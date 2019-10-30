Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/30/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1, Basketful of Heads #1, and Giant Days: As Time Goes By #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #1

There are so many bad slasher stories that it can seem difficult to explain what makes the great ones great. Even in a genre that often utilizes the bluntest of tools and plainest of stakes, there is a degree of subtlety that transforms the obviousness of terror into something that can also lurk and prey from the shadows. Basketful of Heads #1 captures that special magic. It is patient in laying groundwork for the story ahead, but that never prevents it from providing a disquieting reading experience. In fashions both clear and ephemeral, the unfolding pages pull readers in before forcing them back out of a promise that more will arrive in November. This issue is enough for now and will deliver quite the treat to any readers who save it for Halloween night. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS ANNUAL #1

The friendship between Katana and Black Lightning is one of the highlights of the Batman and The Outsiders title and that friendship takes on a new depth in Batman and the Outsiders Annual #1. The one-shot story sees Katana truly embrace who she is destined to be and it does so by offering a complex, interesting origin story for her family line, her mission, and why she must go into the sword she wields to take on a demon. It’s a well-crafted tale one that hits rich emotional notes as Katana comes to accept herself and all that means for her past, her present, and her future. The story is a little dense and a bit repetitive at points, but it’s a wonderful read and an absolute must for anyone already invested in the Batman and the Outsiders story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN ANNUAL #4

As Batman fans know, the Dark Knight never rests. He is always working and fighting to save Gotham, but most of the stories we know are the big ones, Batman’s grand fights, big battles, epic showdowns. But Batman, despite being well, Batman, has an ordinary heroic life as well, taking on the daily curveballs thrown at him and in Batman Annual #4, that’s exactly what Tom King delivers to fans. The issue is presented from Alfred’s perspective, through journal entries that both document the challenges Batman faces and intersperses some observations about Bruce Wayne himself. It is a beautiful book, showing the full breadth of Batman’s experiences as well as his efforts. The result is a book that shows the hero and the humanity in a loving and respectful way, with each entry brought to life with beautiful art by Jorge Fornes and Mike Norton. Dave Stewart’s colors are also fantastic, giving a life to an issue that feels classic and contemporary all in one fell swoop. This might be the best Batman book of the year. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DCEASED #6

DCeased #6 brings an end to Tom Taylor’s outstanding zombified miniseries, as the last of Earth’s heroes battle against an infected Superman while struggling to get as many humans off the planet as possible. As has been the standard, Taylor continues to dish out an even balance of death, despair and gore with witty writing and a surprising amount of comedy. And yet for as dour as the story has been at times, things end on a surprisingly hopeful note, leaving the door for open for a possible return to this world in the future. Overall this has been absolutely stellar series that any diehard DC or horror fan should check out. Eat your heart out, Marvel Zombies. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEEN #2

Harleen reflects a rare readiness to grapple with the complexities found in its characters and genre’s extensive history. Questions of despair, empathy, and hope are all raised and addressed in a fashion that is far from the standard bromides found in superhero comics. Instead, the resulting sequences are often contradictory and incapable of providing answers, and this turns out to be far more satisfactory. That approach makes the degree of writing on the page more forgivable, as Harleen’s internal monologue fills most panels and often provides motivations and responses that readers can already infer from a well-presented narrative. There are fearful strains in the abundance of explanation that weigh down a story that often needs no more than the dialogue and inventive presentation on the page. Harleen #2 is a gorgeously constructed comic, one that clearly benefits from its larger-than-normal page sizes and Sejic is utilizing visual metaphors and atypical panel layouts as well as any other time in his career. Harleen is far from perfect, but the flaws are forgivable and the strengths are rare enough to deserve far more attention. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOKER: KILLER SMILE #1

Stop me if you’ve heard this before—a hopeful psychiatrist tries to understand and cure a psychopath, only for them to slowly lose their own sanity and damage the world around them. It’s a story we’ve heard plenty of times, especially when it involves The Joker, but at the very least Joker: Killer Smile #1 seems to know that its series is treading familiar ground. What it will actually do with that knowledge remains to be seen, but at the very least Jeff Lemire’s story is well-paced and Andrea Sorrentino is able to weave some haunting imagery into the panels. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

