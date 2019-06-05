Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/5/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Walking Dead #192, Black Cat #1, Justice League #25, and Thumbs #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #11

It’s the penultimate issue of Adventures of the Super Sons, but don’t think that being this close to the end means the story is slowing down at all. The cavalry arrived to help the Super Sons—in the form of their older selves from an earlier story arc—leading to an impressive and epic fight between the Sons and their allies and Rex Luthor’s gang. However, the battle is ultimately only a distraction for Rex’s real plan that leaves our young heroes in curious and dangerous predicament with Rex Luthor poised to wreak havoc on Earth! It’s a great place for a cliffhanger, especially going into the final issue of the series. However, the best part is that the issue is very much in line with the overall sense of adventure the entire series has had, which makes it a solid, truly enjoyable issue from one of the best series DC has going right now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #72

Given the timing of Batman #72 with the recent news that Tom King will be ending his run on the title with #85 and, thus, short of the original 100-issue epic, Batman #72 feels oddly perfect. After issue upon issue of fragmented exposition as the Dark Knight spiraled and fell ever deeper into a strange rabbit hole of torture, never quite breaking but being absolutely broken just the same, this issue puts the pieces together. Told through narration over various moments from earlier in the run, we finally get to see Bane’s entire plan play out, how every single move was orchestrated—even Selina and Bruce falling in love. While most readers will have figured out that Bane had an immense plan a long time ago, there’s something gut wrenching about seeing how all the parts interlock. Of course, while it’s a masterful plan, it is ultimately not any more special than any other villain’s plan—even when the identity of the narrator is revealed, at the end Bane is still just another villain trying to be top villain over Batman. The threat to Batman honestly doesn’t feel that substantial. But, of course, that may be the ultimate beauty of the entire issue. It’s clear here that even if Bane fails, he will have broken Batman in a new way, one from which he may never recover. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN / TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #2

Two issues in and Batman / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III so far has been an exercise in exposition. This issue has original, black and white Raphael recounting events that transpired before this began with little forward movement. The ideas at play here are fun in just the right kind of over-the-top way and the artwork does a decent job of finding the middle ground between the classic Turtles look and modern Batman, but the plot needs to find some momentum. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DCEASED #2

DCeased follows up its knockout debut with a heart-wrenching second issue this week. While the story continues to give us snippets on how certain heroes are (poorly) handling the sudden outbreak, the main focus is placed on Superman and the small group of survivors as they try to discover what’s going on. But then midway through the story things take a turn, as we learn Batman isn’t quite dead yet from his attack in DCeased #1 and has to give a few devastating goodbyes to Clark, Damian, and finally Alfred. If you’re a Batman fan, in any capacity, the last page will leave you in tears. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #44

Deathstroke is far from over, but this issue marks a significant transition in the series and an ending of sorts. Deathstroke is dead, and Priest goes to great lengths to assure readers of this fact. His funeral plays out as a fond series of reminders about just how good this current run has been. Many allies and antagonists reappear, often offering a perfect summation of their relationship with Slade in only a couple of sentences. Even if the appearance of the Legion of Doom feels shoehorned, there’s simply too much good happening here for it to become too distracting. Priest makes it clear he isn’t done with this story or its characters, even if he is ready to finally allow Slade Wilson some rest; there’s no reason to doubt that whatever comes next will be diminished for his absence. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DREAMING #10

One of the signatures of the original Sandman was how it told stories about telling stories. The Dreaming #10 dives into that theme with strong results, as Si Spurrier has Moth attempting to get the hang of spinning dreams while Dora and Matthew enter hell, deal with rhyming demons, and contemplate the nature (or natures) of the world-snake. It’s rich and interesting while still forwarding the story as Dora travels across the various realms in search of Daniel, and these fluid planes allow Bilquis Evely to stretch out artistically. Another solid installment of an excellent series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

