Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/9/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Young Justice #1, Captain Marvel #1, and Sleepless #11.

our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #6

Adventures of the Super Sons #6 is an absolute treat. Peter Tomasi takes all the elements of what makes for a classic, entertaining comic book adventure, injects some spot-on humor, and even throws in a dash of intrigue and an engaging cliffhanger to boot. What especially works here is the charming and fully believable dynamic between Jon and Damien. Jon is very much his father’s son just as Damian is also very much his. The jabs the two take at each other are truly a delight, but they also show a keen awareness of the complexities of second generation friendships. Add to that the very realistic challenge of encountering an adult who doesn’t quite believe the truth they’re trying to tell and you’ve got a pitch-perfect issue that will only leave you wanting more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #62

Batman #62 is, in a word, weird. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. With so much that has happened in Tom King’s run thus far, “Knightmares, Part 2” serves in many ways as a recap of sorts. We open with Batman strung up by Professor Pyg, trying to use his detective skills and logic to free himself and escape. However, it becomes pretty evident to the reader that things aren’t exactly as they seem. The setup makes for kind of an unusual and at times less-than-engaging read. Batman essentially talking to himself and walking through his predicament unfortunately doesn’t really give readers any insight on the character nor does it really advance the plot — something that is a real weakness of this issue. However, what gives Batman #62 its real value is a sequence in which, despite it being Batman that we see, deep down it’s Bruce taking his own inventory, sorting out his own situation. This kind of awareness is always refreshing when it comes to the Dark Knight. The real challenge will be to see what, if anything, the hero does with it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN KINGS OF FEAR #6

A fitting conclusion to a mini-series all about fear, Bruce Wayne finally confronts his fears head on and comes out on top in the end. Though the book is all too predictable, it’s peak Batman as he broods around various points in Gotham, straddling the line of having an existential crisis. The plot behind this story was good in small bursts with six issues falling right in the sweet spot between ending too quick and dragging on too long. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #10

Justin Jordan and Eduardo Pansica bring together threads of recent stories to weave a narrative that feels like the backstory to an ’80s horror movie — right along with the teenage villains terrorizing a kid in the first scene.

We get an exposition dump from Wandering Jack, along with some action sequences and a reunion or two. The dialogue is sharp, although obviously any story that is half-exposition is going to drag a bit. Jordan and Pansica try to rev the energy up by keeping the pace as quick as they can while keeping the story coherent, and by introducing short action beats into the backstory. Letterer Wes Abbot and colorist Rain Beredo both do solid work, albeit each of them gets one or two odd choices that can pull you out of the story (like a punch sound effect that says “PUNCH” or some flames that look – just – slightly too much like a cut-and-pasted effect).

Beredo in particular deserves credit because this is a book that falls so heavily on its colors, given how dark it is thematically and artistically, and how many artist/colorist combos would make it too muddy to be engaging.

As a stand-alone issue, this is better than it is as part of the ongoing story (although the way it answers some questions makes it important to that story). It has a clear throughline at the beginning and end that helps chart the direction for the rest of the series and make sense of the decisions made by characters within the issue before, essentially, returning everything to a familiar status quo at the end. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #39

The action comes to a head as it appears Slade’s time in Arkham is beginning to wind down. For the first time in a few issues, Deathstroke #39 pumps the brakes a bit and allows the story tobreathe, giving extra time to the bits and pieces that need it. It should also be noted that the issue opens up with a pair of beautiful two-page spreads from the talented art team. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DREAMING #5

The Dreaming continues to enthrall readers with the epic and mysterious tale of realm in flux. Or, as this issue would put it, caught between an ending and a beginning. There are several mysteries in play, each as tantalizing as the last, from Dora’s origin to the new entity being born within the borders of the Dreaming. Si Spurrier juxtaposes the eloquent, some may say pretentious, narration with plainspoken dialogue. It is an interesting effect, especially when you discover who is doing the narration. This book should turn Bilquis Evely into a star, even with the noticeable assist needed in this issue. Once again, an issue of The Dreaming will end with readers begging for more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #48

