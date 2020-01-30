Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/29/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Justice League #39, Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle #1, and Protector #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1019

This latest issue of Action Comics continues the jumping around back and forth in the timeline around the big battle in Metropolis gimmick, this time showing how Leviathan and Legion of Doom joined forces and how it all intersects with the Red Cloud and the effort to kill Superman. It’s a lot in terms of plot and it’s a lot to wade through in terms of execution. Much of the Leviathan/Legion conversation is tedious and hard to follow, ultimately making things feel bloated and a little unearned. At this point, the fight feels like it’s been drawn out too long and it’s that concern that drags the issue out. There’s just too much going on and in too many points in time. Too much tell and not enough show. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 2 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS ANNUAL #3

Detective Comics Annual #3 is a touching tribute to Alfred Pennyworth, who was killed during Tom King’s Batman run. We’ve gotten glimpses of how Bruce is handling Alfred’s death in recent issues of Detective Comics, but the annual is the first time since his death that we’ve seen its true impact on Bruce Wayne, who has let his home fall into squalor. The first story (by Peter Tomasi and Sumit Kumar) lets Batman wrap up a hanging thread leftover from Alfred’s time in MI-6, while the second story (by Tomasi and Eduardo Risso) is a nice tribute to Alfred’s caretaking of Bruce as he put his body and sanity on the line every night. Both stories are a great catharsis for fans mourning Alfred’s loss, which has only been tangentially dealt with in Batman’s main series. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #11

There’s a lot of set-up for the final climactic battle in Dial H for Hero #11, but just like with the rest of the series we get some wonderfully emotional moments and witty callbacks to past comics throughout. The “Reign of the Supermen” parody is just as good as I hoped, we get to see more of Miguel’s internal struggle and some long-awaited background for why Summer is the way she is. An absolute must-read if you’re a fan of the series’ revival. — Connor Casey



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #87

Barry’s journey to Arkham Asylum improves upon the last issue, and story arc, thanks in part to the quiet conversation he shares with one Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold. Following his brush with a monarchy, Cold gets the chance to tear into Allen and vice versa, creating a fun little dynamic. While there are definitely some holes in the story, it’s a fun romp that does a good job at diving into these rivals. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN: BLACKSTARS #3

Grant Morrison and Xermanico bring their Blackstars opus to a satisfying conclusion in Green Lantern: Blackstars #3. Morrison delivers a creative twist that allows for intriguing future possibilities while also not undoing what’s come so far. The story also manages to surprise at several points, but the battles themselves are a bit lacking, both in action and in terms of visuals. This detour was fun, but we’re happy that Green Lantern is returning to what made it so great in the first place in season 2. –– Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #39

The “Justice/Doom War” arc was ultimately a fun but uneven storyline, one that struggled to balance its big conceptual ideas about life and human nature with flashy team-ups and big, epic moments. After sticking the ending, Justice League #39 almost immediately squanders it by being too vague about the future and not providing any real pathway forward for the DC Universe. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #19

At long last, the “Witching Hour” comes to a conclusion as it sticks the landing fairly well. Tynion’s structure here is the strongest part of the book, setting a narrative in both the past and present. It creates an unevenness that’s unsettling, helping set the tone for this increasingly horrific title. For the most part, everything’s wrapped up nice and tight by issue’s end, save for one major thing—and even then, that appears to be the gist of the next arc. This issue isn’t the strongest of the bunch, it continues to beat the same drums we’ve seen time and time again but at the very least, it’s a very solid ending of the story at hand. If we’re being frank, it almost reads like a fitting series finale at that. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LAST GOD #4

The Last God becomes a lot more readable thanks to a new coloring style. My major complaint about The Last God, DC’s new dark fantasy series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Riccardo Federici is that the comic has struggled with its coloring, which gives everything a muddy tint and dulls Federici’s strange and fantastic art style. Although the colorist on the series, Sunny Gho, remains the same, this is the first issue where we don’t have to work through that muddled brown coloring style. Part of that could be the setting of the comic, which has moved away from the Flowering Dead’s newly claimed territory, and some of it might be the use of bright magic that illuminates every panel. Whatever the reason for the change, it makes The Last God look fantastic. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #2