FEMALE FURIES #5

Female Furies has officially entered its penultimate issue, and it does so without pulling any punches. This issue bounces back and forth between happenings on Earth and Apokolips, as the Furies are faced head-on with Barda’s justification for leaving. The art is just the right amount of effortlessly timeless and fittingly grotesque, and the dialogue and character beats feel more relevant than ever. If you’ve been liking what this miniseries has been putting down thus far, odds are you will enjoy the beginning of its third act. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GREEN LANTERN #8

In a revival that has made no qualms about its willingness to make things weird, The Green Lantern #8 still stands out as a trippy issue of superhero comics. Morrison and Sharp are happy to pull upon Silver Age influences when detailing new realities and alien drugs for the present. That sets the tone for the classic duo of Green Lantern and Green Arrow to explore why they are an iconic pairing, and re-establish an excellent sense of chemistry. Being pushed far outside of their own (and, likely, the reader’s) comfort zone forces them to interact in an honest fashion. When you top that off with some eccentric villain designs and another mind-expanding plot, this issue feels like a perfect continuation of both the current series and the past one it homages. The Green Lantern remains as ambitious as ever with no signs of slowing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #62

Harley’s romp in a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world—thanks to the machinations of Enchantress—concludes this week in Harley Quinn #62, but the adventure just sort of falls flat. It’s a it messy with a lot of moving parts and while it does show some growth in Harley as a character in that she doesn’t try to quit and is determined to save her friends without question, it’s wrapped up rather quickly and too-tidily before being decorated with a little bow as part of Harley’s trials. Even the set up for the next issue and Harley’s next trial feels a little too obvious. While it will be interesting to see how that trial plays out and how Harley deals with genuine tragedy, this issue is just average at best. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #25

Justice League #25 is a dense and at times rushed read, but it does a great job of setting up the immediate future of the DC Universe. If you want to know how the DC Universe is about to change in big ways, give this issue a read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHAZAM! #6

After a couple of issues that felt like they were treading water, Shazam! is back in top form this week with an issue that feels like it takes place immediately following the events of the movie that was just in theaters. The Magiclands plot takes a bit of a backseat to the thing with Billy’s father, which has been percolating with no real movement since #1, but does not stall out entirely, with a couple of major revelations coming on that side of the tale. The art is great, as always with Dale Eaglesham, with some truly creative layouts and cool character designs. And enough cannot be said about the colors from Mike Atiyeh, which perfectly set the tone in both the real world and the Magiclands. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #6

The conclusion of Young Justice‘s first story acts as a far better springboard into the future than a finale for the present. It is an oddly constructed issue broken into three portions. The first serves to finally unite and reintroduce the team, making this an excellent jumping on point but killing momentum for the big battle to come. The battle itself features plenty of spectacle, but is condensed to a few pages. Those pages are excellent, but offer a climax that doesn’t meet the expectations set by five previous issues. It’s the last third in which the premise of the series is finally, fully established that offers a big surprise and lots of reasons for readers to return, even if this issue disappoints some. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #4

“Prisoner X” has been spinning its wheels across four issues to maintain pace with the rest of the “Age of X-Man” event, but finally gets to cut loose at the end of this week. Unfortunately, making the inevitable breakout a cliffhanger leaves much of this issue in stasis, reflecting upon the status quo and struggling to maintain tension. Throughout that Peralta continues to provoke a desolate mood, before delivering some potently crowded panels at the end. While this miniseries is all set to go out with a bang, it’s unfortunate how long it took in arriving at its destination with little else to add. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK CAT #1

Black Cat #1 is a simple, grounded, but exciting series that gives an underutilized character the chance to shine on her own. It’s not perfect, but it gets better as it goes along and certainly well-worth your time if you’re looking for a new series to try out. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #6

Tie-in issues can be a bit hit or miss, but thankfully Captain Marvel is the former. This isn’t required reading mind you, but if you do check it out you’ll get a laugh out loud adventure that brings out the best (and worst) in Cap, Doctor Strange, and Black Widow. Writer Kelly Thompson delivers some wonderful punch lines throughout, and while we’ve seen Carol parried up with Widow and Strange individually, throwing them all together presents some prime opportunities for comedy and even some character growth. Artist Annapaola Martello does a nice job filling in for Carmen Carnero, and while overall this isn’t a must buy, Captain Marvel fans will not regret picking it up. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #4

