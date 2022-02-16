Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/16/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Iron Fist #1, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #40, The Lion & The Eagle #1, and Crowded, Vol. 3.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #6

Brandon Thomas’ series ends on a shaky note as the artistic duties are split between Serg Acuna & Diego Olortegui. Though on a surface level there’s nothing inherently wrong with the illustrations, there are simply so many of them, and all of them so busy, that it’s near sensory overload to consume the splash pages and big action beats. Fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League should keep an eye on this one though as it brings a key piece of his version of Aquaman into the mythos, setting up the all-new series that promises to be a must-read for the two characters. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #2

Even after its stellar debut issue, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from the future installments of Batman: The Knight — but this issue absolutely blew me away. As Bruce’s self-imposed mission to become the best crimefighter takes him overseas, he meets an unexpected ally, and their time together unfolds in a way that feels right at home as a chapter in his origin story, but also downright brilliant. Chip Zdarsky makes that concept and the execution of the script as entertaining as can be, and Carmine di Giandomenico’s art is dynamic and excellent in what could otherwise be cheesecakey situations. If you’re not already on board with Batman: The Knight, you need to change that right away. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

Everything starts to fall apart in Detective Comics #1053. Dr. Wear (the “head” of Arkham Tower) is running afoul of the crime syndicates he’s supplying drugs to, while the Batfamily gets the last pieces they need to figure out exactly what’s going on with the residents. It took too long to get to this point, but I’m still excited to see the Arkham Tower storyline deliver to this point. Meanwhile, the House of Gotham puts the unnamed “protagonist” in front of Bane, providing him with yet another connection to Gotham’s criminal elite. This seems to be the last “tease” before chaos completely takes over Detective Comics, so let’s see what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE FLASH #779

The final chapter of Wally West’s battle against Eclipso, and the majority of magic heroes in the DCU, comes to a close and there are plenty of changes to the status quo. The story itself feels appropriately breezy and definitely feels as if it were ripped straight from the Silver Age, which definitely works for the Scarlet Speedster more than most comic heroes. Using three different artists for the final chapter is a tad jarring but doesn’t deduct too much from the proceeding. A light affair that definitely highlights the strengths of DC’s heroic roster. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #11

Green Lantern #11 brings together its narratives into one massive cosmic nightmare scenario, and it’s difficult not to be overwhelmed by the sheer scope, with powerful Gods and entities dueling as the world watches and waits. Thankfully writer Geoffrey Thorne weaves these scenarios together expertly, conveying the sense of chaos the heroes are in the midst of and the macro-level stakes the universe finds itself in as the battle moves along. That battle is also a joy to behold thanks to the artwork of Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, Maria Laura Sanapo, and colorist Mike Atiyeh, who got the memo that Green Lantern battles should boast bold colors and epic action. Not every question will be answered mind you, and there is still some wrapping up to do before we can really judge the story as a whole, but I was hooked from the very first page through to the last. Green Lantern isn’t afraid to take some risks, and here’s hoping that doesn’t’ stop anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #89



There’s something about this team and Nightwing that just fills you with a sense of hope and wonder. Eternal optimism is put into every page, and that’s due equally to both Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo. The script for Nightwing #89 is filled with standard Dick Grayson charm, combined with the best qualities one can hope from both Grayson and Jon Kent. Then you have Redondo’s artwork giving fans a sense of warmth and comfort. Everything feels all right when I’m reading this team on Nightwing, and I wouldn’t change a thing for the world. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5

Before the “Trial of the Amazons” fully transfixes the ensemble of Nubia and the Amazons, the miniseries had to bring its conflict with Medusa with a head – and did so with a pretty epic flair. At the heart of Stephanie Williams’ script is an emotional compass and an empathy that the Wonder Woman family of books can always use more of, while allowing various members of Nubia’s ensemble to really shine. The visuals from Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales are expertly constructed, with absurdly impressive backgrounds and sartorial flair. I’m extremely excited to see what’s next for this corner of Amazon lore, especially with this creative team involved in any capacity. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #4

