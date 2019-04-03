Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/3/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Green Lantern #6, War of the Realms #1, and Section Zero #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #9

If you’ve ever wanted to see a galactic train heist as carried out by superhero kids and a robot Jonah Hex, then you are 100% going to love Adventures of the Super Sons #9. This week’s issue finds the Super Sons along with their trainee Green Lantern friend having escaped from the prison planet only to land on a Wild West world that is remarkably Earth-like. That is probably worth keeping in mind as the series slides into the last few issues — there are only three left — but one wouldn’t blame you if you just sat back and enjoyed the adventure. The issue is a superb, fun romp approached with the heart and determination that has been a defining feature of this whole run. A fantastic read with bright, truly enjoyable art; you won’t want to put this issue down. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #42

Practically a Deathstroke comic in name only, this issue sees the Teen Titans storyline carry over, for better or for worse. Slade continues finding himself imprisoned, and at this point in the run, it’s plenty tiresome. Sure, the Deathstroke-versus-Robin dynamic continues to be at least somewhat interesting, but that’s the only thing that saved this book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

DREAMING #8

The Sandman is, on one hand, considered one of the greatest serialized comics of all time. On the other, it also has a reputation, especially among its deriders, for indulging in maudlin gothiness. This issue of The Dreaming at first leans headlong into the latter characterization, which is off-putting, but then someone almost literally slaps the taste of emo out of Dream’s mouth, and it is all worth it. This issue begins putting together the pieces of the puzzle that’s been at the heart of The Dreaming‘s tale so far, and there are more similarities to The Sandman to be found there as we are once again dealing with an occult organization seeking, for still untold reasons, to separate Dream from The Dreaming. But this issue shows that Si Spurrier is aware of when he’s drifting into Sandman pastiche and does so with purpose, and indeed there are already certain notes to suggest he’s headed towards some interesting new ground. Abigail Larson’s flowy pencils with Quinton Winter’s soft colors were the perfect companions to this surreal, secondhand retelling of Dream’s time on the mortal plane. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FEMALE FURIES #3

It’s safe to say that the direction Female Furies is going isn’t for everybody, but it’s something that is explored in a largely extraordinary way. The politics of abuse on Apokolips are further explored in this issue, and taken to some pretty emotional and heartbreaking extremes in the process. The amount of just pure emotion — both in the Castelluci’s writing and Melo’s art — is absolutely palpable, and the way it progresses the narrative in this issue is admirable. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #6

The Green Lantern continues to shine in the most unique of ways. Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp draw from the past both from a narrative and visual perspective, though things never feel formulaic or stale. Morrison has found a way to bring back the vintage qualities and concepts of Green Lantern and put them through a modern prism, and it was just what the character needed. Granted, a few moments might take a re-read to fully digest, but it’s well worth the time and effort, and ultimately rewarding as the possibilities going forward are just as exciting. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #60

Harley’s trials continue this week, and it might be the best one yet. It’s still not really clear what overall story this run of Harley Quinn is trying to tell, but when it comes to having Harley work through her issues in a way that is not only authentic and effective while still being completely on brand for Harley, Sam Humphries is knocking it out of the park. The only thing that might be better than the storytelling this issue is the combination of Sami Basri’s art with Alex Sinclair’s colors. Everything is just a delight to look at, especially the panels where Harley realizes exactly what she has to do to survive. This run overall is simply a delight, but this issue is a real winner you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #21

Justice League #21 is very much an explanatory issue, as most of the mysteries behind the peaceful faux-future the Justice League finds itself in are explained in detail. I enjoyed how everything came together, from Mxyzptlk’s purpose in all of this to why the future might be the best hope for the Multiverse. The last few pages contain a lot of surprises, from Batman’s shocking departure from the Justice League’s current course to the last-page reveal, but I’m confident that Scott Snyder and Jorge Jimenez will keep building on what’s turning into a crucial part of this big Justice League arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD BLACK FILES #6

The series wraps up as both tales — the story of Katana against Kobra and of the team against Faust — come to an end. In the lead story, writer Mike W. Barr embraces some of this ’80s dialogue to tell a story that is not bad, but feels dated and a little over-the-top for contemporary audiences. Artist Neil Edwards delivers a solid job with strong layouts and some fun storytelling choices. Colorist Gabe Eltaeb’s palette, which has sometimes felt a little bright for the story, was actually ahead of the curve and feels right at home now that the superhero stuff is front and center, and letterer David Sharpe is kind of the big standout, delivering some stylistic flourishes that were not, strictly speaking, necessary in a book as straightforward as this one.

