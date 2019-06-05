Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/29/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: Last Knight On Earth #1, X-Men Grand Design: X-Tinction #1, and Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt #5.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH #1

Snyder and Capullo really do bring out the best in one another when they work together, and the lengthier page count helps as well. With more than 20 pages to work with, Snyder doesn’t use heavy exposition to explain the background and lore of his nightmarish future like he often does in current issues of Justice League. Instead, Snyder lets Capullo do a lot of the storytelling work, especially with some wonderful looking ruined cityscapes and haunted creatures that don’t need a lot of explanation outside of the occasional banter between Batman and the decapitated but somehow still living head of Joker in a jar. Capullo also brings Snyder’s nuanced take on Batman to life, beautifully illustrating a Bruce Wayne who still has a softer side not yet broken by psychotic villains and decades of pain. So much of the Snyder/Capullo Batman arc focused on Bruce Wayne instead of Batman, and it was nice to see that side of him continue to pop up, even in a hellish future ruined by Lex Luthor. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN ANNUAL #1

Whether you’ve already been keeping up with this Catwoman series or you just want to jump in, this issue will hopefully be a worthwhile read. The issue takes a bit of a break from Selina’s normal events in Villa Hermosa, crafting a tale that’s self-contained, but surprisingly gripping. The four artists on the issue mostly work in harmony, with an aesthetic that fits both the epic fight scenes and the quieter moments. It’s a story that’s an interesting testament to who Selina is as a character and all of the ways she’s grown over her DC Comics tenure. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS ANNUAL #2

You don’t hear this too often, but Detective Comics Annual #2 is at its best when Bruce Wayne is at the forefront. There’s plenty of action in the annual, and while there are some standout scenes, the best parts of the book are in the quieter moments. The banter between Bruce and Alfred is a constant highlight, and we only want to see more of Bruce and Sophia. Visually the book is also strongest when Batman is doing what he does best, detecting, though a few parts of the fight are quite impressive. This book is a testimony that it doesn’t have to be all Batman all the time for Detective to be engaging, and there’s real promise in what this book establishes going forward, but it isn’t a must read. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER #1

Dog Days of Summer welcomes in the new season with a slew of fun reads featuring your favorite super pets. From Krypto to Batcow, this anthology has it all. The lengthy read is easy enough to pick up and put down at your leisure with each one-shot running through quickly. So, if you are looking for an easy read that’ll pop out some laughs, animal lovers will get a kick out of this entry. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #10

This month’s issue of Doomsday Clock is a huge step up from the previous issue. Like that one, there’s a healthy dose of giving the readers what they want to see—but unlike that one, this issue feels like it stands on its own and the things that happen are “worth” more than just fanservice. The art is, as ever, gorgeous, with some of the most striking layouts and colors of the series. The story itself is strong, with a lot of moments that will leave fans guessing at what’s next. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #9

Heroes in Crisis ends as it began, answering serious questions with cheap bromides. After spending so much time harping on themes of trauma and loss (and building in a gratuitous body count to make them feel “real”) this narrative ends with what can be best described as shenanigans. Both the plot devices and dialogue undermine the supposed seriousness of this series, as well as any value it might have held as a whodunnit. It’s a forced conclusion stuffed with more camera cutaways and vague sentiments that stop feeling nice the moment any thought is applied. After the better part of a year, the hand waving-type treatment of mental illness and recovery hasn’t become any less irksome either. However, given the series thus far, it might have been equally inappropriate for Heroes in Crisis to end with anything but disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

SUPERMAN: LEVIATHAN RISING SPECIAL #1

Superman: Leviathan Rising #1 is a massive issue and we mean that in more ways than one. Sure, the book has a hefty page count and a solid roster of writing and artistic talent but it also has one heck of a well-considered, expertly executed story that brilliantly frames out the coming “Event Leviathan” event. There’s a little bit of everything for every kind of comics fan. There’s mystery, a bit of intrigue, a surprising double cross, and even some genuinely weird and silly humor—trust us here, the Jimmy Olsen story near the middle of the issue may seem kooky, but it’s great and necessary. Even if you haven’t been carefully following along with Superman or even Supergirl and other titles up to this point, Superman: Leviathan Rising #1 is an excellent way to get set for the DC event of the summer—and if “Event Leviathan” is even a fraction as enjoyable of a read as this book, we are in for a serious treat. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WILD STORM #23

