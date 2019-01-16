Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/16/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman #7, Invaders #1, and Deadly Class #36.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #2

The Batman Who Laughs is Batman as only Scott Snyder could write him. With Jock delivering his reliably exceptional art, the second issue takes a Batman who is fraying at the edges and pits him against two insurmountable foes while everyone around him starts to worry what might be coming. A sharp and satisfying character piece, this issue ends with a cliffhanger that will have longtime Snyder readers reeling until the next issue. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #7

This issue is a visual feast for the eyes, with each panel captivating readers’ attention and almost crackling with energy. Even with not a lot of dialogue, and a lot of larger setup for future issues, the plot developments are genuinely interesting as part of Selena’s Gotham past comes back to haunt her. This issue proves that Catwoman can really command a dynamic solo series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #996

The mystery at the center of this remains compelling, though at times there is too much filler. For instance, the first and second pages pick up from the last page of the previous issue, yet they end up being one big waste of time. Bruce’s conversations with Damian, Ducard, and his old sensei are highlights, but some of the bits between (especially in the fight against the creature) just slow the story down too much for my personal liking. The book is gorgeous though, and there is enough meat on the bone to keep the reader hooked, but you do get the feeling that some of this could have been streamlined. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #3

There’s a lot to be said in the humans-versus-animals aspect of Electric Warriors, especially when the humans find out they’re not on the top of the food chain after all. The pacing of this issue never quite clicks, and it seems to jump around too frequently, creating jarring transitions from scene to scene. Thankfully there’s a twist in the book that’s so bizarre, you’ll have to keep reading to see how it ends. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #62

A solid — if somewhat pedestrian — story of a superhuman sting operation gone wrong is hindered by a trio of villains whose costumes are dull and interchangeable. Combine that with an appearance by the Royal Flush Gang, who seem at this point to only exist so that there can be a heavy-hitting team of villains for people to beat in four pages, and you’ve got a book that feels like filler on the way to what promises to be a more engaging next issue, based on the cliffhanger. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #2

Goddess Mode #2 crashes back onto shelves this week with an electric update that touches upon a bit too much exposition at times. With Cassandra uploaded into a virtual world filled with daemons, this burgeoning DC title keeps its pace zipping along. As fans get to know the heroine’s mysterious girl gang, readers will find themselves tethered to the strange world that is Azoth, and Goddess Mode‘s latest issue will make anyone wonder what their Oracle persona would look like. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #8

Arguably the best issue of Venditti’s run, Hawkman #8 kicks off a new story arc that’s bound to please. Though virtually no action takes place, the development we see Carter go through in this one issue alone might dwarf the rest of the issues combined. Carter having to deal with the humanity of leaving a chunk of him behind every time he reincarnates is intriguing to see unfold. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #5

House of Whispers remains an ambitious but jumbled mess of a comic. This issue is set mostly in the real world, but features loas and Vodou gods possessing human bodies and chasing after each other and fighting, all while a plague continues to build in New Orleans around the world. Most of the issue with this series is how passive the loas are forced to act. Trapped in the Dreaming, Erzulie can only watch as the real world is plunged into chaos, even though other loa can cross through to the real world. It’s difficult to stay invested in this series, and it’s hard to see it getting any better. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #7

And finally, Justice League Dark goes full-on horror with this title. Suspense, gore, and jump scares — this issue has it all. Throughout this series, Tynion IV writes at his best, and it seems as if the tales get more engrossing with each passing issue. If you happen to be looking for a comic that will scare the daylights out of you, this one is it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #30

After several issues of exploration, Red Hood: Outlaw #30 starts to put some pieces together while staying on the path Jason’s been on for a bit now: getting to the bottom of Underlife. What works exceptionally well here is how all of that works together. Jason’s character development continues forward as he works through his grief for Roy, but the comic also touches back in with Bizarro and Artemis, whose plight has been AWOL from the series for a few issues now. We even get closer to answers about Underlife, and while the issue ends in such a way as to suggest it might be a somewhat cliche answer, it’s just satisfying in its entirety. Overall, issue #30 continues a string a of solid reads for the title, cementing its place as one of the better books currently out there. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #33

