Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/6/2022

DC #1

BATMAN #122

Joshua Williamson’s Batman has honestly been such a refreshing palate cleanser from the two runs before it, getting us back to Batman basics, as it were and digging into those bigger, stranger stories and Batman #122, as we shift into “Shadow War,” is an excellent example of that. Batman is now officially on the case to find Deathstroke after the murder of Ra’s al Ghul, and that leads him to Talia. This issue, genuinely, has everything: some action, some detective work, a bit of mystery, and even the lightly toxic attraction between Talia and Bruce (and you love to see it). The art here is a little rougher than maybe the issue deserves, but it works well with the narrative. This is a great issue and one that doesn’t just feel like a cog in a larger story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #1

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 picks up on the events of Batman: Urban Legends, with Bruce Wayne dead and Terry McGinnis fighting against a sentient AI system that now controls Neo-Gotham. As McGinnis struggles to make an impact, he learns that Wayne-Powers has a new sinister CEO, and that his few allies are quitting the game. While the comic struggles to provide new readers with much context about what the heck happened to Neo-Gotham prior to this issue, there is some nifty art and character design by Max Dunbar and colorist Sebastian Cheng that evokes memories of the original Batman Beyond cartoon. The story is very grim and serious and not very new reader friendly, but it should keep Batman Beyond fans entertained. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #2

King is able to really show his strength when it comes to the detective side of the Dark Knight thanks in part to his use of Riddler and Catwoman here, even though Batman hardly seems the star of this series. Instead, we get some delightful interactions between Selina and Edward, with King doing some real relationship building that we otherwise might not have seen. The real star of the story is David Marquez whose artwork is big, bold, and works well for a story that is literally traveling to the past to examine an era of the Pantheon and lore tied to Wonder Woman. While the story itself can be a tad “scattershot” by jumping from numerous time periods, almost with each passing page, but it does help in establishing a worthy mystery when all is said and done. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

EARTH-PRIME: BATWOMAN #1

As the first comic spinoff for The CW’s Arrowverse of programming in the better part of a decade, with an entirely new roster of characters and shows to play around with, DC’s Earth-Prime miniseries has a lot of interesting possibility surrounding it. The debut issue, which chronicles several stories set in the middle of Batwoman‘s third season, takes that anticipation in stride, but delivers something that is a bit of a mixed bag. The scripts for the two stories, both the larger Batwoman saga and the Luke Fox solo story, are well executed on a lot of levels, even though it is a bit jarring seeing some of the network’s tropes of dialogue and plot twists translate into a comic form. The art from Clayton Henry and Michael Calero, respectively, is serviceable and creative in just enough moments, but feels oddly generic in others. Still, Batwoman fans (myself included) will find so many positive elements to take from the issue, and will surely be excited to see where the larger Earth-Prime event goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MONKEY PRINCE #3

Monkey Prince is a really underrated series, though it’s not without its flaws and issue #3 is very much a microcosm of that. This issue gets us a little deeper into the Monkey Prince lore and we start to see Marcus come into his own a bit more while the stakes get astronomically hire, but there’s a strange reliance on Batman & Robin to make the story have punch and, on top of that, the wisecracking is almost too much – in previous issues it was a great way to show Marcus’ anxiety but now it just feels intrusive. While the issue is still good, the overall vibe is one where you wonder how much better this would be if the story had more space (meaning more issues) to expand into. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #5

Break out the metaphorical neck brace because One-Star Squadron #5 may give tonal whiplash. For a series that has stretched a little plot across a few too many issues, relying primarily on background gags and strong linework to carry its spirit, the fire manages to hurry the pacing and provide some sense of urgency around the sad sack humor. There are more jokes and plenty to hang them on in the opening pages as the C-listers of Heroz4U pick through the rubble and ponder what’s next for them. The issue buries one significant fact about the fire for a cliffhanger revelation and it delivers such a hard-right turn that it’s difficult to make sense of the decision. One-Star Squadron had failed to invest any nuance into characters beside Red Tornado with most barely existing beyond a tragic element and humorous affectation. There’s simply not much load-bearing capacity in characters like Heckler as presented here, so the tragedy that arrives is built upon sand. It’s a shocking moment and delivered on the page with a degree of sincerity that earns a sense of shock, but it’s also not a moment that holds up to much scrutiny or consideration. This seems to be exactly what the series has been building towards from its start, which makes me wonder why it feels so purposeless here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #14