The slow build of The Wild Storm continues to pay off in its penultimate issue, split between the ending of one battle and setting up the final one. Each of these reimagined characters is brought to life in a fashion that feels familiar, yet true to this updated take on the franchise, likely pleasing new and old fans alike. When the entire team is trashing spaceships, every member is given a chance to shine and the action is allowed to speak for itself. There’s still a lot to conclude heading into The Wild Storm #24 and the last few sequences slow things down considerably to reassemble the pieces, but the tension and promise of an enormous New York City showdown cannot be tempered much. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: X-TREMISTS #4

As the dystopian world of “Age of X-Man” starts to crumble, the latest edition of X-Tremists took a surprising turn by having the most stoic member of the group, Northstar, slowly start to realize what he lost and begin to rebel against the world around him. The issue continues the side story’s excellent pace and somber tone, all while careening towards a climax that will likely be heartwarming or heartbreaking, if not both. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

And just like that, “Hunted” concludes in an absolutely explosive manner. Though this event has had its ups and downs, it ends on the best possible note and makes Kraven one of the most complex characters you’ll read about in comics this week. All in all, “Hunted” left a bit more to be desired but issue-by-issue, #22 is by and large the best—and most important—comic of the event. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #12

Black Panther finally reveals how many of its characters became part of an intergalactic empire and rebellion, but the question being answered no longer feels pressing. After almost a full year of this narrative, most of this issue serves as a detour away from a thrilling adventure and only introduces one more significant wrinkle before ignoring the most important matters at hand. While the work being shown might be necessary and is certainly well illustrated, it functions as a bridge between the current arc and the next. This is another example from the current Black Panther run of a chapter that might function well as part of a collection, but lags as a single installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #6

The key to understanding this new Daredevil run is that every creator involved is absolutely dedicated to the premises they introduce. This issue is doing the hard work of imagining a world without Daredevil. There are no stunts or easy solutions, no mysterious replacements or split personalities. It is the story of a man making a significant change in his life and the consequences of that change. Daredevil #6 splits its narrative with two other leading men: Cole North and Wilson Fisk. Together with Matthew Murdock, probation officer, they create a complex examination of how power and violence are used to make a broken system work for very different purposes. This take on Daredevil is only getting more complex and every sign indicates that Zdarsky and co. have what it takes to construct an all-timer. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #10

It’s disappointing what a massive crossover does to a fantastic individual comic series. The writing of this family of heroes remains wonderful, but so much gets lost in the shuffle of “War of the Realms” that the issue itself feels incredibly off, and it’s sort of hard to keep up with from time to time. This is easily the weakest installment of this new Fantastic Four series to date, but that’s okay because Slott has raised the bar pretty high to this point. The crossover is just a small misstep on a nearly perfect series. That all said, it’s still a mostly enjoyable read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT MAN #2

I wish there was a way to really explain what’s happening in this book, but it’s just a Giant Mess. It’s incredibly cloudy and difficult to really get a feel for what the characters are going through, and improvement there could go a long way but it would by no means fix the real issue at hand. There are bones of a good story here, but they’re buried underneath layers and layers of unnecessary ideas and plot devices. At the end of the issue, you don’t really feel like anything has happened, and you’re still confused as to what it is you’re supposed to be reading. There is such a thing as too many tie-in books, and this is a prime example as to why. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #18

Immortal Hulk is doing an excellent job of juggling plot threads as the series continues to divide itself between more characters and settings. The newest issue provides some much needed answers to past cliffhangers, stokes tension around the series’ grand design, and introduces one of the most horrifying monsters in any Marvel comic to date. Each new detail about the recently returned Abomination builds on the what was already a terrifying introduction, and this nightmare has both visceral and psychic qualities. Immortal Hulk remains a steamroller of a superhero comic, and it seems that #19 will only make it all the more powerful and fear-inducing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #3