It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Green Arrow and Black Canary, but the start of this new arc does a pretty exceptional job of showcasing the pair’s strengths. The conflict itself proves once again that this series knows how to handle the ramifications of Heroes in Crisis while crafting its own unique narrative in the process. Whether in the more domestic moments or the larger-than-life (and gorgeously rendered) set pieces, Dinah and Ollie make a genuinely great team, and it’s a thrill to read them navigate this issue. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN LANTERN #3

Green Lantern has flourished in this new series, and the team continues to build momentum here. Morrison explores the intense lows evil will sink to in several ways, with the Lanterns acting as the lone beacons of hope. Volgar Zo doesn’t necessarily look the part, but he’s scum of the earth, and in fact that’s not the only place Morrison plays on perception versus reality. Liam Sharp’s pencils are on point throughout, with some stellar action pieces towards the middle of the issue. This isn’t the strongest issue of the series thus far, but those last few pages significantly raise the stakes for next issue, and we’re definitely on board for the long haul. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #57

Harley Quinn #57 is honestly this title at its finest. One of the major threads readers have been following along for awhile now is the idea that Harley is, deep down, a good person desperately trying to reform. She just doesn’t always go about it in the best way sometimes, but that is itself a solid metaphor for life. This time, though, we see Harley struggle with her past in a different way when people refuse to see the good work she’s done with herself. And by people we mean Batman for one. It’s Batman’s appearance that really clicks this issue with Harley calling out the Dark Knight for coming at her with her own pain as if he’s immune to his own. There’s something amazing about that that just resonates — especially when the final page reveals just how much Batman (and Harley) are getting played. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #15

Justice League‘s ambitions are quite high at the moment, but right now it’s meeting that high bar and then some. The mysteries around Starman, the Totality, and Thanager Prime are all finally starting to coalesce into something you can wrap your head around, though there is a small amount of worry anytime we branch into multiverse territory. Still, the seeds are there for an epic story, and that’s not even mentioning the wild card that is Hawkman. Don’t sleep on Justice League. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2

Martian Manhunter is nothing short of a trippy, wonderful thrill ride. This issue alternates between the aftermath of the last cliffhanger and a lot more of J’onn’s life on Mars. Orlando weaves a narrative that’s dense and profound but has a firm grasp on what it is, with the Mars-set scenes, in particular, having so much emotion tied to them. Rossmo’s art is absolutely extraordinary as well, providing so much depth and unique character design in a way that feels so fresh. If you’ve been meaning to start this series, take this as a sign that you absolutely should. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING #56

Ric finally returns to action, and it’s just as good as one would expect. While he’s still suffering from major memory loss, the fact that Ric’s back in business — at least for the time being — makes the title all that more enjoyable. While the group of Nightwings has been a good idea in theory, the creative team has yet to really execute a solid plan with the group, though this issue did finally offer a little bit of development for a few members of the team. Welcome back, Ric! — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD BLACK FILES #3

Suicide Squad: Black Files #3 features two different stories by different creative teams, so we’ve provided a quick look at each below. — Russ Burlingame

“Rota Fortuna Part Three”

Despite letterer Dave Sharpe’s best efforts (and he does everything he can) to prevent it, there is a transition in the second page, where you have two dueling first-person narrating voices, and it’s jarring. It’s a shame because Sharpe does a great job on the issue, and that aspect (which is really a storytelling/script issue, not a lettering one) jars you out of the book for a minute.

Scot Eaton’s pencils are sharp and his storytelling is clear, making the action compelling and easily understood — something of a rarity in books that are either supernatural, or group-focused, and this issue is both. There are a few places where the absence of backgrounds is noticeable, which is likely the result of a deadline crunch since between Eaton, inker Wayne Faucher, and colorist Guy Major, but they managed to make a number of pages pop with minimal backgrounds by utilizing shadow and the luminescent quality of magic super-powers.

As far as the story, it’s very much a middle chapter, without much of a beginning or an end. Nitz has come cool ideas banging around in here, a strong handle on the characters, and a good ear for dialogue. If you haven’t read the previous two issues, this one is easy enough to jump on board with, provided you don’t need every little thing spoon-fed to you. It has a cliffhanger that is effective enough to make you wish you would just turn the page and finish the story, so hopefully that will bring readers back next issue.