In the wake of War for Earth-3 #2 there are only 2 issues remaining in this volume of Suicide Squad and the series scrambles to tie up loose ends from the recent events while framing a final mission to say goodbye; it’s every bit as messy as one would anticipate. The issue is paced at a breakneck speed as it struggles to resolve the teams return from Earth-3 in the first half and establish an entirely new status quo, including three ongoing missions, in the back. This means that moments of gravitas are stuffed into corners and immediately followed with humor, while each action sequence raises too many questions to invest in what’s actually occurring. The artwork serves to keep events and actions clear, which is an impressive feat, even if the shift in style midway through provides a distraction. The ambition of packing this much story into 22 pages may be admirable, but the results are pure folly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #2

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2 may not push the envelope as much as the issue that came before it, but it’s just as worthy of a comic book. It still pushes the very boundaries of the medium as it solidifies its footing as an all-time great. DeConnick’s reimagined world here is exemplary storytelling, supported wonderfully by Ha’s line work. Despite using characters we’ve seen countless times before—including gods that have appeared in stories for millennia—this team continues to make something entirely new, a true testament to just how great this title is. Two issues in, and this series’s spot amongst the pantheon of sequential greats is all but guaranteed. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

WORLD OF KRYPTON #5

World of Krypton rushes towards its inevitable end. After the falling out between the Els and Zods, events are taking a familiar shape and issue #5 doesn’t bother to draw out the question and opts instead to review what the final months of Krypton’s existence resembled. The chaos in the streets and shift from liberal democracy to facism are depicted in terrifying style by Oeming as blues give way to reds and any hope for peace ends. These images are cast with bromides that offer no wisdom for the obvious parallels between this story and current events. There are some odd images, including a shining suit of armor never foregrounded in the series and guffaw-inducing in its arrival and a Kara whose head looks too old for her form. But the overall vision of Krypton remains impressive and that provides its fall with plenty of tragedy. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

BLACK WIDOW #15

By far, the biggest knock against this issue of Black Widow is that it is (for now) the title’s final chapter, as I could have read hundreds of more issues of this creative team taking on every aspect of Natasha’s life. Still, issue #15 undeniably goes out swinging, with a blend of heart, action, and emotion that feels uniquely special to Natasha. Every single person who made this issue possible is truly in top form, from Kelly Thompson’s writing to Elena Casagrande and Rafael T. Pimentel’s art to Jordie Bellaire’s colors to Clayton Cowles and Cory Petit’s lettering. This run of Black Widow has truly been a gift to Marvel fans, and this issue only makes me appreciate it more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL ANNUAL #1

The latest Captain Marvel Annual is exactly what an Annual should be, a book that still embodies the character and the current run’s tone but also takes a minute to explore something that isn’t the main focus in the main series. Enter “Finding Home,” an issue written by Torunn Gronbekk that still feels right at home within Kelly Thompson’s main series but also takes a slight detour into a story that brings back a character long time fans will love to see. Not only that, but it pays off that story in a truly satisfying way that leaves things open in case someone else wants to come in and explore that thread more, and if it needed a bonus, the Starjammers just make everything that much better. Carlos Gomez and Dijo Lima make a lovely team on the artwork side, delivering epic fights on both a ground and cosmic scale while bringing each of the unique locations to life with impressive detail. Granted, this isn’t the most new reader friendly annual, as some will not know exactly who this character is and why she matters to Carol, but the issue does a decent job of giving you the cliff notes version. If you are a longtime fan though, you’re going to absolutely love it, and if you don’t pick it up you’re missing out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1

Rob Liefeld is back to writing Deadpool with the new Bad Blood series, getting the story credit and working as the penciler/inker while Chris Sims and Chad Bowers handle the script. The book tries to keep much of the fourth-wall-breaking meta humor that made Deadpool comics great in the 2010s, but it often shifts back into 90s cheese with over-the-top violence, cringe-inducing one-liners and insane character designs. If the latter is your speed you’ll be right at home here. But if you are more familiar with his comics from writers like Cullen Bunn, this might not be what you’re looking for. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN #6