Saladin Ahmed has a gift when it comes to writing narration. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great writer all-around, but the choice to have Kamala’s mother narrate her story in this issue provides such a beautiful and gut-wrenching juxtaposition to what’s actually happening on the page. Pairing that with a tale that’s literally out of this world and consistently exciting artwork, this new Ms. Marvel book is one for all of our pull lists. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAJOR X #4

Major X #4 is filled with bigger than life concepts and action, but by books’ end it doesn’t feel like we’ve moved very far. The biggest revelation to happen in this issue comes at the very end, and we still don’t have many answers. The actions is fine, as is the fight between Dreadpool and Major X, but both from a storytelling and visual standpoint you aren’t going to remember much of it after you finish reading. The promise is here for an interesting universe, but the slugfests slow that progression down a bit too much in issue #4. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL RISING #3

The third issue of Marvel Rising is fine. It’s a simple story, but the characters seem to be having fun. The dialogue is hackneyed in places, but well-done in others. It’s light and silly and the artwork fits that notion. The biggest problem here is that it doesn’t do much that series like Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, and Champions don’t do better and without the senes that the book is talking down to its audience. But if it’s meant to be a gateway comics for younger readers, particularly those who have seen the cartoons and bought the toys, then it does an okay job at that. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #3

Marvel’s Spider-Man: City at War #3 features Spider-Man alright, but it also brings to the forefront to one of the series’ (and game’s) strongest characters: Mary Jane. If you played Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll know she plays a key role in Spider-Man’s story. Her character perfectly translates back to the pages of a comic to be presented just as well as it was in the game, and #3 even does one of Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s best scenes shared between Peter and Mary Jane justice. The pacing of the story will still feel a bit rushed if this isn’t your first introduction to the story, but it makes sense given the medium. If there were ever a downside to the fast-forwarded version of this Spider-Man story, it’s that it’s going to end all too soon and leave us wanting more. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS #108

An adventure decades in the making, this one-shot resurrects beloved characters from the furthest corners of Star Wars lore for an adventure with our familiar heroes as they unite to face one of the biggest threats Star Wars Legends has ever seen. Joining the original trilogy heroes after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi are Jaxxon, Domina Tagge, and Valance the Hunter for an action-packed experience which will delight fans both familiar and unaware of the original Marvel series of Star Wars comics. Both in its storytelling and art style, the book finds the perfect balance of honoring the more whimsical nature of those old comics and modern sensibilities. Whether you are looking forward to seeing beloved characters from the saga’s past or want to see the canonical heroes embark on a wackier journey, this one-shot offers something fun for fans of all corners of the galaxy far, far away. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: VADER: DARK VISIONS #5

After a run-in with the Empire causes a young boy to lose everything most important to him, he devotes his life towards becoming a Rebel pilot in hopes of paying back the organization for everything they stole from him. A fateful encounter with Darth Vader might be no match for the Rebel’s devotion, as the Sith Lord’s reputation can prove a powerful force to overcome. The overall trajectory of the issue made for an entertaining one-shot, but it failed to capitalize on the premise of the series and the impact Vader has had on various corners of the galaxy far, far away. Vader barely earns any presence in this book, which results in reactions from various characters that don’t feel entirely earned. An entertaining read, sure, but it squanders the potential of the premise and fails to explore how Vader’s terror could impact young members of the Rebellion. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #6

Prepare for a big twist here, but I think Superior Spider-Man is actually finding its footing? This has been a chore to read at times, but Otto’s turn as a hero is finally starting to grow on me. The character is consistently growing in unexpected directions that make you rethink every time you’ve ever doubted how interesting he actually is. On top of that, a great team-up with Doctor Strange makes this installment a witty and fun read, even if the story around the characters is largely forgettable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

THANOS #2

For being a book about the Mad Titan and the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy, this issue has plenty of humor in it and believe it or not, it sticks the landing. Between Thanos’ naivete and Gamora’s growing pains, this run makes two of the deadliest characters in the Marvel mythos vulnerable and it’s much better for that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #13