Rating: 4 out of 5

“Katana in: War in Two Worlds”

This story, by Suicide Squad co-creator Mike W. Barr, reads like a solid but unspectacular story from the ’80s or early ’90s. Katana’s monologue provides helpful context for casual readers and does not feel too clunky in a single issue, but it is easy to imagine that the eventual collected edition will feel like so much late ’80s/early ’90s work, where it’s hard to avoid noticing that every 20 pages, someone takes five pages to recap the previous 20. The story itself is serviceable, with a nice twist along the way and a predictable but compelling cliffhanger for the next issue.

The art, by Philippe Briones, is nice to look at but difficult to follow whenever there is an action sequences; a series of engaging pinup-style images, his storytelling feels jerky and your eye does not always make the connection from panel to panel of exactly what just happened. Colorist Gabe Eltaeb is helpful in making things clearer and more understandable in those big action scenes, but Briones’ work is at its best when there are fewer than four figures on a page.

His dynamic figurework even makes Kobra’s terrible costume look good most of the time.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Overall rating: 3 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #8

The current arc comes to an entertaining-at-times-though-predictable conclusion, and honestly surprise seems to be the biggest enemy this book faces. Neon is easily the most interesting character, so he’s quickly missed when things shift to Firebrand, Hawkman, Mandrakk, or Quench. That’s why Quench’s most compelling sequence is when he’s talking to Neon, but even then Unexpected doesn’t deliver genuine surprises. Overall this issue is fine, but doesn’t rise beyond that. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNITED STATES VS MURDER INC #5

This is the first issue of United States vs. Murder Inc that actually flows from the previous issue. The Bendis/Oeming comic has mostly had a choppy feel to it, bouncing around without revealing too much of its world. The comic didn’t explain that a mob family actually ran half of the United States until its third issue, and it seemed like things just escalated without much reason. However, this issue, which is set entirely inside a bowling alley, is great. Not only do we finally get some much needed explanation about what the heck is going on, we find out just how messed up the world is, and why Valentine Gallo might be the only person who has a shot of fixing it. It took five issues, but United States vs. Murder Inc is finally finding its footing and becoming another Bendis/Oeming classic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #1

On the surface, this book seems like another half-hearted Teen Titans rehash, another feeble attempt from a comic publisher to get young people invested in comics. Once you’ve seen one teenage team-up, you’ve seen them all, right? Well, on the part of Young Justice #1, this doesn’t appear to the be the case, at least not yet. After one issue, Bendis’ new series is looking a lot less like a spin on the ever-so-average Teen Titans franchise, and a lot more like DC’s answer to Marvel’s Champions. (If you’ve been following my reviews for any amount of time, you’ll know that comparing anything to the current iteration of Champions is a massive compliment.) Bendis flexes the same muscles he used when creating Miles Morales, and proves that he can still write teenage characters as good as anyone. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #12

Over the first couple of pages, I feared that Avengers would revert to the pacing and story issues that plagued the first arc. However, things picked up quickly and this issue turned into a strange bit of fun. Nothing really “happens” per se, but T’Challa takes his leadership off the battlefield and assembles an eccentric (and soon to be beloved) staff for the new Avengers HQ. There’s a lot to like about what happens in this Avengers, and no reason why it couldn’t spawn several spinoff series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK ORDER #3

Derek Landy and Philip Tan have made me care about the Black Order. Even after the release of the Avengers movie, the Black Order was nothing more than a bunch of well-designed villains with no personality. But Landy has infused the Order with insecurities and personalities. Sure, the Black Order have all the broodiness of a teenager hopped up on hormones — in this issue, Black Dwarf pines! He actually pines and talks about poetry! — but it’s all interspersed with high-octane action and ample violence, and it’s all pretty brilliant. Next issue promises to be even more insane, and I can’t wait. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

Thompson and company’s Captain Marvel brings all the elements you loved about Carol and adds a few new wrinkles of her own. That would be enough to win us over, but then she goes and turns the book on its head by issue’s end, paving a new path that holds even more compelling possibilities for our favorite hero. This is the best of the old and the new, and while you might come for the Carol you used to know, you’ll end up staying for the revolutionary who’s yet to come. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOMINO #10