Zdarsky and company pack the Devil’s Reign finale to the brim with the right bits it needs to end up as a suitable finale. The pacing is so fast throughout this issue it’s jarring at times, often having a couple of scenes play out on a single page. Nonetheless, the plot wraps up everything it needs to in a satisfying manor. Better yet, it makes launches new stories for an entire host of characters—making a brighter future for all those involved. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

This “Reckoning War” arc is beyond busy. Each individual storyline has its moments but there is entirely too much going on to care too much about any of them, save for Ben and Reed’s interactions. They are the heart of the book right now and everything feels like excess. A little less could go a long way. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARAUDERS #1

Marauders is a bit of a hard sell to anyone who hasn’t actively been reading X-Men comics in recent years. There’s a lot of backstory at play that sets up the events of Marauders in this first issue. And while the book tries to introduce some of these plot threads from the past in understandable ways, it’s a bit cumbersome with how everything is conveyed. Still, if you are into X-Men, Marauders seems like it has the potential to evolve into a very fun series over time. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #10

This is shaping up to be a modern classic run on Moon Knight, and issue #10 shows no signs of altering that course. Writer Jed MacKay has an immense grasp on who this character is through and through, and in each issue it feels you learn a little more about the person underneath as well as the boundaries the character is willing to cross, all brought to life with the oh so talented stylings of artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit. Cappuccio and Rosenberg deserve all the credit for their creepy but ridiculously impressive character reveal (that I won’t spoil here), but perhaps more impressive is how the writing and the artwork all come together in the final few pages, showcasing the persistent world of grey that Moon Knight inhabits, and the hook for next issue? Sign us up right now please! Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s absolute best at the moment, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SHE-HULK #3

Pacing continues to plague She-Hulk in another issue primarily situated around a single scenario – this time a conversation between She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts after work. The issue does seek to remind readers that Jennifer Walters is a practicing attorney once again, but rushes through the beats of her job to dash off a few jokes before returning to Jack. Characters are quickly introduced with handwave-y retcons and the question as to why someone would hire She-Hulk, demand she find clients, and request no metahuman involvement is baffling. The conversation between Jennifer and Jack is often charming, but even the once again excellent setting and costume designs can’t make 11 pages of circuitous dialogue exciting. There’s an intriguing mystery at play, a delightful supporting cast, and plenty of humor present in the wonderfully drawn package of She-Hulk, but the series is still struggling to balance those strengths and deliver a complete issue that rises above being slight. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

SPIDER-PUNK #1



Spider-Punk roars to life this week with a debut issue featuring Riri Williams, a sellout Kraven, and enough anarchy puns to satisfy any reader. As Hobie works with his band of allies to keep Brooklyn safe, a plot involving Norman Osborne and Kraven snags their attention in a big way. Our fiesty heroes are quick to establish themselves as down-home heroes, and their frantic fights speak for themselves. But by the end, the arrival of a familiar foe has Hobie swinging from the ropes. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #22

While the previous issue largely focused on action and combat, this issue…continues to deliver a chaotic conflict, feeling more like a “Part 2” of the encounters witnessed in the previous installment. Given that the last issue left us hoping its follow-up would lean more heavily on narrative momentum, we are left relatively disappointed, That’s not to say the action itself is necessarily bad, as it manages to keep us at least somewhat invested in how things pan out, but if you weren’t a fan of last month’s issue, we’re just given more of the same. Since the early days of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, the book has struggled with delivering audiences enough of a storyline to really warrant this book being an ongoing series as opposed to limited series or even one-shots, with this issue reinforcing the book’s constrained shelf life. The characters are one-dimensional, broad, and completely forgetful, leaving us worried that this series will continue to be nothing more than a cacophony of action that almost entirely ignores any compelling narrative. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STRANGE #2

In what amounts to roughly a 16-page action scene for a 22-page comic, Strange #2 is a unique exercise in storytelling patience and an artist’s ability to maintain visual intrigue in a battle that feels largely undefined for most of the time. Penciler Marcelo Ferreira does a good job of layering the dialogue panels between those that are filled with sometimes vague “magic powers,” giving this a breezy rhythm as a story. Writer Jed MacKay has interesting ideas for this Strange series, as seen in the conclusion to this issue’s big fight being a surprising turn one couldn’t predict. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE THING #6