One of the problems with Refrigerator Full of Heads is that it’s unable to generate the same empathic connection between the reader and its protagonists that its predecessor, Basketful of Heads, did. It’s simply a lot easier to root for a teenager thrust into an unfathomably violent, volatile situation against her will than it is to feel the same way towards a couple of undercover government agents, no matter how outnumbered they are. The underdog narrative was crucial to what made Basketful work, but it feels too much like these characters have stepped in it through simple incompetence. Refrigerator roping Basketful‘s protagonist back into the story through an underbaked subplot and resurrecting in the original series’ antagonist as late-game surprise reeks of narrative desperation. Even the artwork, the highlight of the series thus far, suffers in this issue. The assault by the Norse bikers is suitably violent and gory but hard to follow. Notably, the magic ax at the center of the conflict begins ripping through flesh without being prominently featured in the artwork beforehand, making it difficult to understand what’s happening when a biker’s face suddenly falls off of his skull. Unfortunately, this sequel continues to fall short of the original’s grindhouse greatness. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROBINS #4

The Robins—Nightwing, Red Hood, Red Robin, Robin, and Spoiler—get to show off their detective skills. They’re still trying to solve the case involving Jenny Wren, who calls herself Batman’s very first Robin. The artwork from Baldemar Rivas, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Steve Wands continues to be kinetic and vibrant, but the storyline only progresses slightly. With its large cast the feeling is Robins could have progressed farther in its plot. The most joy comes from seeing the main cast interact with each other, such as in Dick Grayson’s Blüdhaven apartment. At least the final page is a callback to a beloved New 52 series. — Tim Adams

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, when taken as a whole, is an ambitious comics story with some genuinely shining moments and even this final issue isn’t without merits. Evely’s work is masterful and there are some bits of narration and dialogue that do make one meditate upon the nature of justice. But after the issue is closed and the story is told, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 ultimately feels unfinished. In the end, Ruthye is unchanged, it’s not clear what the genuine tale of things was, and while King did manage to build a plane while flying it, the landing still leaves much to be desired. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

The unexpected departure of Ben Reilly from this battle with the Goblin Queen makes way for other heroes to arrive in The Amazing Spider-Man #89. There’s still an excellent dynamic present between Mary Jane and Black Cat left over from their Beyond special as they duke it out with the new Goblin above the streets of New York City. Not all of the excitement and humor found in their dialogue carries over to depictions of this battle, but there’s enough present to make it consistently enjoyable. It’s definitely present when it matters more for some big moments at the end of this issue. Both the arrival of one character and the delivery of a line that’s simultaneously a laugh and perfectly Peter Parker are met by their accompanying panel and spread. It’s a big issue that promises only bigger things ahead; Spider-Man is quickly returning to his role as the leading man of Amazing Spider-Man in spectacular fashion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2

Superior Four is delivered in a scattershot manner, which is not ideal for a three-issue miniseries. The second installment ropes in more Ottos from the multiverse and suggests diverging themes about his life. It seems he is always mixed up in dangerous super-affairs, but is generally a reliable loser. This concept is undercut by the ferocious display of five different Ottos with estimable power. Any opportunity for self-reflection on behalf of the protagonist or clarity for the narration is lost in an unending series of reversals as various Ottos turn on one another with little to be found in the way of clarity or motive. This constant series of multiversal reversals is not aided by inconsistent portrayals of artwork. The arrival of a Sorcerer Supreme features the introduction of elements which are unmade as quickly as they are introduced, and which only raise new questions about these already ill-defined characters. There’s too much happening of too little consequence in Devil’s Reign: Superior Foes to pay much attention past the confusion found here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

Reed is once again being taken to extreme circumstances, this time yielding mixed results. It’s equal parts interesting and tiresome. Making the leader of the Fantastic Four even less likable is only so sustainable, but the final page establishes that this won’t last too long, making the turn much more enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

HULK #4

Bruce Banner’s wit and the Hulk’s ferocity are perfectly intertwined in Hulk #4. The battles raging both inside the Hulk Starship and in the real world make for a clever juxtaposition for the constant tug of war between Hulk and Banner himself. If you’re just here for the “Hulk Smash”‘s and nothing else, the vibrant, visceral carnage should give you everything you need. Hulk #4 keeps things brief as well without skipping a beat or doting too long on any one point – it understands what people expect from a Hulk comic. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