THE LAST GOD #1

The Last God is a compelling dark fantasy story that should draw comparisons to the worlds of Joe Abercrombie and Robert E. Howard. Set in a fantasy world that’s only 30 years separated from near collapse at the hands of a strange pestilence that turned the living into monstrous creatures made of vines and flesh, The Last God is a tale of two generations of heroes. We quickly learn that the “Godslayers,” a band of heroes who struck down the God of the Void, the creature behind the plague, had secrets of their own and retain only the facade of kinship in the modern day. And when the gladiator Eyvindr stumbles onto the edges of the truth, he finds himself at the center of a new quest with the remnants of the original Godslayers. The Last God is a strong first chapter with gorgeous art that feels very different from other fantasy comics out there. If you’re a fan of classic sword and sorcery fantasy, pick up The Last God today. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING ANNUAL #2

There are two stories running in the most recent Nightwing Annual, with one of which being much stronger than the other. In the past, Dick Grayson is living the life of a travelling acrobat, working with his parents as the act “The Flying Graysons”. It’s in these past stories that the issue pops, but the same cannot be said for the “origin” of Ric Grayson. On paper, “Ric” sounds ridiculous and in practice, writers just haven’t figured out a way to make me take the whole concept seriously. Maybe if Ric Grayson was a genuinely interesting character, but shoving Dick to the side hasn’t felt necessitated throughout this “new” character’s existence. Simply put, if nothing else, this recent annual does give us some aspects of Dick’s life never before seen that prove interesting, but the sum of its parts falls short. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE PRESENTS HELLBLAZER #1

This one-shot introducing a new Hellblazer series due out in November does one thing well before all else: Capturing the voice and tone that transformed John Constantine from a supporting character into a leading man. The self-loathing, banal tragedy, and constant carping are all present throughout this uneven narrative and make even a handful of poorly considered moments enjoyable. There’s an authenticity to this presentation that has been lacking from a variety of failed attempts to make Constantine a mainstream DC Comics hero. However, the issue still seems obligated to address Constantine’s continuity—the exact sort of thing that made the magician such dull superhero fare since the New 52. While the question of what counts is ultimately hand waved away, far too much space is dedicated to considering it, especially considering that this story has far more tantalizing hooks. There are flashy moments that are lampshaded as the sort of story Constantine isn’t part of, but their presence still detracts from the best panels in the issue which toy with darkness and form in a more subtle and unsettling manner. Readers might have to wait for John Constantine, Hellblazer #1 to know if the first readable Constatine comic in years has finally arrived, but this one-shot makes it seem far more likely as all of the right elements are finally back on the page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN #1

Death of Superman #1 provides Lois Lane with Superman’s powers after the hero’s iconic battle against Doomsday results in his death. In doing so it decides to craft a pseudo-realistic narrative that asks why Superman doesn’t do more: Why doesn’t he fight the banks? Why doesn’t he end wars? Why doesn’t he kill mass murderers? In doing so the narrative essentially breaks its genre foundations without providing any substantial insight. The answer is essentially a shrug followed by a murmured, “things might go bad.” It’s an argument for the status quo that hinges on fear of change, a concept that makes for an excellent critique of modern superhero comics, but there’s no evidence that is the intent. Instead, this story quickly devolves into misery porn with no other purpose. While it’s competently portrayed on the page, the most impactful images are more obsessed with imitating this story’s origins from the early 90s, pastiching past artists without adding anything new. Tales from the Dark Multiverse is clearly developing new characters for a future story, but it’s best to wait for that future story with origins like this. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #3

Steve Orlando’s occasional issues of Wonder Woman have been developing characters and context that make his upcoming run on the series very exciting. There is always at least one big idea and the origin of a new antagonist here serves that same purpose. However, most of this issue is dedicated to the conflicts between intelligence services, as represented by A.R.G.U.S., and the foreign nations and other groups that often find themselves on the wrong ends of their weapons. This is where Wonder Woman Annual #3 struggles as it attempts to walk a “both sides” tightrope that fails to acknowledge the complex questions the narratively summons. Its emphasis on individual failings and unwillingness to look at the systemic issues underlying obvious facsimiles makes for some tortured narration and an ultimately shallow adventure. There’s still a lot to look forward to in the coming months, but the future for this particular Wonder Woman villain appears far brighter than her origin story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

