McFarlane Toys Drops The Atom, Green Arrow, and Superman "Pygital" Figures

Starting today, May 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET McFarlane Toys will open up pre-orders for a wave of 7-inch DC Direct action figures that they've dubbed as "PHYGITAL" releases. As the name suggests, each physical figure will be paired with a digital collectible, which is a strategy that that McFarlane Toys is leaning into more and more. In this case, a virtual piece that can be used to construct a virtual Animal Man when you collect all three figures. Yes, digital Build-A-Figures are a thing now.

Still, the wave is an interesting one with The Atom (DC: The Silver Age), Superman (Our Worlds at War) abnd Green Arrow (Longbow Hunter) figures. Pre-order links will be added to the list below after the launch time, so stay tuned for updates. Note that this is the second wave of figures in the DC Direct Phygital series following a Batman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman wave that launched earlier this year and quickly sold out.

DC Direct The Atom DC: The Silver Age 7-inch scale figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Direct Green Arrow Longbow Hunter 7-inch scale figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Direct Superman Our Worlds at War 7-inch scale figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is currently running a Memorial Day sale that offers $10 – $50 off all orders $100 or more. US shipping is free on orders $79+. You can shop all of their McFarlane Toys figures right here.

In other McFarlane Toys news, they just launched another Gold Label Amazon exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup, and this time around it's the Killer Croc Megafig inspired by Batman: Arkham Asylum. First launched in 2022 as a standard figure in the DC Multiverse lineup, the Gold Label edition includes glow-in-the-dark paint deco, an art card, card stand and display base.

Pre-orders for the Gold Label Killer Croc Megafig are available here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date set for July 26th. The previously released standard version is also available on Amazon priced at $36.