This issue is a pleasant surprise in almost every way, as Aaron and company take a small—but earned—detour from the main events of “War of the Realms.” As the title, “The Ballad of Cul Borson, God of Fear” suggests, this issue dives into several points in the tumultuous life of Thor’s uncle, Cul. The art is trippy and genuinely gorgeous, making even the bloodiest moments look epic and dignified. And through it all, there’s a poignant message about how it’s never too late to change and feel love—and the legacy that can result from that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: SPIDER-MAN & THE LEAGUE OF REALMS #2

Spider-Man & the League of Realms #2 is a step up from the side-story’s first issue, giving a better look a Malekith’s cruelty while diving into the story of the angel Fernande. While it still hasn’t reached must-read status for the “War of the Realms” event, it’s got a couple of gotcha moments from Spider-Man and a smattering of action. If nothing else, the twist surrounding the henchman Kurse might be worth a look in the third issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #2

War Scrolls #2 delivers some of the best moments from the entire War of the Realms event, featuring an epic battle between Daredevil and Kingpin that comes with a cosmic-powered twice, and entertaining short story on Dr. Strange and a personal look at the mercurial enigma that is Loki. This is worth a read for fans of all four characters, even if you’re not knee-deep in every issue of the event. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #5

The final issue of Wolverine: The Long Night is the first issue where something feels lost in translation from a podcast to a comic book. Alluding to the fight between Wolverine and Wendigo makes sense for the podcast, but feels like a missed opportunity here. Without Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ato Essandoh voice talents, the final reveal about Agents Pierce and Marshall are drained of emotion. The pacing feels off, packing too many small climaxes into a limited page count. And there’s at least one spread here that simply does not work, leaving the reader at a loss as to how to read it. It’s an abrupt, clumsy end to an otherwise stellar adaptation. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-23 #12

The book may be X-23, but issue #12 is all about Gabby and while it’s simple and a little childish in a sense, it’s also quite possible one of the most perfect and fitting of the entire title run. The fallout of the sisters’ recent encounters with another clone-like entity left Gabby far more rattled than one might expect from the happy-go-lucky Honey Badger and how she chooses to deal with the emotional toll is what this issue is centered around. Her decision to rescue a new set of X-23 adjacent clones—and they are genuinely not what you’d expect—may be a little immature, but it also provides a beautiful story of transition and growth for Gabby as well as for Laura who is very much still learning the meaning of family herself. It’s an incredible story not to be missed. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN GRAND DESIGN: X-TINCTION #1

X-Men Grand Design was never just a stylish synopsis; it has always been a grand remembering that weaves a multitude of tales into a monumental tragedy (albeit one with touches of comedy). Each page of this issue is capable of careful analysis—the alterations made to canon, the focus on certain themes and characters, and the brilliant density of comics storytelling. There is so much to be unpacked in this series, and that has never been more true than in “X-Tinction” as the finale draws ever closer. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMBER BLAKE #3

Three issues in, Amber Blake has yet to fall off the rails, and with an espionage style story like this, that’s always a good sign. It’s hard to look at from time-to-time, but it’s still a fairly smart little spy story. It’s just not nearly as smart as it thinks it is. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANGEL #1

Damn, debuts don’t get much better than this. Angel excels whether it’s in the past or the present as writer Bryan Edward Hill explores both of Angel’s extremes in equal measure. Angel’s atonement for his past doesn’t make sense until you see that past in action, and it delivers both narratively and visually. Artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Gabriel Cassata put together a perfect world for Angel to thrive in, a world that conveys a sense of foreboding and loneliness that still embraces vibrant colors. Hill explores modern day society through a supernatural prism and succeeds, and the moments that are supposed to have impact do land hard. If the rest of the series is this good, Angel fans are in for a hell of a ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASCENDER #2

