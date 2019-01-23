Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/23/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Naomi #1, Guardians of the Galaxy #1, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #3

American Carnage falls into some disappointingly predictable tropes this issue, as ex-cop Richard might be in too deep with the white supremacists he’s trying to take down. Richard is asked to kill an African-American street dealer, but the confrontation goes sideways, and Richard is forced to shoulder some of the aftermath. He’s also getting closer with the daughter of the leader of the organization, who is supposed to be the “relatable” face of the group because she has a kid. After two strong issues, American Carnage #3 is just OK; it loses track of its message and becomes another predictable crime story. Here’s to hoping it can quickly right the ship next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN #44

Aquaman walks a brave path these days, and the risk is more than paying off. Mysteries abound in this genuine fish-out-of-water story, and every time you believe you have it figured out, a new one emerges from the shadows to pull you in once more. The additional layers from Kelly Sue DeConnick are welcome, and while there’s still plenty to unpack, we do get some unexpected payoff before the issue closes. The stellar visuals from Robson Rocha don’t hurt either. Granted, we’re still not completely sold on the “Mera having to find a husband” storyline presented here, but here’s hoping there is more to it in future issues. Small nitpick aside, this is the breath of fresh air Aquaman needed, and we can’t wait to see more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #63

To say that Tom King has been taking Batman to unusual places is a little bit of an understatement, and those unusual places haven’t always worked. This week, however, Batman #63 takes us deeper into the “Knightmares” arc and in doing so follows along with Batman into what feels less like a Knightmare and more like a dream come true. The issue explores what might have been had Selina not stood him up on their wedding day, but don’t expect it to be all happiness. Constantine is constantly right behind Batman, being the rain on his parade. Ultimately, it’s Constantine that clues both Batman and the reader in on what’s really going on. It’s an emotionally complex and deftly written issue with some big emotional hits that come in the most subtle of ways. That said, the issue also feels thin in places, almost as if King’s narrative concept is being stretched a little father than it should yet again. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

COVER #5

Cover remains Brian Michael Bendis’ most frustrating work at DC to date. Most of this issue is a deep conversation about art, comics, and careers, with a pivot to the spy side near the very end. David Mack’s art is still lovely as ever, but this comic just meanders at a very strange pace, and I can’t see how anyone who isn’t a comics creator or is very comics adjacent would stay invested in it. Cover appeals to a very specific audience, and at this point readers have decided whether they love the comic or have moved on. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE ANNUAL #1

The first half of the issue features a story with art by Mike Perkins and colors by Rain Beredo. Perkins, though, fully immerses himself in the esoteric feel of John Constantine’s Vertigo years, making for a really interesting-looking installment in the Brimstone mythology.

If you have been reading along, you likely can guess that Justin Jordan does a very solid John Constantine and Swamp Thing. What’s more is that Joe and Annie’s panic and incredibly serious approach to everything plays beautifully off of the crass, casual Constantine.

Constantine promises answers to Joe and Annie in exchange for their help with something — and while he technically comes through, audiences will likely be happier that the story is entertaining and beautifully-illustrated than they will with the revelation from ol’ John Con.

The next two tales are frustrating. It feels like this annual could have been reduced to just an issue — The Constantine story — and either skipped these other stories or given them more breathing room in another book. The second feature, by Jordan and artist Neil Edwards, with inks by John Stanisci and colors by Beredo, presents a challenge to letterer Wes Abbot: how do you keep a story visually interesting when it is basically a lot of simple layouts, relatively little in the way of dynamic action, and basically no dialogue?

Abbot makes it work, but the mountains of caption boxes feel like they’re the definition of telling instead of showing, and a story that feels so slow could likely have benefited form more dialogue to provide context for what is going on or to help readers engage with the characters.