BLACK PANTHER #17

Perhaps “Two Thousand Seasons” will read better when collected, but individual issues like Black Panther #17 struggle to assert their own significance or momentum. The majority of this installment is dedicated to addressing minor conflicts, relationships, and preparing for what arrives on the final page. There’s no accompanying escalation of tension in these sequences, and the cliffhanger seems forced as a result. It does not help that the depiction of faces, both in structure and coloring, appears tortured at points with some of the roughest panels of this volume to date. With few visual hooks and little connection between the scattered moments of this issue, the only call to continue rests in the last few pages. It’s likely not enough for some readers to return. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #10

Conan the Barbarian #10 takes a step back to put readers in the point of view of the villains “The Life & Death of Conan.” But it turns out “The Children of the Great Red Doom” aren’t all that interesting. Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar spend the entire issue revealing their origin and how they’ve been lurking in the background of each other Conan story in this series so far. But knowing these children were there doesn’t enhance the tale we’ve already been told, making this issue not much more than a dry retread. This issue of Conan is forgettable and easy to skip. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

CONTAGION #5

The end of Contagion is here and while the endingis perhaps a bit expected and a even a little bit on the too easy side, the issue stands out as one of the most fun, most exciting, and truly cool books in recent weeks. Moon Knight leads the charge in the final battle against the Urchin and if you went into this issue not a fan of Moon Knight, that will change before you reach the final page. The complexity of the character is the perfect match to this final chapter of Contagion‘s tale, so much so that it makes up for any convenient twists that push things to the finish line. Overall as a series, Contagion has been an incredibly fun ride and this issue brings it all to a fun, satisfying conclusion. And, of course, we get a great panel of Ben Grimm and his cat. Who could want anything more? — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #12

This series had a really tough time staying interesting throughout, but the final road to its finale was actually quite compelling. This last issue kept with that late trend and wrapped up Old Man Logan’s Story in a way that felt earned and satisfying. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATH’S HEAD #4

Death’s Head is a series that is best-defined by character moments. The finale doesn’t provide a clear or compelling climax, but the brief tangents along the way when individuals reflect on their identities or relationships balance a muddled plot. Two versions of Death’s Head, along with Teddy and Billy, form the heart of this final issue while most other figures in the story fall to the wayside. There’s sweetness, humor, a touch of sentimentality, and some great splash panels that will delight fans of this central quartet. Given more space to shine, any one of these versions could make for a rapt reading experience. Unfortunately, a significant portion of these pages are dedicated to clarifying continuity and other elements that were never made important to this brief narrative. Unbalanced, but more charming than dull, Death’s Head offers a fine slice of fan service for a small, but dedicated segment of Marvel fandom. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE ANNUAL #1

Doctor Strange Annual #1 has gone live just in time for the spooky season. As Halloween descends upon New York City, the Sorcerer Supreme is ready to defend his sanctum from ghostly threats. Zelma is spot-on with her comedic timing, but the annual takes a dark turn when a certain villain shows up hoping to kill Doctor Strange. Luckily, his attempt is thwarted, but the annual will leave fans questioning what could happen whenever Doctor Strange goes live. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #1

Excalibur is the first series in “Dawn of X” to feel as though it might squander the promise of Marvel’s new mutant status quo. It’s not a technically bad comic. The scripting, depictions, and plotting provide a competent take on a very familiar sort of superhero comic as it assembles a new team of heroes to fight a powerful villain. That sort of formulaic approach can’t seem anything short of disappointing given the possibilities presented on Krakoa, though. Resurrections and mismatched teammates do more to remind readers of past continuity than present an intriguing present. Many of the plot mechanisms that assemble this team read as contrived and will hopefully be quickly forgotten in future issues as well. There’s still an immense amount of potential given the characters and magical concepts in Excalibur, but #1 reads like an old band ready to play just the hits even if we’ve heard them all before. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN #1