This time around, the title manages to appear much cleaner and organized than the previous issues, thankfully avoiding any overcrowding or so many twists and turns it makes you sick. Not only that, but it includes one of the best panels you’ll see all day that involves Cosmic Ghost Rider, Adolf Hitler, and the Penance Stare. Yeah, it’s as great as it sounds. All that said, one can’t help but think this storyline is one big throwaway. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #8

This is exactly what we’ve all been hoping to see from Old Man Logan since 2016. The character belongs in his own universe working his way through a villain-ridden apocalypse. That’s exactly what’s happening in the second half of this swan song series, and it’s a ton of fun. The idea of Sabretooth hunting Logan down across the wasteland is maybe one of the best things to arrive in an Old Man Logan comic to date. It’s definitely worth keeping up with this series for the last few issues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #13

This issue easily ranks among the weirdest of the “War of the Realms” tie-ins, which is about what you would expect for the world of Deadpool. The story sees Wade being sent on a mission to Australia, which ends up involving trolls, a lot of romantic comedies, and a delightfully low-rent superhero team. Skottie Young finds a whole new way to get self-aware with this issue’s dialogue, and seeing Nic Klein’s art used in the overall context of the “War of the Realms” event is a delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO: HOTSHOTS #4

Domino: Hotshots #4 is a testament to Domino as a leader, but some of the pieces don’t quite match up by issue’s end. Seriously though, Gail Simone’s Domino has never been better, and we see all of the elements that make her such a fan favorite on display here, even when larger than life concepts like Celestials are thrown into the mix. David Baldeon, Michael Shelfer, and Jim Charalampidis come with their A-game as well, with a stellar throw down between Neena and White Fox, though the reasoning for the battle is a little shaky, especially after Black Widow and Shoon’kwa leap into the fight with her. So far the charm and personality of the book haven’t been overwhelmed by the Celestial elements, and hopefully, next issue’s finale can continue that streak. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

Nearly half a year later, fans finally start getting some answers about what happened when the cosmic heroes were sucked into that black hole—and it’s more bonkers than you’d expect. While this annual contains four separate stories, they each tie together nice and tight for one complete story. Al Ewing, Yildiray Cinar, and Rain Beredo’s “A Long Time in Politics” stands out among the pack dealing with a harrowing PTSD story with Richard Rider and Quasar. With four different stories and four different art teams, all the work is top-notch—even more so with Filipe Andrade and Mike Spicer’s art on “You’re Only Young Once.” — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE INCREDIBLE HULK: LAST CALL #1

This one-shot walks a careful line, serving both as a coda for Peter David’s iconic run with The Hulk and a standalone reminder for readers unfamiliar with that era. It is a very different take on the character compared to Immortal Hulk, and provides an excellent romantic contrast to that series. While this story is very much of a past time at Marvel Comics, the history and one brief battle are all delivered in a style that reads as being ageless, while some of the concepts of gender roles and trauma are more dated. It’s a reflection that is worth reading though, as a reminder that this one anti-hero has always contained multitudes. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL TEAM-UP #3

The narrative of Marvel Team-Up throughout its three issues has been lacking, to say the least. The switching bodies scenario is beyond tired, and this book brings nothing new to the table. That said, the two individual characters are written incredibly well, and the fun had between Peter and Kamala is more than enough to keep this finale semi-enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

MEET THE SKRULLS #5

Meet the Skrulls has been one of the biggest surprises from Marvel, and the finale simply leaves you wanting more. The series closes out with what made it so special in the first place by focusing on the complicated but very real relationships between the family. Writer Robbie Thompson brings this story full circle and delivers poignant moments throughout the issue, while artist Niko Henrichon and colorist Laurent Grossat bring an emotional weight to every scene, though they do also excel at showing Skrulls punching stuff. We’re sad to see Meet the Skrulls go, but man, what a ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #6