IRON FIST #1

Marvel promoted Iron Fist heavily as a new character picks up the mantle, but also decides to push out a story readers have seen before. Even within the Iron Fist mythos, some of the character’s most popular runs—Immortal Iron Fist and Phantom Limb, to name a few—deal directly with demons stealing the powers of the Iron Fist. For people heralded as such a fresh change of pace, the House of Ideas is throwing the character, albeit with a new alter-ego, back into similar situations previous iterations of the character already faced. That said, Lie’s backstory and ongoing arc is completely different and that development is something to anticipate as the series progresses. This premiere shined best when it wasn’t focused on the Iron Fist of it all, which could quickly become a problem for a series titled Iron Fist. I’ve never put a series down after one issue, so I’ll continue reading to see where this goes but this issue is sufficient and that’s about it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

KING CONAN #3

King Conan #3 is even more gruesome, fascinating, and brilliantly-executed than the last. The issue dives further into Conan’s fight on a deadly island, only to introduce a new antagonist and a series of circumstances that are genuinely compelling. Jason Aaron’s script knows just went to play into and against fan expectations, and Mahmud Asrar’s art is breathtaking in what could have otherwise been provocative and unsettling circumstances. If King Conan keeps this momentum up, fans of the character will absolutely be in for a treat. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY #1

Reviewing anthology issues can always be tricky, because when you’re assembling a number of creators with different voices under a single banner, you have to take the weakest and strongest of said issue into consideration. For Marvel’s Voices: Legacy, the issue excels when it has time to really dive into its characters, with the strongest coming from stories involving Valkyrie and Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur for example. The one-page stories that involve the likes of Photon, Miles Morales, and Black Marvel don’t give readers enough to sink their teeth into, which is a shame, because for new readers who might be unfamiliar with these characters, there’s room to explore. It’s a solid issue that could have benefited from each story having the same amount of pages to work with. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #22

An evil hammer can only take the intrigue of a book so far, so Cates has wisely made this Thor arc much more about Odin than we realized. Yes, Thor is at the center, but this is a story about a father regretting his past and trying to right the wrongs for his son. This issue might really be the turning of a corner for Thor. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

VENOM #5

The latest issue of Venom makes everything that preceded it better by extension as writer Al Ewing brings a Back to the Future Part II-style stake into the narrative that shows how deep the rabbit hole goes with this new take on the symbiotes. On that note, without spoiling it, artist Bryan Hitch gets the opportunity to revisit previous issues and also flex his muscles with some different symbiote designs. Marvel fans that craved the deep lore that Donny Cates brought to the character should consider this a must-read as it takes it even further and will be the key into a larger door of the next decade of Venom. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3

X Lives of Wolverine continues to be the slightly better of the two largely underwhelming Wolverine focuses miniseries leading into the “Destiny of X” era. That’s mainly due to Joshua Caassara’s artwork. It isn’t hard to compare the two-page spread that precedes this issue’s credits page to similar attempts in X Deaths of Wolverine and see which does the job better. The story is also more coherent but again feels spread thin by the decision to follow multiple plots at multiple points in the timeline at the same time. The continued flashes to Omega Red and Mikhail Rasputin’s conversations—completely detached, thus far, from what’s happening throughout the timeline, other than explaining how Red got involved—feel more like a distraction than anything else. Imagine how much more impactful Logan’s forced quantum leap away from his pregnant wife would be if an entire issue had focused on their relationship instead of a few scant pages between other fights in the timeline. Alas, what we have here isn’t bad—Cassara continues to deliver brutally picturesque violence — but feels less than what it could have been. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #8

Duggan’s X-Men scripts have fallen into a formula. First, introduce a threat to justify the superhero fights. Then, sprinkle in seeds of character development. Finally, cultivate those seeds in the epilogue. It’s a formula that works well for this concept, especially with Larraz, but is becoming a bit transparent. Javier Pina steps in on this issue, and his linework is slightly stiffer than Larraz’s. His characters—particularly regarding faces—are more realistic and less expressive. However, he does something interesting in one panel depicting Wolverine in an atypically glamorous pose. It’d be an odd choice for the tough-as-nails fighter during battle, but it’s clear we’re seeing Laura through Synch’s infatuated eyes, explosions going off like fireworks in the background. It’s a funny moment rooted in character, but it’s a shame to see it crammed in the top corner of the page instead of giving it more room to make an impact. Marte Gracia’s coloring helps keep the art switch from jarring, unifying the visuals through his consistent color palette. The story is as thematic solid as the previous one, but Duggan’s dialog makes it all feel fun and light. Not the series’ best, but a stellar issue nonetheless. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #2