Inserting fresh blood into the Suicide Squad has always been the secret behind making the concept work and maintaing a fresh tone, we can only see Deadshot and Harley make it out of every situation before it’s all stale. Writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo know this and uses it to their advantage developing their new stable of characters in unique ways that reveal more about them to us as readers and keep the classic Squad characters on their toes. Taylor’s group dynamic writing remains a high point and Redondo should be given even more opportunities to draw monsters. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #24

This issue has everything—vomit made out of literal fire, Catholic lore with a major twist, and a culmination of nearly all of The Terrifics‘ arcs from the past few months. While this issue could easily come across as overstuffed, it manages to jump from one outrageous element to another with dizzying ease and gets even more self-aware in the process. There are some genuinely heartfelt moments from both The Terrifics and The Terribles, and an interesting new footing for the book to continue on. There is genuinely no book on store shelves right now that is quite like The Terrifics—and there’s something great about that. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #6

In keeping with the previous issues of Titans: Burning Rage, this week’s issue is a dynamic and fun visual adventure which sees a lot of thrilling and kinetic action on nearly every page and, frankly, that’s what Titans: Burning Rage does best generally and it’s the best course of action here. As the conclusion to the Titans’ clash with Mento, everything gets wrapped up in a nice, tidy little bow. In fact, it’s almost too tidy, leaning heavily into the trope of someone simply snapping after a long duration of maltreatment. A little cliche? Yes. But it works here even if the ending is a little bleak. The action makes up for it and the result is just fun. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: DAILY BUGLE #1

There are tales to be told about all corners of the Marvel world and that’s where Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle succeeds. It takes a topic that isn’t well-suited to comics and makes an interesting story with real characters that are fleshed out within the first issue. There’s just enough Spider-Man to classify this as a superhero book, while at the same time the scenes without Peter Parker are the strongest bits. Daily Bugle isn’t entirely necessary but at the very least, it’s a solid-enough read to warrant a return to the second issue when it comes out next month. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #30

The Starbrand has been overused in Marvel team books for too long, but Aaron takes the idea in an entirely new direction here. Combine that with a surprisingly emotional gut punch in the final pages and you’ve got yourself a fine Avengers comic. Not to mention Captain America delivers a fire baby in the middle of space. How do you not love that? –– Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELAND #1

Since “Old Man Logan” was published in 2008 it has become a major alternate universe and wellspring for Marvel, though some of the spin-offs have captured at least part of the magic of that original run it seems the well is dry. Avengers of the Wasteland, though competent in its visual palette and easy to follow, does little to develop the world in new ways. In fact the world building of this new era of the Wasteland is almost non existent beyond expository declarations, it simply doesn’t work or feel the same. I think the tank might be empty on this one but its climactic surprise might spark it back. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #18

Coates does a well enough job putting a bow on the story of the recent Scourge, though at times, what he is going for fails to the stick the landing. With Cap giving one of his tried and true speeches to calm down a rioting crowd, the whole affair comes across as a little heavy handed and doesn’t call for much subtlety. While the issue promises on some neat storylines in the future, you can’t help but think it had even more potential. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END#1

If this really were the last Captain Marvel story, then it would be one hell of a way to go out. The reunion of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Carmen Carnero is dynamite from the very first page, and together with colorist David Curiel deliver a visual tour de force that will delight any Cap fan. Thompson brings to light all of the best part of Cap’s mythos and supporting cast with a story that features surprising reveals, endearing relationships, and an ending that hits hard but is no less hopeful. In short, it’s everything you would want in an ending for the Boss of Space, though we’re perfectly okay with the real end not coming anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #12

Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar’s Conan the Barbarian tale meanders to its climax. Like most of Marvel’s Conan output since regaining the license last year, the tale focuses too much on Conan’s reputation. There’s too much narration about how awesome Conan is and not enough of Conan actually being awesome. And like many adaptations of Robert E. Howard’s work, the tale is overly fixated on Conan’s battle prowess and doesn’t give him enough credit for his wits. Asrar’s artwork is stellar but there’s little to work with here but Conan swinging his sword in front of a non-descript brownish background. It’s mostly fine, but any memory of it is likely to evaporate from your brain 30 seconds after contact. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADPOOL: THE END #1

If you thought Joe Kelly was going to play by the rules with Deadpool’s edition of The End, then you haven’t been paying attention. The actual story is a nice bit of continuity for longtime readers, but then things go off the rails with a boatload of possible endings (and a fantastic dig at Joker). If you’re a Deadpool fan it’s absolutely worth a read. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END #1

The reunion of Leah Williams and Filipe Andrade provides a sequel, of sorts, to their stellar 2018 one-shot What If? Magik with similarly excellent results. What stands out most is the restraint expressed here. Given the limitless potential of magical characters, the choice to focus on character before all else is rewarding. Andrade’s thin linework captures the fragility of aging and a futuristic world with rich, informative backgrounds. Williams’ willingness to suggest events leaves readers wanting much more from this unexpected relationship, while providing a rich emotional bond. There’s a special chemistry between these creators and characters, and it makes every one-shot one which they are featured a must-buy for fans of Marvel’s magical universe. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DR. STRANGE #2

The expansion of characters at Strange’s hospital, another New York City rumble, and some adept visual storytelling and settings makes for an improvement upon the first issue of Dr. Strange. Even if the core conceit of this story still doesn’t quite click, it’s still an enjoyable, if basic, issue of superhero comics. There’s enough happening with multiple mysteries being advanced and heightened stakes, plus at least one resolution, to justify the cover price—nothing to sniff at in the age of six-issue arcs and endless exposition dumps. It’s nothing more than the bare minimum that Marvel readers should expect from a new issue. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FALLEN ANGELS #6

Fallen Angels comes to a close, and like the series as a whole, it leaves some of its potential on the table. Writer Bryan Hill succeeds in bringing Kwannon to the forefront as her own characters and not just a shell of Elizabeth, and the relationship between Laura and Kwannon and Sinister and Kwannon is also in an intriguing place. That said, most of the issue and the series as a whole just doesn’t really add anything to the overall tapestry of the post House/Powers X-Men, and most of the book’s cast doesn’t have any substantial part to play either. Szymon Kudranski and Frank D’Armata’s art is also a bit cluttered and dark, and doesn’t allow the book’s action sequences to soar like Psy’s new wings. Fallen Angels ends without making much of an impression, and that’s really a shame. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #2

Two issues in, Hawkeye: Freefall has shown some impeccable depictions of not just Hawkeye but multiple Marvel heroes. Each one speaks and acts as true to their character as possible with the levels of emotions and wit you’d expect from each one of them. Though the story is wholly about Hawkeye, it’s refreshing to have the spotlight shined on other characters like Spider-Man and Luke Cage so that we’re not weighed down by relentless quips from Hawkeye that’d probably be a bit much if that’s all we saw. It’s through this shift in attention that Spider-Man gets the most dazzling scenes of all in his clash with Ronin, but the juxtaposition in the first few pages where fight scenes clash with a swanky party are also worth applauding. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #30

Joe Bennett’s work in The Immortal Hulk #30 is nothing short of stunning. Each of the four monsters introduced in the previous issue receives at least one big moment with splashes and spreads of destruction that will increase reader’s eyes like the Grinch’s heart at Christmas. This is spectacular and gruesome stuff, and it’s a testament to Ewing’s scripting that so many threats and characters are effortlessly interwoven throughout the issue. This has all the hallmarks of a climax, but still manages to take a step towards even greater ambitions at the end. Come for Lovecraftian terror and stick around for the Xemnu; this is everything one could want from a monstrous Marvel comic book and more. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS #6

In New Mutants #6, we leave last issue’s mutants in space story behind and return to the standoff on Earth between Armor’s group and a group from a drug cartel. With Krakoa’s economic power being based on pharmaceutical exports, it makes sense that mutants would cross the illegal drug trade. This issue doesn’t offer much insight into that conflict beyond using it as an excuse for brutality and tragedy. Compared to how engaging and interesting Sunspot’s team is in the other New Mutants, Armor’s group falls flat, failing to give readers a reason to care about what’s going on. And Flaviano’s artwork, while beautiful in its own right, still feels ill-suited to this grittier tale. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

RAVENCROFT #1

For reasons that should be fairly obvious to any Batman fans, Marvel is facing an uphill battle when it comes to Ravencroft. Making a series about an insane asylum full of villains has been done plenty of times elsewhere, but the multiple layers the book adds to the situation makes for a fairly promising story. You’ve got Misty Knight as the point-of-view protagonist, John Jameson dealing with his alter-ego, Kingpin and Norman Osborn sticking their noses into things and a pretty excellent final reveal about the asylum’s staff. This could be fun going forward — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE #3