At times, the artwork on Old Man Quill can be a joy to look at. At other times, it’s just fine. Unfortunately, the actual narrative of the issue is much more consistent, as it stays subpar throughout. There’s nothing here to get invested in. It seems like someone just said “Let’s do ‘Old Man Logan’ in space,” and the team is trying to do what they can to make it happen without much actual planning or purpose. It’s not horrible by any stretch, just not exactly good either. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #2

Mike Deodato Jr. is doing his best work in years within the pages of Savage Avengers. The story offers lots of big moments in the form of spreads and splash panels that allow readers to pause on these iconic characters in truly rough shape. He brings a scale to the page that isn’t matched by pacing or narration. With so many characters arriving from so many directions, the narrative is scattered at best and much of the actual plot is simply told to readers rather than shown. Unfortunately, that makes many of the small pieces of this issue far greater than the overall effect. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #9

Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider expands on its Man-Wolf story at last in issue 9, but it feels like little more than a passable aside. The story picks up in high gear as Spider-Gwen must get to the bottom of who attacked her band at a recent show, but the story’s lose exposition falters from there on out. After making a big show of the baddie, Man-Wolf makes nothing but a whimper, and fans will be too disappointed to even perk up at the issue’s promising cliffhanger because of such. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION – LUKE SKYWALKER #1

Sat before the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, we see Luke Skywalker on one of his many Rebellion excursions, only for Emperor Palpatine to use the Force to get into the Jedi’s mind. While experiencing a glimpse of what it could be like to leave the Rebellion behind for good, Luke is faced with making a pivotal decision that could save or sacrifice his closest allies. As far as his heroics go, this book doesn’t offer anything we haven’t seen before, as a number of comics have already explored a number of Skywalker’s adventures, with the much more interesting components being the seeds of doubt he experiences about following the Jedi path. Given the timeline of the story, we know what’s in store for the hero, though seeing Palpatine’s influence over him across the galaxy and the unexpected decisions he makes help convey a much more complex hero than what we’re seen in the films, which all put Luke in positions where it’s much easier to do the right thing. While it’s not a must-read for all Star Wars fans, the book manages to illustrate the iconic hero with many more layers than what we’ve seen in stories from recent years. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #12

Tony Stark: Iron Man doesn’t skip a beat when integrating itself into the “War of the Realms” event. The fallout of its first big-scale adventure continues to play into each character’s choices as they are suddenly forced to confront an enormous dragon, depicted at an epic scale with plenty of sprawling, fearsome moments by Paolo Villanelli. It’s confident in how to walk the line between being its own thing and part of another, but that doesn’t override ongoing issues with the series. Tony Stark continues to laugh off the deaths of others and serious consequences, often making him appear more sociopathic than fun. Combine that with any number of other ideas raised only to be ignored within a few panels, and Tony Stark: Iron Man continues to exhibit ample potential with little follow through, even as a tie-in. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #19

Uncanny X-Men shifts focus this issue to catch up with the ever-elusive Emma Frost. It’s a bit unfortunate to see Emma put under someone’s thumb so soon after her ascension as Black King, but her behind-the-scenes involvement explains a lot about the events of Uncanny X-Men since “Disassembled,” and reframes some of what Cyclops has been doing since coming back to life—and what the X-Men have always done as a superhero team—in a new light. The artwork in this issue is surprisingly consistent for having three credited pencillers and sets up an exciting conflict to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS #5

For being a penultimate issue in this universe-encompassing event, War of the Realms #5 is exactly what it needs to be. Though it was in-your-face action from cover to close, not all that much happened in regards to plot. Thanks to the dozens of tie-ins, this issue was quickly able to make sure characters were where they needed to be, for better or for worse, in an epic conclusion next issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #4