J.M. DeMatteis’s ear for dialogue and Patrick Oliffe’s crackling storytelling elevate the book, but any time Scooby Apocalypse goes basically an entire issue without an action set piece, it tends to drag a bit. The issue is not bad, and if you have been reading right along, you will probably be sucked in by the strong character work, but it seems like next month is where the magic is really going to happen. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #50

Suicide Squad #50 is a pretty entertaining issue. There’s a lot of action, a lot of emotional moments for various characters — especially Flagg. There’s even some great team work between all of the Squad members that is truly a delight to see. Unfortunately, as is a common theme with Suicide Squad titles, everything feels superficial. It’s one of the great weaknesses of the book that no one ever learns anything from their experiences, and that is on full display here, especially in the last panels of the issue. Even though the Squad manages to do the impossible and truly save humanity, Waller is quick to dismiss anything they may have done. This many issues into the run, it’s getting really old that everything keeps coming back to that. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #26

Supergirl #26 takes a sharp left turn from where the story’s appeared to be going the past several issues, and while it’s not without interest, it suffers under the combined weight of feeling a lot like Brainiac and his bottle cities and the overdone trope of evil clone plans. This issue, Marc Andreyko’s story puts a largely depowered Kara in the hands of Harry Hokum, and even with some sharp dialogue about women and oppression, the whole issue feels a little dull and flat as Kara’s mission to find out the truth behind Krypton’s demise appears to get lost on what hopefully won’t be a too-cliche side quest. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #7

Superman #7 swings for the fences as it begins to recount the lost years of Jonathan Kent, with a mostly enjoyable end result. While the pacing and the plot occasionally veer on the edge of jarring, the issue largely crafts a tale that only Clark, Lois, and Jon could bring to life. With gorgeous colors and a few questions left unanswered, there’s enough here to be curious about what goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #33

Delightfully bizarre and humorous in the best of ways, Titans #33 is going to have pop culture fans full of excitement. Stranger Things meets Lord of the Rings and the Justice League, and it’s just about as good as you’d expect. Part one of a new arc, Abnett and company start it off nearly as strong as possible, and the future of this title is most certainly bright. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #62

G. Willow Wilson and Diana Prince are a match made in Themyscira, and Xermanico’s art is simply the icing on the cake. Instead of using her almighty power, Wonder Woman wields her greatest attributes against Ares: her steadfast hope and unmatched wit. This is an example of how truly great the character can be when someone thoughtful and sincere, with a mind to make real change in the world around them, is given the keys to the kingdom. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13

Amazing Spider-Man provides a very real reminder about the damage J. Jonah Jameson has likely done over the years, not just to Spider-Man but to thousands of trusting folks who actually listened to the filth he was spewing. Jameson has historically been portrayed as this cantankerous newsman with a heart of gold, but Spencer approaches the character from a more modern approach. Jameson is the Marvel Universe equivalent to Fox News — painting stories in a hugely biased way and warping people’s perceptions with little thought to the consequences. It’s not too hard to see the parallels between this issue and some of the close calls surrounding Pizzagate or more recently the attempted pipebomb attacks on CNN and liberal politicians. And that seems to be Spencer’s point, which is why letting Jameson off so easy feels like a cop-out. Spider-Man might be the forgiving type, but the universe isn’t, and it seems that Jameson’s newfound appreciation for Spider-Man isn’t really enough to balance the scales. Hopefully, this arc gets some addition payoff soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

Asgardians of the Galaxy continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises, though the first arc does end with a little bit of a thud rather than a bang. The group’s wild card Kid Loki has some of the book’s best moments engaging with Nebula of all people, though this book shines mostly because of the humorous dynamic between this ragtag group of heroes, and that’s why we’re just as sold on the next arc’s hook. This book begins and ends with the team, and so far we just can’t get enough of them. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #8

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda continues to put T’Challa and company’s story in an out-of-the-box, but compelling, new context. This issue in particular spins a simple tale into something massively impactful, one that distills T’Challa’s core values as a hero into this high-concept sci-fi setting. The end result, from the nuanced writing to the gorgeous art, is honestly wonderful. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #1

Black Widow #1 brings back one of Marvel’s greatest femme fatales, and she isn’t interested in playing nice. Brought back from the dead, this new series promises to expose the most unapologetic pieces of Natasha Romanoff, but its debut issue is slow to start. The Captain America bit feels misplaced at best, leaving fans to wade through some out-of-sorts exposition. It is only in the final pages that Black Widow #1 does what it does best, and that is to bring out the rawest corners of Natasha’s finely tailored rage. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #2

Conan #2 deals with some potentially tricky subject matter as Conan pays a visit to the Picts, a people who, in Robert E. Howard’s mythology, are a mashup of what little is known about the actual Picts of Scotland and the Algonquin tribe of Native Americans. The problem with fantasy Picts is that they are often depicted in the problematic “noble savages” mold. Jason Aaron skirts that line here, with Conan originally setting out to slaughter Picts but learning to appreciate their way of life. By basing the mutual respect that builds between Conan and the Picts upon shared experiences — Conan’s childhood in Cimmeria has more in common with the Pict way of life than the “civilized men” of Hyboria, where Conan lives and works now — Aaron manages to avoid many of the of the common pitfalls that these kinds of stories tend to fall into; the craft is excellent. Mahmud Asrar continues to excel with his depiction of Conan’s fantasy world, and he and Aaron seem to be settling into an episodic rhythm with the series that fans of Howard’s short stories will likely appreciate. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

Of all the series being published by the Big Two right now, nothing feels more like a genuine, old-school comic than Fantastic Four. Ben Grimm’s dialogue is as wonderful as ever, Johnny Storm is peak Johnny Storm, the relationship between Sue and Reed is impeccable, and the chemistry between the four leads hasn’t been this good since at least Hickman’s run, if not earlier. The art feels new, but at the same time like it was pulled from a classic FF tale and remastered for a new generation. Reading this book, it’s easy to see why so many people fell in love with the Fantastic Four. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADERS #1

Virtually every Captain America comic book attempts to tap into what made the character so special when he debuted during World War II, with various Invaders titles using that nostalgia and sense of adventure when the world united against the closest personification of “evil” we’ve ever seen. The newest iteration of the series, from writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Carlos Magnos and Butch Guice, teases a long-brewing battle that reminds us no matter what physical injuries we can suffer, some emotional damage causes irreparable damage to our entire beings. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

IRONHEART #2

If you’ve been meaning to read Ironheart, take this as a sign that you absolutely should. This second issue brings so much heart and life to Riri’s latest adventure, making everything from a small fight in a bodega to a city-wide chase have the same level of energy. The art is also top-notch in this issue, adding a lot of visual depth while also giving Boston and Chicago slightly distinct feels. Ewing and company are a perfect fit to capture the nuance of who Riri is as a character, and it’s thrilling to think of where this series could go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

Man Without Fear continues its slow stripping down of Matt Murdock, with different parts of his supporting cast coming to terms with his decision to quit being Daredevil. This time, the Defenders (the Netflix TV version) come into focus, with Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones all offering their own advice to Murdock. It’s nice how each of them offered their own solutions to Murdock’s physical and mental ailments — Danny wants to throw money at it, Cage is supportive of Matt’s decision, and Jessica tries to talk Matt out of it. It not only reflects Matt’s relationship with his superhero friends, but also their personalities. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #1

In a new anthology series from Marvel, Marvel Comics Presents is set to debut a fresh new set of tales each month featuring a wide variety of creators. We’ve reviewed them individually as well as provided a rating as a cohesive whole. — Adam Barnhardt

Here are this month’s stories:

WOLVERINE: THE VIGIL, PART 1

A supernatural Nazi tale, Charles Soule kills it with writing Logan. A gruesome fight in the middle of story sure stands out, but the ending is a little all-too predictable.

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR’S END FEATURING NAMOR

Recounting the terrors of World War II, Greg Pak does a brilliant job of writing Namor into the era. For as confrontational Namor is, Pak’s touch of turning the Sub-Mariner into a bit of a pacifist isn’t only a breath of fresh air, it provides for an astonishing read.

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIRST RIDE FEATURING CAPTAIN AMERICA

And just like that, Ann Nocenti reminds us why Steve Rogers is one of the most likable characters a part of the Marvel Comics mythos. Down to Earth and relatable, this short story shows us a quick glimpse of Cap at his best. Oh, and did you know Cap knows how to weld?

Rating: 4 out of 5

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #4

Return of Wolverine continues to be a frustrating experience. In the fourth issue, Charles Soule answers several questions about what exactly has been going on in the series, but the answers are hardly satisfying and mostly serve to undermine what little weight the previous issues carried. Declan’s Shalvey’s artwork, which can normally draw a crowd, is underwhelming here, almost as if the art is bored by the story it is being forced to tell. There’s still more mystery yet to be resolved, but the book leaves readers feeling more resigned to their fate than excited by what’s to come. This is a resurrection story that has clearly drug on too long. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #44

When Spider-Man/Deadpool is at its best, it’s a genre-defying comic that bends the fourth wall and provides readers with a fascinating character study of two of Marvel’s most popular heroes. When the series is not on its game, we get issues like this. This is basically standard superhero schlock, complete with a monologue-spouting supervillain and mind-controlled heroes. Part of the reason this issue falls flat is its focus on the Eternals, characters to whom I’ve no attachment or any real awareness of. This comic makes the mistake that readers will actually know who the Eternals are and will care about them; the four Eternals fans out there will surely be thrilled! — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR SPECIAL #1

Mace Windu, Asajj Ventress, Captain Rex, and Jar Jar Binks are all given abbreviated stories in this special, with each tale shedding new light on the characters. Windu’s story sees him investigating a crime lord that makes young children work for him, quite similar to the events of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, with the Jedi’s heroics helping him combat the threat while also revealing his conflicted feelings about elements of the Jedi Order. Ventress is one of the more intimidating characters in the Star Wars saga, and, while her story that focuses on a conflict with a petty thug in her quest for Ahsoka Tano sees her helping someone in need, her motivations fit totally in line with her character in addition to showing her more complex traits. The story featuring Captain Rex and Jar Jar having to work together on the battlefield shows the clone commander’s humility as opposed to his arrogance while also demonstrating Binks’ bravery in the face of certain doom. This final story also features an image of Jar Jar that, on its own, earns the book our highest rating, with fans being lucky enough to have a consistently entertaining book up to that point with the image we’ve been waiting to see for 20 years pushing the issue into the stratosphere of awesomeness. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #10

Uncanny X-Men #10 brings the uneven “Disassembled” arc to an uneven conclusion. The climax is well executed at least, with Pere Perrez delivering epic fight scenes and creative layouts. Seeing so many X-Men working together should be a fan dream, and it hits some of those notes, but it all feels a little hollow because the story that came before it didn’t properly build towards this moment. And while the climax itself delivers on the visceral delights, the new status quo it leaves behind seems regressive at best and possibly ill-advised in a larger context. Despite the many talented creators involved, “Disassembled” was not the rousing return of the flagship X-Men series that it was made out to be. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #10

Venom #10 is one of the darkest, most emotionally exhausting comics I’ve read in some time. That’s not so say it’s a bad thing, because everything going on in this issue really highlights the struggles of Eddie Brock in a way that previous stories have been unable to do. Even with purpose, it’s still a bit of a challenge to watch the book’s lead character essentially get tortured for 25 pages. The final “twist” only makes things even more bleak, but it does add an important wrinkle to the Venom story, and will surely be a major factor going forward. Aside from all the doom and gloom, it is so wonderful and refreshing to see Stegman back penciling Venom on a regular basis. No one can illustrate this story quite like he can. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME MARCY & SIMON #1

The newest comic continuation of the Adventure Time world weaves a surprisingly interesting narrative. The debut issue sees Simon going on an apology tour for his actions as the Ice King, which is used to teach some interesting lessons about morality and moving on in the process. The third act of the issue deliberately skids things to a bit of a halt, but it does so in a way that will keep fans wanting to read more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVATAR TSU TEYS PATH #1