I mentioned in prior reviews that symbiotes and horror go hand in hand, but unfortunately, whereas the premise is strong, the characters are still lacking. This new series simply doesn’t have enough meat on its bones to justify its existence, not adding much new to either Andi’s character, or the universe established in Cates’ Venom run. This series has a ways to go before it should hit anyone’s weekly piles. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-HAM #2

Spider-Ham’s latest miniseries quickly manages to outdo itself in this second issue, getting even more ridiculous and delightful than before. The issue takes Peter Porker on his ever-evolving journey through the multiverse, while some of the animal-themed heroes and villains of his Earth continue to duke it out. The end result is a menagerie of puns, laugh-out-loud moments, and a surprising mystery, which readers of all ages will surely enjoy. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-VERSE #4

Spider-Verse steps out with a new issue this week that brings Miles Morales to the Wild West. The hero finds himself reunited with a web-slinging Spider-Man who is tacking rogue foes like Scorpion and more. The series dips into some fun surprises with this issue, and fans will walk away wishing harder than ever before that they had a mask-wearing horse…! — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #2

In the relative safety of the rest of the Rebellion, our heroes need to think of how they can track down Han Solo while also coordinating the next step for the organization. As Lando pursues a lead towards Jabba the Hutt, Leia finds a new obstacle in uniting the Rebellion, while Luke struggles to cope with his recent defeat at the hands of Darth Vader. Despite knowing where the trajectory of these characters takes them, the challenges they face are still captivating, with Lando’s addition to the group adding a new dynamic to what we had seen in previous issues of the book. Luke’s inner turmoil, which he will ultimately conquer to deem himself a Jedi Master, will likely prove to be the more exciting way the book enriches the events of the original trilogy, though all heroes’ journeys will prove entertaining. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

TAROT #2

Alan Davis and Paul Renaud continue to deliver a story that feels like a lost epic from 80s Marvel Comics This tale is vast and includes almost every character one would imagine in an Avengers/Defenders team-up, and it’s only getting bigger by the issue, but what makes it work is that its mighty ambitions never fall victim to its epic scope. It may be a story that crosses generations, realms, and dimensions, but it feels intimate, and best of all it works. This is the secret event Marvel isn’t telling you about. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #2

Thor #2 feels like an epic poem thanks to not only the supernatural feats and talks of gods, but also the way it’s structured. Every conversation and narration speaks of these gods and has a certain cadence and repetition to it, reusing past phrases from detached situations in the ones Galactus and Thor find themselves in. It better ties together the threat other universes have faced when confronted by the Black Winter and how the unlikely pairing of gods in this comic will meet the same fate if they don’t find a way to work together. Galactus continues to steal the show with his world-devouring abilities that are just as spectacular as his grand entrance in the first issue, and with more planets and struggles to go, his intense design and actions should continue to impress. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

WEAPON PLUS: WORLD WAR IV #1

Listen, if your comic book has a cover with a Man-Thing holding a gattling gun, you’ve grabbed my attention, to say nothing of bringing back on of Marvel’s odder properties in Brute Force. While the merits on if this comic should exist is certainly up for debate, the issue does a serviceable enough job of presenting some satisfying, albeit kooky, ideas. If you’ve ever wanted to read a comic that blends Man-Thing with the movie Annihilation, this is the one for you. –– Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

X-FORCE #6

X-Force #6 introduces Beast as the grand, but ultimately flawed, conductor of Krakoa’s black ops team with a similarly flawed metaphor for how the team functions. It’s apparent to every reader, but never Beast as the smartest mutant in the room, how all of these machinations will inevitably go awry. Yet this is the doomed fate of organizations who believe they can manipulate the fate of foreign nations without consequences. X-Force continues to deliver excellent action and plenty of witty barbs, but it’s greatest strength is its critique of how organizations like the CIA overestimate their own abilities and doom innocents. And it appears that X-Force is just getting started in showing how the good intentions of people like Beast may damn an entire nation-state. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN #5

