7 Most Anticipated Spider-Man/Superman Crossovers

In case you hadn’t heard, Spider-Man and Superman are about to meet again for the first time in years. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, Marvel and DC Comics are putting out two new crossover specials in March and April. And, much like the Big Two’s Deadpool and Batman crossover one-shots from last year, these specials will feature one main story along with a handful of backup crossovers from some big-name talents. Only this time, the crossovers will mostly focus on Spider-Man and Superman’s supporting characters interacting.

Obviously, it’s a few months away from either book’s release date. But thanks to the solicited material, we know what many of these stories will focus on. Aside from Superman and Spider-Man working together to stop the villainous team-up of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus, we’ll be getting team-ups between the Golden Age Superman and Spider-Man Noir or Miles Morales and Jon Kent. There are a lot of really interesting stories lined up for the specials, but sound ike they’ll truly grab fans? Read on to discover 7 of the most anticipated crossover stories from Spider-Man and Superman’s upcoming specials.

7. Spider-Family vs. Superman Family

Geoff Johns is teaming up with his frequent collaborator Gary Frank for a story in Marvel’s side of the crossover, which is a pretty amazing get on its own. But what’s even cooler is that the two are going to be giving fans a story described as a ‘crisis’ when Mysterio is somehow able to turn the Superman and Spider-Man families against one another. I’ve been afraid that certain characters would be left out of this crossover, but knowing Johns, he’s going to fit as many characters in here as possible to really make this story hit hard.

6. Daily Planet and Daily Bugle

I love that DC and Marvel are acknowledging the irony of Superman and Spider-Man having a newspaper that plays an incredibly important role in their respective franchises. And I love it even more that Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott are going to be the ones to helm that story. I can already see J. Jonah Jameson getting into a yelling match while the staffs of the respective papers deliver hilarious commentary. Maybe it’s not as exciting as some of the other crossovers, but I think this creative team can get a lot out of bringing the Planet and Bugle together.

5. Miles Morales and Jon Kent

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I am incredibly relieved that Miles Morales isn’t being left out of this crossover (I was worried when he wasn’t anywhere to be seen in DC’s special). Thankfully, he’ll be in Marvel’s one-shot, where his creators, Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, are bringing him together with Jon Kent. It makes sense, both are incredibly huge legacy characters, and they both know what it’s like trying to make a huge hero’s identity their own. I think these two should have a pretty good conversation (and hopefully, a good team-up fight against one of their villains).

4. Superboy-Prime and Black Suit Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I absolutely love that Superboy-Prime is back as a character in the DCU, especially since he’s just in time to be a part of this whole crossover affair. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere are coming together to take the biggest DC Comics fanboy and have him meet Spider-Man, just after he got the black suit. I can only imagine how bitter and hilarious this encounter is going to be. I’ve got no doubt the insults and fists are going to fly the moment these two meet, and I 100% can’t wait to see how it’s going to go down.

3. Spider-Man Noir and Golden Age Superman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I figured Dan Slott would be involved in some capacity, given his incredibly long run on Spider-Man. But strangely enough, he’s not writing a story about Peter Parker, but rather, his hard-boiled variant, Spider-Man Noir. And who better to team that version of Spider-Man up with than another throwback, the Golden Age Superman? Slott is working together with Marcos Martin to bring this team-up to life, and I am all for it. No clue what the two heroes will do together, but I have confidence Slott and Martin are going to bring some amazing flair to this story.

2. Superman and Spider-Man

Of course, we have to talk about the main feature, right? I mean, what’s more exciting than Superman working side-by-side with the Man of Steel? Personally, I’m looking forward to DC’s special more, where the main crossover is being done by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez. This story will see Clark Kent and Peter Parker working together to stop Brainiac and Doctor Octopus in a team-up that could threaten the entire world. Waid knows these characters intimately, and Jiménez is one of the best artists working today, and I think this is going to be a real treat for fans.

1. Jimmy Olsen and Carnage

If anything sold me on this new crossover, it’s Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber reuniting to tell another Jimmy Olsen story years after their run on the character ended. Fraction and Lieber haven’t lost their touch as they’re putting Jimmy into yet another chaotic situation by putting him in a story with Carnage. There are no additional details, but I don’t need them. This creative team and those characters are all I need to know that this is going to be one of the best Marvel and DC crossover stories ever made.

What Superman and Spider-Man crossover story are you looking forward to the most?