Rating: 3 out of 5

The second story, from writer Jai Nitz, artists Scot Eaton, Roger Robinson, inkers Wayne Faucher and Robinson, colorist Guy Major, and letterer Dave Sharpe, is about the same. The writing does not suffer as much by rushing to resolve the story as Barr’s does — it seems Nitz is a bit more comfortable in the miniseries format, and maintains a naturalistic voice that feels less unusual. Eaton and Robinson’s pencils feel rushed, though, and while there are some great character designs and layouts, it feels a little like the execution lets the intent down from time to time.

Rating: 3 out of 5

— Russ Burlingame

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #4

Fans of the original Young Justice will likely be thrilled by the latest issue of Brian Michael Bendis’ new series, as it sees Tim Drake, Superboy, Bart Allen, and Wonder Girl finally reunite in a touching scene. Unfortunately if you’re a new fan who just jumped on because of either a) the hype surrounding the line’s return or b) you got into the group because of the animated series, this will continue to frustrate. While Bendis’ snappy dialogue is fun at first, by this issue readers will likely start wishing a few of the characters would shut up for a second so somebody can bother to explain what’s going on. At the very least if you’re a new reader you have something pretty to look at as Patrick Gleason’s artwork is stellar. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN PRISONER X #2

A confusing, but interesting issue, Prisoner X continues to tease that several folks are aware of what’s actually happening in the “Age of X-Man” event while also scratching the surface of prison dynamics. While it doesn’t really rise above “fine,” it’s hard to say a book where multiple versions of Bishop beat the current version senseless is “bad.” — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18.HU

An absolutely heartbreaking comic featuring the backstory of Gibbon, this issue captures your attention and finally gives us the dire straits the creative team likely meant to have in place from the get-go. It’s definitely hard to stay dry-eyed during this beautiful, poignant tale about being different from the norm. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #8

No Road Home has become a roller coaster of a book, and after last weeks so-so issue, the action picks back up and #8 is actually a ton of fun. With some great (and beautifully illustrated) fight scenes, and a few very sincere and meaningful moments, this stands out as one of the better entries in the No Road Home saga. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

“Captain of Nothing” continues with a pretty flat issue that fails to ever find its footing. While it’s slower-paced than my particular palette prefers, it’s clear this issue is building onto something much bigger. That said, this issue is also another testament to how brilliant of an artist Adam Kubert is; it shows he’s one of the best in the game. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #4

It’s rare that a team of young heroes is this relatable and written this well, this consistently. There are some truly funny moments in this book, as well as some incredibly moving conversations and sequences. The redemption story for Nova and the ever-evolving relationship between Miles and Kamala remain the highlights of the series, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything in this issue worth complaining about. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #5

Conan the Barbarian #5 feels a bit like a greatest hits of Conan stories. Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar offer a tale with pirates, cursed idols, elder gods, monsters, and storms at sea; it’s Conan at his most anguished and most joyous. It offers a hint as to why Conan, who carries the demeanor of a brooding loner, so often seems to insert himself into communities. There are some great visuals here, including Conan battling a giant, tentacled rodent while silhouetted against the stormy sea. Aaron also reminds readers that there’s a larger story at play, and the death god who craves Conan’s blood is still thirsty. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #2

This title knows exactly what it needs to be and it executes it perfectly. While it continues to be void of substance, it’s damn entertaining at the very least. Scheer and Giovannetti definitely know how to write Cosmic Ghost Rider, just don’t expect to read a groundbreaking, revolutionary comic and you’ll be all right. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEADPOOL #11

Deadpool’s mysterious, but also delightfully obvious, connection to Good Night is uncovered throughout this issue, with some pretty unique results. The issue gives Good Night an origin story that gets way weirder and more fun than readers probably initially expected, which only elevates the eventual confrontation between him and the Merc with a Mouth. This unexpected story is brought to life with some pretty inspired artistic choices, with certain sequences colored in a surprisingly wonderful way. Young and company have turned this mini-arc into something that might not have a huge effect on Deadpool in the long run, but is still an interesting read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO HOTSHOTS #2

The momentum of the series debut extinguishes thanks in large part to an overly long battle with Deadpool. Select moments stand out, like the heart-to-heart conversation between Domino and Deadpool as well as the brief look at the Celestial effect on Outlaw, but overall Domino Hotshots #2 mostly ignores the tempo and pacing that made the first issue good — to its detriment. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #16

This issue dives deep into the Hulk’s mythology, reaching all the way back to his origin story. There’s a focus on transformations, something artist Joe Bennett excels at drawing, and it isn’t just the Hulk himself. He seems to transform the world around him as he walks through, filling it with more and more monsters like himself. Writer Al Ewing also catches up with reporter Jackie McGee, who has been on the Hulk’s tale and is now recovering from the trauma of a trip to hell. The world continues to grow darker around Bruce Banner, and this issue’s final page hints that his mind may be more fractured than anyone thought. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAJOR X #1

Major X is a ’90s X-Men fan’s dream, plain and simple. Thanks to time travel, we get a pitch-perfect take on Cable, Domino, Wolverine, Deadpool, and more that will have your nostalgia alarms going off in more ways than one, but there is more to the story than just a walk down memory lane. Major X as a character is actually rather compelling, and I couldn’t help but want to find out more about the X-Istence, what powers it, and how this dimension and future came to be, despite the corny name. Liefeld churns out some of his best work here, and if you’re a fan of these classic characters, you’ll find a lot to love. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL TEAM-UP #1

While it makes for a bit of an awkward experience if you’re reading digitally, writer Eve L. Ewing clearly has fun with the dual-sided perspective in the opening issue of the returning Marvel Team-Up, which sees Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel join forces to take on The Jackal. The action isn’t much to write how about from either hero’s perspective, but the banter between the two shows there’s a clear appreciation for both characters. The issue caps off with a twist that, while done plenty of times before elsewhere, could make for a fun time down the road. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

MSH ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN WEB DESIGNERS #1

The first issue of Web Designers is an absolute delight to read. Don’t be fooled by the more cartoonish art style — the series says its meant for all ages, and it is. Anyone can appreciate the highlight reel of villains that make appearances in the issue’s main story, but it’s everything built around the “Don’t Get Mad” narrative that ties the whole issue together. The comics within the issue that reference Captain Underpants and Thanos’ “magical space glove” could stand apart as their own projects, but being a part of this particular formula makes the whole effort that much better. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER #10

This issue sees Frank’s crusade in Bagalia seem to near its third act in an installment that’s both compelling and a little drawn out. The visuals of this issue really shine in some interesting ways, although some of the action is a bit dizzier than it maybe needs to be. Rosenberg and company are still crafting a thoroughly unique iteration of the Punisher, it’ll just be interesting to see where the story goes after this arc. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #7

Gwen picks up a new job in the seventh outing of Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider. With her secret identity outed, the heroine decides to make money off her alter ego, but there are bigger things at play. A disastrous date with Harry Osborne is just the start, and this new issue will leave fans curious about Gwen and her ever-present headaches. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #64

The Rebellion continues with surprising success, with each member of the team using their skills effectively to infiltrate Sho-Torun. Despite the Rebels pulling off their plan successfully, one of the Rebels sees an opportunity to accomplish another mission, which could end up sabotaging the entire scheme. What this issue does most strongly is deliver readers all of the character moments you’d expect from our heroes, from Leia’s leadership to Han’s humor to Luke’s bravery, making good on continuing the adventures that launched in Star Wars: A New Hope more than 40 years ago. Additionally, the various wrinkles the plan faces injects some fresh perspectives into a familiar character dynamic, making for a thoroughly fulfilling experience. While this chapter might not have been a flat-out masterpiece, the strength of this installment bodes well for how writer Kieron Gillen will conclude his run on the Star Wars comic. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #15

In the first few issues of his run on Uncanny X-Men, Matthew Rosenberg established that he understands what makes the X-Men work. Uncanny X-Men doubles down on that this week and the goes on to show that he’s not afraid to do daring things with these characters. There is a tension in this book that sells the idea of the X-Men and mutantkind being on the brink. The story is relevant, putting Cyclops’s team between Captain America’s defense of the status quo and the MLF’s violent revolution. There’s chemistry between team members, especially between Cyclops and Wolverine and Cyclops and Havok, that expresses the unique bond forged within a found family going through the toughest times. Rosenberg is making the X-Men feel like they matter again in a way that’s bigger than the Marvel universe. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS #1

At the end of the day, this event is by and large carried by Thor and the Asgardians, as expected. That said, there’s not a single writer in the Marvel stable right now that knows Thor as well this team and if Aaron’s run hasn’t been indicative of that, this book should answer any questions. As this event marks the beginning of the end for Aaron and Thor, this title double downs on the fact that Jason Aaron will go down as one of the best to ever write Thor. Though dense at times, War of the Realms transforms a dreary Midgard into an icy, fiery post-apocalyptic hellscape and the end result is an astonishing book that well worth taking in. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMBER BLAKE #1

This is a mostly enjoyable spy thriller, with some witty dialogue and exciting action scenes. However, there are multiple times where Amber finds itself dragging and the art is often dull, though it’s clearly in an effort to maintain its edgy spirit. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANTHEM #2

Getting to see Jani’s story expanded in Anthem is a lovely thing, and if you’re a fan of the game you’ll find a lot to like here. Mac Walters fleshes out Jani and Kismit’s story in a way the game hasn’t, but at times it can be a bit heavy handed with certain concepts, like how one feels being separated from a Javelin for example. The same mix can be found visually, as when Javelins are front and center they steal the show, but at times the up-close shots of human characters can be expression overkill. The main themes of rebirth though come through loud and clear, and while some of the individual elements fall short, the overall package will please fans looking to dive into more of what Anthem’s world has to offer. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ATOMIC ROBO & DAWN OF NEW ERA #4

Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era is back with a new issue, and it is all about a controversial debate. Nature and nurture goes against one another this week as the group discovers Robo’s secret project. With Alan in the spotlight, the group must weigh in on their constructs of humanity, and things go south before they come around. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

BETTY & VERONICA #4

It’s the second-to-last issue of Betty & Veronica, and Jamie Lee Rotante once again nails the female friend dynamic in an honest, relatable way. Veronica and Betty have both been trying so hard to maintain their friendship along with the other aspects of their lives, all while keeping secrets about school and boys so as not to hurt one another. This issue, those secrets come out and while perhaps the swiftness with which the girls forgive one another is perhaps a bit of fiction, there’s something delightful about seeing women react with compassion and honesty instead of a fight — reality is so much more the former than the latter. But with the truth out about Pickens, it’s a little unclear where things will go from here — and with graduation being another solid time jump forward, the only real issue here is that there just aren’t more of them coming. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER 45 #2

If there was any question if Black Hammer ’45 was actually part of the ever-expanding universe, this issue puts any of those questions to rest. With some surprise cameos that will make longtime fans of the Black Hammer Universe giddy, this title continues doing a fantastic job beefing up the world Lemire and Ormston created a handful of years ago. Most certainly a period piece, this job does a fantastic job of tackling a war-time tale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIE #5

DIE #5 is a pretty fantastic issue, the perfect finale to an action-packed opening arc. I love how Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans continue to subvert expectations for this series, this time by giving us a surprising confrontation after a single arc instead of spreading it out over months or even years. By pitting the Grandmaster against his players after just five issues, Gillen pulls off the greatest twist of the series to date — the reveal of what this book’s true conflict will be about. DIE has one of the strongest opening arcs in recent years, and I can’t wait for the book to return this summer. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #260

While the A-plot features an entertaining extraction mission led by Cover Girl, GI Joe: A Real American Hero #260 keeps having its story screech to a grinding halt to give a handful of other subplots a page or two’s worth of advancement. As a result the pacing is all over the map. Ron Joseph does a decent enough job with the artwork, though there are a few oddly-drawn faces throughout. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #49

This issue is everything a Giant Days story should be — delightful, poignant, and a little bizarre. The installment focuses on Esther’s time being home for break, which unfolds in some ways that she wasn’t entirely prepared for. There are some genuinely relatable and fun panels, with one page in particular that will surely hit readers in the feels in one way or another. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIRL IN THE BAY #3

Kathy isn’t the only one confused by her murder and seeming resurrection, as the killer himself confronts a monstrous being that appears to offer insight into his tortured mind. As the two continue to seek answers, a possible reunion could unlock the key to the whole mystery. While the first two issues offered audiences an engaging mystery, this issue added even more complexities into the narrative by delivering more background on the murderer. These details didn’t make the reader empathize with him, yet also doesn’t entirely vilify him, just pushing the intrigue even further. With one issue left to go, we’re left struggling to come to our own conclusions, with the finale hopefully being as fulfilling as what came before it. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

HALO LONE WOLF #4

Halo: Lone Wolf #4 wastes no time getting right to the Spartan vs. Covenant conflict. Faced with the threat of the Covenant forces, Linda-058 and Dr. Chen find some common ground that’s explored through limited dialogue with scenes that pop and do all the talking. Those moments between characters where realizations are made and struggles occur are pulled off well without sounding cheesy or dragging on for long at all. Redemption and creative decisions in the heat of combat come together in the end to succinctly wrap up the story of Lone Wolf. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

LIGHTSTEP #5

Lightstep finally explains the purpose of a radio program that seemingly has predicted the actions of the comic’s heroes for several issues. It turns out it was all a recruitment pitch, designed to dangle a carrot in front of the heroes to get them to help in a universal struggle. It all sounds awesome, but it’s muddled by poor pacing, uneven explanation, and confusing layouts. This is a bad science fiction series, an example of why an ambitious story isn’t enough in the world of comics. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

LODGER #4

Lodger has consistently been one of the best comics on the stands, and this issue pays off a lot of what has been teased for the first few months. With an ending that will leave you wondering what the heck is going on next and a “Lodger” column that provides a darkly appropriate counterpoint to the narrative events of the issue, this might be the best and most urgent installment of the series yet. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAGIC THE GATHERING CHANDRA #2

It took me a moment to figure out that Chandra takes place after War of the Spark, the climactic battle between the Gatewatch and the dragon Nicol Bolas that will play out in an upcoming Magic set. Chandra, a member of the Gatewatch, survived the War of the Spark, although she’s still grieving for her (unknown) fallen friends and pushing herself to her limits to avoid dealing with the psychological costs of her recent fights. While I’m not exactly current on Magic lore, I do like how the comic makes Chandra feel like a complex character with immense power but all too real human feelings of inadequacy and failure. It’s stuff like this comic that makes me interested in Magic lore, despite my hesitance to fall into another hobby. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION BLACK PANTHER #1

Black Panther is the latest hero to be brought into IDW’s all-ages Marvel Action line. And while the story isn’t a big attention-grabber (Wakanda getting blasted by deadly weather) it is a nice place for fans of the MCU incarnation of the character to jump in and start reading. Juan Samu’s artwork is kept fairly simple, but colorist David Garcia Cruz is clearly having fun bringing the world of Wakanda to life with a wide variety of shades and hues. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

MEGA MAN MASTERMIX #4

Each scene in Megaman Mastermix #4 pops with more vibrant colors than the last as Megaman, his friends, and his foes spring from the pages. Wrapping up the “Asteroid Blues” story in the beginning before moving onto “Metal Heart,” the two narratives feature distinctly different styles and experiences. One’s filled with dramatic scenes sometimes deserving of entire pages while the second is a much more rapid-fire brush with the Yellow Devil. You’ll fly through the 80 pages found in Mastermix #4, but it’s worth a second read right after to soak up all the details. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #27

The final arc of Paper Girls continues, and if this issue is any indication, the ending it is building to could be a pretty special one. This issue is funny, profound, suspenseful, and a little ridiculous, but it embraces all of those things in a really interesting way. If you’ve been following this comic’s weird and wonderful journey thus far, you will hopefully enjoy where this issue takes things. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA #3

No page or panel is wasted in Red Sonja #3. The issue tackles multiple stories at once by backing up Sonja’s present-day decisions with past conquests, moving forward the struggle with the Zamorans, and starting and finishing a new conflict all without skipping a beat. The Red Sonja series understands that not everything needs to be explicitly shown, and even the moments of necessary violence that occur occasionally are shown in a subdued, mature way that avoids emphasis the grotesque. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

ROCKOS MODERN AFTERLIFE #1

Rocko’s Modern Afterlife, whether you’re a fan of Rocko and company or not, is worth reading if you feel connected to modern technological culture on any level. References to entities like “Buttfeed” and especially “GamezTV,” the fictitious streaming platform Heffer plays video games on, are slipped in quietly enough that they’ll elicit a chuckle without the creators even having to try. The scenario where infected zombie-like characters invade O-Town is even handled well despite zombie outbreaks being a tried-and-treaded story by now, so much so that I’m invested in a Rocko story for the first time. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECTION ZERO #1

The first issue is mostly a standard introduction of its core cast, featuring characters like 24 Hour Bug, the cheerful alien Tesla, and the ex-lovers Sam Wildman and Tina Challenger. Although none of the characters are necessarily one-note, they all feel a bit bland and unimpressive. Outside of 24 Hour Bug, who has an admittedly unique power, the characters don’t really stand out against the cacophony of current or past adventure comics. What might have felt exciting or new 20 years ago just feels like more of the same now, and it’s hard to point out one thing that this comic really excels at that other comics lack. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SELF MADE #5

The penultimate issue of SELF/MADE‘s initial story arc opens up more questions than it has answers, but that doesn’t stop it from setting up an explosive conclusion. This genre-bending tale makes you stop and scratch your head more than once through the 30-some pages, and the second you get into it, the issue wraps up for the month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #2

David Hahn was an absolutely inspired choice to draw Dynamite’s new Six Million Dollar Man comic. So many licensed comics fall into the trap of trying too hard to make the comic look like the television series or movie it’s based on, often resulting in muddy, overly referenced visuals; not for this comic. Hahn offers clean, simple, and expressive artwork that still manages to deliver the shock and awe of more explosive moments. The visuals pair perfect with the fun, light tone of Christopher Hastings’ story and dialogue as readers are taken on a romp of a spy story involving masked henchmen and Soviet helicopters. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOM CLANCYS DIVISION EXTREMIS MALIS #3

Extremis Malis #3 brings new characters into the fold while removing others to tie up the end of the miniseries, but neither transition is done smoothly. The backstory of Agent Brian Johnson is explored mostly through narration but without many meaningful interactions, so it’s hard to care as much about the character as one would about Agents Caleb Dunne and Heather Ward. Action scenes are sparse in the issue aside from one which was supposed to be a significant event, but it lacked the “oomph” one might expect from a multi-issue build-up. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

VINDICATION #3

Vindication is a comic that is often very raw and very real, its themes of racism and an unjust legal system both hitting very hard and very close to the real world. This issue, however, it takes that very emotionally-charged premise and goes deeper, digging into the personal relationship between Turn and the detective who put him behind bars as well as the reasons behind said detective’s own complicated biases and motives. It’s through that that more of the mystery of who is killing the juror’s from Turn’s trial starts to come to a head, this time with the detective himself starting to wonder what exactly is going on. There’s also a brutal, yet extremely satisfying sequence in which Turn finally gets to act on some of his pain and rage. Raw, intriguing, and also somewhat hopeful, Vindication #3 takes the story to the next level even as it causes you to question everything you think you already know. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #190

The Walking Dead reaches a boiling point despite Rick’s best efforts to keep the peace. The Commonwealth is on the brink of a civil war, and one side wants Rick to lead them to revolution. However, Rick (shockingly) is a bit tired of all the violence and bloodshed and wants to find a more peaceful solution. I like Rick’s role as a peacekeeper, even if that’s not what everyone is looking for out of him. It shows his experience in dealing with the seemingly endless cycle of meeting a new group of survivors and then inevitably wading into some sort of conflict with them, and his attempts to finally break this cycle. The end of the issue is a bit annoying, but it’s always possible that it’s some sort of misdirect that sets up a different path next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHER OF FLESH & FLAME #4

The latest Witcher miniseries has a pretty reliable ending, with Geralt and Dandelion finding a clever solution to a betrayal and an execution. Although Geralt’s smoldering stoicism matches that of his depiction in the games, the comic mostly is just standard fantasy fare, with nothing that really separates it from other generic fantasy titles. The only thing that really impressed me was the comic’s use of non-European mythical creatures, although the use of broken English by non-white characters sapped up any good will that might have earned. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5