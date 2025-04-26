One of DC’s Most Powerful Heroes Just Lost Their Powers

Play video

There are some powerful heroes in the DC Universe at the moment, but one of the newest additions to that fold was already an icon. That would be Lois Lane, who unexpectedly gained Superman-level powers and became Superwoman. The Superman family has continued to be one of the most powerful groups in the DC Universe ever since, but that’s taken a hit thanks to Superman #25, which reveals one hero has just lost their powers, and it’s going to affect more than just them. Spoilers are incoming for Superman #25, so if you haven’t read the issue yet, this is your last chance to turn away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman #25 picks up right after the reveal of X-EL from last issue. X-EL is Lex’s viciosness and brutality unchecked, and all of that is now housed in a body that is based on Bizarro, so he’s also now on the same power scale as Superman and Superwoman. He unleashes a host of brutal attacks on Superman and then moves to Superwoman, but that eventually is his undoing.

Screenshot

“Isn’t this fun, Lois? We both have powers now. I didn’t think I needed then before, but I gotta say, I enjoy being able to beat the crap out of Superman with my bare hands,” X-EL says, and then he moves in closer to Superwoman and proposes they should be a couple, saying, “Maybe it’s time we finally stop pretending and admit we are the power couple metropolis needs?”

Superwoman shoves him away and says, “This isn’t you, Lex. Even before, you were never this…over-the-top.” That’s when X-EL launches into his most disturbing rant yet, saying, “You never knew me, Lois. Not really. Now you get to watch as I do all the things I should have done years ago. Nothing is holding me back. After I kill you and your husband, I’ll find your family.”

Understandably, Superwoman snaps and says, “Like hell you will” as her eyes start to glow intensely red. X-EL adds one more threat to the mix, saying “Kill that boy of yours”, and that’s the final straw, as Superwoman powers up and says “No one….threatens…my family!” The power Superwoman unleashes is massive, and can be seen across not only the city but also from space, and X-EL is being burned right in the center of it.

Screenshot

Superwoman is knocked out a bit and careens towards the ground, but Superman catches her, and somehow X-EL is still on his feet, though he has been severely broken and damaged. That’s when Lex tells him that they can fix him, but X-EL is having none of that, calling Lex a failure and saying he isn’t the real Lex.

Screenshot

Lex then kills X-EL with a blast to the head, and that causes a confrontation with Superman. When Superman asks Superwoman to check on SuperCorp and Mercy, she reveals her powers are gone. It appears that the massive blast was the catalyst for her powers leaving, and now we’ll have to wait what the long-term effects of that are on Lois and the Superman family. You can find the official description for Superman #25 below.

“REMATCH OF THE CENTURY: SUPERMAN VERSUS LEX LUTHOR! Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared… Lex is back! Lex’s memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman’s greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he’s ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Is this the end of Supercorp?! Prepare for a shocking oversize issue that celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to the Summer of Superman, and sets up a brand-new storyline! LEGACY #868”

What did you think of Superman #25, and what do you want to see next for Lois? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!