Minor Threats: The Alternates Returns in New Exclusive Preview

The popularity of indie comic book universes has never been more prevalent with the likes of Hellboy, Radiant Black, and Black Hammer dominating sales charts. Another indie superhero universe that's now gaining some serious steam if that of Minor Threats, the Dark Horse title by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn. After the initial mini-series wrapped up last year, its first spin-off—The Alternates—hit the shelves at comic stores earlier this summer.

"Tim Seeley has LONG been one of our fave writer/artists," Oswalt previously told us. "So, it was a thrill when we heard that our first run of MINOR THREATS sparked his imagination to further expand the world of Twilight City. If MINOR THREATS was a love letter to the moment where the Silver Age 70s gave way to the grim 'n' gritty 80s, then Seeley's THE ALTERNATES is our collective mash note or the entire universe of 90s alt-comics. The fantastic inks by Christopher Mitten and lush paintings by Tess Fowler make an already amazing comic even better!"

"If the first MINOR THREATS series was a love letter to the C-list working class supervillains, then THE ALTERNATES is one for the early Vertigo comics of the 90s like Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and Animal Man," added Blum. "Forgotten goofy heroes pulled into a suddenly 'mature' existence that both humanizes and alienates them. Tim is such a master and historian of comics, we were so thrilled with the new sandbox he built for us all to play in -- once again offering a fresh and unique point of view we hadn't yet seen explored in superhero comics. This story of existence, addiction, recovery and monster smashing was beautifully rendered thanks to the art of Christopher Mitten and paintings by Tess Fowler."

We have an exclusive sneak peek of The Alternates #2, so keep scrolling to see what to expect!