“Jack’s Big Adventure,” the final story in the issue, has a similar issue in terms of its slowish pacing and the high ratio of caption boxes to word balloons. Dynamic art by Denys Cowan and Jordan’s clear love for Jack make the story pop off the page more, though, and there are elements of the story that, even when they are slow and quiet, manage to feel urgent and full of potential energy. — Russ Burlingame

Rating:

“The Way of All Flesh” – 5/5

“After the Flood” – 2 out of 5

“Jack’s Big Adventure” – 4 out of 5

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #13

There are moments in this issue of Damage where we actually get to see the heart of Ethan, and they work incredibly well. As much as I’ve complained about having big-name guest stars in the book, the juxtaposition of Batman as a sort of villain actually does a lot to advance the story. By the end though, it feels like just another issue stuck in the same stale circle. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #2

Penciller Eddy Barrows, inker Ever Ferreira, and colorist Adriano Lucas have the unenviable task of making what amounts to an issue-long battle between relatively-unknown heroes and a giant, unstoppable war machine into compelling comics. They manage it, mostly through clear storytelling, sharp colors, and a constantly shifting strategy on both sides of the battle (though surely some credit for that element goes to writer Robert Venditti). Venditti is channeling Kingdom Come in this issue, and we are here for it. You get the same swell of hope and appreciation for the heroes, and the same sense that while the story is absolutely going to get dark, there is a light at the end of the tunnel that makes this series smart, sexy, and savvy. It should be required reading for our dark and divided times. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE #16

Handling stories regarding the multiverse can be a tricky thing, but DC is knocking it out of the park in Justice League. That’s no easy feat either, as you’ve got an ancient creator, a reality-altering power source, a planet that isn’t what it seems, and a totality-powered Starman all in the mix. Somehow Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV make it work, melding the various subplots into a mixture that just keeps you turning the page. Justice League carries tension and heartbreak in equal fashion, while also taking a big step forward story-wise on the macro level. If the next chapter can keep up the momentum, we’re in for quite a ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #4

With each passing issue, Lucifer gets deeper into tales of the occult, and, quite frankly, it’s bizarrely delightful. As dark and gritty as you’d expect, this title continues to sneak in a tremendous amount of heart that leaves you rooting for the devil. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NAOMI #1

Naomi feels very much like a Brian Michael Bendis comic, for all of its strengths and weaknesses. That’s probably unfair to co-writer David Walker, who is a fantastic writer, but the comic has all of Bendis’ typical scripting hallmarks. All the “Bendis-isms” are there — the distinctive dialogue style with rapid, short sentences, and two pages of single-panel grids where various strangers all answer the same question with different responses and reactions. Naomi #1 is also Bendis’ most decompressed work to date since arriving at DC, as not much actually happens in the comic save for the introduction of Naomi and her friends and a tease of a bigger mystery. The decompressed style works though for this comic, as it really emphasizes the relatively mundane nature of Naomi’s world and gives her personality lots of room to shine. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

PEARL #6

This issue wraps up Pearl‘s first “book,” and it honestly knocks things out of the park. Bendis‘ dialogue is the right blend of quippy and impactful, as the major revelations of this issue are given the weight they deserve. There are some genuinely interesting character beats, which are accented by Gaydos’ beautifully colored art. The winding road that Pearl seems to be headed on is crafting a pretty great journey. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHAZAM #2

There is… a lot happening in Shazam! #2, and it feels like none of the three stories get enough time to come fully into focus.

The main tale, which involves the Marvel Family kids going to a magical amusement park in the middle of the night, is sensory overload. The colors (by Mike Atiyeh) do a lot of heavy lifting in giving us a sense of how overstimulating the place is, how full of life and magic and chaos. Obviously that could not have happened without the art by Marco Santucci, but the palette from Atiyeh is really key to selling the feeling.