A marked improvement over the debut issue, Ascender #2 moves away from the table setting of the first issue to some real conflict and action. Mila and her father find themselves thrust into the action while Mother continues her march of anti-technology evil. It’s solid and fun, but it’s also brief. Things only really start to heat up, with Mila and her father having to act in their own defense and make a life-altering decision in a snap when the issue concludes. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it just happens a little too quickly to genuinely be effective. Hopefully, however, people will be distracted enough by the art of the issue to slow down and savor it. The watercolor work of Dustin Nguyen is exquisite and not to be missed. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BAD LUCK CHUCK #3

Chuck’s bad luck gets her into some legal trouble, but with some quick-thinking, she’s able to rope someone else into her doomed fate long enough to see her release. While it seems like her bad luck might be at bay temporarily, the universe has a way of correcting itself, as the threats against her begin to mount from all sides. The penultimate issue in the series still leaves us wondering where the overall story is going, for better or for worse. We’re certainly being kept on our toes, but the book is also exploring so many different directions that it feels as though the narrative will come to a close before getting invested enough in any of these storylines to make for a fulfilling conclusion. Regardless, the book is entertaining and perplexing, keeping us excited for what could possibly be next for Chuck. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #40

Much of this issue is focused on an assault where good layouts and top-notch style still struggle to overcome all of the dialogue heaped on the action. Characters walk through their histories and motives, as well as the central themes of the story like a team of narrators-in-training. There’s no nuance to a tale that continually announces the nuanced ideas it is supposedly about. Top all of that off with a twist that essentially marks this issue as filled before the finale and it’s all enough to make one wonder why Black Science needed to run as long as it has. This is one series that should have ended while the getting was still good, quite some time ago. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLOSSOMS 666 #4

With Jason Blossom attempting to team up with Betty Cooper in hopes of preventing his siblings from inheriting the coveted throne, a bizarre series of occurrences begin to take place which not only disrupts the status quo in Riverdale, but puts many of its famous residents in danger. This chapter in the spooky series might not have offered too many surprising reveals, but given how strong the narrative has been this far, we’re fine with a slower installment that moves important pieces around the board to set up the story for some exciting reveals. Despite the slight stagnation of the narrative momentum, we’re still delivered a creepy and charming story exploring the seedier side of Riverdale, making for an entertaining read for all fans of the darker interpretations of Archie Comics. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

CODA #12

The end of Coda is here and it’s just as delightful as you’d hope. The lovable buffoon Hum is an incredible storyteller in his own right, and that’s all put out in the open in the title’s finale. While it seems this ending could have been split into two books, luckily there’s isn’t a slog when it comes to wrapping the story up in a tight manner. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DICK TRACY FOREVER #2

No artist is better suited to modernize Dick Tracy than Michael Avon Oeming. All of the classic characters, settings, and dialogue are still present, but Oeming’s brilliant sense of style makes it feel like an idea that could have been invented yesterday. Mobsters and Nazi runaways still make excellent villains and there’s some modern commentary inserted even if the story is set in the 1950s. The real pull to both of the stories, along with the puzzles and covers, of this mini are the stellar design and thrilling action. Nobody puts together a comic quite like Oeming in 2019, and that makes this old detective perfectly accessible. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIGHT CLUB 3 #5

As Palahniuk’s script goes for shock value, he clearly trusts Cameron Stewart and Dave McCaig to do the heavy lifting and keep the characters grounded. Through some really great body language and facial expressions, the art team picks up the slack of one of the series’ weaker scripts, and of course the calendar fold-out in the middle is, as ever, a delight. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GOON #2

Eric Powell adds a new antagonist to The Goon‘s cast as only he can. Vinnie Nosferatu is simultaneously a character without a single redeeming attribute and someone whose shame and suffering still hurts. Powell’s occasional use of pencils brings the lowest lows of this issue into stark relief, drawing out the pain of a little man who will never understand why he continues to fail. They also add impact to some tremendous sequences of violence, bits offset with some delightfully crude humor and slapstick shenanigans. Only a few artists can blend tone and style like this, but Powell somehow still does it with seeming ease. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY VS. LOBSTER JOHNSON: RING OF DEATH #1

