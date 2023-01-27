Days Gone and Last of Us Creators Team with TikTok Star Michael Le For Webseries, Comic, Video Game

Liithos, a newly-formed AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone), and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom and Hedera, have partnered with popular TikTok influencer Michael Le to create an innovative, narrative series to premiere on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus (257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, a transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development.

Beginning January 29, the five episode digital series can be viewed on Le's highly-trafficked TikTok. In what Liithos describes as a throwback to the appointment viewing of the Sunday Comics of old, will feature a new episode every Sunday.

"Today's superstars are elevated by millions of real fans and followers on TikTok where we find our new heroes and villains," said Mumbauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liithos. "We are looking to collaborate, integrate, and elevate multimedia experiences with these superstars like Michael Le for the next generation. The Liithos TikTok Creators series is the first of many experiences Liithos is looking to launch to create easily traversable pathways between medias and the evolving web space."

According to a statement from producers, Liithos will celebrate each episode by releasing a unique free digital collectible that will be available only through CoinZoom. Fans can claim each collectible by signing up for a CoinZoom account, hitting the claim button, and paying a small processing fee (usually around $1.50X). Each collectible has been illustrated by Marvel and DC legends such as animation and film artist Coran Stone (Young Justice, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1), Fico Ossio (artist and co-creator of the critically acclaimed manga-inspired series "No One Left to Fight'', Spider-Man), Eisner Award Winner John Cassaday (Planetary, Astonishing X-Men), Dave Wilkins (Masters of the Universe: Revelation #3, Star Wars – Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison), Eisner Award winner Karl Kerschl (Adventures of Superman, Majestic), and Tom Raney (Annihilation: Conquest, Alpha Flight, Ultimate X-Men). Fans who collect all five digital collectibles can return to collect a bonus sixth mystery digital collectible available only to those who've participated in the entire event. You can get more details on the event at the Liithos website.

The digital collectibles will give fans access to a sneak preview of the upcoming Ashfall comic series. Written and drawn by a "who's who" of comic talent including Garvin, who conceived and wrote the story, along with art from Marvel and DC artist Paul Pelletier (Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy), Brett Booth (Backlash, Gunslinger), and Eisner Award winner Tony Harris (Starman, Ex Machina), the comic book series introducers fans for the first time to the Ashfall Universe, which takes place in the climate-change ravaged Pacific Northwest where Seattle has been submerged beneath the ocean for hundreds of years.

In Ashfall, the Trace – deadly pockets of dark energy – has brought mutation, ruin, and chaos wherever they appeared. With civilization devolved into factions and enclaves and humanity fighting over resources and differing ideologies, Ash Naranjo, born without arms, is taken by the Order of Life Science, who give him TechGyn prosthetic arms and other nano implants – changing him forever. Now one of the Order's Ghosts, Ash fights for the United Enclaves, vowing to destroy the oppressive Freelanders who have taken his family and destroyed his homeland.