The other two stories deal with adults — first, with Billy’s foster parents reacting to the sudden reappearance of someone claiming to be Billy’s biological father; and second, Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind plotting their next movie. Neither of these really get enough time on the page to advance their plots much, and are rather there just to keep the reader on the hook for when Johns makes his move. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #12

Sideways remains a solid superhero series, plain and simple. The artwork is stunning, per usual. The story here doesn’t do anything too groundbreaking, but it doesn’t need to. The characters are consistently strong and well-thought out, and they are more than enough to carry the weight of the book on their shoulders. By remaining in very human situations, like the loss of a loved one, Sideways makes the extraordinary circumstances in comics seem relatable. Plus, there’s a wonderful reveal on the final page that has nothing to do with superpowered anything, and it’s incredibly exciting. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #26

It’s easy to hate Robin, but the little curmudgeon is the engine that keeps this book running, and this issue is just the latest example. The assembled roster is really coming into its own, with the variety of eccentric personalities generating enough mystery, humor, and friction to keep things lively. Alfred may be the true MVP of this issue though, giving Damian a true opponent without throwing a punch. The Teen Titans have a big chip on their shoulder, and it’s making them one of the most surprising and entertaining teams around. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO #32

This is one of the better TTG issues I’ve read in quite a while, particularly the the first story. The Titans trying to adapt to a wintery vacation is whimsical to say the least, and it actually has a super strong ending, which isn’t always the case for Teen Titans GO. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILD STORM #19

Totally off-the-wall cosmic adventure are found aplenty in Wild Storm #19. While the title reads pretty dense at times — like most other books from Warren Ellis — it’s quite entertaining, at the very least. This issue, in particular, begins to wrap up some story arcs and plot points as it heads into its final descent, laying the groundwork for a stellar ending should it keep the pace. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #13

While I’ve enjoyed the Avengers as of late, Aaron can reach another level when he’s really focusing on a single character and their journey. He did this earlier in the series with the original Ghost Rider, now does it again with Iron Fist. It’s a well-written story, with some of the most engaging art the series has seen to date. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Honoring the tradition of the heyday of horror comics, Crypt of Shadows offers multiple tales of terror that offer the reader an unexpected ending where those with questionable morals get their just desserts. Whether it’s a man robbing a tomb or a husband poisoning his wife’s pet, those who act out of their own self-interests all pay for what they’ve done in disturbing ways. Despite feeling familiar to horror comics of yore, Crypt of Shadows comes across as entirely contemporary, positioning itself as a way to revive interest in nostalgic storylines in fresh ways. Fans of horror comics will immediately appreciate the moralist injected into each storyline, while those unfamiliar with the genre will merely appreciate the creepy story. Given that this issue, in particular, didn’t feature any otherworldly creatures, fans of ’50s horror comics might be left disappointed with the series’ camp factor, but Crypt of Shadows has the potential to go down countless dark and disturbing paths to satiate the most devout of horror fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #2 is a strong Spider-Man comic that continues to focus on his interpersonal relationships, both as Peter and as Spider-Man. I like how Peter feels very much like part of a community, with neighbors and friends coming to Peter’s aid when he needs a favor. The comic ends with a bit of an odd twist, but it’s at least better than last month’s Aunt May cancer reveal. Friendly Neighborhood is building a niche separate from the main Spider-Man series, but it might need more than solid characterization and a moderately interesting story to keep readers interested. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

Space is vast. Space is endless. And while quips every now and then provided by Cosmic Ghost Rider offer ample comedic relief, the book is by and large a return to the seriousness that made the group so understandable in the first place. With plenty of dysfunction abound as the team scuttles around the cosmos, it’s going to be awfully hard to wait around for issue #2 to hit comic shelves. Cates and Shaw work beautifully hand-in-hand and the fact they’re frequent collaborators is evident in the end product. While we’re still a long ways from comparing Guardians of the Galaxy to the cosmic likes of Annihilation or War of Kings, it’s safe to say the company has a hit on its hands with this one. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #12