Boom Studios’ second Angel has fallen into an odd space. On the one hand, Angel getting caught inside a tiny box with a despair demon and then reemerging still the same size as said little box is absolutely a quality late-season Angel plot. The same can be said of Wesley putting a stiff upper lip on his apparent zombification. But by the same token, it amounts to nothing more than that. It has the feel of one of those inconsequential media tie-in novels set between episodes of shows. It thus can’t allow anything consequential to happen, only with the added weirdness of this being an alternate timeline where the status quo isn’t quite right, which usually grants freedom that isn’t being taken advantage of here. It’s okay—the character voices are correct, and the artwork, leaning more towards the cartoonish end of the spectrum rather than leaning on realistic character models, is stellar—but not anything special. There’s some hope that something more will emerge thanks to the presence of an Oz from another dimension, a subplot that’s drawn an oddly understated reaction from the other characters thus far. Even as is, it isn’t a terrible diversion for Angel fans, but it doesn’t transcend that as its purpose. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MY BAD #4

Russell keeps delivering delightful satire with My Bad, a comic that stays entertaining when it felt like the gimmick would barely last an issue. One of the funnier books on the shelf any given month. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CLOAKED #3

The mystery behind the secret identity of the Sentinel continues. This gritty noir series takes costumed vigilantism in an unexpected direction, as the one detective hired to unmask the Sentinel ends up getting his interviewees murdered afterwards. Cloaked #3 finds Jake Stevens talking with the villainous Lunatic, who is Sentinel’s version of Joker. Lunatic provides the most glaring evidence that Sentinel may not be the epitome of justice as he’s made out to be. The art is the best when it’s not displaying action-packed scenes, instead finding a rhythm in one-on-one interactions. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEEP BEYOND #12

After many, many issues that either didn’t offer enough parts of the story or offered things that didn’t really make any sense where they were placed at the time, Deep Beyond #12 finally brings the whole story to an end and it does it by overstuffing the issue with the details that it should have unfolded and foreshadowed well before now. While it’s nice that we do get an answer to what this whole book has been about, unfortunately the writing squanders an intriguing premise about secrets, sellouts, and a dying world by shoving it all into a few very, very densely written pages that, at some point, just meanders into silliness with Y2K slapped onto it all before a too-convenient wrap up. It’s honestly a very frustrating end for the series simply because the potential for how good this story could have been had the book been more carefully paced and a bit more tightly woven is evident. Deep Beyond saved its big swing for the end and missed completely. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #5

The final issue of Dirtbag Rapture delivered on essentially every level, bringing the kind of clever, poignant, and genre-bending storytelling that the book has become known for. While Christopher Sebela’s script undoubtedly gets a little wordy, it allows for some opportunities to really ruminate on the fleeting aspects of contentment and life itself, in and amidst an epic battle for heaven and hell. The art from Kendall Goode makes some fun leaps, both in the fantastical and the incredibly mundane moments of the issue. I’m sad that the adventure of Dirtbag Rapture seems to be over, but I definitely enjoyed the journey. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: MINDBREAKER #5

The latest Dungeons & Dragons miniseries ends with a final confrontation between Minsc and his friends and the mind flayer threatening Baldur’s Gate. My only complaint is that the mind flayer fight was too short – I would have been happier with a bit more back and forth than the rather direct fight we got. Still, I enjoyed that the comic addressed Krydle’s infernal contract and his hesitation to trust in his friends, providing a bit of character growth while setting up the next adventure. A fun conclusion to a fun D&D adventure. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS #4

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s prose novel closes out its comic book adaptation with a chapter that makes the entire story a must-read for fans of the entire franchise. Artist Matt Smith has cemented himself throughout Bones of Giants as one of the top-tier artistic talents in the World of Hellboy, and this final issue gives him an edge that makes him a new standard-bearer. What makes Bones of Giants so remarkable is not only how seamless it fits into the larger publishing line for the character but how welcoming it is to newcomers too, giving readers with no concept of the larger mythos a great entry point into the universe. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HOME SICK PILOTS #12

With an enormous haunted house and nuclear bastard punching their way down the west coast of the United States, the secret about ghosts is out in Home Sick Pilots and #12 showcases some more of that bigger-than-life action to excellent effect. However, the issue’s focus rests on what’s happening beyond those literally earth-shaking events. It’s returning to the origins of these national secrets and early experiments with ghosts conducted at the start of World War II. The showcase of a literal ghost town once populated by the U.S. Army is an effectively haunting affair filled with twisting pathways, long-remembered tragedies, and a terrifying new vision. It provides breathing room for the series’ narrative, even as things have seemingly reached a climax. Everything established in Home Sick Pilots #12 adds depth to prior events and provokes curiosity about what further mysteries are still to be uncovered. It’s all a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to wherever these new questions may lead in issue #13. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JAMES BOND: HIMEROS #5