Fantastic Four: Grand Design avoids the drudgery that is History of the Marvel Universe, but still suffers from the effects of listing off so many unconnected events. It presents a largely faithful retelling of the first half of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s run on the iconic series, one that was not originally conceived as a coherent story. There are some minor modifications present, but not enough to every make this reading experience propulsive. Instead, it’s best viewed in fragments, with standout pages dedicated to the origins of Wakanda and some of the team’s most memorable adventures. Taken as a whole, individual charms, like the inclusion of modern parlance and some off color jokes, are often lost in a parade of 5×5 grids. Much of the appeal found in this marathon can be found in specific references to unmentioned stories or homages to specific panels and covers, requiring a great deal of reader knowledge to appreciate miniscule recreations. Fantastic Four: Grand Design is dense, lovingly crafted, but ultimately incapable of recreating the magic that inspired it from so many decades ago. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #13

The running subplot involving Under York comes to a rather abrupt end in this issue of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Under York (which is located literally under New York) was introduced in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s opening arc and seemed like it would be a recurring threat or theme in the series. However, Spider-Man calls in the Fantastic Four for help and they manage to take care of the despot ruling Under York in about 24 hours. This was a really disappointing and underwhelming issue from a plot sense, but it did have a handful of fun little moments between Spider-Man and his oldest friends to keep things bearable. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

INVISIBLE WOMAN #4

This issue of Invisible Woman is the turning point where Mark Waid reveals the true villain and the truth about Sue’s old spy partner. With that mystery revealed, and with Sue all out of allies, there’s little for this issue to do but have her jump through some spy scenario hoops. They’re well-crafted hoops. Waid is still good at coming up with creative ways for the Invisible Woman to show how powerful she is. Mattia de Iulis still provides stellar artwork that clear and rendered in a painterly style. But the issue lacks a strong hook. It’s not bad, but it’s not going to stick with you for long after reading. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRONHEART #11

The penultimate issue of Ironheart has what’s likely the biggest revelation in the entire series with the actions and emotions to back it up. Often punctuated with quips and jabs between the characters to lighten the mood, Ironheart #11 leans much more heavily on its characters’ reactions and expressions to communicate the gravity of the situation. Riri’s discoveries in the issue are made that much worse with such a pained depiction of the hero that’ll elicit a sympathetic reaction from any reader without having to even read what’s happening. The story ends on a massive cliffhanger with a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up, so there’s a lot riding on however Ironheart comes to a close. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #4

The sidequest of our beloved characters comes to a close as General Organa appeals to the people of Mon Cala about the threat facing the entire galaxy, while Finn and Poe hope to escape harm in order to deliver a heaping helping of artillery. This final chapter in the book is as entertaining as its predecessors, even if it is ultimately non-essential when it comes to setting the stage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. One moment that truly makes the book stand out from the chapters that came before it is a moment in which Leia reminiscences about the various sacrifices she’s made over the years for the good of the Rebellion and the Resistance in hopes of bringing peace to the galaxy, a point which is often lost both in this book and in the films themselves, as we become so focused on the characters and their journeys that we lose sight of what’s truly at stake. For fans who just can’t wait to see the new film, this series will help satiate those desires while also offering exposition about what the Resistance has been up to since we last saw them, filling in the holes of the upcoming narrative which likely won’t elucidate on the status of the Resistance. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #1

Paving a new approach to the lore, setting the stage for exciting developments, and delivering compelling imagery, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection could become the most effective incarnation of the series since its debut. Though, at its heart, we know it’s likely going to lead to the same destination that so many of its predecessors arrived at, no matter how entertaining the journey might be. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED GOBLIN: RED DEATH #1

Perfectly timed for the season, Red Death #1 is about as terrifying of a comic you’ll be able to get this week. It’s most definitely lives up to the “Parental Advisory” warning on the barcode, featuring 30 straight pages of the Red Goblin going on a massive killing spree. There’s the blood and gore and there’s even some flat out goosebump-inducing horror. Story-wise, it’s a hodge podge of plot points that only have one thing in common: an unsuspecting victim being senselessly murdered by an alien troll. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