This series is impossibly well-crafted. From the way the monologues weave into the story itself, and how well the art encapsulates both hell and the distant past, Immortal Hulk is once again astonishing. There are few books on the shelf quite like it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAN WITHOUT FEAR #4

Matt Murdock’s journey from bed-ridden to defender of Hell’s Kitchen is a compelling one, made even more impressive by the fact that he didn’t even have to leave his bed to make it happen. Seeing Murdock relatively helpless is a strange sight, but it results in a tense and inspired back and forth between the two that you couldn’t get without bringing Daredevil down a few pegs. The Man Without Fear couldn’t be further from his title, but that vulnerability is a welcome element to his character, and we’re very intrigued to where things go from here. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #39

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is stepping into a new story with its latest issue, and it has put Lunella in a tight spot. After being introduced to the Dream Dimension, Moon Girl and her comrade T. rex have learned the Waking World is under threat from some nighttime monsters. This latest issue doubles down on Lunella’s insecurities as an outsider, bringing the child’s rather wholesome concerns to life in bold color. Now, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are having to team up with some familiar Marvel heroes to bring down Nightmare, but this issue doesn’t pick up the action just yet; it lives in its introductory status, but the series has enough potential to string readers along. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

SHURI #4

This book has plenty of great pieces, but a seriously difficult time bringing them all together to make something great. Storylines get muddled rather quickly, even when they aren’t trying to be too complicated. There are bright spots however, especially Okoye, who continues her success from the big screen into this book. She’s the kind of compelling character who needs her own series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #60

With SCAR Squad catching up with our heroes, Luke must take evasive action if he hopes to survive the showdown, ultimately learning the true allegiances of his mysterious hosts of the last few days. This reveal comes with some fatal consequences, but also gives hope to the future of the Rebellion, reminding readers that the Alliance is an ever-growing movement not just limited to what we’ve seen on screen. From lightsaber battles to fast-paced escapes, the true highlight of this issue is Angel Unzueta’s art, cramming adventure and excitement into every corner of every panel. Given that this arc has mostly focused on our heroes wandering around a remote village, which Unzueta still managed to make look exciting, with this issue allowing him to let loose and depict all manner of riveting action. Admittedly, the issue felt like it was an organic ending to this adventure, so having one more issue in the arc is perplexing, though it makes us highly invested in seeing how the arc comes to an “official” close in the final issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2

Certainly an improvement on the first issue of this new series, mainly because there was a lot less inner-monologuing from Otto. In large doses, he’s insufferable. But when the focus is put on the action around him, and lets us see how his mind works within an actual confrontation, he can be a compelling character. I’m not always one for heavy action in a single-character book, but that’s what Superior Spider-Man needs. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 finally reveals how Cyclops has returned from the dead. There are some interesting character beats at play, but it feels more like editorial stage-setting than anything else. The issue turns the page on Cyclops’ evolution, putting a definitive end to his “mutant revolutionary” phase. The way writer Ed Brisson accomplishes this is frustrating, because it seems to be largely based on the Internet’s interpretation of Cyclops as the heir to Magneto, an interpretation that has never really been supported by the text. There’s some revealing character work done with young Cable that really stresses just how young he is, but undoes any sympathy it may otherwise have built for the character when Cable sets up a test for his father that feels like something a supervillain would come up with after watching The Dark Knight. Carlos Gomez provides solid artwork, showing great range with a few pages of solid 1960s pastiche. The issue has solid art and some strong character work, but otherwise, it feels like a continuity bridge between two different eras of X-Men and little else. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WAR IS HELL #1

War Is Hell #1 contains two separate stories: a WWII story by Howard Chaykin and a modern-day story by Phillip Johnson and Alberto Alburquerque. The Chaykin story is about a German fighter ace who loves jazz, despite it being banned by the Nazis. Those who remember the controversy surrounding Chaykin’s Divided States of Hysteria will likely raise an eyebrow at the dialogue in this issue, and the story ends with an abrupt O. Henry-esque twist that just feels… dumb. Johnson and Alburquerque’s story is fine; it’s a horror story that’s a bit heavy on the narration and a little too two-toned with the coloring. War Is Hell #1 is an odd comic that’s mostly bland, even when it’s trying to make its readers uncomfortable. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS RESISTANCE #1

Focusing on Amanda Ripley after the events of Alien: Isolation, the researcher aims to take down Weyland-Yutani for all of its experiments in which it hoped to weaponize the deadly xenomorph. While she manages to escape her first mission alive, she learns of terrifying advances the corporation has made in its program, with hints of this research offering more questions than answers. Most Alien-related storied focus on a storyline that boils down to “Weyland-Yutani bad, protagonists good,” which is really all that Resistance has offered us so far. Writer Brian Wood is no stranger to politically driven action stories, so the book surely has promise, though it’s Robert Carey’s art and Dan Jackson’s colors that are making the book stand out. Given that Alien is a seminal sci-fi series, artists typically give readers varying shades of black, leaning on the ambiguity of shapes and shadows to sell a book’s terror, yet Carey and Jackson deliver fans an aesthetic that is clean and crisp, making the book feel fresh. There’s promise in Aliens: Resistance, so let’s hope the creators make good on this initial tease. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #1

Avant-Guards #1 lays up another slam dunk for BOOM! and its growing catalog. The debut chapter takes fans to one unique liberal arts college where a transfer student is just trying to get by. When a fledgling basketball club vies for her attention, Charlie finds herself questioning whether teamwork really does make a dream work, and this first issue will leave fans eager to see where the newbie will take the Avant-Guard team moving forward. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOSSOMS 666 #1

In their predictably charming ways, Cheryl and Jason Blossom convince all of their closest friends to come to their pool party, with the guests completely unaware that the entire Blossom family belongs to a cult. As the party ramps up and a game of Truth or Dare comes to an abrupt end, unsuspecting attendees are going to be forced to make some terrifying choices if they hope to make it home from the party safely. Blossoms 666 keeps up the tradition of Archie Horror by finding the perfect way to balance what readers already know about characters with terrifying horror movie tropes. It’s tough to deny how seductive Cheryl and Blossom appear to their classmates, making it look all too easy to get their friends to do horrible things in honor of the siblings. It’s a credit to the publisher how well they not only blend their wholesome characters with genre tropes, but also how they manage to find the best talent to breathe life into these stories. Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Laura Braga will immediately draw a reader into the story and lure them through the experience, panel by panel, as mysteriously as the hold the Blossoms have on their soon-to-be-victims. While we’re only one issue into the series, Blossoms 666 is off to a sexy and Satanic start. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 feels like it’s setting the stage for much bigger things to come. It’s an overture that sets up a world that will feel familiar enough for Buffy fans to feel comfortable while hinting at unexpected twists to come. Mora and Angulo’s provide great, clean visuals. It’s a little too early to say, based what little we’ve seen so far, if the changes to Buffy and her supporting cast work well or not, but Bellaire does have an obvious handle on who those characters are and a clear idea of how to play into and against the expectations of longtime fans. The clean slate of this Buffy series will also offer comic book fans who have heard about Buffy but never taken the plunge into the television series an opportunity to find out why the show’s characters and mythology have stood the test of time for so long. Buffy fans new and old will likely find themselves hooked on this modern reimagining of the Buffyverse. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIE!DIE!DIE! #7

This issue is as brutal as advertised, but that’s not the highlight of it. No, that would be the back-and-forth one-upmanship between Connie and George, who outwit each other in over-the-top planning and schemes so much you’ll think you’re watching an episode of Get Smart. Seeing just how much these two can manipulate behind the scenes is endlessly frightening and entertaining, and the story’s scenarios will keep you coming back for more. The gore and violence just seem gratuitous at times for the sake of being so, but thankfully that’s not all there is to the series. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXORSISTERS #4

The “demonic possession of the week” schtick and the lack of forward motion in the story finally comes together with a significant leap in the plot in this week’s Exorsisters #4. We’ve already been told about a mysterious terrible darkness, but this time we see it in action — with Cate’s mom very clearly involved in whatever this vicious entity is that not only claims the soul of a non-so-innocent bystander, but apparently is responsible for the fall of angels from Heaven, too. Unfortunately, just as things start to get truly interesting, Cate and Kate find themselves literally engulfed in the mystery. While the book often reads like it’s trying too hard, especially with Kate, the only real let down this issue is that there wasn’t more of it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARDCORE #2

In its second issue, Hardcore continues to attempt to be a Hollywood action movie in comic book form. There are moments that feel like reading a comic book adaptation of a Fast & Furious movie directed by Michael Bay that doesn’t actually exist, and it translates about as well as you’d expect, which is to say not very well at all. It’s hard to tell the characters apart as they’re all just some shade of angry special forces or mercenary types with little in the way of noticeable, let alone interesting, character traits. If you enjoy big dumb action movies, you should probably go watch one of them instead. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HELLBOY AND BPRD 1956 #3

Continuing to build out the earliest days of the BPRD, this Hellboy spinoff certainly provides interesting storytelling to supplement the Hellboy-based tales. This issue fully jumps in the espionage aspect of the paranormal crime-fighting outfit and doesn’t look back. It needs to be noted that Mike Norton’s artwork at the beginning and end of the title certainly stands out as it blends in with the story beautifully. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

LIGHTSTEP #3

Lightstep is an incoherent mess of a comic, more concerned with trying to look and sound “high concept” than provide any real mythology or story. This comic feels like a mish-mash of different vaguely sci-fi concepts, each of which only slightly link to each other. The art gets messier and messier as the series goes along, to the point where it’s hard to tell what’s going on on certain pages. The comic wants to be a Flash Gordon-esque space opera, but it comes off like a bad movie that gets mocked on Mystery Science Theatre 3000. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

MONSTRESS #19

It’s been several months since the last issue of Monstress, but the wait was well worth it as Monstress #19 may be the very best issue of the series yet. While many of the series’ installments are very dense that require great attention to detail from the reader, this latest one has a lighter feel in terms of how the story is put together. Despite switching back and forth between Maika and Kippa’s plights, the full impact of Maika’s world-saving actions is crystal clear even as a new mystery — who is the Doctor and why do they want Kippa — begins to form. On top of that, the book employs quite a bit of profanity in the excellent dialogue. There isn’t a single thing about Monstress #19 that is anything short of excellent ,and if you aren’t reading the title yet, this issue is a great place to jump in — and you should. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLIVER #1

An intriguing debut issue, Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson manage to craft a tale that’s just different enough from the other post-apocalyptic tales that saturate the shelves at local comic stores around the world. An incredible amount of world-building went into this inaugural book, and though heavy at times, it never feels overbearing or messy. While it’s far from a shoot-’em-up action thriller, Oliver includes plenty of mystery to keep fans interested. There’s something to be said in still being able to stand out even when the world was built for you to blend in. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTCAST #38

Another issue of Outcast, another step closer to the Great Merge and another day where our heroes are holed up behind their wall. With the end of the series in sight, this month’s installment is slowly moving all the chess pieces into place to prepare for checkmate, though it’s unclear which faction will come out on top. This close to the finish line, it’s difficult to call this issue “filler,” as writer Robert Kirkman clearly has a master plan in mind and likely wanted to give the readers various character moments with everyone who will be a major player in the coming issues. And, luckily, just when we start to lose interest in the uneventful issue, we’re given a cliffhanger, which could signal the beginning of the end of this journey that Kyle Barnes started on years ago. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

OVER GARDEN WALL HOLLOW TOWN #5

This weird little miniseries comes to a close in a largely satisfying way. This final issue still has some of the same narrative and pacing shortcomings of the rest of the story, but that doesn’t distract too terribly from what’s ultimately at hand. With gorgeous colors and a relatively good balance of suspense and adorable moments, fans of this franchise will surely be pleased with how things wrap up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROAD OF THE DEAD HIGHWAY TO HELL #3

As Road of the Dead comes to an end, our survivors are faced with countless obstacles, from bikers to monster trucks to, well, zombies, forcing them to dispatch their adversaries in any way imaginable. As our heroes run out of road, they’re forced to take desperate measures if they aim to give humanity any hope. The final issue of this miniseries bounces back and forth between wordy expositions and blood-soaked carnage, offering a new twist on why zombies exist in the first place while also delivering everything exploitation fans would expect from a series like this. As a whole, the series has been uneven, with its biggest stumbling block being that we never really cared about any of the characters, though this final issue knew when to quit while it wasn’t too far behind and delivered a bloodbath. If you prefer your zombie fare to be light on narrative and heavy on gore, then Road of the Dead: Highway to Hell is for you. If any manner of compelling story is your predilection, then maybe keep this one in your rearview. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR TREK TNG TERRA INCOGNITA #6

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #6 brings Mirror Barclay’s trip to the Prime Timeline to an end, but feels less like a conclusion and more like it is setting up whatever the next chapter of the Mirror Enterprise-D crew’s story turns out to be. Where past installments of the series felt like episodic Star Trek stories that just happened to have the wrong Barclay involved, this is a more action-packed issue that reveals at least one of those stories to be of greater importance than readers first realized. It’s unclear what the future holds for Mirror Barclay and his crewmates, but it seems unlikely that fans have seen the last of them. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STARCRAFT SOLDIERS #1

Dark Horse’s Starcraft franchise has launched its second miniseries, this time focusing on a newly graduated Dominion soldier assigned to a remote planet in the demilitarized zone. Jody Houser and Andrew Robinson do a great job of characterizing Shivani Singh as a rare “true believer” of the Dominion, in comparison to her more jaded compatriots on the front line. While she’s seen as an unnecessary stickler for the rules, Singh’s adherence finds a potential hotspot right before it blows up in her face. This is a solid issue, but we’ll have to see if it goes down the bleak route of Dark Horse’s last Starcraft series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #24

This small-scale story is nothing short of adorable and endearing. The issue sees Steven and a few of the gems offering to repair a secret garden, as a surprise to their friends. There are some environmental undertones to the plot, as well as an endearing lesson about helping those you care about. As simple as the story might be, it still proves to be a pretty charming read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT #90

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #90 is the first issue following the assault on Burnow Island and the death of Slash, and the first of two issues setting the stage for the “City at War” arc that will bring IDW’s Turtles ongoing series into its 100th issue. Wedged between those two big, battle-heavy storylines, TMNT #90 reminds fans that the series is often at its best during the quiet moments when the fighting has ceased for a time. Like the Northhampton arc that followed City Fall, we find the Turtles recuperating, mourning, taking stock of their situation, and most importantly, reconnecting as a family, which has always been the core of series. Fans will appreciate this calm issue, which offers an opportunity to touch base with these great characters before all hell breaks loose again. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHER OF FLESH & FLAME #2

Witcher: Of Flesh & Flame is a mess of a comic that lives up neither to the video games nor the original book series. Trapped in the foreign land of Ofir, Geralt agrees to investigate a series of murders while Dandelion enjoys the company of some concubines. To differentiate the Ofieri from Geralt and Dandelion, writer Aleksandra Motyka gives the foreigners a strange Yoda-like way of speaking. While not unintelligible, it still comes off as a bit offensive and weird. The mystery surrounding the murders is rather dull and unimaginative, and the art is equally flat and lifeless to match. Unless you are desperate for Witcher content, it’s best just to skip this book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5