Tsu’tey’s Path is a new comic series focusing on the angry Na’vi warrior from Avatar (the James Cameron film, not the Nickelodeon cartoon series.) For those who don’t remember Tsu’tey, and that’s probably most people, he was the Na’vi warrior who was originally betrothed to Neytiri and tried to kill Sam Worthington’s character when he found out that he and Neytiri got it on. He was also the Na’vi who did the cool jumping in midair while shooting a bow during the climatic battle a few seconds before he died. The new comic by Sherri Smith and Jan Duursema is set parallel with the first Avatar movie and attempts to humanize Tsu’tey by revealing that he wasn’t “actually” in love with Neytiri, but rather her deceased sister. He’s just tough and a bit of an ass because he cares, except for when it comes to humans, because they’re the worst. Honestly, Tsu’tey’s story is pretty bland and uninteresting, filled with unimaginative uses of the “noble savage” tropes that Avatar only got away with because the indigenous people were blue cat people instead actual humans. The Avatar comic is as mediocre as the Avatar movie, only without Cameron’s impressive CGI budget and effects to back it up. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #6

With a previous issue introducing the Black Badges to the Pink Badges, readers are given a history lesson on the deadly, all-female scout organization that does the jobs that boys simply can’t get done. Back in the present day, the Black Badges find themselves at the mercy of the Pink Badges, though the possible rivalry might turn into an alliance as the truth about their situation comes out. Fans of the series are sure to appreciate the narrative’s dynamic being shaken up with the inclusion of all-new characters, despite knowing little about them other than their ferocity. Additionally, new readers have a good starting point, as witnessing the history of the Pink Badges will get them caught up on what the Black Badges are capable of. Other than setting the stage for the upcoming storyline, the issue accomplishes little else. Adolescent action, humor, and violence is the concept of the book, with this issue delivering all those things and checking off all the boxes, despite doing little else worth noting. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #36

Deadly Class #36 sends Marcus on a peyote-fueled vision quest, reconnecting with his past while ghosts of his friends and parents persistently ask variations on the same question: what’s next?

The result is an elegant solution to the challenges raised by releasing #36 of the comic and the first installment of the TV show on the same day, and it effectively emphasizes a lot of what makes Deadly Class one of the best books on the stands. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FIREFLY #3

Dan McDaid makes some interesting choices with his artwork in Firefly #3. In the past, Firefly comics were informed by the “big screen, cinematic” style that defined so much of early 21st-century mainstream comics. McDaid is doing something different here, working sound effects into his artwork and giving it more expressive energy. It seems influenced by classic sci-fi and western comics which, considering Firefly‘s premise, makes a lot of sense. And it feels less like a comic book doing its best to imitate the television series or the film and more like Firefly re-imagined as story native to the comic book form. That’s not to say that the book will be unfamiliar to fans. Greg Pak’s script hits some mid-episode beats that will be recognizable — a moral quandary that forces Mal to choose between doing what’s right and doing what’s best for his crew, for instance — while also contributing a brand-new character to the Firefly universe in Boss Moon. What more could fans ask for? — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #10

For as small of a town as Gideon Falls is, there sure is a lot of stuff going on. Luckily for the reader, a lot of plot points progress throughout this title and we even get an origin of sorts for the mysterious Black Barn. As little as this might make sense, Lemire has a gift of writing about the unknown, and Gideon Falls is a prime example of it. Slowly but surely everything fits together all nice and snug, and now, this book is off running like a well-oiled machine. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

ISOLA #6

Isola returns from hiatus as visually stunning and emotionally compelling as ever. Both in the subdued, almost-wordless moments, and in the larger set piece that Rook is thrown into, this issue advances the series in a dynamic and genuinely interesting way. It’s unclear exactly what lies ahead, but the series’ sense of humanity and unique tone are making the ride more than worthwhile. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JUDGE DREDD TOXIC #3

Dredd’s quest to find creatures who can clean up contamination puts him on a collision course with a number of colorful characters, in ways both figurative and literal. His journey takes him beneath the Mega-City One, possibly leading to the city’s salvation of his own destruction. With much of the exposition out of the way with earlier issues, this month’s entry allows the book to deliver readers the expected sci-fi premises, dark comedy, and political satire. From car chases to weird crime bosses to sewage monsters, readers are delivered their money’s worth in this chapter of the series, with the only drawback being the density of the experience. This could also work in the book’s favor, but more casual fans might be turned off by having to read the issue more than one time to digest everything going on. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