X-Men #5 is probably the issue of the series most on-brand for writer Jonathan Hickman so far. Up until now we’ve gotten X-Men by way of Nextwave, but here we get the sci-fi worldbuilding that Hickman has built his name on. We Cyclops plotting a clandestine mission that will send a specialized covert squad of X-Men into a world detached from the normal passage of a time to deal with society evolving on a separate path from humanity and mutants that lives in a sealed vault at the base of a Master Mold. It’s intense in a chewy sci-fi way, but Hickman couches it as just another day for the X-Men, peppers with fun and insightful character beats, which make it much easier to digest. Add to all of this that Powers of X‘s RB Silva graces the issue with his clean, fluid artwork and this issue is a win all around. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

CRIMINAL #12

The world isn’t cruel; it is simply uncaring. There are no morals or lessons to be extracted from the pages of “Cruel Summer” because Criminal is not a moralistic series, but one that offers a heightened form of realism through the lens of crime genre aesthetics and tropes. The final installment of this story captures why this approach is so effective and how Criminal makes sense of a world that is often senseless. Its focus on character—brutally flawed and unrepentant characters—allows readers to sympathize and understand those who live on the bottom rung of society and to possibly even weep for them as they pass a point of no return. Criminal #12 delivers an epic sense of tragedy without ever exaggeration or contrivance, commenting on its own genre and the randomness of living in a pair of climactic sequences too terrible to be dismissed as pure fiction. This isn’t just Criminal at its best, it’s the best that crime stories can offer. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #13

After a couple issues of stalling, Farmhand ratchets up both the action and conspiracy in its pages in one of the most exciting installments to date. The introduction of a new character provides significant links to the past, ones that are delivered with Guillory’s recognizable sense of absurd humor without downplaying the tragedy present in this origin. What’s most appealing is how the delivery of some answers raises further questions, encouraging readers to hold on tight even as the grand picture behind recent catastrophes becomes more clear. While the children continue to read as a side note, something largely forgotten in this arc, there is one particular moment between two friends that promises they’ll remain significant in what’s to come. Farmhand #13 reads with a renewed sense of confidence and promises plenty of excitement for whatever comes next. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

FRANKENSTEIN UNDONE #1

In hopes of atoning for his various crimes against humanity, Frankenstein’s Monster heads to the arctic to live a desolate life away from all civilization. After briefly finding companionship in a polar bear family, a new monster emerges that could bring the end to his peace or threaten to take away everything he had ever wanted. There are few better monsters than Frankenstein (with the book offering a retcon to explain his adopted name) and there are few better writers of monsters than Mike Mignola, making Frankenstein Undone a perfect blend of myth and creator. Mignola and co-writer Scott Allie fully capture the sense of despair and tragedy inherent in the creature who never asked to be created and was hated by man merely for existing. While the book has plenty of melancholy, there are also glimmers of hope, as well as heaping helping of monster mayhem, which will surely satiate fans of the beast. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #28

Go Go Power Rangers often fills in the blanks for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but writer Ryan Parrott takes a slightly different approach to that formula in #28, and it works wonders. While this isn’t necessary to understand the greater “Necessary Evil” event, it provides a fascinating glimpse into the punishment Rita underwent during her captivity, and while Zordon is a paragon of good, that doesn’t mean he can’t dole out some rather brutal punishment, though it’s not in the way you might expect. Artist Eduardo Francisco and colorist Raul Angulo know how to craft an action sequence, but they also deliver some lovely and more importantly poignant changes towards the end of the book. It all results in an unexpected but certainly welcome detour that gives fans a fresh perspective. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #17

Ice Cream Man takes on superhero comics by lampooning one of its most revered titles: All-Star Superman. #17 focuses on the relationship between Superman and Lois Lane (using two obvious homages), but also brushes against many of that series most famous moments, including Regan’s struggle with depression and Lex Luthor’s final revelation. While there’s the root of a good idea to be found here—one that emphasizes how depending upon saviors can be catastrophic—it takes more joy in transforming something hopeful into something cruel than articulating that critique. There’s some excellent black humor as a result, but the overall effect is disappointing, especially considering how central superheroes and strong men are to popular culture in this moment. There’s something profound to be said about this subject matter, but Ice Cream Man barely delivers a thesis before focusing on some (admittedly clever) puns. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #9

Invisible Kingdom #9 finds the Sundog crew backed into a corner and putting their plans into motion. G. Willow Wilson’s script gives the crew a chance to show what they’re capable of and ramps up the tension in the series. Grix and Vess both take drastic measures to get their friends out of a jam, acts that lay both of their emotions bare. Christian Ward gets to show off some versatility, bringing a range of emotions to his character faces and page compositions. He’s also great on colors, with a neutral blue palette becoming scorching oranges and reds when the menacing Captain Turo brings the dangers. This is one of Invisible Kingdom‘s strongest issues yet. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #3

Killadelphia continues to be a fascinating book, but this week’s issue shifts a bit to digging into backstory. It’s not a bad move—getting motivation for the undead president as well as his perspective is a truly fascinating take. It just changes the pace of the story, the momentum, and even perhaps some of the tone. For all of that, though, the issue’s art takes the reader deep into the story’s horror heart and it’s spectacular. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MONSTRESS #25

Monstress is a difficult book to “review.” It’s dense, it’s rich, it’s got a complex story, and each issue is exquisite in many ways while a little lacking in others. That’s the case with Monstress #25. The book is still hands-down one of the most visually stunning books available and there’s no question that the details that fill the narrative in the issue are necessary. But it feels heavy and there’s a lot there to wade through. Between the two things, the great art and the dense story, the balance is a good, detailed read that may not be a series best, but is still a solid piece of work. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

OLYMPIA #3

Olympia #3 introduces its first character that reads like a real human being (despite being named Kirby Spiegelman). The issue summarizes the hard luck life of a modern comics creator, one who deals with relatable struggles and engenders natural sympathy. It also frames all of this story in a nine-panel grid to inform readers that this is a very serious story, even though the structure does little to enhance the story itself, but that also applies to most Tom King comics. The art is still lacking in substantive details and that leaves larger panels, specifically the final page splash, appearing like roughs, but there’s at least a note of sincerity that overrides too many obvious homages and cliches. It’s an improvement at the very least. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

PROTECTOR #1

Together, the stories of Mari and First Knife define a world that blends the desperation and lost promise of Mad Max with the engrossing world of feudal Japan depicted so well in Kurosawa films. It is a place that feels both alien and plausible, a terrible future that diminishes all of humanity and one which becomes more likely with each passing day. This is how Protector speaks to modern anxieties—fears of a world increasingly gripped by authoritarianism and failing to address extinction-level threats created by mankind—without needing to chastise its readership. Instead, it offers a means of escape by emphasizing the humanity of a few trapped in these terrible circumstances, and the hope that if they can escape and improve their world then maybe so can we. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

QUANTUM & WOODY #1

At long last, the world’s worst superheroes make their grand reentrance. It’s been a long time coming and on the surface, the brothers haven’t missed a bit. Hilariously horrific, this issue is peak dark comedy, equal parts quips and flying body parts. As with most government-hunting supervillains you’ll see, the origins to these new antagonists remain shrouded in mystery but at this point, that’s completely all right. At the very least, Hastings and company had a big enough tease it seems coming back to this issue again will be worth it. The plotting and scripting are what you’d expect from a comedic mainstay like Hastings and the entire art team killed it from every angle. Ryan Browne’s art is made for this title as it goes hand-in-hand with the over-the-top absurdity that is Quantum & Woody. All in all, Quantum & Woody #1 is a solid debut with a bright future ahead of itself. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

READ ONLY MEMORIES #2

The second issue of Read Only Memories fleshes out the world more with factions and cults and talks about the philosophy of love between humans and robots. It’s a lot to think about, but the information dumps are spread out enough to be easily digestible without doting on one topic or group for too long. Amid the futuristic aura that covers every page, it’s actually the things we see in the background that are the most visually interesting components. Read Only Memories does an excellent job of showing other characters and scenes around town just briefly enough to show that there’s a vibrant world beyond the characters it focuses on. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

REDNECK #25

There are two lines of dialogue in this entire book and it’s one of the most well paced issues of the series. The story told in #25 is all about the pay but it says so much about the world of Redneck while saying very little at all. This kind of simplicity is often mishandled, but the Redneck team does the job masterfully. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 5 out of 5

SEX CRIMINALS #26

After many months away, Sex Criminals is finally back for one last hurrah—and it seems like it’s going out in a way that only it can. As we get reacquainted with Jon, Suzie, and those in their orbit, we see the story change shape in some profound and unexpected ways. From the first panel to the always-perfect letters column, there’s something incredibly cathartic and almost understated about this issue, and it’s a joy seeing Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky team up on this book again. If you’ve stuck with the journey of Sex Criminals thus far, this issue will definitely be worth your time—and probably leave you thinking afterwards. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #2

Something is Killing the Children has kept its monsters and secrets rather close to the vest thus far, but we’re finally getting an answer or two, and it results in one of the most intriguing issues of the series. Writer James Tynion IV pulls the curtain back just a bit, but it’s enough to spotlight the compelling mysteries at play regarding Erica and the organization she works for. We also get quite a bit about the monsters she’s hunting, and Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto create a disturbing canvas showing that grotesque part of Erica’s job in all its glory, though at times things are a bit too muddled and dark to make out everything that’s happening. We still need more answers of course, but there’s plenty here to hook just about any horror fan. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: PICARD #3

Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez have done a fantastic job of channeling the excitement for Star Trek: Picard into a story that reminds fans of what Jean-Luc Picard is all about. Here we see the conclusion of a story in which Picard sacrifices all for his principles and refuses to back down in the face of seemingly certain doom. It also reveals the origins of his relationships with the Romulans Laris and Zhaban, introduced in the premiere episode of the new streaming series. The issue tells a strong story with clean visuals from Hernandez and any fan thrilled by Picard’s return would do well to dive into Countdown. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #30

The first story sees Kylo Ren and Hux heading to a remote planet after reports that claim the Resistance is building a base there, forcing them to work together to escape a dire situation. With their antagonistic relationship being quite evident in the films, seeing an expansion of this dichotomy made for an entertaining experience, elucidating on both of their character traits. The second story sees Emil Graff attempt to uncover ancient archives, only to run into a number of obstacles along the way. With Emil typically being used in other issues of Star Wars Adventures merely to set up a variety of tales, longtime readers of the book will likely enjoy seeing him out in the world, even if his journey offers nothing more than a family-friendly adventure. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #102

The new era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remains flawless in its sophomore outing. Sophie Campbell refuses to rush these characters back into violent conflict. Instead, she takes the slower, more interesting road as they work through their grief and trauma. Campbell’s elegant artwork illustrates the tender, raw state that the Turtles and their allies find themselves in as the group slower drifts further and further apart. Meanwhile, there’s still conflict brewing as the Mutanimals treat mutant town like Old Hob’s personal fiefdom, making some questionable allies in the process. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-crafted comic book being published today. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #16

Transformers almost feels like two books at once—a gritty, wordy political drama filled with betrayal and intrigue, and an action-filled space romp with plenty of transforming vehicles. This issue fluctuates between both things in a way that definitely moves the story forward, but loses a bit of clarity in the process. Everything here is admirable—particularly the retro colors and a couple of genuinely great facial expressions—but it still feels a little inconsistent to anyone who isn’t a Transformers superfan. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #6

It might have been briefly delayed, but The Weatherman (vol. 2) #6 was more than worth the wait, and ends the second volume with a bang! Writer Jody LeHeup delivers highly charged emotional moments and some crazy twists in this arc closing issue, and artist Nathan Fox and colorist Moreno Dinisio craft a visual treat that allows those moments to hit with impact. Nathan and Amanda’s journey has been full of gut punches, but this issue alone packs several, and nothing is ever truly quite like it seems. The Weatherman isn’t quite like any other comic out there, and it’s an experience that demands your attention from the get go and never lets go, and that final sequence will have fans counting the days until volume 3. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

WITCHFINDER: REIGN OF DARKNESS #3

It took three issues but the story for Witchfinder‘s latest volume is finally in a place where it reads like a breeze and doesn’t slow down to belabour the plot with exposition. Mignola and Roberson have done a fine job of trying this story to the larger mythology of the entire Mignola-verse but that’s also where its weakness lies. Artist Christopher Mitten has grown on me, but frankly the overall look of this series is very off putting especially when placed up against other titles in the canon. Perhaps overall this is a step above volume 4, but Witchfinder seems to not work much on his own. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5