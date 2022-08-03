Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/3/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The New Champion of Shazam #1, Edge of Spider-Verse #1, and Frankenstein: New World #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #2 Aquaman: Andromeda #2 brings with it two welcome improvements, including a much larger presence of its title character. Writer Ram V has built up an air of mystery and myth around Aquaman, but he just wasn't featured much the first time around. In Book Two Aquaman is a far larger part of the overarching story and the mystery at the heart of it, and artist Christian Ward's rendition of Arthur heightens that mythical aura and creates a sense of presence and importance for the character in every single scene he's in. The same goes for Black Manta, who has some of the strongest scenes here, but like in Book One, the crew and their individual stories bring the pace to a crawl at times. That's not always the case, as Captain Feldt sets the stage for things to come and retains your interest, but many of the interactions between the crew during the exploration of the vessel aren't nearly as compelling, and I couldn't help but wonder if some of these sequences couldn't have been trimmed. The same goes for one trip into the past later on in the issue, and while I understand what it was going for, it seemed to take the focus away from the main story without much in the way of a satisfying payoff. As things build the series continues to get more complex and more enthralling, but the series hasn't yet maximized its potential, and hopefully Book Three will be the issue to bring it all together. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN #126 Chip Zdarsky's first issue of Batman was not a fluke and Batman #126 more than proves it. This issue does something that this title rarely does well and that's dig into the core of Batman while also delivering a genuine threat that isn't just a fluffed up version of one of the usual Gotham suspects. The issue sees Bruce continuing to struggle with what happened with Robin in the previous issue as well as his own crusade as Batman when Failsafe shows up and just starts causing extraordinary chaos. What follows is a deep dive into Bruce's emotional core as we see him weakened near to breaking as well as the arrival of pretty much the entire Bat-Fam in response to this clearly multi-layered threat. We even get Signal. On every level of story we get great detail and care and Jimenez's art is a chef's kiss, fitting into this frenetic and frantic story beautifully. Tomeu Morey's colors are perfection and I don't usually praise lettering but they're dang good here. This book, as the kids would say, slaps. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #5 Batman finally discovers the secret to the Sword of Gotham, and it's a surprisingly "old school" method of controlling the populace. This was a great issue of Batman Beyond, with Terry finally starting to pull himself out of the pit that Gotham has both figuratively and literally thrown him in over the past few issues. It'll be interesting to see how the creative team begins Batman's fight against a seemingly all-powerful AI, but I'm glad that the tone of the comic seems to be changing. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: KILLING TIME #6 Batman: Killing Time was a series that was able to fire on all engines, despite having a bumpy road when it came to the story structure that made it just a tad too confusing to follow along with. King and Marquez seemed tailor-made for one another, finishing out their story of mystery by introducing a worthwhile wild card in the form of the Clock King. While not perfect, the story remains a fascinating and engaging piece of Bat-lore and certainly is one of the best Batman stories of the year pound for pound. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #1 It's not a spoiler to say that I will absolutely give anything from the Batman White Knight universe a chance, and so far the universe is batting a rather remarkable average. The latest to join the universe is Batman White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1, a series that follows White Knight's Jason Todd as he looks to move past his baggage and mentor a new hero. The first five pages set the tone brilliantly for the issue, with writer Sean Murphy, artist Simone Di Meo, and letterer Andworld Design quickly establishing the connection between Bruce and Jason and then showcasing them at their peak before things came tumbling down. It's a heavy sequence but it immediately pulls you into Jason's story, and Simone's artwork is stunning. That's why it takes a small adjustment as the book transitions into a slightly different look and feel, and it takes a few pages to regain some of that momentum. When Gan really becomes a co-lead, the book soars once more, as Jason and Gan's dialogue and interactions are so charming and full of life, and Di Meo's expressions, especially for Gan, are outstanding. Red Hood #1 does a wonderful job of setting the stage for a new dynamic duo, and now that the stage is all set, issue #2 should be