Domino’s solo run ends with a confusing mess of a plot mixed with constantly shifting, disappointing art. Considering how well the book started, this arc has been mostly a disappointment, and the conclusion continues that trend. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a comic about a Spider-Man who lives in a neighborhood, and it is good. While there’s plenty of Spider-Man action in the new Tom Taylor-written series, it mostly deals with Peter interacting with folks who live in his new apartment building. It’s a fun comic, very reminiscent of the Lee/Ditko Spider-Man books where things bounce between high melodrama, romantic comedy, and superhero action at the drop of a hat. Plus, Taylor seems to “get” Peter Parker — he’s not a super-scientist, or a comedian, or even a superhero really, he’s just a guy trying to help everyone, even those he doesn’t really like. If you’re a Spider-Man fan, you’ll love this comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

ICEMAN #5

Iceman comes to a close — again — ending a less-than entirely successful revival. Sins Grace still has a great handle on Bobby Drake, but it feels like he was trying to do a bit too much in the five issues he had. You can feel it in the way characters from the series show up for the finale, but don’t really have much to do in the final act. A valiant attempt, but not much to celebrate. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MAN WITHOUT FEAR #2

Man Without Fear puts Matt Murdock in a weird place: afraid. Murdock, still recovering from the truck accident that almost killed him, has given up on Daredevil and is struggling to answer what happens next. We’ve seen lots of “Daredevil rediscovers himself” stories over the years, although I appreciate that Jed McKay is trying something different by keeping his friends and supporting cast in the middle of it. It’s also interesting to see how the book is potentially setting up Chip Zdarsky’s Daredevil run, with the re-introduction of key supporting cast member Kirsten McDuffie from Mark Waid’s run. This book has me optimistic about the future of Daredevil, and hopefully we see more pieces fall into place for the future soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVELS AVENGERS UNTITLED ENDGAME PRELUDE #2

The new prelude picks up right as Captain America is making his big debut in Infinity War and traces the steps of the movie pretty accurately. Unlike the previous issue though it doesn’t really add much new to the mix, though it will be a great refresher for those looking to get pumped for Avengers: Endgame. Here’s hoping the next issue unearths some new layers to an already fantastic film. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #2

Miles Morales and Rhino are the wonderful, quirky team-up that I never knew I needed. Ahmed made a fantastic decision putting these two together, even if their back-and-forth dialogue falters on one or two occasions. As promised, this book focuses on a much more “Brooklyn-level” villain and story, which is a perfect direction for Miles now that he’s the focus of millions of fans around the globe. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #6

This issue really doesn’t pull any punches — for better or for worse. The cat-and-mouse game between Frank and Zemo has all led up to this issue’s events, and the grotesque nature of it all definitely isn’t sugar-coated. There are a few moments here that will surely surprise you and/or make you squeamish, but they prove to be only part of a compelling larger narrative. Either way, it will definitely be interesting to see where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #4

Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider returns this week with an issue heavier than readers might expect. In the wake of some sudden losses, Gwen Stacy has never felt lonelier as she contemplates the consequences of being a hero. Feeling just like a solitary spider, the heroine is forced to face her ghosts and decide if the time has come to greet them. The quick read does take a toll with its wall-crawling angst, but fans of Spider-Gwen will close the issue with an entirely new vision of the heroine in mind. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #59

Luke and Leia reveal their plans to reunite with the Rebellion to their hosts on Hubin, with the hosts not taking kindly to the surprise. Unfortunately, Luke’s attempts to contact his Rebel allies brings some unwanted attention to the moon, ultimately leading to a confrontation that will settle an old rivalry with fatal consequences. This installment brings with it multiple reveals of secret plans, making it easy for a reader to lose track of who to trust and who’s telling the truth. The narrative sets the stage for a big conflict more than it delivered a fulfilling storyline, yet we do get a Han Solo blaster duel that perfectly encapsulates the charming scoundrel, which helps tip the scales of the issue firmly into the “fun read” column. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR JANGO FETT #1

