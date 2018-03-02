Kelly Thompson to Write ‘Nancy Drew’ For Dynamite

Dynamite Entertainment has announced Marvel Comics veteran Kelly Thompson, best known for her work on Hawkeye and Rogue & Gambit, will write their new Nancy Drew series.

Jenn St-Onge (The Misfits, Giant Days) will provide the art, with variant covers from a number of star female creators, including Tula Lotay, Annie Qu, and Marguerite Sauvage.

Thompson describes Nancy Drew as “a sassy super-independent detective, which is one of my favorite things ever. But one of my absolute favorite things about Nancy is the look on people’s faces when you say her name. Everyone from my mother (who is never terribly interested in my superhero projects, but it very kind and pretends to be!) to friends of all different ages have this incredible connection to Nancy – and everyone sees her a bit differently. She is a powerful character that can connect to so many different people in so many different ways.”

In the new series, Nancy Drew is seventeen and good at everything…especially solving crimes. But her totally-in-control-and-obviously-running-perfectly-smooth-(but-not-really) life hits a snag when a mysterious message drags her back to the hometown she left behind.

There she’ll have to find out which of her friends are still her friends, which are enemies, and who exactly is trying to kill her…and (hopefully) stop them before they succeed.

Nancy, the classic master teen mystery-cracker, will be shown in a way you’ve never seen before, by a creative team with a huge respect for the original tales, and what she could mean for a modern audience.

“As someone who read stacks of Carolyn Keene’s mystery stories as a young girl, Nancy Drew has been high on my list of ‘characters I’d like to draw comics of’ for a while now,” said artist Jenn St-Onge in a statement. “Getting to work on a series that I loved as a kid, as well as collaborating with Kelly Thompson again, is honestly the best possible combination I could’ve asked for! Nancy is clever, tough, and surrounded by close girlfriends who help her in her adventures, which I think is so super-important in telling stories about young women; I’ve yet to tire of telling stories about the resourcefulness of teens or the power of friendship, and this series is great in both departments.”

Nancy Drew will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ April 2018 Previews catalog.