RUNAWAYS #26

This issue is filled with surprises in all the right ways. As the team forms a closer alliance with Doc Justice—and learns more about his history as a crimefighter—they begin to reevaluate their roles as young adults and heroes. What results from there is a genuine delight, filled with moments that are inspirational, amusing, and a little shocking. This arc is shaping up to be a genuinely fun new direction for the world of Runaways, and Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company are handling it exceptionally well. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

The trio in Savage Avengers Annual is even more irregular than the standard issue of Savage Avengers. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Ron Garney deliver a delightful but unexpected trio in Conan, Hellstrom, and Black Widow, and it’s actually a shame that they don’t meet each other until halfway through the issue, because we would’ve read a whole book of their clashing personalities. They played off each other extremely well, especially Widow and Conan, and the moments of brutality are shocking but creative, and not just shocking for shocking’s sake. This isn’t mandatory reading, but if you’ve enjoyed the series thus far and want to see a delightful side adventure, this could very much be your jam. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: BLACK #5

Silver Surfer: Black ends this jaw-dropping mini-series the only way it could. While I won’t spoil the finale here, everything set up in this series pays off in a tremendous way. With this issue, in particular, there’s a beautiful story about letting the world see your light shine on, regardless of what’s happening around you. Cates hits out of the park with the themes of self-worth and self-care with this issue, undeniably the best in the series. Do yourself a favor and read this book, you’ll regret missing out. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #3

Less a story about Aphra and more a tale about the various characters we’ve spent time with in her book over the years, most of the story focuses on the Mos Eisley cantina and the types of characters you’d expect to hang out there. Feeling as though she owes things to a number of bounty hunters, Aphra sends out various transmissions that offer them everything they’re looking for, only to lead to, in classic Aphra fashion, an unexpected resolution where many of these characters get much more than they bargained for. While Aphra herself might not take up much of the book, the storyline fully honors her spirit and the ways she can think 10 steps ahead of her competition to get exactly what she wants. The book feels much more like a “Mos Eisley Cantina Annual” than an Aphra book, but we don’t mind when the scheming is complex, the characters ruthless, and the payoff satisfying. The Annual is far from essential, but as the Aphra series heads towards the finish line, you’ll enjoy spending time with the series’ supporting characters in this triple-crossing tale of scum and villainy. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #12

The Superior Spider-Man #12 follows up a nail-biting cliffhanger with enough tension to wow any fan. The series reveals Doc Ock did make a deal with the devil to return to his villainous ways. Back in his old body, Octavious brutally confronts Norman Osborn without any mercy. The issue is a return to form for Doc Ock, but fans cannot help but feel like there’s more going on with Octavius than meets the eye. And by the end of the issue, they will be wondering where Doc Ock can go from here. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #19

The shift in Venom to focus on Dylan has been a very welcome change in the midst of the “Absolute Carnage” event. Cates has done a great job making Dylan just as compelling as his father, adding layers upon layers to the young character and somehow making his story more interesting as time goes on. Let’s hope that he continues to play a major part in the series in a post-Carnage world. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE: 1955 #2

This book needs a mission statement, or rather, a mission statement that sets it apart from other Archie books. Mind you, the idea is a sound one with Archie and his friends inadvertently finding themselves in the roles of the denizens of Rock and Roll in the 1950s, but the story just doesn’t manage to tread water. It feels empty, as if they are attempting to say SOMETHING but can’t quite put their finger on what that “something” might be. What’s most disappointing is that even when all is said and done, it just doesn’t feel like Archie. There have been many alternate versions of the Riverdale gang, but this latest attempt from Waid and Augustyn feels like the most stale. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLOODSHOT #2

Bloodshot is an adrenaline rush from the opening page, and it manages to keep your attention throughout the issue. Writer Tim Seeley keeps the story and action moving at a brisk pace, only stopping for the briefest of moments Artist Brett Booth and colorist Andrew Dalhouse seem to be right at home with this method, and fill the issue with creative showcases for Bloodshot’s abilities and even some of his vulnerabilities. It’s difficult not to get hooked by those last few pages either, and overall this is an action-packed sugar rush that we will definitely be returning too. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