All the answers we’ve been waiting for are revealed in James Bond: Himeros #5, and it’s a shame that the series saved some of its best moments for its closing issues. This issue feels quintessential Bond at several points, especially in the one-to-one matchup with Sarah’s assassin. Seeing Bond matched up against another skilled operative provides some thrilling moments, and later in the issue, we get another tour de force from the fan-favorite spy. Unlike the earlier fight, however, this one suffers from cluttered artwork that makes it hard to decipher at times what’s going on, and there are a few panels that just left me scratching my head completely. The issue ends on a genuine note for James, but the pathway there was just a bit too messy, keeping this from being the absolute home run I was hoping for. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE LION & THE EAGLE #1

The Lion & The Eagle is a stern look at a mostly forgotten campaign within World War II. The European front and the American naval campaign in the Pacific are given the most focus from World War II so I appreciated that Ennis and Holden attempt to show the brutality of a different part of the war effort. However, it’s focus on a white character in a decidedly non-white conflict makes the comic seem unremarkable and a bit tone-deaf. It not only provides the least interesting perspective into the Chindit and the Burma campaign, but it also brushes aside the real harm that serves as the backdrop for this story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

A MAN AMONG YE #8

The inevitable clash between Anne and Jack didn’t go over quite as anticipated, but it was about as pirate-y as one could hope for with twists and the rare showing of honor from the seafaring scoundrels that balances out their rougher sides. Not every loose end was tied up which was surprising considering how long the series spent acquainting readers with each member of Anne’s crew, but it seems this likely won’t be the last we’ve seen of them either. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MANIAC OF NEW YORK: THE BRONX IS BURNING #3

Maniac of New York: The Bronx Is Burning #3 lures you in with a splashy backdrop of cool colors throughout before hitting you with a pronounced transition partway through that’s reminiscent of a big, theatrical climax. There’s a constant tone of “everyday heroes” here too that’s palpable amid conflicts of serial slashers and wonton justice. It tackles contemporary problems without being too heavy-handed as well, a task proven to be quite difficult in any kinds of horror-themed stories like this. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NYX #4

Nyx #4 introduces what might be the best character of this series. Unfortunately it’s unclear if they’ll be sticking around if if this was merely a cameo. I hope I’m wrong. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

POWER RANGERS #16

Power Rangers #16 is tasked with bringing the Eltarian War’s various threads to a close and delivering several welcome payoffs, and despite the scope of everything it needs to accomplish, it does so effortlessly. “The Eltarian War” was grand in scope, so there’s a lot to address in the immediate aftermath, but writer Ryan Parrott keeps things moving while still allowing impactful moments room to breathe. It’s a tightrope, but it’s walked deftly here, as the Rangers, the Omegas, Skull, the villains, Drakkon, and Zordon all have their moments to shine and opportunities to grow by issue’s end, while artists Francesco Mortarino, Christian Prunesti, and colorist Raul Angulo give each of those moments the weight and levity they require to land the desired impact. Whether its Zordon’s growth as a leader and mentor, the villain’s opportunity to decide for themselves after all this time, or any other number of critical moments of growth, Power Rangers always grounds the epic in the relatable, and it’s a magic touch that few other franchises have mastered. “Eltarian War” delivered in more ways than one, and this sends the grand story out on a high note. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

PRIMORDIAL #6

The conclusion of Primordial is much more concerned with the why of things than the what. Readers anticipating clear explanations about the nature of extraterrestrial life or how exactly canines, primates, and humanity were wrapped up in alien concerns will almost certainly be disappointed. But Primordial was never a comic book about alien life or Cold War conspiracies; those are aesthetic elements for a story about something much more fundamental: life. It’s sympathies always rested with the animals humanity blasted into the void to meet their deaths for negligible data. As Oleg Gazenko, the commander who sent Laika into space, said after the Iron Curtain dropped, “We shouldn’t have done it.” The life of a dog was worth more than the endeavor and Primordial is a comic book focused on the value of life in all its forms. Following the emotional threads of these animals and a human being who loved one of them, guides readers to an emotional truth the series has focused on since its first issue. That path is charted with some of the most outstanding comic book compositions of the year, featuring space and time folded into impossible configurations. Yet no amount of technical magestry can overwhelm the final few panels of this series as they present something essential and focus on the meaning of life. Primordial is a triumph of comics and the animal spirit. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAIN #2