The thing, no pun intended, about this book is that it constantly reinvents itself. It pulls readers in directions you never expect, issue after issue, subverting any and all expectations you may have. Moseley’s plotting takes an issue or two to get going, but once The Thing takes off, it shoots straight into the stratosphere. There’s good ol’ Silver Age storytelling entangled with cosmic and horror, and the end result is a delightful mini-series that is very much worth a read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #27

X-Force #27 is one of the few series to continue in its same form in the Destiny of X-era, but reading the first new entry it raises the question whether it, too, might have benefited from a fresh start. Of course, there are an abundance of sub-plots and tensions carried over here that have also wormed their way into other titles and essential plot lines. None of them are simmering here as the story seems to plod from one point to the next and remind readers what’s happening with very little added. There’s a new threat lurking deep beneath Krakoa and it offers a solid dose of gorey action, but also seems to exist outside of the core cast and their narrative, beyond the obvious thematic parallels. It is not difficult to see the potential in the morality plays being enacted in this series, but when Beast and other characters default to stating all of their intentions and faults as text it’s hard to see when that potential might become a gripping comic book story once again. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-FORCE ANNUAL #1

X-Force‘s latest annual sees Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino get sent on what ends up being a trap set up in a high-tech volcanic laboratory. All the while the book keeps tipping its hand at Beast having some nefarious plot while leading the group from Krakoa. That winds up being more interesting than the action of the book, which is just okay. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN: RED #1

X-Men: Red #1 strikes me as the most ambitious X-Men debut since House of X and Powers of X revitalized the entire line. It not only recognizes the great potential found in its concept—detailed character work, immersive settings, intergalactic political intrigue, examinations of identity and place—but binds these elements together into a cohesive whole that promises a profound saga ahead. Even on a planet removed from the focus of Marvel stories, this issue reads as something essential because everything matters on the page. Whether it’s the individual past of long-running characters like Magneto and Storm or the expansive opportunities created by planetary governance, it’s all connected here at the start. What follows feels as though it’s filled with all the potential of a great sci-fi saga, and so it seems X-Men: Red is prepared to deliver a transcendent X-Men epic. Bring it on. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AGGRETSUKO: OUT OF THE OFFICE #4

I unabashedly love Aggretsuko: Out of Office and this finale issue, #4, is just a charming delight. We find out the real story of the Oni that has everyone at the resort freaking out and we see Retsuko’s “friends” deal with their own issues with the supernatural in what feels like a truly very deserved way. On top of all that, Retsuko finally gets a moment to relax and honestly while the whole issue is kind of bananas, it’s also fun, warm-hearted and there’s a good message about negativity, and generally just being kind as well as the importance of communication. It’s a great book. Truly. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALICE EVER AFTER #1

Alice Ever After has the clear potential to reframe Carroll’s iconic story for older readers, and this first issue is twisted enough to keep most any reader hooked. Its artwork is charming to say the least, and Panosian has set up Alice’s next grand adventure. But this time, the heroine may decide it’s best to stay in Wonderland whether the Queen of Hearts approves or not. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #4

Ernie and Sobrat come to the end of their shared journey and both confront what they really want in the midst of so much conflict. There’s some dialogue about how they’re both killers, but a comparison between soldiers and serial killers seems sophomoric even as it’s read. The enjoyment of this issue comes from their final descent into guarded caverns on a fool’s errand. Twisted passageways and darkness are woven into the panels and provide a claustrophobic sense of the setting. Events turn out in a rather predictable fashion and the issue struggles to deliver its final few big twists as the visuals don’t quite land in the open as well as they had underground. The final few pages featuring Ernie offer a nice enough respite from a war story that never quite found what it wanted to say. –– Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BUCKHEAD #5

As the fight to saves their town comes to a head in this final issue, the ensemble of Buckhead are put to the test in some clever and largely-satisfying ways. While the larger plot, and the audience’s potential investment in it, still zigzag at an unflinching and slightly dizzying speed, the emotional moments that ground it are so charming, it makes it all worthwhile. That is especially the case when coupled with the art from George Kambadais, which is able to truly shine with some colorful and moody sequences. If you’ve been enjoying the ride Buckhead has taken you on thus far, you will surely enjoy this final installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE JONESES #1

