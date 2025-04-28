10 Comics That I Think Ended Way Too Soon

The comic book industry has created a massive collection of stories for readers of all kinds to dive into. You can find everything from a daring fantasy adventure to a high-stakes sci-fi heist, and that’s only scratching the surface. While we’re fortunate to have access to such a wide range of series, there’s also no point denying that sometimes a beloved comic book series ends too soon, at least as far as the fans are concerned. Sometimes, a series is canceled before its time, while other times, the creators only ever meant for the series to be short. No matter the reason, fans still wish there was more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nothing is more frustrating than falling in love with a series only to learn it’s getting canceled. Unfortunately, comic book series have to worry about metrics and numbers, which can easily kill a series if they’re not doing well enough. This is especially true when publishing under more traditional means (the bigger houses in the comic industry). We’ve all seen it happen, and usually, it’s not the creative team’s fault – the story and art are impeccable and compelling and should have a bigger draw. It often feels like the luck of the draw. Here are 10 such comics that I think ended far too soon.

Green Arrow 17-34 (2011-2014)

Green Arrow has been around for decades, but his series’ 2011-2014 run brought a whole new look to the table, revitalizing his story in a way. Written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Andrea Sorrentino, Green Arrow (2011) took the character back to its roots, and in the process, it made the character feel more mature. It was like something had been missing this whole time, and it finally clicked into place. It starts with Oliver Queen questioning his place as a superhero before throwing him into the deep end of family drama, complete with a clan war.

This inclusion is a little grayscale as the series continues without Lemire and Sorrentino at the helm. However, their absence was felt, making it feel like another reboot.

She-Hulk (2016)

Modern-day She-Hulk series haven’t had the best luck, with Charles Soule, Mariko Tamaki, and Rainbow Rowell all writing series canceled far too soon. She-Hulk (2016), written by Mariko Tamaki, took the time to explore Jen and She-Hulk in new and interesting ways. Following the events of Civil War II, Jen is reeling, consumed by grief and rage, following the death of her cousin. This opens the door to changes on Jen’s Hulk side, which traditionally had been so stable. What follows is an exploration of Jen’s Hulk and her buried emotions, portraying the complexity of trauma.

Mariko Tamaki’s She-Hulk run was canceled in 2018, only two short years after she picked up the title. Fans will never get to see what she had planned next for Jen, and it’s a crying shame.

Orc Stain

Orc Stain is one of many creative projects published by Image Comics. Written and illustrated by James Stokoe, it portrays a world run and destroyed by orcs. The series hits hard because Stokoe refused to shy away from gore, bloodshed, and the natural consequences of orc battles. It dives headfirst into the grimdark category, never to see the light of day again, and that’s how fans of the series like it. The story centers around One-Eye, a thief with possible ties to a prophecy, and so the story begins.

Not every series ends with a bang. Orc Stain wasn’t officially canceled; it simply stopped being published. Stokoe has indicated an intention to continue the series, but fans must wait, see, and hope.

West Coast Avengers (2018)

The West Coast Avengers team has often changed hands (and members) in Marvel Comics. In 2018, Kelly Thompson revived the series, putting both versions of Hawkeye, America Chavez, Quentin Quire, Gwenpool, and Fuse. Yes, it’s an odd group, but it’s the West Coast Avengers we’re talking about! Oh! And don’t forget their mascot – Jeff the Land Shark. The story is chaotic and fun in a way that only Thompson can capture. It has everything from M.O.D.O.K. attempting to be cool to family drama with a side of vampires.

West Coast Avengers (2018) only got ten issues before it was canceled, which was a big disappointment to fans. Thankfully, the most important character (Jeff) made it into another series, successfully surviving the cancellation of his original series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2014)

Before the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a Netflix series, it was a comic series. Written by Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa and illustrated by Robert Hack, we all know this series’s different take! They took a classic character (Sabrina from Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and put her into a darker magical setting. Yes, it is inspired by Aquirre-Sacasa’s Afterlife with Archie series, but it works, so nobody is complaining.

The Netflix version of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was canceled in 2020 (a pandemic hit), but the comic series is one of many that just ended. There have been a few one-shots since then (thanks, Kelly Thompson), plus the occasional appearance in the Chilling Adventures main series.

Nova (2016)

Most Marvel fans probably remember the initiative to introduce new heroes under classic mantles. One such push resulted in Nova (2016). Created by Jeff Loveness and Ramon Perez, this series introduced a new version of Nova named Sam Alexander. As a young hero, Sam began struggling with the whole superhero/life balance problem. However, that was just the beginning, as Sam will soon have to contend with the WorldMind and several life-altering Marvel events, not to mention some family drama and the return of Richard Rider.

Nova (2016) only lasted for 11 issues before it ended, cutting the story off before it could really take off. On the bright side, Sam’s version of Nova is still present in the Marvel Universe, even if he has become as criminally underused as the original Nova.

John Constantine: Hellblazer by Warren Ellis

Constantine’s story took new life under the Vertigo imprint, as it let his story lean into the darker side of the occult. Fans immediately took the series as a whole, though many will laud Warren Ellis’ work with the iconic character. While it may have only lasted 12 issues (134-145), Ellis’ work on John Constantine: Hellblazer left a mark. Ellis leaned heavily into a nihilist lens, which combined shockingly well with Constantine’s life, especially as he faced violence that frequently felt like it came out of nowhere. He also drove home the concept of loss and tragedy.

Warren Ellis’ run on John Constantine: Hellblazer was always meant to be short. Although he only signed on for 12 issues, fans have always wanted him to cover more of the character.

The Unbelievable Gwenpool (2016-2018)

The Unbelievable Gwenpool brought a new and very unlikely hero to the forefront. She had already been introduced in a few other Marvel issues by then, but this series was the first time readers learned the whole backstory for Gwendolyn Poole, aka Gwenpool. The story is chaos-fueled fun written by Christopher Hastings, complete with a whole new type of fourth wall breaking. Gwenpool was born in Earth-TRN656 and, as such, was fortunate enough to grow up reading the same comics we’re all familiar with. When an opportunity sent her to Earth-616, she couldn’t resist the chance to become a hero and have some fun in the process. Her journey to be a hero is far from simple, as she accidentally finds herself more of a villain or anti-hero for a time.

The Unbelievable Gwenpool had a longer run than many of the other series on this list, but it was still canceled before its time. It ran for 25 issues (not counting Gwen’s spin-off series here and there), but the ending was unlike any other. The story hit hard, as Gwenpool knows the ins and outs of the comic industry and thus fully understood that her series was ending – and what that might mean for her future.

The Movement (2013-2014)

Gail Simone and Freddie Williams II created The Movement, a short series set during DC Comics’ New 52 era. It follows a small group of teenagers who became known as The Movement (aka Channel M). In true teenage superhero fashion, the group did their best to fight corruption and dangers within their home city, but a few complications would arise during their time. What made the story more contentious was how it was stuffed with political commentary, as the teenagers frequently clashed with the police.

DC Comics officially canceled The Movement in 2014, ending in issue #12. It was both disappointing and unsurprising, as the numbers were only okay at best. Still, there’s no denying the power of Gail Simone’s commentary.

Spider-Woman (2009-2010)

Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, is another character who always seems to have a run of bad luck when it comes to her series. This is true even with a big name like Brian Michael Bendis attached to the title. In 2009, she again got a solo series, spinning off from the Secret Invasion event. Jessica’s not exactly at a high point in her life, so a new job hunting Skrulls is what she needs. Obviously, nothing that followed went according to plan, with the Skrull onto her the moment her “secret” mission began. Everything that follows is a dramatic style of chaos for which Jessica Drew is famous.

Spider-Woman (2009-2010) was never officially canceled. It ran for nine issues and then stopped. Given how it wraps up the Skrull plot, this could be all that was planned. However, it is an injustice to continually bring out characters like Spider-Woman for a Marvel event only to shelve her once her part in the story is complete.