwald gave me the assignment to ‘retire’ Spider-Woman, ending the book’s run with issue #50, so returning to write a story about how Jess’s friendships and battles are hard-won feels redemptive,” Nocenti said. “Added bonus—with art by the spectacular Stefano Raffaele, the story will be gorgeous!”

As for what we hope to see in the 50th Anniversary Special, it’s been some time since Jessica made any headway on her search for her son Gerry, who was taken from her by Hydra and aged substantially and then turned into the villain the Green Mamba.

Roger also left previously, and what was once an oddball and lovable family is now completely broken. That story never felt properly closed, so if they aren’t going to be part of her story moving forward, that chapter still deserves a proper and satisfying ending, and hopefully that is in store for Spider-Woman when the special hits later this year.

The Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1 lands in comic stores on September 2nd, 2026.

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