off to the races right from the start, and I can't wait to see what happens next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM: THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES – CYCLONE #1 The introduction of Cyclone provides a number of familiar story beats surrounding young superheroes that are bound to recur in the Black Adam movie this fall. Maxine is a young woman with superpowers reluctant to use them, much less consider herself a peer of the famed Justice Society, but events in her community compel her to step up. This includes cameos from familiar figures and a super-powered drug problem bound to connect with other stories, but it doesn't offer anything novel or remarkable in its telling. Splash pages are underwhelming with artwork that is consistently serviceable but uninspiring. Maxine is presented as a blank slate that young readers might project themselves onto because there are no specific elements to this void of character beyond hesitation. Action sequences between generic strong men and ill-defined gusts of wind impart information without excitement. Similar sentiments can be made about the backup story, although the chase with Intergang at least utilizes its setting in a purposeful manner. It's another competent issue that seems entirely unnecessary to watch Dwayne Johnson team up with the JSA this fall. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #3 There's a lot to digest with the newly-retitled Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3. Our heroes are on the ropes, a Titan may never be the same again, and Black Adam is failing at teaching a new Justice League. Putting Robin (Damian Wayne) and Superman (Jon Kent) at their lowest allows the perfect opportunity to introduce another legacy superhero team to lend their support. Seeing the Green Lanterns back together again is a treat, and their mission leads directly into the event series name change. Finally, the group Black Adam turns to makes all the sense in the world, and I can't wait to see what trouble the get into. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES #8 While the guilty pleasure series wherein heroes could be killed at any moment might have had a shaky start, it seems as if the comic pitting heroes against creatures of the night has found its footing. By throwing in some unique twists while also narrowing down its core characters, DC vs. Vampires has been able to have some amazing moments while simultaneously cranking up the tension. Excited to see where this one goes in the future now that all the pieces are in place. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4 Flashpoint Beyond #4 does a lot of things very, very right. First up, the issue very heavy on the detective elements, treating the story like a real mystery as opposed to something more action oriented. That not only works well for the story and helping weave in some bigger elements as we head into the final issues, but also does a great bit of work for the pacing as well. This issue has a genuine pulse and you can feel it getting faster and more full of dread with each page. The issue also does a surprising job of actually pulling in a lot from Flashpoint and its tie-ins. While needing to get supplementary material to "get" a comic is usually not something I would praise, here it feels more like long-range storytelling paying off in a big way. And then, of course, there's this massive reveal that is a genuine surprise to the point that not only are readers served a narrative feast but there's a lot left on the table to work through. All of this is punctuated with some fantastic art. It's a great issue, the only real "negative" being that readers might really need to go back and do a touch of homework to get the full force of things, but man it is worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #18 The biggest thing about Harley Quinn #18 is the change in art. Georges Duarte comes on the title here and it's such a huge shift from Riley Rossmo's art and if you've ever wondered just how much of an impact art has on your interaction with the story elements of a comic, this is the issue to look at. Nothing much changes in terms of who Stephanie Phillips approaches Harley but the art completely alters how that approach lands. Generally, that's a positive thing, but that isn't to say the art here is great. There are some odd choices for expressions and some of the line work feels unfinished. Interestingly, this more comic-book type art also dulls the weird charm of much of Philips internal monologue for Harley. It loses its funny when its no longer is having to carry things. We also don't really need some of the side sequences and interactions that have been a staple of this title for some time and with more direct-feeling art, the forced humor gags feel just like that: forced. It's not the weakest book in this current Harley run, but it's just very, very mid. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #3 A good chunk of Multiversity: Teen Justice #3 is unfortunately spent standing around and debating whether or not to take action (said action involves opening a door) and the other half is revealing the twist for this universe's Green Lantern Corps. This series is starting to feel like it would've been best served as one long graphic novel rather than get spaced out over monthly issues. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The New Champion of Shazam! #1 isn't just one of the best Shazam! family stories that DC has published in a long while – it's easily one of the best books in DC's main continuity in 2022. This week's debut issue is truly effortless in its concept and execution, giving Mary Marvel a new chance to shine that feels long overdue, but still profoundly satisfying and surprising. Every single component, from Josie Campbell's clever script to Doc Shaner's stellar art and colors, is overflowing with charisma without ever veering towards pretentiousness. If you've followed the Shazam! family for decades, or if you've never picked up one of their books before, you'll undoubtedly find something to love in this issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 POISON IVY #3 The best villains are deeply human and G. Willow Wilson not only gets that but writes it near flawlessly in Poison Ivy #3. While the entire series thus far has been rooted (pun not intended) in Ivy's humanity even as she is on her crusade to end it, this issue sees so much more internal exploration and this sense of rest and vulnerability than we've seen thus far. As a result, what we get is a look at just how haunting this whole journey is and find a strange sense of hope as well. It's layered, it's nuanced, and it is exquisite. The art here is equally as rich, though it does feel a little unfinished at times as compared to previous issues. Still, this is a very beautiful, if not slower paced entry to the series, one that is wonderfully executed. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SWORD OF AZRAEL #1 Azrael is a contradiction within DC Comics; the second character to hold the title of Batman and carry the line for nearly a year has been largely absent in the modern Batman – functioning as a C-lister at best. While many takes on the character feature the same familiar elements, few have found much success in exploring them, which is what makes Sword of Azrael #1 such a thrill to read. While it acknowledges the character's past overlap with superhero sagas in Gotham City, it focuses on Azrael's own origin and finds tremendous success in that. Jean-Paul Valley is introduced as a tortured soul desiring to do the right thing but trained to commit terrible violence, and both his professions of peace and ability to do harm are based in Christian theology. Sword of Azrael removes him from the United States to a remote monastery where visions of biblical angels (eyes and all), devoted monks, and prophetic young women build a new narrative removed just enough from the superhero genre. Instead, it's a thrilling start to an adventure tale packed with mythology, reflections upon morality, and plenty of colorful characters who don't require classical capes. It's a thesis statement on what works with the character of Azrael and for the first time I think I'm reading an Azrael story that really works on its own terms. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SWORD OF AZRAEL: DARK KNIGHT OF THE SOUL #1 Azrael returns in a prequel to his latest six-issue mini-series and boy howdy, it sure is a doozy. Dan Watters is quick to dismantle the faith-based superhero, forcing him to examine his own belief systems and inner morals. Dark Knight of the Soul does not shy away from a staunchly Christian story and the mythology behind the Crusades and the Knights Templar. Coupled with kinetic work from Nikola Cizmesija, this over-size one-shot is a stellar launching platform for an incredibly deep and rich story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1 The young Marika is having dreams and visions of monsters and demons, worrying herself about why she might be imagining herself caught in an ancient battle. However, it's clear that there's more to these dreams than she realized, potentially putting her entire reality at risk. With this being the first issue of what looks to be a dense and complex narrative, the expositional plot points are quite overwhelming, though this evokes a feeling similar to what our protagonist is surely enduring. While we're understandably somewhat confused, we're also not being spoon-fed or talked down to, with upcoming issues expected to bring more cohesive narratives and revelations. The art style is gorgeous and captures the dream-like state of the narrative, and while the book hasn't quite leaned into abject horror, we won't be surprised if things get darker before they get lighter as we embark on this journey. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Overall, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 isn't a bad comic. The art throughout is solid, if at times very "Marvel" in style save for the Spider-Noir story which is just exquisite. The issue also doesn't exactly cloak its threat to tease you along. You get a sense of what is coming even if the full story isn't fully formed, which makes sense given that there are a few more issues to go and more characters to introduce into the chaos. The real challenge here is the approach of having brief, separate stories that often get lost in the tediousness of these event things. Lead-in series have a lot of ground to cover and that means a lot of risk of being too much. That's the case here. Hopefully, things will improve going forward. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #5 Ghost Rider #5 is a star-studded affair with a brilliant premise at its roots. Though Blaze has been through his fair share of races, the one Percy and Smith manage to conjure here is nothing short of dynamite. Full and frenetic, this issue races through cover-to-cover until it makes the biggest reveal of the series – the return of a beloved Ghost Rider villain. Finally some answers are had, allowing this title to expand beyond a neo-Western mystery. While that tone still remains, Ghost Rider is finding its footing as a series, making it into a formidable run from the House of Ideas. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #5 Nightcrawler is often thought of as the primary mutant of faith in the Marvel universe, but he's not alone. Where Kurt takes on the role of priest, Exodus sees himself as a knight, slaying enemies in the name of his faith. Immortal X-Men #5 lays out this mutant paladin's religion, complete with the mutant Satan, prophet, and messiah, and Exodus himself as pope. While the focus on a single Quiet Council member has worked for this series thus far, it proves a bit thin with Exodus, feeling less revelatory and more like a historical summary. It is clever for Gillen to choose Exodus for this Judgment Day tie-in, harkening back to a mostly forgotten 1996 one-shot, Black Knight: Exodus, in which Exodus encounters Apocalypse, the Black Knight, and Sersi 1000 years in the past, an encounter that cast Apocalypse as Exodus' mutant Adversary. However, it all feels clever more than meaningful, and with the Eternals pressing down on Krakoa, the witty dialogue that Gillen typically uses to break up the more serious moments feels out of place. Michele Bandini and David Curiel have a few standout panels in which textured shadows are used to great effect to accentuate the idea that Exodus is a mutant pilgrim perennially lost in the desert, but that motif isn't consistent enough. The issue is probably the most interesting character work Exodus has received in his 30-year history, but this issue needed a stronger emotional underpinning for the ecclesiological thought experiment to land with a stronger impact. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 IRON MAN #22 This is easily one of the more subdued, but satisfying, installments that Iron Man has had as of late – which is surprising, considering how stellar the series already is. Tony and Rhodey's dynamic, as well as their relationship with other familiar faces from one off the dark corners of the Marvel world, gets the spotlight in this issue, and Christopher Cantwell's script grounds everything in some effective and surprising ways. That, combined with Angel Unzueta's photorealistic but kinetic art, makes this another great hit in this Iron Man run, even as it's only beginning to tease even more greatness. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 LEGION OF X #4 Legion of X #4 applies the most focus seen in the series thus far to consider its dual protagonists, Nightcrawler and Weaponless Zsen. After an abundance of flirtation, their first night spent fornicating is detailed throughout the issue in dialogue during Kurt's refractory period. The two continue to make for a fascinating pairing giving their shared dedication to ideals, ability to see the world clearly, and willingness to speak bluntly; it leads to an excellent moment of shared introspection. That willingness to look inward is reflected across both Krakoa and Arrako as their investigations continue, as well, and lead to a number of surprising discoveries. This isn't to suggest that the surrounding cast is removed, rather they play brief, colorful roles in the investigations and adventures led by these examples of their respective mutant cultures. Legion of X #4 is an issue that excites with its exploration and discoveries, but delves ever deeper into philosophical contemplation of purpose, law, and service. It's a wonderful balancing act of superhero comics made all the more wondrous with fantastical designs and thrilling action sequences. Legion of X remains one of the most significant series to arrive in the modern era of X-Men, and it shows no signs of slowing down. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #2 For a book about the Avengers dressing up in giant metal armor suits to fight monsters, there is a shocking amount of dialogue crammed into this issue with very little robot action. Still, the designs are cool. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MOON KNIGHT #14 Marvel's recent Moon Knight series has done a phenomenal job of exploring the hero through a new lens while also effortlessly weaving in the character's history and complex foundations. That effort and attention to detail pays off tenfold in Moon Knight #14, an issue that brings answers to several compelling questions and brings back one of the best aspects of the previous run. One of the hallmarks of Max Bemis' Moon Knight run was in how it dealt with communication between the various identities of Marc Spector, and after laying all the groundwork for where this current iteration of Spector is, MacKay dips back into that fold with an issue that challenges the character on a foundational level and sets the stage for a welcome return to that previous arc's approach to Marc, Jake, and Steven while also keeping all of MacKay's outstanding work since the series started. It truly is the best of both worlds, and once again those worlds collide in stunning fashion because of the stellar work of artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit. This has already been one of Moon Knight's all-time best runs, but it refuses to settle and instead continues to reach impressive new heights, and it seems to be only getting better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #3 Fans of Hulk's time as Joe Fix-It will see some familiar faces in New Fantastic Four #3, reminding readers where the miniseries takes place in Marvel history. There are numerous comedic moments, from Ghost Rider berating a teleporting priest to Doctor Strange interrupting a romantic moment between Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Spider-Man and Wolverine continue their hilarious pairing as well, as the New Fantastic Four continue to face a swarm of possessed Las Vegas residents. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #5 Of all the 2099 character designs introduced in this series, the X-Men are among the very best. This action-packed issue is a breezy, enjoyable read filled with plenty of engaging art. If you want a fun book, this is it. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK #4 Spider-Punk takes a dark turn this week with issue four as our ragtag teen heroes confront danger unlike any they've seen before. After a foe from the past comes around once more, all bets are off as Spider-Punk and his anarchist gang try to take down the corporate greed gridlocking their world. But after a few moves go wrong, the issue ends with a bloody reminder of how far giants will go to demonstrate their power upon the masses. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #5 For a book that started off largely feeling like a cash-grab tie-in to make the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience feel relevant, the series concludes in relatively the same way. We're given somewhat predictable stories involving generic characters with predictable outcomes, none of which feel especially pertinent, but it's also tough to say that this is a bad thing. For years, Star Wars stories have been telling us adventures featuring notable figures that have connections to larger events in the saga, so it's hard to fully dismiss an experience in which we're given new characters whose journeys have lower stakes, as they expand upon the unseen corners of the galaxy far, far away. Still, the events contained with The Halcyon Legacy have been relatively stereotypical from the get-go, so while we can support the concept, it's tough to get behind the execution. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #3 There's nothing exactly fresh about House of XCII, it's not doing anything to reinvent the wheel. But it remains a good time, especially if you're an X-Men fan who grew up in the 1990s. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN RED #5 X-Men Red #5 fills in the space between pages in A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 as it details Uranos' hour unleashed on Arrako; it opens with his arrival and ends mere moments after his departure. Readers familiar with the event will know precisely what to expect, while those focused entirely on X-Men Red will be in for a rude awakening. The issue itself primarily details the carnage as Uranos slays nearly all life on Arrako in one of the worst mutant genocide events ever detailed in X-Men comics. Most of this horror is detailed in narrative captions accompanied by a countdown of Uranos' time. This is shown with Caselli's consistently outstanding art, even as it depicts the loss of some truly outstanding characters and locales. Ewing displays his expected degree of creativity in imagining how these powerful veterans of the cosmos would fall while fighting well. That style and creativity doesn't combat this issue being a slog of unending death falling upon a planet and culture readers were just drawn to appreciate and expect more from. Even the final page reveal meant to inspire some sort of catharsis or emotional response cannot tolerate the unending documentation of horror that precedes it, and so it falls flat in the wake of awfulness dictated by another comic outside of this series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 007 #1 Dynamite's new 007 series transitions smoothly from James Bond's current exploits to his early days as the secret agent. Readers jump right into the action with a failed mission that sends Bond into his main adventure, investigating the death of a former teammate. Phillip Kennedy Johnson perfectly captures Bond's voice, and the art team of Marco Finnegan, Dearbhla Kelly, and Jeff Eckleberry set the tone with noir-inspired imagery. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 AVATAR: ADAPT OR DIE #4 Concern for a mysterious disease rapidly spreading through a community and impacting its children ought to make for a thrilling read given the clear stakes and sympathetic circumstances, but Avatar: Adapt or Die #4 provides a sense of energy best characterized as: DOA. Characters state what they will do immediately before or as they perform actions in some of the most stilted dialogue in comics this year. Every individual speaks with a similarly strange clinical voice, even as strange creatures or deadly threats are introduced. The disease itself is difficult to visualize with barely noticeable cues featured in a visual medium and no appearance of the children this plot is centered upon. A lack of differentiation is worsened by Na'vi only distinguishable from one another due to costuming and humans who lie flat on the page. The resplendent flora and fauna from Avatar are imitated, but lack any sense of style or flourish to rise above being a paltry imitation of reality. Reading Adapt or Die is a genuinely draining experience lacking any of the charms of the source material and bringing nothing original to the miniseries. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 BASILISK #10 I really want to like Basilisk, as it has the trappings of an interesting horror story, but it somewhat gets lost in a mystery that feels frustrating and ultimately takes you away from the creepier elements of Bunn and Scharf. For example, the first few pages of issue ten are some skin-crawling panels, but the series gets lost in its own lore, focusing on a number of characters that simply don't have the depth needed to follow them around for such long periods of time. Basilisk feels like an interesting concept that has been stretched past its limit. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE CLOSET #3 If readers take nothing else from The Closest, they should take away that Gavin Fullerton is a master of conversational layouts and blocking in comics. For the second straight issue, The Closet is comprised almost entirely of one conversation between two people made captive and dynamic by Fullerton's layouts and compositions, zooming in as Thom ramps up in his self-pitying rant only to snap back when he's interrupted, following Thom's face as it falls downward in shame. It works in large part due to Chris O'Halloran's moody colors, the oppressive darkness encroaching just enough on the conversation to be unnerving and foreboding without obstructing the view. After reading the first issue of The Closet, it seemed flawed in that it only presented Thom's point of view on his fractured marriage. James Tynion IV makes that choice make sense with the revelations in this issue. The Closet has always been Thom's story. He is simultaneously the monster haunting his son and the one being haunted by the eponymous closet, and its self-centeredness that is the heart of everything happening. Even a stranger he meets on the road can see that. That conversation's end and the visual of Thom oblivious to the monster strangling his son in the second bed of their shared hotel room perfectly encapsulate this notion. Once again, The Closet proves a masterclass of comics storytelling. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: BLACKOUT #3 The latest issue of Blackout is also its best, with the heist from Sztybor and Ricci managing to give us a bit more insight into the main characters, while also demonstrating a skill at weaving a narrative ripe with action-packed moments. While this mini-series still doesn't live up to some of the other comic book entries that we've seen from the world of Cyberpunk, specifically when it comes to weaving strong characterization and this advanced future. With the final pages introducing an interesting twist, it certainly helps up the ante for the remainder of the series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #1 The satirical setting of The Dead Lucky in San Francisco proves to be the most intriguing and insightful element of its first issue – reminiscent of Detroit in Robocop. It is a city with a storied past sold off to tech monopolies to be over-policed and divided amongst wealthy inhabitants with no protections afforded for those without much power. That setting is clearly understood in the first issue and reflects current conflicts both in San Francisco and across with clarity. However, Bibi's narrative in this dystopian place is less clear. She provides narration in dialogue, which is chalked up to being "weird," while remembered comrades lie on the edges of her vision. Bibi is a traumatized combat vet and is offered little definition beyond this familiar role; she waxes poetic about the lack of valor in a soldier's life, but it's a refrain stated many times before with greater significance. The genre elements of her tale—a mech suit and electrical superpowers—come from nowhere within this defined setting. Robot police on the street fail to make sense of a much more powerful mech built with seemingly no resources and superpowers are entirely alien to this landscape. The robots and other fantastical elements are clearly defined, but not terribly compelling in appearance. While these tropes are recognizable, they are surprising and unrecognized upon their introduction. It's possible that The Dead Lucky will better integrate the many pieces introduced in this first issue, but here they are scattered and often read as being unconsidered. It will take more effort to make the concepts that work cohere with those taken for granted. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FRANKENSTEIN: NEW WORLD #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Frankenstein: New World is proof that the world of Hellboy doesn't always need the big red guy and that these stories can continue in perpetuity. The series manages to do this by digging deep into the lore of the B.P.R.D. to give longtime readers a rich and rewarding experience, and then threading the needle of its narrative well enough that anyone could pick up this new series and follow along. There aren't many misses in the pantheon of Hellboy comics, but Frankenstein: New World seems poised to become the best story since B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know concluded. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GOLDEN RAGE #1 Golden Rage might be one of the wildest opening issues to any comic I've ever read. Within the first two pages of this first book, you're greeted with artwork showing off a massive battle between old women who are strangling, stabbing, and beating one another. The reason that this is happening is not made blatantly clear throughout issue #1, although coy hints are dropped in dialogue by the characters that the story ends up centering around. I'm not sure what to expect from Golden Rage moving forward, but this series is one that has quickly grabbed my interest. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #24 This week's issue of Killadelphia in many ways feels like the most ambitious yet, but it's also the most action-packed and pulls together so many threads of the entire series. All of that feels like it could be a recipe for a mess, but it isn't here. Rodney Barnes does a good job of keeping things well-paced and interesting even if this book does tend to move just a little slower even for all its action. Keeping track of the characters is a little tricky at times—the usual color-coding of dialogue boxes is a little off here—and it feels like we take a bit of a leap in terms of time from the previous issue (only slightly) so there is a bit of orienting oneself with the battle for Philadelphia, but overall, this issue is really well done and cracks open some of the emotional centers of characters we haven't really gone too deep on just yet. It's very good. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #6 The distinct lack of color in Little Monsters has been a defining factor of the series thus far with streaks of red being the usual exception to mark moments of violence. It was a refreshing change of pace then to see Little Monsters #6 open with splashes of color once more to sell a different theme of curiosity and wonder (even if it was a fleeting moment). As different motives take shape and the various factions start spiraling towards each other, Little Monsters seems especially keen on positioning its cast as if nobody is too guarded by plot armor to be at risk. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #17 Magic: The Gathering #17 shifts the spotlight on Niko Aris, the planeswalker from Theros who only recently discovered their spark. Jed MacKay gives Niko a strong characterization in the issue, as they are shown to be fiery, empathetic, full of wonder, and also perhaps a bit reckless and impulsive. However, the visuals fail the storytelling in a few instances. Most notably, the splash page that is meant to show Ravnica blowing Niko's mind despite their determination that it would not is simply not wondrous enough to confer that same onto readers, and the coloring remains an ongoing sticking point. The introduction of Jace clones seems to foreshadow the resolution of the mind mage's subplot a bit too strongly, and Tezzeret's ultimate plan being, essentially, a do-ever of what Nicol Bolas attempted in War of the Spark right down to using some of the same artifacts, such as the Immortal Sun, is a bit of a letdown. However, if MacKay and company can put together a strong enough planeswalker team-up climax, the series may yet prove to be a worthwhile spectacle if nothing else. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 METAL SOCIETY #4 My main fear with Metal Society at this point is that it's doing far too much setup for a payoff that won't be worth it. Metal Society #4 continues to slowly build toward the fight at the center of this series, but it does so in ways that are starting to feel long-winded and drawn out. While this longer build-up allows us to become more familiar with the characters, it also feels like it's being used as a way of artificial worldbuilding. Metal Society isn't bad at all and issue #4 contains some important moments, but I'm largely just ready to see the humans and robots duke it out and the fallout that comes from it. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN #22