Jango Fett’s debut in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones did little to enlighten fans about the character, other than knowing he wore armor that looked like Boba Fett and was cloned to create the Clone Army. This book depicted one of his earlier missions where he worked not only with fellow bounty hunters, but also with Boba at his side so he could teach his progeny the ropes of bounty hunting. Despite having “Jango Fett” in its title, this book was just as much, if not more, a way to elaborate on Boba Fett’s upbringing before his father’s execution. The narrative did depict Jango as a violent mercenary, yet also offered glimpses of humanity, potentially to make him more endearing for a reader. Boba, on the other hand, is shown as a murderer even as a youth, making him all the more terrifying. Fans hoping to get an action-packed story about Jango that could have enriched his appearances in Attack of the Clones might be left disappointed, yet the added insight into Boba’s character ultimately makes his journey more complex and enjoyable. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #9

This issue (mostly) shies away from the God of Thunder himself, but it finds something genuinely special in the process. The art is absolutely stunning, and the character moments are genuinely great. If this issue is any indication, “The War of the Realms” will be a can’t-miss event. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #40

Squirrel Girl is known for her upbeat personality and humor, but it’s her compassion that makes her the hero we all love. That shining trait gets the spotlight here as we see Doreen go toe to toe with Tony Stark over a compelling difference of opinion. Squirrel Girl is always great for a laugh, but it backs it up with heart, and that’s why this book is always on our pull-list. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #9

The penultimate issue of Uncanny X-Men‘s “Disassembled” story arc ends with what should be an exciting, rousing group charge that just simply fails to deliver, both on account of the story not earning it and the artwork itself not delivering enough of a visual punch. This story has been unfocused and detached and failing to invest readers early means the payoffs aren’t paying off the way they should. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM UNLEASHED #1

For better or for worse, there is a lot of weird stuff going on in Venom Unleashed. Ryan Stegman (the all-star illustrator of the main Venom series) took over the writing duties for this one-shot, and he does a pretty solid job. His sense of pace is fantastic and there are multiple times where he says a lot without saying much at all, which is rare in a writer today. That said, there are several parts of the story that get lost within themselves. Between strange dreams, Symbiote dogs, mech-robots, and Carnage mind slaves, things get more complicated than they really need to. Thankfully, even in the difficult moments of the book, Kyle Hotz and Juan Gedeon’s art really holds up to Stegman’s work in the main series, which is a very high bar to reach. If you’re a Venom fan, you won’t be mad about shelling out the cash for this one. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-23 #8

X-23 #8 picks up right where it left off last issue and it’s a solid leap into the larger mystery of the arc. While the idea of the multiple clones and the relentless attempts to create a perfect killing machine has gone far, far beyond cliche at this point, Mariko Tamaki manages to make it feel less like the tired, overworked plot device that it has become and something of more substance. While the mystery of the X-Assassin is at the heart of the story, it’s the continued exploration of Laura’s humanity — and the excellent demonstration of just how well-adjusted Gabby is — that makes the issue a true delight. Gabby in particular steals every scene she’s in this issue and it’s perfect. Someone give Honey Badger her own book — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #4

The first arc of this new series is officially drawing to a close, and it does so with enough of an impact. The plot finally gives some answers to the more fantastical elements of this storyline, while offering some endearing moments between characters. Granted, the pacing of the issue is sort of all of over the place, something that both adds to the charm and makes things hard to follow. But even then, the last few pages end things on a delightful note, one that carries the spirit of Adventure Time and its fandom in an inspirational way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ALIEN 3 #3

As is the tradition with all corporations within the Alien franchise, researchers attempt to unlock the secrets on the creatures so their DNA can be weaponized for the highest bidder. Despite Ripley, Hicks, Newt, and Bishop being on board, all hell starts to break loose, allowing the xenomorphs to once again wreak havoc aboard a space station. Fans have been hoping to see what William Gibson’s Alien 3 would have looked like and, based on this comic, it would have looked very similar to Alien: Resurrection, much to our disappointment. What potentially made the narrative interesting was the inclusion of characters that died before the events of Alien 3, though Hicks, Newt, and Bishop aren’t given much time to shine as readers are forced to spend time with no-name corporate employees. The experience hasn’t been entirely abysmal, but has yet to excite readers with any fresh interpretations of the franchise, leading us to wonder if maybe it was for the best that this version of the film never came to fruition. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

ALIENS DUST TO DUST #4

The conclusion of the series reveals how a xenomorph infestation managed to take place, serving as yet another example of how little the Weyland-Yutani corporation values human life. Max and his helpful android potentially find themselves an escape route, so long as they can make their way past dozens of alien threats. It’s difficult to deduce the intentions of Aliens: Dust to Dust, as it concluded right as it was potentially heading into an interesting narrative realm. This fourth and final issue, much like preceding installments, featured messy art and bland characters, making it difficult to engage with anything that the series had to offer. Various scenes and moments, isolated from the rest of the narrative, had intriguing elements, but none of it congealed in an appealing way, frustrating fans who will likely find the final product both disappointing and right on the cusp of something exciting. Devout Alien fans might be happy to have any comic book material to enjoy, but the book feels like a failed experiment that never knew what it wanted to do with the iconic sci-fi franchise. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

ATOMIC ROBO & DAWN OF NEW ERA #1

Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era sets off its first issue with a cluster of characters, but it is the robots who shine from the get-go. The new series’ sets forth as a new class of interns enter Tesladyne and discover the blurred lines between magic and science. This beginning issue isn’t the clearest in terms of character introductions, but it sells Robo and his well-hidden AI prodigy. The series’ debut may falter in action, but its clever conversations with Robo will definitely satiate sci-fi fanatics until issue two comes around. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #35

A fantasy tale of epic proportions, Birthright #35 gets the title back on track after a quick misstep. The story this month flows much, much better than the previous book or two and the two separate story arcs converge in a perfectly organic way. While the dialogue seems a bit elementary at points, it’s perfectly written for the two youngest protagonists in Mikey and Brennan. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BITTER ROOT #3

Bitter Root turns in another fantastic issue, as the scattered Sangerye struggle with the latest outbreak of Jinoo both in Harlem and in the deep South. For the last few issues, the Jinoo were introduced as a physical manifestation of racism — a corrupting hatred that infects the soul of humanity. In this issue, Bitter Root introduces a second kind of Jinoo, hatred that poses as a person. I like that the book introduced the Jinoo as a problem that could be solved, just like we continually hope that racism will end in our time. But with this issue, the kid gloves come off, and we see that the Jinoo are more entrenched than believed, just as the world has seemed to backslide towards racist extremism in recent years. This is a deliberately grim comic, but a powerful one. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACKBIRD #4

The fantasy world of Blackbird still has a lot of new things to establish, something that is both a sort of blessing and a curse. The first half of the issue reads like a slightly-confusing exposition dump, but the remainder of Humphries’ narrative makes up for it in spades. Nina is a compelling protagonist, and it’s a thrill to see her big moments throughout this issue. Bartel’s art continues to be strong as well, with candy-coated panels that feel like Sailor Moon on steroids. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

CEMETERY BEACH #5

Cemetery Beach continues to be weighed down by the very thing that makes it interesting: strong concept, weak execution. However, while last issue felt like everything was being driven into the ground, that actually literally ends up being the case in #5. It’s a move that gives the story a bit more dimension and something more to grasp onto with a bit more worldbuilding to expand readers’ concept of what’s going on. That is, perhaps, the biggest problem here. This book is Ellis at his finest in terms of rich, cerebral story that you have to really be thinking your way through and working for it rather than simply passively reading it. But with so much of the book’s real estate being taken up by large expanses of action images and no substance — and what substance we get with our main characters being cliche as all get out — the end result is a book that is so niche even in the slide towards the end (only two issues remain) that it misses its target entirely. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

CRIMINAL #1

The first issue of the latest volume of Brubaker and Phillips’s Criminal provides ample opportunities for those unfortunate enough not to have read the previous installments to get caught up on all the information they need to know, and provides a compelling cliffhanger that will help remind longtime fans that the pair still have a few tricks up their sleeve. Phillips’s art is phenomenal, with some of the best faces and storytelling in the business, while Brubaker provides the same sharp, heartbreaking dialogue you have come to expect. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIE #2

It didn’t take long for DIE to deliver some answers, as Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans explain why the adventurers were trapped in the fantasy world for so long and how they escaped. Usually comics hold back on big reveals like this to draw readers in, but it’s a clever move as it establishes why this second go in the fantasy world is so much different. Hans art is absolutely gorgeous, and Gillen shows off a more melancholy side than usual. The Wicked + The Divine, Phonogram, and Journey Into Mystery always had a bit of a playful side that balanced out all the darkness, but DIE is all horror, darkness, and misery. And it’s absolutely brilliant. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