Hellboy and lucha libre already make for a surprisingly potent combination, and it’s one that a love for old Hollywood B-movies adds to nicely. Both stories are playful in nature, poking fun at one of the less illustrious moments in Hellboy’s career, but they also play up how his adventures in Mexico humanized a literal demon. There’s as much attention shown to this pair of short stories as anything else crafted by Mignola and his collaborators. A repeated panel from the first story is purposeful and is subtly recognized in the second. While this may not be the best entry point to Hellboy, it’s another excellent one-shot bound to make existing fans smile. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

KILLER GROOVE #1

Killer Groove makes no effort to hide its status as a shaggy dog story. There are three narrative threads introduced in this issue with minimal effort made towards explaining any of their directions or how they might tie together. Some of this is compensated for with interesting characters and a hint of twists to come, but the primary reason to read is for this story’s presentation. Characters are fully realized the moment they appear and the action sequences propel pages forward almost entirely on their own. When the story lingers on a one-dimensionally foulmouthed little girl, the seams start to show, but every sequence with even an ounce of action is enough to spark ample interest, wherever the script may be drifting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUMBERJANES: SOMEWHERE THAT’S GREEN #1

Lumberjanes welcomes the summer months with a new series, and Somewhere That’s Green will feel like a natural fit for fans. The adorable series focuses on the littler adventures which the Lumberjanes undertake during their summer camp, and each vignette teaches a special little lesson that readers of all ages can relate to. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #39

“Power Rangers Beyond The Grid” has been nothing but ambitious, and it delivers a truly satisfying conclusion. Everything you would want in a big Power Rangers finale is here, including plenty of Zords and even a Megazord. As is always the case with Rangers though, the true heart of this story is the relationships formed over the course of the journey, and by issue’s end writer Marguerite Bennett conveys just how close the Rangers have gotten since this story began. Ellarien and Remi don’t feel like supporting characters anymore, but rather family, and it doesn’t hurt that Simone Di Meo knocks the visuals clean out of the park. If there’s a nitpick it would be in the untapped potential of the Pratetor, a Morphin Master that you just start to understand by the time the story is finished. Despite that, “Beyond The Grid” managed to defy what fans expect from a Power Rangers story, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT #5

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #5 is reminiscent of Planetary #7 in how it prods comics to move past its arrested development. It begs comics to free itself from the trap of never-ending deconstruction and constant imitation. It inspires comics to move forward into an uncertain future full of potential. This is hardly the first commentary on that endless untapped potential, yet it may be the most willing to acknowledge and wrestle with the icons weighing comics down. That is, before it knocks that icon on its side and steps over it in triumph. Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt is a wake-up call for comics readers and creators. Stop worshipping at the altar. Get up off your knees. The future is waiting for you. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RICK & MORTY #50

Rick & Morty reaches a notable milestone in its latest issue, and what better way to celebrate issue No. 50 than with a sampling of everything the series has to offer? Instead of taking a look back at the series’ best moments, Rick & Morty #50 shows us never-before-seen mini-stories through Morty’s most abrasive memories. In doing so, it encapsulates everything that makes the relationship between Rick and Morty work so well – Rick & Morty is at its best when Morty is at his worst and Rick gets to enjoy every minute of it. Seeing how the styles change throughout thanks to numerous stylists, colorists, and illustrators makes it seem even more like you’re reading a collection of Rick & Morty‘s greatest hits. It’s a promising checkpoint for a series that looks like it has many more strong stories to come. –- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPAWN #297

The recap of Spawn’s almost 300 issue saga (more if you count miniseries) also serves as a metanarrative. Each page of art is lavishly self-indulgent, and generally a pleasure to take in. Characters are stacked into foreboding pillars, and Spawn’s cape has rarely loomed so large. Yet the waterfall of text spilling between pages doesn’t add much to what is essentially an enjoyable artbook. Reading through this synopsis is a reminder of why the appeal of Spawn has always been a visual one, with lots of ideas feeling forced and every bit of foreshadowing played in the most foreboding manner possible. If nothing else, this is definitely what someone should expect from an issue of Spawn. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #2

Spencer & Locke tends to throw you off kilter when you least expect it, and issue 2 continues to earn that reputation. While Locke’s friendship with Spencer is always part of the book’s focus, Locke has benefited as a character from his interactions with Melinda and Hero as well, and their increased presence in the book is welcome, especially Hero’s. The bond between her and her father is the emotional center that helps ground everything else, and that bond is also what makes that last page so immensely compelling. On the visuals side, the mix of cartoonish art styles and more noir styled fair keeps things fresh throughout, but things truly shine whenever Spencer is in the fold. So far the book’s villain is still a bit one note for my liking, but hopefully that changes in time. Spencer & Locke isn’t quite like anything else out there, and that’s more than a compliment. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #2

Star Trek: Year Five impresses by excelling in some places where the source material falls short. Star Trek: The Original Series almost always focused on the psychological trinity of Capt. Kirk, Mr. Spock, and Dr. McCoy. We get that here as well, with a fantastic scene where Spock and McCoy share a rare moment of unity in advising Kirk’s course of action, only for Kirk to go full superego in choosing the opposite path. But while those three hash it out, the rest of the crew—often resigned to reacting to whatever the primary three have planned—come up with practical solutions to daunting problems. Uhura, was often criminally underutilized by the show, shines especially bright, as does Mr. Sulu. Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly infuse the story with gravitas, and Stephen Thompson’s dramatic artwork sells it. The mysterious Tholians are great antagonists here and letterer Neil Uyetake’s work makes the Tholian dialogue seem appropriately alien and intimidating while evoking their crystalline nature. At two issues in, Star Trek: Year Five is an absolute must-read for Star Trek fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #28

Lars and the Off Colors conclude their nebula-drenched storyline in Steven Universe #28, but the ending feels quite anticlimactic. The issue is as pretty as ever in typical Steven Universe fashion, but with the past four issues building up to this moment, it’s a shame the story wasn’t capped off better. Some worthwhile character development culminates in #28 which in itself is a critical part of enjoying Steven Universe, so it’s still a decent issue even if it doesn’t deliver on the story’s setup. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: SIX #1

Years before we saw Eleven escape the mysterious organization, Dr. Brenner is putting Six’s skills with precognition to the test. As we learn more about how she came to live at the facility, we also learn more about just how far Brenner’s powers extend, which are rivaled by the powers that Six herself possesses. What makes the book work is that it fits in line, both tonally and narratively, with the events we’ve seen unfold in the Netflix series yet, after only one issue, the adventure feels incredibly fresh. While we might not know enough about Six to invest a lot in her story, the series has huge potential to expand the world of Stranger Things in exciting and unexpected ways without having to merely be fan service for those expecting to see the show’s greatest hits in comic book format. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #94

For nearly eight years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story team of Kevin Eastman, Bobby Curnow, and Tom Waltz (who actually scripts each issue) have engaged in the kind of long-form storytelling that was once common in mainstream comics but has since gone out of fashion. It’s all paying off beautifully in the “City of War” storyline leading up to the series’s 100th issue. While the war between Splinter and Karai for control of the Foot Clan is at the center of the story, there are several conflicts all coming to a head as open warfare consumes the city, including Metalhead’s grudge against Donatello and the Mutanimals war on Null and quest for mutant superiority. Series mainstay Dave Wachter is upping his game as the milestone issue approaches, with darker, heavier lines seeming to dig into the shadow of war engulfing the Turtles, their allies, and their enemies. Another solid issue in one of comics’ most consistently excellent series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #6

This issue adds a bit more into the margins of this prequel series, with a small-scale plotline that largely focuses on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. While moments of lore in the issue might not be super accessible to newer fans, the issue as a whole begins to deliver on one of this reboot’s most interesting possibilities. The visuals are about the same as what has graced the series thus far, which isn’t really a good or a bad thing. Overall, this issue will probably be something long-awaited for diehard fans, while also bringing about a really interesting interlude for the main series’ events. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5