Rain #1 was a truly outstanding issue of comics and while that set the series up for an excellent run, the danger with starting so strong is that the second chapter often doesn’t quite live up to the same expectation. Something shifts, even just subtly, but that is absolutely not the case with Rain #2. The book picks up in the immediate aftermath of the rain of nail-like crystal shards and the horrific death of Honeysuckle’s love, Yolanda, and wastes no time in pushing forward but that forward motion doesn’t happen at the expense of the book’s rich emotional core. It’s there and as the story continues, it gets only sharper. The issue also introduces a few more elements of this apocalyptic world—including a religious cult—and starts tp weave in a danger greater than just the rain. It’s all expertly done, brilliantly paced, and the art continues to be a perfect and exacting fit for this very unique story. It’s rare that a second issue is as good as the first, but a dare say, Rain #2 may be even better. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA: BLACK, WHITE, RED #7

While this is far from the most conceptually inventive of the Red Sonja: Black, White, Red installments, it still has some stories that are emotionally resonant. As a whole, this trio of installments are all competently made and uses the flair of red just enough. But the latter two tales—”Unbowed” and “Sonja’s Gambit”—are something truly special for wildly different reasons. “Unbowed” takes a poignant and charming approach to Sonja’s legacy and history, while “Sonja’s Gambit” is built around a fun concept and an excellent execution of the art. While there have definitely been better installments of this anthology thus far, this issue definitely has some clear highlights. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD’S BODY #4

The penultimate issue of Regarding the Matter of Oswald’s Body turns its focus to its titular character as Lee Harvey Oswald joins the motley crew of assassination accessories. There’s absolutely nothing romantic in this depiction of a murderous narcissist who spouts bullcrap at a pace fast enough to keep up with Twitter. It’s a purposeful and effective choice, one that highlights the differences between CIA spooks and human beings with their feet still on the ground. This singular focus for the issue essentially delivers one long monologue in Oswald’s voice before it’s met by another monologue. The action-reaction pairing delves right into the thematic core of this story and delivers an authorial assessment of the Kennedy assassination, but it also shifts its focus enough that it’s hard not to detect an authorial voice delivering wisdom to readers. It verges upon being a distraction and undermines a narrative that already carried the weight not transformed into plain text. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VIOLENCE #5

Rick Remender & André Lima Araújo’s series is electric and unpredictable with each passing issue. Throughout the story Remender has given into the best possible impulse that a comic book writer can indulge, letting their artistic collaborator carry just as much of the storytelling through their visuals in lieu of covering it all up with word balloons. Araújo’s artwork also continues to push the limits of dynamic movement in static imagery, giving the appearance of an action movie playing out in the panels in front of you. Fans of crime dramas like Breaking Bad that need their itch scratch should look no further than this dynamite series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #6

It’s clear that Shadowman is on the precipice of a major shift, as this chapter uses the word “deadside” so often that it almost loses meaning, ultimately serving as a reminder that the exact details of the issue aren’t nearly as relevant as the ominous shift to the status quo that’s on the way. One of the struggles that this series has faced is finding that balance of pointing Shadowman at a new threat each month while also building towards bigger reveals in the overall universe, a balance that it doesn’t always quite pull off. This month, unfortunately, we’re given a somewhat engaging experience, though the threats Shadowman encounters pale in comparison to the overall plot, making it hard to connect with the events at hand. It’s not surprise that this issue bashes us over the head with the threat of the “deadside,” as it appears the balance is about to shift towards that eventuality, potentially putting itself in an exciting place, though this installment mostly took care of dumping all the exposition necessary to comprehend what the deadside really is. The chess pieces are being put into place, yet it’s not entirely exciting this month to see the hand that moves those pieces. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SILVER COIN #9