While fans of the McElroys won’t be surprised at their adept grasp of humorous dialogue, the penultimate issue of “Journey Into Mystery” showcases their flexibility as writers. This one has it all, including two raucous battles and a heist. Araújo thrills with a casino-based battle set within a spread. There’s plenty of movement and every character receives a moment of action on the page, no small feat with a cast as large and varied as this one. It’s the moments focused on Thori that really puts this issue over the top and makes this mini the must-read from “War of the Realms.” The typically tertiary character receives the best moments in this issue and continues to be fleshed out as a complex, but ultimately good, god dog. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #3

“Agents of Atlas” continues to be a fun but thin team book that struggle with giving its individual characters moments to shine. Most of the book focuses on Amadeus Cho, who has found himself in charge of a new Agents of Atlas team trying to stop a continental invasion by Sindr and the forces of Muspelheim. There’s a ton of new heroes in this book, but most are given little more than a name, a power set, and maybe one personality trait. As a tie-in comic, this is a perfectly fine book, especially if you like Cho. However, if this is supposed to be the lead-in to a new Agents of Atlas series, the comic is struggling to give readers motivation to care about many of these characters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BEASTS OF BURDEN: THE PRESENCE OF OTHERS #2

The second half of this story takes precisely the sorts of twists and turns that allows horror to transcend its basic tropes. Future threats to Burden Hill and the presence of ghostly forces have never been more obvious in the series, but it’s the faults of men that make this issue both heartbreaking and terrifying. Human fragility is the reality that allows even the most supernaturally influenced panels to induce additional fear (including some exceptional illustrations of a “tree”). There is a lot to unpack from this short story, both in how it examines relationships between human beings and their companions, as well as how it bodes for where Beasts of Burden goes next. This series has always been great, and yet it is somehow still getting better. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #36

The perfect mix of fantasy and sci-fi, Birthright finally hits its stride with #36. The entire creative team is firing on all cylinders this time around as the two worlds continue colliding leading up to a massive conflict. While Williamson, Bressan, and Lucas are great, this issue serves as a lettering masterclass courtesy of Pat Brosseau. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER ’45 #4

A fitting end for this Black Hammer mini-series, ’45 makes sure to touch on it all. Though set in the midst of World War II, this tale is more timely than ever, leaving no doubt that Ray Fawkes and the Kindts managed to tell a strong story. The struggles of war take their toll and this run managed to paint the picture beautifully. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #5

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #5 sees David Lopez replace Dan Mora on artwork. Lopez starts the issue strongly, with some of the most vibrant and dynamic action the series has seen so far. Lopez brings a more simple and expressive style than Mora’s, imbuing the issue with the energy of an animated series. Unfortunately, he also falters in place, particular with Willow and particularly with faces Buffy’s eyes look like they’re melting off in one panel, and the characters are drawn inconsistently, sometimes taking those cartoonish expressions a bit too far. Jordie Bellaire provides a strong script that both feels like a perfect replica of a traditional Buffy TV episode structure while being wildly different from any particular episode in interesting ways, and that’s enough to make up for Lopez’s mixed artwork. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CRIMINAL #5

The crime noir genre is thoroughly covered territory; it’s difficult to make a private eye story with a hangdog protagonist, femme fatale, moneyed interests, and vicious toughs feel vibrant. Somehow, Brubaker and Phillips make this story feel new, and that’s what makes it genius. The storytelling makes all of the difference as readers are embedded into the act of detection, tracing a tracker’s journey and becoming embedded into a new protagonist’s psyche as a result. While many of the character types and story beats feel familiar, each is so well conceived and presented that they stand out from a crowded field. Only one issue in to what is promised as the longest Criminal story yet, and “Cruel Summer” already reads as being truly special. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DARK RED #3

Artist Corin Howell and colorist Mark Englert expertly balance the look and feel of the modern day and a flashback B-plot that is part exposition, part heartbreaking revelation. Seeley takes a basic story that feels like it has to have been done before and makes something special out of it by infusing the characters with humanity. Strong characterization and beautiful art elevate what could easily be just another fun-but-forgettable vampire story into something special. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELVIRA: THE SHAPE OF ELVIRA #3

Elvira gets a tip that her co-star isn’t a man in makeup but a full-blown river monster, leading her to investigate. As she uncovers the truth of her on-screen partner, she learns she has less to fear from the “beast” and more from the filmmakers who put them together. The book continues to deliver the bare minimum of what a reader expects from such a series (horror movie puns, double entendres, and general silliness), yet nothing about it really stands out as exceptional. The humor all seems forced and predictable, while the storyline’s biggest selling point is that it feels close enough to a parody of The Shape of Water to keep us entertained. All of the elements of an entertaining Elvira book are present, yet nothing has allowed it to rise above mediocrity. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #51

The emotional breadth of Giant Days gets put on full display in this issue, with some pretty poignant results. Without getting into spoilers, this issue sees the ensemble grappling with life, death, and everything in between, in a way that flip-flops occasionally but never feels horribly jarring. Between the emotionally somber beats and the jokes about hair dye boxes and female comedians, there are some genuinely great character moments throughout, which fans of the series will hopefully appreciate. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2

As we learn more about Jughead’s side of the monsters running rampant in Riverdale, a thought-dead character makes a surprising return, which complicates matters even further. While we’re only two issues into the series, it seems like the next issue could finally make good on the “Jughead vs. Vampironica” angle, as we’ve only been given the characters’ separate stories so far. The art is the perfect blend of pulpy and gruesome, with Pat & Tim Kelly and Joe Eisma’s contributions being the standout of the issue. Narratively, the book takes you through what feels like required plot beats without necessarily engaging the real in a new or exciting way in the world of Archie Horror, though we do get a hint of how such terrors could have been present in the town for so long. The book is worth the cover price for the art alone, so if the story can elevate in the next issue, it could become a standout series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAN-EATERS #9

Just when you think Man-Eaters can’t out-weird itself, it absolutely does in all of the best ways. This issue both springboards head first into a new arc while providing some surprising context to another in-world element that’s already been introduced. What the story brings is more of that punk-rock sensibility, some unbelievably-layered jokes and references, and some long-awaited answers. This issue is an absolute knockout. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #5

It took the team at the helm of Marvel Action Avengers to put Count Nefaria back in the spotlight, showing just what he’s capable of when in the right hands. Writer Matthew K. Manning keeps things lighthearted throughout, with slick looking action provided by artist Jon Sommariva and colorist Protobunker. The book is fast paced but doesn’t skimp on depth or characterization that all fans will appreciate. If you’re looking for an Avengers book that can provide a bit of fun for longtime fans and provide the perfect jumping on point for new ones, this is your jam. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #29

Paper Girls‘ penultimate issue dazzles in almost every way. The plot is filled with both surprising twists and turns and genuinely heartwrenching character moments, and the girls’ journey prepares to near its end. Vaughan and Chiang work in perfect harmony to bring this series’ bizarre world to life, and while it will be sad to see the series go, it’s clear that it’s going down swinging. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA #5

Red Sonja #5 doesn’t match the quick pace of the rest of the series, but that doesn’t make the issue any less important. It crossed the bridges and moved things along like it needed to, so at its worst it’s a serviceable issue while acting as a slow build-up at its best. Every other release has been outstanding, so it’s only by comparison that this one falls short. The consistent flashbacks and retellings of stories that we’ve seen throughout the series shine perhaps most brightly in Red Sonja #5, and as always, the issue strikes the perfect balance by shaping the present with the past. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROCKO’S MODERN AFTERLIFE #3

Rocko and company isn’t the first lens one would expect to view modern, worldly problems through, but Rocko’s Modern Afterlife is proving to be fulfil that duty well. From staying connected to our smartphones to streamers and influences to fragile masculinity, issue #3 in the series touches on each of these topics with just the right amount and style of humor. While the series’ start didn’t leave much of an impression, it’s come into its own in the last two issues. With one more issue left to go, the finale will hopefully deliver on the experience it’s been building up to. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #4

