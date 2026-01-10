Sony Has Reportedly Scrapped Promising Spider-Man Spinoff With Star Director

The Sony and Marvel Studios partnership has been making some news today, as it seems as if Sony might be loosening its grip a bit when it comes to Spider-Man-related characters being used in the MCU. There was one other key piece of information though regarding Sony’s Spider-Man universe, and that’s the scrapping of a promising Spider-Man spinoff with a star director at the helm.

At one point, there were multiple spinoff films attached to the Spider-Man universe, and one of the more heavily rumored projects was the Spider-Woman movie that reportedly had Olivia Wilde directing. Today @DanielRPK reported that “Olivia Wilde’s Spider-Woman film is dead,” so it appears that Spider-Woman won’t be making her jump to the big screen just yet.

Everything We Know About The Cancelled Spider-Woman Movie

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Before Madame Web and Kraven closed the previous chapter of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, there was also a mystery project being developed by Olivia Wilde. While she never confirmed what the project was based on, she did indicate she was working with Marvel on it, and the rumors and reports indicated that it was based on Spider-Woman.

The Spider-Woman character it was focusing on was not known, as both Jessica Drew and Julia Carpenter were referenced as possible candidates. Jessica Drew seemed like the perfect choice though, as her sarcastic personality and sense of humor seemed like a perfect fit for Wilde, who was just coming off her hit film Booksmart.

No casting details ever made it online, but we did learn that she was indeed working with Marvel on a project during an interview with Variety back in 2022. When she was asked about the top-secret Marvel project, Wilde said, “That, I can’t say a word about. Yeah, no — I can’t say anything about it. I have to bury myself in the couch now (laughs).”

“I will say that I think the Marvel approach of allowing newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I am a big fan of what they’re doing over there,” Wilde said. “But, yeah, I can’t confirm whether that is what that is.” Then with a sly smile she added, “But that would be cool.”

After her next directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling came out, we didn’t really hear much else about the project, though that didn’t mean it was necessarily cancelled. If the report of Sony being more open to allowing its characters (outside of Spider-Man) to be featured in the MCU, this move would also make a lot of sense, as Spider-Woman would certainly be a perfect addition to the MCU at some point down the line.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