The Bronx are burning in The Silver Coin #9 as a desperate and dirty cop in New York City picks up the token just as his luck has run out. What follows is a tale without sympathy, except for the officer’s many victims, as he functions as a fixer set to burn down buildings for insurance money. Fans of The Silver Coin won’t have to apply much imagination to consider the many ironic punishments this cursed object will bestow to such a vile individual. The grimy, streetlevel action and horrifying destinations deliver an effective horror tale – something The Silver Coin never fails to summon. However, it’s the characters surrounding this dirty cop who elevate the tale. The end of the issue looks beyond one violent man’s actions and consequences to consider the wider city; both the ultimate cause of the coin changing hands once more and the exact hands it lands in provide this particular chapter with a lot more punch. Horror with a dash of social commentary remains a potent recipe, especially in the hands of comics creators like those on The Silver Coin. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

THE SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #2

The first issue of The Sword of Hyperborea took the longview of its eponymous object considering how this weapon forged millenia ago and bound to bypass the apocalypse was wrapped up in so many other stories. Issue #2 focuses on a specific, untold element of that long story and introduces a new heroic figure amidst a lot of familiar Hellboy lore. This more concentrated approach to character and plot still presents the sword as an essential element, but makes the narrative surrounding it much more accessible. The result is a thrilling pulp adventure with an abundance of horrifying elements about it. Secret cults and hidden monsters alike are evoked in hair-raising style with the sorts of inversions longtime Mignola readers have come to expect. It’s an exciting second installment that promises wherever this sword may be found, there will be an adventure worth reading. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #126

After spending the first 25 issues of her run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles focusing on the developing Mutant Town Community, Sophie Campbell is beginning to bring the way TMNT universe back into the narrative. The fragile peace on Burnow Island between the Ultroms and the Tricertons is fraying in a way that reflects the Turtles’ relative stability in Mutant Town going up in flames, along with their dojo, thanks to the Punk Frogs. Pablo Tunica brings a style to the series that is more angular, making characters like Alopex appear less cuddly and more ferocious. It’s a nice touch for a story arc that’s all about emotional tension building as the status quo falls apart, and it also nicely reflects the Frogs’ punk aesthetic. IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has long established that it’s about the long game and this is one of those slow burn issues that builds the stakes and the tension. Fans of this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will eat it up. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #10

This isn’t how I expected Time Before Time #10 to turn out before I read it, but the way things have played out here remains compelling all the same. Many of the moments that the series has been building to in recent issues come to a head in this book, although we have yet to see how some of this build-up will pay off. In that sense, this really feels like an issue that is merely the calm before the storm. Hopefully, what issue #10 leads to will end up paying dividends. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #40

The Transformers #40 is all about building up to the Autobots’ last stand in Crystal City against the oncoming Decepticon army. The Autobots have accepted that all they’re doing is buying time for those who have retreated further. Thus the issue takes a dour tone. Even the mighty Optimus Prime seems resigned to his fate, delivering a surprisingly maudlin speech to Bumblebee, hardly the rousing battle cry you expect from the cartoon champion. There’s not much of a narrative arc here, just pushing the pieces closer together so that they can have the big fight next issue (presumably). The art draws plenty of emotion from its robotic character and sells the tense state of things as the Autobots must simply wait for the coming storm and pull back their forces. But it’s hard not to feel like we’re still waiting for the battle to begin. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #26

The appearance of Jei last month presaged a tense issue and Usagi Yojimbo #26 absolutely delivers. An introductory dialogue between Jei and Yukichi walks the same razor wire line as a showdown in a Tarantino film, as readers know exactly who the man with the dead eyes is and what he is capable of. This encounter also serves to enhance the original impetus of this “Crossroads” chase as Usagi catches up with the bandits. The action sequences that appear are some of the most ferocious ones Stan Sakai has delivered in years, including an impressive series of panels in which Usagi battles six swordsmen on his own. Each moment of the fray is chaotic with only sword swipes providing clean sweeps of action through the many bodies. While Usagi Yojimbo #26 primarily plays as prologue—presaging the return of Usagi’s most lethal foe—it delivers an impressive mix of scenes both bombastic and subtle in a short tale bound to have ramifications for years to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #4

You’ll be hard pressed to find a more fun, diverse group of characters in a new series than what we get in What’s The Furthest Place From Here. Again, the credits pages does an excellent job in reminding readers everyone’s names. Splitting up each conversation with a new chapter title is also a smart way to divide the action. Readers will find Easter eggs to the creators’ previous works, characters feeling reflective, dealmaking, and of course, fights, all taking place in the backdrop of a carnival. The location allows for beautiful color work to be displayed next to carnival rides and snacks, which should bring out the kid in everyone. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5