ETHER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #2

The first thing you’ll notice about the issue is just how much of a tour de force artists David Rubin and Kike J. Diaz are together, creating a vibrant swarm of bright blues, reds, greens, and every other color you can think of. The team brings such a fun and visually distinct look to Boone’s adventure, and writer Matt Kindt unearths a variety of comedic gold from Boone’s misguided need to solve every situation in his own way. Who knew putting Boone on a pirate ship would result in so many laugh out loud moments, though like any issue of Ether, Kindt manages to throw you a gut punch or two when you least expect it. Few comics are as charming and visually inspired as Ether, and it shows no signs of changing anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT DAYS: AS TIME GOES BY #1

Giant Days has been a consistent gem in the world of comics, which makes its conclusion bittersweet. Even then, John Allison, Max Sarin, and company make saying goodbye to Esther, Daisy, and Susan a thoroughly entertaining and rewarding process. Giant Days: As Time Goes By will charm fans regardless of how long they’ve been with the series, providing a send off that’s as wacky, wonderful, and earnest as all of the wonderful issues before it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D: LONG NIGHT AT GOLOSKI STATION #1

Tomorrow night, for Halloween, I’m going to carve out 20 minutes to re-read this comic book with barely sufficient light and a cup of coffee. It is a perfectly self-contained tale tapping into the joy of discovering a new ghost story. The story itself barely references the enormous scale of Hellboy’s adventures and fate, opting instead to focus on a “one crazy night scenario” with a small cast of characters. Within a handful of pages tension is ratcheted up and the conflicts are made clear, allowing for one of the best action sequences of the week. Matt Smith juxtaposes two very different encounters, pairing different settings and styles of action and moving readers between these two narratives in order to leave readers scrambling to decide which is more pressing. The solitude of both the landscape and protagonists makes for a poignant outro as well. This is exactly the sort of Hellboy story I want to read every Halloween. Bravo. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVASION FROM PLANET WRESTLETOPIA #4

Invasion From Planet WrestleTopia continues to be an absolute treat with its fourth issue. While the storyline doesn’t take too many steps forward Rory and the rest the gang, there’s still a ton of fun to be had with the random cutaways and references to the more random parts of wrestling fandom (like appreciation for retro wrestling video games and promoting even the most minor of celebrities). You really get the feeling that writers Ed Kuehnel and Matt Entin are die-hard wrestling fans, and it looks like the climactic showdown their building to could be a ton of fun. Wrestling fans need to give this series a try. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #6

Invisible Kingdom returns from hiatus to begin its second arc and it’s clear that things have changed. Vess’s presence on the Sundog and the standoff with Lux have altered the group dynamics of the crew. No longer able to take on legitimate work, Grix must take her crew to Vess’s homeworld to beg for help. But Vess is keeping a secret from Grix, and there are threats lurking in the trash ring around Rool. Christian Ward’s artwork is as lush as ever, and his storytelling is clearer than its ever been. Every page with a shot of the Sundog passing a celestial body is awe-striking. But Invisible Kingdom still suffers from a lack of direction. G. Willow Wilson didn’t do a great job of explaining why the revelation of Lux and the Renunciation’s relationship is so important. Now the characters seem to be meandering without purpose. It’s possible that Wilson is taking her time getting her characters where she wants them but at this point, it’s hard to see the path forward. Despite that, she gives each of these characters strong, distinct voices, even the ones who haven’t gotten a lot of panel time. For now, hanging out with the Sundog crew while they visit stunning heavenly landscapes is enough reason excuse the plotting. If you’re looking for character-focused sci-fi in a space, Invisible Kingdom remains a solid choice. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5

This miniseries comes to a close in the outrageous and genuinely-delightful way that it deserves. With the fate of the multiverse—or, at least, Jughead Jones’ various roles in it—hanging in the balance, this issue covers a lot of ground in a way that ranges from action-heavy to quippy and everything in between. The “Crisis on Infinite Jugheads” concept is way more fun than it has any right to be (especially when it comes to Riverdale’s Jughead) and you can tell that Sina Grace, Derek Charm, and company are having just as much fun crafting this story as fans will hopefully have reading it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MANOR BLACK #4