LODGER #3

The Laphams continue to turn out a creepy, smart, and compelling crime/mystery book, with all of David Lapham’s Stray Bullets/Young Liars hallmarks. The Lodger is a must-read every month, and so far, the story is fragmented and the mystery vague enough that you can still jump on anytime and know enough to understand where the characters are at. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #58

Jen might be the one to rain on the Lumberjanes’ parade sometimes, but she really does make just about every story better. Jen is the MVP this time around too, as all the best moments of the issue involve her. Those humorous moments aren’t as plentiful here as in past issues, and the overall Jo surprise party narrative just isn’t that interesting. Your mileage will also vary a bit with the visuals, leading to a rather mixed bag. Hopefully the payoff next issue will get things on the right track. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #3

Middlewest finally addresses the elephant in the room: the broken relationship between Abel and his father. The series opened up with Abel and his father getting into a fight and his father turning into an actual living storm. Abel ran away as his father raged, and has been on a quest ever since. While the last issue was all about whimsy and danger, this issue showed that reality is setting in and that Abel is realizing he can’t go home. However, Abel’s father (who was an actual monster when we last saw him) is back in human form and is trying to find Abel. The core story of Middlewest is coming into more focus, and it provides a lot more focus to what has felt like a drifting series so far. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #12

This issue serves as an epilogue of sorts to the events of last issue, and it does fine in that respect, but it’s all epilogue and prologue without the action. Yes, Eggman is back, and yes, he’s fixing Metal Sonic, but nothing of consequence occurs in an entirely “OK” issue. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPAWN KILLS EVERYONE TOO #2

Spawn Kills Everyone Too moves away from the weird poop jokes and gets down to the killing of beloved movie icons, most of whom are also the stars of comic franchises. Shockingly, it’s not Spawn who’s doing the killing, but rather a legion of “turd babies” spawned by Spawn during the first issues. The deaths themselves are pretty funny, but all of the other jokes in this comic fall flat. This is a humor book that only a small segment of readers will actually laugh at. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

TMNT SHREDDER IN HELL #1

Fan-favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Mateus Santolouco returns for Shredder in Hell. The new miniseries is a sequel to 2013’s Secret History of Foot Clan, the mini he wrote but did not draw that revealed the Shredder’s origin story. This time, Santolouco handles both writing and art duties and picks up Shredder’s story after Oroku Saki’s death in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #50. Setting the story in what appears to be Shredder’s own personal hell allows Santolouco to cut loose with his artwork. Several pages from the issue feel like prints or gallery pieces. and some layouts toss aside traditional panels and borders. It’s a beautiful comic. Plotwise, the story focuses on Shredder as he tries to determine his destiny. Will he lean into his role as the Dragon Warrior? Will he do as Splinter encouraged him and accept that there is no way to control his own destiny? Or will he forge a new path? It’s an exciting premise because, knowing Shredder’s history, any of these paths is a serious possibility. Some of Santolouco’s dialogue is overwrought, but otherwise, this is an exciting issue that any Turtles fan will want to check out. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WARNING #3

Warning finally shows a military operation in its entirety, showing what a multinational alliance has to do to stop an alien threat in its tracks. We still don’t know what the alien threat is or what it does, but Warning shows that humanity isn’t taking it lightly. Not only has Earth’s government created artificial supersoldiers to combat these aliens, they’re also blasting them from space with high-powered weaponry. I’m a bit more intrigued by Warning than I was with previous issues, but the lack of an overarching story or characters is a bit grating. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #41

Wicked + The Divine is racing to a final showdown between Laura and Ananka, but this time it looks like Laura might actually have some help in her quest. This issue provides an excellent payoff to the revelation that Lucifer and three other gods were actually alive (in head form only) and lays out all of the secrets that readers have known about for months… or even years. Not only is this comic gorgeous, it feels exciting and dangerous and addicting. I can’t wait for the next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5