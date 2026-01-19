The Avengers’ 7 Most Iconic Items, Ranked By Usefulness

Superheroes are typically remembered for their incredible powers. After all, Storm bending the weather to her will and the Hulk’s unyielding rage make them endlessly entertaining to watch. However, as important as powers are for the majority of heroes, just as many rely on special gadgets and gear to close the distance. In fact, even most heroes with powers rely on some kind of item, be it magical or scientifically advanced. From weapons to suits of armor, heroes are the modern-day knights, and a knight’s sword is one of their most memorable features. Similarly, heroes’ items are some of the most important aspects of their job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, we’re going to be giving these items their due and talking about the seven most iconic items that the Avengers have ever used. The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might have some incredible powers, but they also each have a slew of items that give them the edge, and often, are essential to their characters. These items will be judged by their general usefulness, both as superhero tools and in a broader sense for the average person. With that being said, let’s rank these tools.

7) Hawkeye’s Bow

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hawkeye is one of the world’s greatest archers, and his bow has let him go up against foes that you would think are far, far above his weightclass. However, while this is a weapon deadlier than any gun in the hands of a master, in anyone else’s hands, it’s just a bow. A very fancy bow, I’m sure, fitted with all kinds of aim assistance and reinforcements. Still, a bow is a bow, so this weapon can’t really be of use for anything other than bow-related activities like fighting bad guys, hunting, or archery contests. It’s a very specific item, and one without much versatility, but it’s still a very important item for the Marvel Universe.

6) Captain America’s Shield

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Cap’s hands, this shield has brought down more enemies and saved more lives than just about anything else. This shield is all but unbreakable, able to redirect and absorb energy like nothing else. Still, much like with Hawkeye’s bow, this is only really useful to super soldiers, because to everyone else it’s basically just an oversized Frisbee. I’m sure there are some practical uses for the average person having an indestructible shield, and while Cap has shown us the many different ways it can save the day, I can’t really think of too many. Of course, for hero work, this shield is endlessly useful when fighting anyone short of Thanos, so it takes sixth place here.

5) Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Wall-Crawler has been on the Avengers multiple times, and every time, he’s reminded everyone why his webs are one of the most versatile tools around. With these web-shooters, Spider-Man can swing from any height and tie up any foe. There are even different types of webs he can shoot, including the standard string, a true interconnected web-net, and a thick glob. Spidey can form the webbing into various forms and sizes, and has used it to create everything from wings to weapons. Of course, given that there’s about an hour-long time limit till the webs dissolve, there’s only so much the average person can use for them. Still, these would revolutionize emergency rescues, and they’re really fun.

4) Quinjet

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This Avengers-pattented jet has been their de facto transportation since the late ‘60s. Over the years, the team has upgraded it to be the single most advanced jet in the world. It can cross the world in just a few minutes, cloak itself from every type of radar and sensor, and even travel through outer space. This is about the best type of transportation that anyone could ask for, but you do need to have the skills to pilot it, of course. Let’s assume that comes with the Quinjet, because with those included, this is easily one of the best items to pick. Still, at the end of the day, it is just a suped-up jet, and the remaining items on our list can do a whole lot more than just move people around.

3) Pym Particles

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While this isn’t technically a single item, Pym Particles were discovered by the original Ant-Man himself, and they power both his and the Wasp’s suits. Instead of picking between either of their controllers for that, I decided to just include the particles themselves, which are definitely incredibly useful. Even assuming that this came in the form of a single object that you’d have to wear, the ability to grow or shrink to nearly any size is incredibly versatile. There’s even the potential to grow or shrink other objects, which would make moving a breeze. Your couch doesn’t fit through the door? No worries, now it fits in your pocket! These particles trivialize moving objects, which is always a major plus.

2) Iron Man’s Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tony Stark has dozens, if not hundreds, of different armors, and any one of them would be the best gift in the world. These suits let a normal human fight against gods and monsters the size of Fin Fang Foom. With this suit of armor, you can fly, shoot lasers, and run programs faster than any supercomputer we have today. Even if you don’t want to fly or lift great weights, this armor is the best computer in the world. That alone is worth the price of admission.

1) Mjolnir

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Assuming you can lift it, Thor’s signature hammer is easily the most useful tool in existence. Not only does it grant its wielder incredible physical might and health, but it lets them have total control of the weather. You can create or banish any type of storm, so no rainy day is stopping a beach trip. Oh, and you can end droughts the world over. Then there are the transportation options, which are virtually limitless. You can fly around the world faster than anything else, and you can summon the Bifrost to take you anywhere else you need to go across the universe. You can even prank your unworthy friends by leaving it on the toilet seat. Mjolnir is the greatest tool in existence. It’s in a league of its own.

Which of the Avengers’ classic items or weapons would you want to own? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!