FREEZE #2

Though the concept of Freeze continues to be original and intriguing, this issue feels like it was missing something. The narrative of the story this month is a bit too obvious, prohibiting the reader from really submersing themselves in the read. Character-wise, the protagonist is stuck in an impossible scenario and ends up making the decisions each and every one of us would make, at least inserting some sort of realism into the title. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #16

Few things delight every month as Go Go Power Rangers does, and this installment is no exception. The lovable cast is rocking those changed-up colors, and delightful exchanges between the team abound as a result. Writer Ryan Parrott also continues to build out the history of the Dragon Power Coin in exciting ways, revealing layers we didn’t even know we wanted when it comes to the most popular Power Coin in Power Rangers lore. This also happens to be one of Eleonora Carlini’s strongest issues to date, so if you’re a Power Rangers fan you happen to be in for quite a treat. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

GOD OF WAR #3

God of War is a comic with a good premise that struggles with execution. In this issue, Kratos learns that the bear monster who attacked his home is a Berserker, who in the God of War universe is a werebear fueled by rage. The Berserkers and their anger-powered abilities are an interesting contrast for Kratos, who has a tendency of murdering things first and then finding out the terrible consequences later. However, while the comic really pounds it in that Kratos has an anger management problem, it doesn’t really delve into why he’s so mad all the time, especially after razing the Greek pantheon to the ground. That might seem like a silly complaint — Kratos’s main personality trait is brooding after all — but it just seems like Kratos wants to be miserable in this comic. Maybe that’s the point, that Kratos learns to control his toxic anger by facing it in bear form, but right now I keep asking myself why any of this is happening, and I can’t come up with a good answer. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

GUNNING FOR HITS #1

Gunning For Hits steps out this week at Image Comics with a strong opening chord. The series looks easy enough from the outside as readers meet a sly agent looking to sign a homegrown artist that may (or may not) be the voice of his generation. Despite some extensive exposition into the recording industry, Gunning For Hits keeps fans engaged with its brisk wit, but the best comes at the end. The closing pages of this debut issue promise the arrival of another hit for Image… whether gunning is needed or not. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

HIT-GIRL #12

Hit-Girl closes out its trip to Rome. The impetus of the story seems to have been, “how do we make the super violent young girl trope even bold again? I know, let’s kill nuns. But not just nuns, like, crime nuns.” Which, in fairness, is consistent tonally with the very concept of Hit-Girl, but the very concept of Hit-Girl feels like it’s hit the point of diminishing returns. The edge is filed off, and Hit-Girl’s entire appeal was that edge. There’s not much depth or nuance underneath to keep her interesting. What this particular issue has going for it is some nice Rafael Albuquerque artwork, so at least there’s that. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOE GOLEM #5

The titular detective’s past comes to the forefront, as the injured detective attempts to save the day in the present day. Given that Joe Golem’s name is “Golem,” it’s pretty obvious that the detective was an artificial human of some kind. But the reveal is still sad and melancholy in a style that only Mike Mignola can deliver. Peter Bergting does a fantastic job of blending Mignola’s distinctive designs into the comic without it feel like too much of an imitation. This is a very compelling issue, one of the strongest of the miniseries. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #11

Kick-Ass continues to trudge along, though there’s not really much noteworthy to report. Kick-Ass launches mission against a crime boss. Crime boss retaliates. Life is hard, etc. There’s the potential for interesting stories here, but nothing about the comic sings. It’s all fairly forgettable material. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LAGUARDIA #2

LaGuardia hits a bit too close to home at times, but that means it’s doing its job. It succeeds in putting the current hot topic of immigration through a futuristic lens, but there’s enough lighthearted moments to keep you from becoming too bogged down. The mystery at the center of Future’s return is quite the compelling hook as well, and it seems we’ll get answers on that front soon. Visually Tana Ford’s world is certainly a memorable one, though the non-human species often steal the show (especially the fragile Laundry… and yes, that’s her name). The issues it brings to the forefront are ones worth exploring, and while those issues can be heavy at times, LaGuardia introduces delightful characters and a dose of the fantastical to find the perfect mix. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #11

Lorenzo De Felici does some really impressive work with silent panels in this issue of Oblivion Song, creating tension in a small space as Nathan tries to repair his transference device while the beasts of Oblivion surround him and his brother. Robert Kirkman brings Nathan and Ed’s ideological rivalry to a seeming conclusion here, as they’re forced to accept that different people want different things out of life and you can’t force your way of life on another. It’s a very solid climax to the Oblivion Song story so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #3

The third issue of Outer Darkness is the issue that best fulfills the promise of sci-fi by way of the occult so far. The issue’s premise could come straight out of an episode of Star Trek: the ship discovers something weird and sends out an away team to investigate. It distinguishes itself from that tried and true scenario in two ways. First, the grisly way in which the mission goes sideways. Second, the mystical means in which the complications are dealt. This is a solid blending of genres, a concept that can be built on. It just needs stronger characters to carry it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

PRODIGY #2

Prodigy again proves why a brilliant mind can put just about any other superpower to shame. Writer Mark Millar finds new and inventive ways to showcase Crane’s intellect, from balls of Chi to bouncing ideas off himself, and each of those only builds up the man’s myth even more. Artist Rafael Albuquerque delivers another stunning issue as well, filled with heart-pumping action and disturbing imagery that punctuates heartbreaking moment even more. Throw in a compelling dose of science fiction and you’ve got yourself quite a recipe. Edison Crane is easily one of the most interesting heroes in some time, and we can’t wait to see more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

ROSE #16

Things have been building to a big reunion between in Rose, and now it’s finally here. The confrontation between Simon and Drucilla leads to the reuniting of Rose and Thorne, and it’s every bit the heart-tugging affair you thought it would be. While that’s at the forefront, other mysteries also present themselves, and by the book’s end you’re a bit bummed that you’ll have to wait till next month for more answers. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SELF MADE #2

Perhaps a better origin story than the debut issue, Self Made #2 takes the concept of this artificial intelligence thriller and knocks it out of the park. Brilliantly executed, this issue dives deep into the lore of the title and irons out any potential wrinkles leftover by the first issue. By the end of this book, readers will be fully immersed in this beautifully crafted AI world that’s hard to put down — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #11

Sleepless #11 wraps up its narrative in a lush, but dynamic, way. While the final issue certainly draws some elements to a close, it doesn’t play into the tropes that usually fall upon fantasy finales, and arguably makes the case for more stories to be told in its fictional world. It will be sad to see Sleepless‘ compelling roster of characters and its gorgeously designed landscape go, but this conclusion will surely strike all of the right notes with fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES DESTROYER DOWN #3

Rey can’t help herself when she sees a Y-Wing in her exploration of a Star Destroyer in the first half of the issue, until Imperial droids come to life and pose a problem for the scavenger. Some of the most joyful moments in Star Wars: The Force Awakens are those where we see Rey surviving on Jakku, with this storyline delivering readers her charm and resourcefulness in a delightful way. Additionally, the conclusion to this three-part journey offers bits of inspiration for the young readers, likely resulting in them wanting to be more like Rey in all of her courageous nature. The second story and its depictions of a defeated Star Destroyer was inoffensive but had little going for it and its depictions of Imperials abandoning their posts in the face of certain demise. This story did include a tease that this might only be the beginning of a longer journey, which will hopefully make good on the pieces the narrative set up. Ultimately, getting a double dose of Rey’s adventures would have made for a great issue, but we’ll just have to take as many of her Jakku exploits as we can get. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOM CLANCYS DIVISION EXTREMIS MALIS #1

The Division starts off as a standard comic adaptation of a shooter video game that gets a little more interesting along the way. The big issue with shooting video games is that they’re hard to adapt into comics. Standing around and shooting at objects doesn’t really translate well into the comics medium, so these adaptations usually end up really boring and monotonous. But The Division adds a bit of that classic “Tom Clancy” intrigue, with secret plots and mystery bad guys, and that spices things up a little. I won’t say that this is a great comic, but it’s better than the average comics adaptation of a shooter game, and it might even open up the world of The Division a bit before the sequel’s release later this spring. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5