Something seems to have finally clicked with Manor Black. Perhaps it’s how quickly the events of this issue spiraled out of control, or maybe it’s because we finally got to see the full dangers and powers of the magical world, but Manor Black #4 shows that the series is on the rise. Through some of the most vivid, visually impressive depictions of magical combat we’ve seen yet, the story advanced quicker than any issue we’ve seen previously and seems to have found its pace. Here’s hoping the continuation of the story is able to match that tempo. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #44

The Omega Rangers really get a chance to unleash in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #44, and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and colorist Walter Baiamonte take advantage of it. Nicuolo’s Zord designs are so original and unique, and Baimonte and Katia Ranalli’s bright color work give the that extra dimension they need to leap off the page. The Omega Rangers as every bit as lethal as they should be, and because writer Ryan Parrott has given us the chance to get to know them as people i previous issues, these badass moments feel earned and rooted in something substantial. Parott gives Zedd an edge here he’s been missing a bit, and as for the Rangers the team is greatly benefiting from having a personality and pretense like Aiesha there to push back against the veterans. This is the Omega Rangers’ time to shine, and they are not wasting the opportunity. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE PLOT #2

Much of The Plot #2 is dedicated to expanding upon the foundations presented in #1. Chase’s mysterious past (and the motives for those decisions) are hinted at as his newly assembled family unit settles into their first few days together. There are few answers to be found, but clarified relationships and tantalizing hints about the big picture—including a well-developed discussion of context and history—offer just enough to build some momentum. It’s the looming shadows and twisted figures that lurk throughout the landscape that make The Plot one of the year’s best new horror comics. Shadow-cloaked figures loom like rumors, appearing and reappearing with frightening haste in this small town setting. There’s a dreamlike quality to their presentation as well, one that allows characters and readers alike to be left in a questioning state about just how imminently threats from the past will arrive. For now it’s still spine-tingling fun to anticipate their arrival. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #55

Rick and Morty should be commended for trying out different art styles in its long-running series, but I just couldn’t get behind the style in the first story of #55. The big-headed, small-handed versions of the characters in “Honey, I Ricked the Kids” distracted from an otherwise entertaining story. Seeing Rick’s head transplanted onto other members of the family actually felt less abnormal than seeing them drawn in such a way. Conversely, the second story called “Last Things” was succinct and more in line with what one would expect from Rick and Morty. It was short and sweet and packed a big “aha!” moment to steady the ship. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE RIDE: BURNING DESIRE #5

The A-story of The Ride: Burning Desire comes to a satisfactory, if utterly predictable, conclusion. Many of the climactic beats feel far too familiar having been read or seen in dozens of similar crime genre permutations. Beyond a compelling action centerpiece the rest follows a course of revenge and disappointment that has been delivered with far more verve elsewhere. While that story is best described as comfortable, the backup installment delivers some a delightful, psychedelic sequence from artist Doug Dabbs. After the drugs hit, every panel provides a reason to linger, especially those that feature an unlikely pairing of non-indigenous species. There’s an odd charm and warmth to this similarly violent tale that sets it apart and reminds us what makes the experimental nature of The Ride endearing even after 15 years. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROKU #1

Roku is a new Valiant miniseries by Cullen Bunn and Ramon Bachs about a recurring Ninjak antagonist with razor sharp psychokinetic hair. This issue introduces her as an efficient killer, proficient in both martial arts and the use of her unique psychic powers. Content as working as a mercenary, she’s contracted to retrieve a unique weapon in Moscow by any means necessary. Bunn is an experienced superhero writer, but I think his aptitude for horror shines as he turns a rather goofy power (she controls her hair) into an exceptional killing machine. Roku slices and dices her way through countless generic bodyguards and crooks, impaling them with her hair in a few different hilarious ways. While the plot is rather standard, there are a few fun touches that should make this comic enjoyable to Valiant fans and those looking for a enjoyably violent superhero comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SFSX #2

This second issue largely keeps the momentum of its predecessor, while establishing a unique status quo for the series as a whole. As Avory confronts her demons and regrets with regards to the Dirty Mind, we learn more about the organization’s past—as well as the chilling present-day of the series. Tina Horn’s narrative packs a punch between heartfelt and high-octane, and the art and coloring from Michael Dowling and Chris O’Halloran continue to amaze. If you’re not reading this series, you should be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR PIG #4