The Joneses is, for the most part, a tale we’ve seen before. The Incredibles and X-Men morphed into a single story. The Joneses sets itself apart by dealing more directly with the prejudices facing our real world and leaving much less work to the metaphors. It’s long-winded and preachy from time to time, but its heart is in the right place and the characters central to the story seem worth investing in, at least for now. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

LAST FLIGHT OUT #6

As a series overall, Last Flight Out is average at best. Sure, there’s a timely message and at times a great deal of action, but this final issue, #6, is sort of the prime example of why the book never manages to above the end of the world evacuation trope it is part of. The penultimate issue saw Ben, Alex, and Sara miss the last flight off Earth, which is dying due to climate change, but they have one shot left: a prototype aircraft that might just get them to the evacuation ships. What goes from there is an extended, overly melodramatic and cliche father-daughter hashing out of grievances and an entirely too predictable situation regarding the prototype aircraft being able to leave Earth. Add onto that some really weak heartstring-pulling in the guise of a plot twist and then hitting on with a somehow even more cliche—and cheaply cliche at that—finale detail for an ending and everything just feels manipulative. There is no satisfying ending here or even an unsatisfying ending which is sad because readers are intelligent. They can handle a real story with more authentic stakes. Instead, there’s just a fake wistfulness and cheap tropes held together with average at best art. Did I hate it? No. I’m a sucker for dying worlds and apocalyptic tales but even as my love for that very specific genre goes, this particular issue is only barely okay. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

LITTLE MONSTERS #2

The emphasis on leaving color out of Little Monsters until it’s needed makes for a profound effect, but it does sometimes affect readability to a degree as far as depth and clarity are concerned. On par with that effect is the series’ ability to tell its stories through more subtle changes in expressions. The conclusion is a perfect example of this and creates a cliffhanger that actually feels like that—a cliffhanger that makes you eager to see what happens next—instead of just a stopping point between two chapters. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #13

Magic: The Gathering #13 makes some odd choices as it depicts Chandra, Garruk, and Niko dungeon delving on the adventure-themed plane Zendikar. Why note that Emeria is a floating ruin without providing an establishing shot that shows this magical site? (There may have been one such shot at the end of the previous issue, but that was a month ago). Why are the narration boxes a fiery hue if Chandra the pyromancer isn’t the one narrating? Why not draw a background in the panel where Niko comments on the group’s location? The issue’s plot is relatively simple, another bout of cat and mouse between Chandra’s group and the unlikely duo of Tibalt and Davriel. There’s fun to be had as the two teams of planeswalkers sling spells at each other, the issue excelling at bringing Chandra’s pyromancy to fiery life with practically glowing colors. It’s also fun to see Chandra out of her comfort zone, forced to be the leader instead of the loose cannon, though all the heroes are more likely to act on instinct, which is a clear contrast to Tibalt and Davriel’s plot planning. While the issue doesn’t do much to advance the plot, it does offer insight into these new, emerging character dynamics. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONKEY MEAT #4

Another entertaining issue of Monkey Meat puts the spotlight on Astou, a Monkey Meat super-fan. This is one of those cases where a fan’s enthusiasm over a company and its products is slowly diminished when they get too close to its “secret sauce,” so to speak. Sometimes it’s a bad idea to look behind the curtain, because there is the possibility you find out how underhanded a company and its employees can truly be. Astou learns just how far Monkey Meat will go to get what it wants, and she also loses respect for her hero in the process. The story’s delivered in kinetic flair by Juni Ba. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

NEW MASTERS #3

Our West African sci-fi adventure delivers a gripping heist story, which rarely disappoints. Our collection of rogues pulling off the heist work well together, with their shared history proving useful as they work as a team. We also learn some backstory on the Governor of Eko, Tosin Ojumah, and her goal of bringing Earth back to its glory days, instead of being in the backdrop of Jupiter. Ola takes more of a backseat in this issue, which means she’s almost destined for a larger role in future installments as the story progresses. Another threat rears its head at the conclusion, keeping the drama alive and well. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE OCEAN WILL TAKE US #1

The Ocean Will Take Us is a comic book all about a high school swim team that’s got some ties to the supernatural. This first issue primarily just introduces many of the main characters that will be appearing over the course of the series and does a great job of characterizing most of them. It also provides plenty of teases and hints about how the series will be developing from this point. While the subject matter is perhaps a bit unusual, The Ocean Will Take Us gets off to a strong start and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops from here. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS: FRACTURED STATES #1