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 is almost here, but before Mighty Morphin rides into the sunset, fans can look forward to a delightful Forever Pink-style celebration. Writer Mat Groom, artist Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire pull out all the stops and truly capture the fun and wonder of the beloved Power Rangers specials and crossovers of year's past, though the issue isn't just powered on nostalgia, as two major revelations will undoubtedly have an effect on stories moving forward as well. Mighty Morphin #22 also serves as a reminder of how lethal Ranger villains can be when given a little attention and spotlight, though the true stars of the show are the Pink Rangers, and longtime fans of the franchise will be over the moon from beginning to end. Perhaps most impressive is how this larger-than-life battle affects Kimberly in such a relatable and personal way, and how she moves forward will set the character up nicely as we move into a whole new era. Power Rangers fans are in for a treat, but if you're a Pink Ranger fan specifically, you are truly in for something special. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #28 Once & Future #28 is filled with brutal twists and turns that will surely throw longtime fans for a loop, and while that's always been a series hallmark, things hit a bit close to home this time around. Writer Kieron Gillen has moved Gran, Rose, and Duncan across the ever-changing board without ever losing focus of the main goal, though Gillen also slows the pace just enough to allow new understanding and context to enrich the journey that much more, and artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ed Dukeshire bring the most out of each and every one of those moments along the way. And when the twists hit, they hit hard and in brutal fashion. I truly have no idea where we go from here, but at the end of the day that's part of what makes this world so thrilling in the first place. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED SONJA: RED SITHA #4 Red Sitha continues the pretty stellar track record of Red Sonja storytelling under Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino, creating the rare spinoff that not only significantly enhances the flagship series, but flourishes on its own. The final issue (for now) pits Sitha and her found family against a surprising array of threats, culminating in a tale that is both action-packed and gnarly, and oddly bittersweet. Valentina Pitti's art matches that array of tones in spades, even as it gets a smidge too cartoony for the proceedings that are at hand. Ultimately, I'm sad to see Red Sitha come to a close – but it surely won't be the last time the story of its titular protagonist comes to a close. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SACRAMENT #1 Neither Peter Milligan nor Marcelo Frusin are strangers to bleakness—their separate work on series like Hellblazer speaks to an appreciation for cynical and dark readings of our species—so it should not surprise readers to find a desolate future awaiting humanity in their new series Sacrament set in the year 3000. The human race is best defined as a scourge in these pages where Earth is abandoned as unlivable and authoritarian systems of production dominate the surrounding galaxy. Religious activities have been outlawed by the powers that be; Father Vass practices a faith he struggles to maintain while being hunted across barren landscapes. That all seems terrible enough before the introduction of supernatural forces and a series of Satanic killings. Even before the crucified forms are revealed, Frusin's artwork infuses each location and moment with a palpable sense of dread. Darkness always threatens to encroach upon any safety or relief, matching Vass's sense of anxiety perfectly. He remains a sympathetic character despite some personal failings, and offers a perspective on a terrible mystery in a terrible place that manages to rise above its tone and remain enticing. Wherever this investigation of the human soul in a hellish future leads, it offers a promising hook here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #14 The Scumbag ends with issue #14 and with it, a confusing, ham-fisted entry that ultimately isn't able to convey humor and/or hit as hard as it is attempting to with its message. The majority of the issue is taken up by Ernie spending page after page attempting to calm the two sides of war, but the story just isn't able to hit home in any meaningful way. The twist ending almost makes the entire series moot, leaving me to wonder as a reader why any time needed to be invested into this story. There's a world where the story of The Scumbag could work, but here, it simply doesn't on any level. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SPAWN #332 Rory McConville pens what at first feels like one of the most interesting issues of the mainline Spawn book in ages, until it devolves into exactly what you expect in the end. Artist Carlo Barberi may be best suited for the big action scenes, and don't worry there is one, but that he could make the first half of this comic (which is largely just a conversation), visually arresting is a testament to how he works with Spawn on the whole. It's wild to ponder every week how Todd expanded this series into four monthly comics when so little seems to happen in most of them. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext