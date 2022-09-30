Mister Hide Sets His Evil Plan in Motion in Mind MGMT: Bootleg #4 Preview (Exclusive)

The adventures of Mind MGMT: Bootleg continue in issue 4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next issue in the Dark Horse Comics series. The team has discovered the location where Mr. Hide is set to unleash his most mindless and most pointless content yet in the form of a virus that will empty the thoughts and minds of millions. The team was supposed to stop that launch from happening, but there is another way to break things up, though not everyone is going to be on board. Mind MGMT: Bootleg #4 is set to hit stores on October 5th, and you can find the full preview starting on the next slide!

You can also find the new covers for issue #4, including a main cover by Jill Thompson and a variant cover by Dan Brereton.

"Heroes and villains unite to take down the powerful new madman Mister Hyde and his army of followers as they sail to his island and use their powers to put an end to this madness once and for all. Cover C variant is a special polybagged cover, drawn by Aron Wiesenfeld, and contains a special Mind MGMT playing card!"