It’s difficult to not appreciate the environments created in Project Superpowers: Fractured States which genuinely look like spooky ones to find yourself in regardless of whether you can remember anything or not. They’re crisp and clear and a bit tropey to start with, sure, but not nearly to the degree that some of the dialogue is. Hyperpatriotic superheroes, the wealthy class escaping to cities in the sky, and lines like “fascism won’t defeat itself” all sound a bit too familiar for their own good and remind of setups we’ve already seen time and time again. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

RADIANT RED #2

Radiant Red stole the show in her series debut and once again continues to be one of the most intriguing characters in Radiant’s ever-expanding universe in issue #2. Satomi’s already got everything you could want in a series lead, and writer Cherish Chen is quickly building a worthy and compelling supporting cast around her, most notably with the boss herself Margo, as from the moment she enters the picture Satomi finally has someone on her level. David Lafuente and Miquel Muerto’s artwork is a beautiful fit for Satomi’s awesome power set, and each punch feels like it carries the weight of 1000 pounds. That’s not to take away from the impressive expressiveness of the cast, which excels regardless of whether the helmet is on or off. This is easily one of my favorite books in the Radiant line, and issue #2 continues to set a very high bar. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE ROCKETEER: THE GREAT RACE #1

The Rocketeer returns for a new mini-series, with Cliff, Betty, and Peevy caught up in the middle of a Great Race that spans from California to Paris. After a hotshot mission gone awry, Cliff swears off his Rocket pack, but he’s still recruited to fly in the race by an industrialist to fly in an experimental plane. To be honest, none of IDW’s more recent Rocketeer series have really captured the spark of the original comic. They all feel like retreads, with the characters remaining somewhat static and never changing. It makes for some fun pulp stories, but nothing that shows the real innovation and charm of the original. This is a perfectly fine Rocketeer comic, but nothing too special. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SCORCHED #4

The Scorched is a weird book. As said before it’s difficult to have a team title that is composed of characters that are almost carbon copies of each other, but writer Sean Lewis has come into his own with a concept that is ludicrous from the jump. Artist Stephen Segovia has a unique issue this month as minimal action beats occur and the team is largely conversing with each other for much of the 22 pages, with the added throat grab for proper Tough Guy intimidation, but he makes it all visually striking. An angry Spawn after all is the most compelling version of a Spawn. Perhaps the biggest problem with the latest issue is that it builds itself foundationally on something readers of the other Spawn titles already know, giving its cliffhanger all the weight of a flat balloon. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – ADVENTURES IN THE 32ND CENTURY #2

The second installment of Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century sheds light on Adira and Gray’s lives before they met up with the Discovery crew. The opening scene of the couple getting into trouble by hacking the generation ship’s replicator reminds readers of young these two are, which is easy to forget when Adira laters acts as a science prodigy aboard Discovery. Gray’s tough decision to take on the Tal symbiont plays into Discovery’s recent thematic focus on personal connection. Adira’s later period of contentment helps illuminate what they’ve lost by the time Discovery arrives in the future. The artwork has a softness that helps add a sense of intimacy to the scenes between them and Gray. Unfortunately, the issue falls apart a bit at the end. There’s a pacing issue inherent in the premise, and the story eventually catches up to Adira’s Star Trek: Discovery debut and descends into a quick montage with little resolution. The issue ends up feeling more like a vignette than anything else, but it’s a welcome insight into the life of one of the recent additions to Discovery‘s cast of characters. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE MIRROR WAR #2

Star Trek: The Mirror Wars #5 picks up two years after the previous issue, and Picard’s new fleet is ready for a test run. The Tiptons pack a surprising amount of story into a single issue without ever feeling overly dense. Data’s liberation of a Terran colony world offers another opportunity to spotlight the strange bond between Data and Barclay. Riker’s raid on a Cardassian supply ship gives the rest of the crew tie to shine, and Inquisitor Troi gets to show her skill for “interrogation.” This all happens while the tension between Picard, Shelby, and Terran command simmers in the background. The heavy, dark linework gives the issue a distinctive look that brings out the dark atmosphere of the Mirror Universe. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5