Ronin Island breaks into its fourth issue at a brisk break, and it may skim over too much for fans. The fast-paced update spins its first half in exposition as readers discover the origins of the zombie ronin. By its end, fans are running through a rip-roaring story that will push the story to a climax if not also give a bit of whiplash. Still, the ending will leave fans wanting more, and things look like they will get even crazier in issue five. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SHARKEY THE BOUNTY HUNTER #4

A humanized Sharkey is what the series needs to succeed, and thankfully that’s finally starting to happen. Juda’s presence on the ship has helped that exponentially, as Sharkey’s conversations with her continue to flesh out the less curmudgeonly aspects of his character. The overarching narrative of a deceived galaxy also gains steam, and artists Simone Bianchi and Matteo Vattani turn in some of their best visuals of the series to date. Sharkey The Bounty Hunter is hitting on all cylinders, and the future looks pretty bright. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #4

Dynamite’s Six Million Dollar man series remains a simple pleasure that perfect pairs Christopher Hastings’s understated humor with David Hahn’s linework and Roshan Kurichiyanil’s colors. In this issue, we also get some slightly heavier material as Steve has to deal with the unpleasant realities of living a superspy’s life. Delightful as ever. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #22

The first story in this book depicts Leia, C-3PO, and R2-D2 scouting out a new planet, only to stumble across some unlikely company in both alien and Imperial forms. The tone of this story (and the book in general) skews towards younger readers, but this adventure depicts something not often seen in other parts of the Star Wars saga, which is former members of the Empire questioning their allegiances. There are other stories out there about the binary distinction between good and evil, Rebel or Imperial, with this story depicting the more grey area of the Galactic Civil War and the impact that the combat can have on individuals. The second half of the issue told the tale of a tauntaun with a tale that was too long, which ultimately can in handy when confronted with the Empire on Hoth. The moral of the story wasn’t anything new, but seeing it reimagined in the world of Star Wars and playing out with tauntauns, who are far too underrepresented in comics, made for an enjoyable read. Despite being geared towards younger readers, fans of all ages will love this issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STRAY BULLETS: SUNSHINE & ROSES #41

The Laphams provide themselves and readers with plenty of space to revel in the tension and release of so many collisions at the start of this multi-part story. Characters who have been circulating for more than a decade are meeting for the first time and arriving at their fates, all in a small town hospital with far too many guns inside. The extended page count makes this issue read in a climactic fashion, only for the final page to promise far more (and worse) to come. It’s an edge of your seat experience, if you’ve been invested in all of Stray Bullets, one that walks right up to the edge of a cliff and promises to jump next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #7

As Sword Daughter returns, we find Elsbeth and Dag years older after Elsbeth rescued her father from his imprisonment. It’s an interesting development as Brian Wood takes the series from feeling like a kind of European Lone Wolf and Cub to something dealing with how you go on with life after such a quest is over and the lust for revenge fades. Mack Chater gives us his best sword fight of the series so far and Jose Villarrubia provides some interesting color choices, having blood red skies hang over quiet, pastoral scenes with ominous foreboding. A strong return. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THUMBS #1

In an era where dystopian tales are far too easy to find, Thumbs still catches the eye with ease. Character work still takes centerstage, offering a compelling story however one engages with the concepts on display. They are all brought to life in a brutal fashion that matches the hostile world surrounding them. The rarest splash of neon pink maintains a pulse in the heart of this dark new nightmare. Even as it repeats itself, it’s still a joy to take in this familiar vision of the future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WALKING DEAD #192

Can The Walking Dead continue after Rick Grimes? Should The Walking Dead continue after Rick Grimes? These questions may only be answered with time as Grimes’ story shifts from focusing on the difficult choices he made in life to the legacy he leaves in death. No matter what happens in the wake of this moment, The Walking Dead #192 provides an excellent ending point for his story (excusing a few pages at the end). It is both an acknowledgement of how fragile life is, even within a seemingly civilized society, and how we honor our dead in capacities that exceed their deaths. It is a story well told and an earned conclusion for the moment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5