Star Pig has had some excellent issues so far, but it just outdid itself with Star Pig #4. The story picks up on a cliffhanger aboard a ship in deep space where Vess and Theo are stuck in a tricky situation. Star Pig has had its moments of peril in the past, but the visual depictions of the antagonists in this issue are genuinely unsettling compared to what’s been seen in the past. It’s a nice, compact conflict that’s escalated and closed out in the same issue without dragging on. The dialogue continues to be polarizing at times—for every five jokes that make you grin, there’s one big faceplant—but Theo remains as charming as ever. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #7

Star Trek: Year Five #7 sees the cycle of series creative teams begin anew with the returns of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Stephen Thompson. Year Five hasn’t had a bad artist yet, but none of the others have matched Thompson flair for the dramatic. He puts that skill to good use in depicting the mysterious, crystalline Tholians. Thompson also evokes a fun pulp feel in a panel of Kirk in an environmental suit with a phaser in hand, which seems to be setting the tone for the next issue. The dialogue gets a little crunchy in places as Lanzing and Kelly explain Tholian webs and an alien cycle of life. The issue shines in depicting Capt. Kirk at his best through an intimate scene between Kirk and Sulu on the turbolift. Star Trek: Year Five continues to set the high bar for Trek comics. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #27

Our first story takes Chewbacca back to Kashyyyk to unleash his vengeance on the First Order, but a fabled forest might prove the evil organization has bigger threats to fear than an angry Wookiee. An action-packed, entertaining read which allows Chewie to take the spotlight in the Resistance era of storytelling, which fans haven’t gotten to see much of in the sequel trilogy. It’s unclear where this overall arc is headed, but its blend of humor, excitement, and charm is getting us started on the right path for a Star Wars fan. The second story allows C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 to take center stage, as their abandonment by Poe Dameron forces them to make some quick decisions, some of which will avoid danger while others puts them in the thick of a dangerous mission. Much like the first story, fans will be delighted to see the beloved droids get their own time to shine in the Resistance era, reminding us of their opening scenes in Star Wars: A New Hope as they deftly dodge danger while bickering the whole way. Another launch of a new arc, this story, and issue as a whole, is a delightful read for fans of both the original and sequel trilogies alike. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES: RETURN TO VADER’S CASTLE #5

The final issue of Return to Vader’s Castle brings to life a classic horror movie trope by pitting the Star Wars version of zombies against Darth Vader for control of Mustafar. As the Sith Lord faces certain doom, the book forces us to face a threat possibly more frightening than Vader himself: a Sith Lord being controlled by a murderous maniac. Various entries in this series, and the original Vader’s Castle, featured Star Wars spins on classic horror tales and, while this book might not replicate a specific zombie film, fully embraces the lore of both contemporary zombies and the traditional archetype of voodoo zombies who answer to a master, delivering both a thrilling and surprising storyline. Recent years have seen zombies become pop culture fixations, but that didn’t stop this book from showing the more horrifying aspects of the ghouls, while also delivering a very specific Star Wars twist that makes the narrative a wholly effective embrace of the creatures for the series’ sendoff. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #99

The penultimate chapter of “City at War” sets this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story up for an explosive finale. Writer Tom Waltz has moved all the pieces into place—some with more grace than others—and set the endgame into motion. Artist Dave Wachter is stellar as always. His work is a measured blend of clear storytelling, expressive acting, and tension-building action. The next issue, the series’ hundredth, will be Waltz’s last and he’s taking all the toys of the box for the final act. The final page of this issue brings it all full circle and fans of the series will be counting the days until Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 arrives. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: GALAXIES #2

Transformers: Galaxies continues its exceptionally moody look at the Constructicons, framing their exile as the result of fear of their combined transformation during the war. The Constructicons are being framed as victims of a fearful government, although its unclear whether they’re actually in exile or if something else happened in the past. While this comic will be intriguing to Transformers fans, it’s hard for anyone else to really understand or enjoy it, as it requires some deeper understanding of Transformers lore. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5