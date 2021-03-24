Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/24/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Harley Quinn #1, Alien #1, and Lady Baltimore: The Witch Queens #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) ACTION COMICS #1029 If there is one complaint to be made about Action Comics #1029 is that you have to read Superman #29 as well as this is the second part (and conclusion) of "The Golden Age" arc. While there is some old-school charm in having a story that connects title to title like that it is a little frustrating for readers that usually choose one title over the other. That one little nitpick out of the way, Action Comics #1029 feels like return to form for the title with Phillip Kennedy Johnston crafting a rich and emotional story that, at its core, is about fathers and sons and that moment in which the younger generation realizes that the older is fallible. Our heroes and our elders all die eventually and Johnson brings that understanding upon Jonathan as well as Clark so beautifully. It's a heavy topic, but one handled with so much love both in terms of story and in terms of Phil Hester's art. The whole issue feels genuinely like Superman and the Action Comics title is back after a rather lackluster run from Brian Michael Bendis. Also a nice addition is the backup Midnighter story that, despite its art being a little overly specific, is still a solid read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #16 I didn’t really know what to expect when I started Batman/Superman #16, only that it would be different than what has come before, and it most certainly was. Granted, the core premise of Batman and Superman teaming up is still the focal point, so not too big of a shift, but it’s the execution that really shocked me, though I came away impressed. Writer Gene Luen Yang frames the story as two separate tales featuring each hero, and they’re constructed in old film reel style panels that you can either read one after the other or as one story until they converge, followed by starting over with the other story. It’s a truly unique layout and premise, and the stories themselves were so lovingly retro that I ended up really enjoying it by issue’s end. Ivan Reis and Sabine Rich are a perfect team for the more classic interpretations of these characters and their world, though the last page isn’t as compelling a hook as I was hoping for. Still, can’t say I’m not curious to see where this story goes next, so I’ll be back for more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #4 Batman: Black and White continues to be one of the most exhilarating and satisfying titles DC is putting out today—and the latest issue is absolutely no exception. This installment is genuinely jam-packed with perfectly-constructed stories and impressive creative teams, from Daniel Warren Johnson to Joshua Williamson and Riley Rossmo to Chip Zdarsky and Nick Bradshaw to Becky Cloonan and the Dodsons. Each story is so excellent and surprising that it feels like a disservice to get into specifics or pick apart the minutia of them. Just trust me, this issue is perfect from beginning to end, and it absolutely deserves to join your collection. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #6 I knew this day would come eventually, that being the day I would have to say goodbye to this exceptional series that quite honestly took me by surprise. That said, that love of the series all meant that my expectations were rather high, which is why it’s wonderful to say that Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn easily surpassed those expectations and brought this delightful series to a satisfying close. Writer Katana Collins has brought out a completely different side of Harley in this series as she explores the whirlwind of love, pain, tragedy, and hope that Harley has experienced and fought hard in some cases to overcome, all the while maximizing what this Sean Murphy created world has to offer. Artist Matteo Scalera, colorist Dave Stewart, and letterer Andworld Design give everything such a cinematic flair, and when the book is ready for an action-packed throwdown it doesn’t disappoint either, and good Lord is that Harley costume one that I hope sticks because it’s pure gold. The costume is great, but what sticks out more is the how and why she has it in the first place, and it’s that meaningful and at times heartwarming touch that gives those moments the necessary weight and impact. After that final page, I couldn’t stop smiling, and yes, I got hit with all the feels. It’s something that just about every issue of this series has managed to do, and while it's sad to say goodbye to it (at least for now), it is a series I will recommend to everyone and anyone from here on out. Let’s hope we see White Knight Harley again sooner rather than later. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1034 Detective Comics #1034 kicks off a new arc that explores this new "deconstructed" Batman as he attempts to keep Batman safe from some unconventional threats. Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora continue to explore the new mayor of Gotham's anti-vigilante agenda, all the while Bruce Wayne and Batman continue to adjust to a new life without limitless wealth. It's a quiet affair, one that works to build up Batman's noir/detective side, and honestly I enjoyed it a lot. The backup story by Joshua Williamson and Gleb Melnikov sets up the upcoming Robin comic by putting Damian Wayne on a collision course with an unexpected foe. Both are good comics and show that the Batman line is recovering nicely from the bloated "Joker War" event. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Harley Quinn #1 is a fantastic launching point for the newest chapter featuring this beloved DC Comics character. While some readers may find the issue's time spent establishing Harley as she is now distracting, this rich reintroduction to the character is a much-needed, well-crafted, and absolutely refreshing in words, art, and everything that connects them. It is a truly great issue and one that welcomes long-time Harley Quinn fans and prepares to win over plenty of new ones. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1 Even though the concept of the Teen Titans has been a part of DC Comics lore for decades, Teen Titans Academy proves that stories surrounding the group can still be profoundly fresh and entertaining. This issue lays out the status quo at the eponymous superhero academy, while checking in with the Titans, the Teen Titans, and their new potential recruits along the way. In the span of just twenty-or-so pages, the series does an incredibly effective job of highlighting the characters within its massive ensemble, something that was one of the biggest strikes against the recent Future State: Teen Titans miniseries. Rob Sheridan’s script gives each character some awesome moments to shine, and the art from Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona is near-flawless. In addition to being one of the most delightful Teen Titans stories I’ve read in a long time, this first issue of Teen Titans Academy is just the foundation for a genuinely engrossing young adult drama—and I genuinely can’t wait to see where it goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 ALIEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Alien #1 is a serviceable introduction to a new era of Alien comics; setting itself clearly within the timeline of the early (and most popular) films, and providing readers with a new lead character and problem to address. The Xenomorphs themselves are well presented and the first issue captures the horror genre well, even when combined with an overwrought monologue. However, it’s approach to the core themes of the series with a sympathetic eye for the franchises’ most flawed actors combined with cliches in the role of humans raises notable concerns about whether this is a story worth pursuing. Perhaps future issues will shed more light on the series’ approach, but for now skepticism seems to be the best approach. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 The Amazing Spider-Man pushes ahead this week with a new chapter that is hard to ignore. The comic begins with all-out action as Peter tries to save his newfound pet, and things get worse when Fisk decided to rope an old foe back into the mix. By the time the comic ends with a romantic cliffhanger, fans will be eager to learn what comes next, and we can only hope Boomerang is keeping up with all the action. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #24 The penultimate issue of Coates and Acuña’s Black Panther delivers the climactic feelings that so many superhero comics pursue, but few actually succeed in capturing. Prodigy, in a particularly clever role, guides readers through an issue that’s almost entirely action as two Wakandan empires collide. There are clever elements of description that create a natural rhythm to the action, but focus readers entirely on Acuña’s contributions, which are nothing short of outstanding. Brief sequences with dialogue set up the battle and the finale coming next month, but Black Panther #24 is allowed to function as a spotlight on Marvel’s many Black characters and their combined power. While Coates hasn’t clearly threaded the needle connecting race and nationality in this coalition, it’s easy enough to simply enjoy the spectacle of this battle and the incredible collection of characters on display. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CABLE #9 It will definitely be a sad day for yours truly when this series brought to us by Duggan and Noto comes to a close, as each issue remains a sheer delight. The latest issue is able to explore the world of the X-universe in a hilarious and extremely interesting way as the teenage Nathaniel Summers attempts to root out the location of Stryfe. From Limbo to Krakoa to Madripor, the creativity simply bursts from each page and it easily remains one of the best X-books on the market today. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 If you ever wanted more insight into how psychotic Carnage is, Carnage: Black, White & Blood will give you exactly what you're looking for. This first issue of the four-part miniseries is filled with three stories centering around the iconic symbiote, each of which is very different in nature. One of the three is a love tale, the other is a western, and the finale is even presented as a "Choose Your Own Adventure" story. Each is well-written in its own way, but the art in every arc is the real standout here. Assuming you have been craving more Carnage stories since Absolute Carnage wrapped up, Black, White & Blood will absolutely scratch that itch and will hopefully continue to do so moving forward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #19 Excalibur begins to move past “X of Swords” as the quest to discover Betsy’s fate is brought to a conclusion that also shines some light on her complicated relationship with Kwannon. The embrace of complexity and accepting events and people as they are marks a thematic highlight for this series. Oddly enough, it’s the comedic notes associated with the Captain Britain Corps that provide many of Excalibur #19’s best moments, specifically with the introduction of a goose in the guise of Captain Britain. The definition of magic and purpose of Excalibur are still clumsily executed at times, but issue #19 emphasizes the series’ core strengths found in its characters and readiness to pursue absurd ideas. When those are leading, it’s easy to overlook any faults in this comic book. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12 Guardians of the Galaxy #12 concludes Al Ewing’s first “chapter” in this series as it prepares for even more ambitious endeavors ahead. Yet it’s worth pausing to reflect on what Ewing and his collaborators have accomplished over the course of 12 issues. This final throwdown with a vengeful Greek pantheon is not simply an impressive action sequence, but one that plays upon mysteries, relationships, and character growth carefully established across the 11 issues building to this specific climax. Even amongst this expansive cast almost every character is presented with an opportunity to express how these stories have affected them. This produces some incredibly clever pieces of storytelling, including perhaps the single best use of Groot’s catchphrase in comics ever. There’s no doubt why every individual is present or why this particular fight matters and when all is said and done, the collective offers readers a sense of hope and healing even when confronting a new age of darkness. Guardians of the Galaxy #12 would have made a spectacular sendoff unto itself, but instead it pivots to create a brand new beginning. As both a concluding and introductory chapter, this single issue is an outstanding accomplishment and one that frames the most creatively accomplished era for the Guardians since they first appeared on the big screen; it seems the best is yet to come and that’s quite a statement considering the past 12 issues are some of the best Guardians of the Galaxy comics ever published. Bravo. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) KING IN BLACK: SCREAM #1 Continuing from the now-defunct Scream series, the King In Black tie-in attempts to add to Andi as she battles against the newly made Demogoblin, encountering Knull almost as an afterthought in the process. Spin-offs and one-shots to a main cross-over event can sometimes have trouble justifying their own existence and Scream, unfortunately, struggles with this throughout the issue. While there are some interesting ideas, the art and story simply don't manage to make this issue a worthy read when compared to some of its companions in the saga. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #3 This run of Maestro continues to be one of my favorite ongoing series. Much like previous installments, this new issue is filled to the brim with everything I typically look for in a comic book. Fun writing, tons of action, and a compelling cliffhanger are all found here in issue #3, keeping up the strong momentum that this run has had from the start. While there are some lingering questions that I have about where this series is going next, I have more than enough confidence at this point that the resolutions will be satisfying. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24 As a prelude to Miles’ own "Clone Saga," series writer Saladin Ahmed gives him perhaps the quietest issue that the character has ever had, and it works! Featuring a mellow, self-contained story that co-stars Ms. Marvel, it’s a real treat of a comic. Artist Carmen Carnero also does tremendous work in the issue, bringing fluid and dynamic action throughout and highlighting the relationship between Miles and Kamala in a way where the tension between them can be felt in a single panel. It would be easy to dismiss Miles Morales: Spider-Man #24 as filler or a stepping stone, but it’s a complete, heart-warming, and necessary story. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 And here's where the event tie-in connection starts to become apparent. The previous two issues were still very much part of the Savage Avengers title and only light connections to everything going on around. Now, Savage Avengers #19 is thrust right into the main "King in Black" action and the story suffers for it. It's tonally mismatched throughout and involves a few different plot lines that include some haphazard pacing that pulls the book in a few too many directions. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #8 Aphra and Sana's excursion initially looks promising, but it isn't without its mysterious findings, only for their efforts to be quickly thwarted by Vukorah. Meanwhile, Lucky has an unexpected encounter with a figure from his past. The highlight of the book is the dynamic between Aphra and Sana, teasing a will-they-won't-they dynamic rivaling that of Leia and Han, which makes Aphra's archaeological adventure all the more engaging. While this dynamic does elevate the core story, it doesn't entirely push it into an exciting realm, so much as it makes the somewhat mundane narrative worth investing in. As we grow slightly more engaged, we're still waiting on the escalation that tips its hand towards where this current storyline is headed, as we've yet to have our interests fully piqued. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 TASKMASTER #5 A fitting end to an even better series, Taskmaster #5 allows us to experience the full range of the mercenary's profession, the highs and lows, all in one issue. It's got the climactic fight we've been waiting for since the start and just enough gags and subtle, goofy visuals to maintain Taskmaster's humor in the face of peril without trivializing the story. Taskmaster #5 is the type of conclusion that'll make you want to read more about Taskmaster's past conquests and look forward to his next ones. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BARBALIEN: RED PLANET #5 Red Planet ends exactly as you would expect, but the predictability doesn't take away from this title's quality in the slightest. The story this comic sets out to tell a tough one for any creator, yet Brombal, Walta, and company stick the landing perfectly with a gut-wrenching finale to an even more harrowing story. This tale has left me speechless plenty of times before, and I get that sense more than ever now. While the Black Hammer universe has already deconstructed the superhero world as we know it, Barbalien is a book that upsets the status quo, and this issue, in particular, is entirely the perfect example of that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #11 Bitter Root #11 serves as a great jumping on point for one of Image's best series. The new arc picks up several months after the cataclysmic battle of issue #10 and shows how each member of the Sangerye family is adjusting to the new status quo. One of my favorite parts about Bitter Root is that the Sangerye clan is complicated. Each carries their own grudges and trauma and don't necessarily try to live up to some false lofty ideal. They feel extremely human in all the best and worst ways, and Bitter Root reminds you of this once again in the latest issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 COLD DEAD WAR #1 Cold Dead War #1 moves a bit slow. That's to be expected in some ways since this is the first chapter of an all-new series, but what's revealed in this opening installment doesn't reveal a whole lot of where this series could be going in the future. Cold Dead War, if you weren't aware, centers around zombies and, well, war, although I'm not certain if the run will evolve into anything more. This first issue has definitely laid the groundwork well and I'm interested in seeing where things go in the future but I don't feel all that pulled into this world at the moment. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 CRIMSON FLOWER #3 Crimson Flower has never been any gorier than it is now as #3 injects a splash of blood wherever it can. It's here our protagonist finally finds her father's killer and with that, the toughest opponent she's ever faced. Despite it being a brisk pace from cover-to-cover, it feels the plot has hardly taken a step forward. That sensation takes the form of some kind of fever dream, only amplified by Lesniewski's artwork. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #5 Dune: House Atreides stars stronger than the previous four issues of the BOOM! Studios series. "The Imperial planetologist must die!" is a fun, attention-grabbing opening line with a pulpy vibe to it. Dev Paramnik's pages early in this issue are his best in the series thus far, applying dark inks to shady business. The Fremen council decides Kynes' fate and uses curved panel layouts for flair without it becoming distracting. Unfortunately, the artist reverts to his worse impulses later in the issue, with pages of angular panels at odds with the curved dagger breaking their borders, making it challenging to figure out where the eye should move. Outside of that opening line, Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson provide the same drab, cumbersome dialogue found in previous issues. Kynes comes off as a kind, well-intentioned man, but his intent to fix the Freman's planet for them casts him as a white savior trope. The events on Ix are shallow, on-the-nose political allegory, and Duncan Idaho's adventure is also taking place, for some reason. Those first few pages provided a basis to believe this issue might turn things around for the series, but it proved to be false hope indeed. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 FIREFLY: A BRAND NEW 'VERSE #1 Firefly enters a new era in Firefly: Brand New 'Verse, from writer Josh Lee Gordon, artist Fabiana Mascolo, colorist Lucia DiGiamarino, and letterer Jim Campbell. Years after Serenity, the series restaffs the show's Firefly-class starship—now barely recognizable as Serenity after more than a decade of refits and replacement parts—with a new generation of noble-hearted scoundrels. The one holdout from the original crew is Zoe Washburne, who remains aboard as Captain and mentor to her eager daughter, Emma. The two clash as Zoe keeps trying to do things the old way while Emma is more interested in exploring the opportunities presented by a changing galaxy. The issue isn't as straightforward as it could be with its themes. There's an implied generational difference in thinking and values between Zoe and Emma, but it doesn't say enough about how much Emma holds to Zoe's Browncoat values. Emma spending time in a simulation of the Alliance's birth suggests she has less of an independent streak politically. Yet, the friction between mother and daughter is relegated to a more typical "finish your chores before you play video games" flavor. The art struggles to convey the futuristic galaxy. The opening pages are stellar enough, but the payoff splash isn't clear about what readers look at, and the coloring is wan. That's a recurring problem, as the entire issue has a washed-out look to it that saps it of its visual energy. Mascolo's figures are sometimes overly stiff as if posed mannequins and the storytelling struggles with conveying time, jarringly jumping from mid-conversation to end with no indication of the passage of time. There's potential here in setting a new stage for adventures in the Firefly universe, but the creatives will need to execute better than this for it to pay off. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #3 Frank at Home on the Farm #3 is the most disorienting and foreboding issue yet. As Frank's mental state deteriorates, so too does the traditional structure in which the panels are organized on different pages. It's not enough to be totally off-putting, and whether it was intended or not, it matches Frank's increasingly futile efforts to make sense of his surroundings. Enough is happening now to the point that you're able to start piecing together some suspicions about Frank's well being and his family, but Frank at Home on the Farm excels at keeping readers from getting too comfortable with a theory. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HAHA #3 In this "silent" issue, a penniless, friendless mime discovers a robot that not only completes his street act, but also gives him the company he so desired. When the robot's past catches up with it, the pair's entire future is put into jeopardy, threatening to ruin their lives entirely. Compared to the previous issues of HAHA, the tone of the story and art are much more playful, which makes it final reveals all the more powerful. While the almost entirely visual storytelling on display is engaging, there are a still some lulls that makes the storyline difficult to discern, which is the only thing holding it back from being a complete triumph. Still, this installment fulfills the concept of the overall title while also showcasing the range of what can be accomplished within that premise, making it another successful chapter in the series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 LADY BALTIMORE: THE WITCH QUEENS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Lady Baltimore: The Witch Queens #1 feels like Mignola and Golden never left the series behind. Admittedly, the original Baltimore stories hold a special place for me and are among my very favorite horror comics, but this doesn't have any of the trappings of a years later sequel and instead presents the next, natural chapter in a larger world. Even if the story itself feeling fresh, yet still connected, wasn't enough reason to celebrate, Connell's artwork in the series looks terrific and stands alongside the fantastic depictions of Ben Stenbeck and Peter Bergting from the flagship Baltimore comics. Even with no frame of reference for Baltimore, Lady Baltimore is a comic you need to consider as it hits all the right notes and plays them with finesse. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 MOONSHINE #23 Tempest might have left Cleveland behind, but she hasn't abandoned her deadlier pastimes, which puts her in the crosshairs of a number of threats. To kick off a new storyline, we're given heaping amounts of exposition that will likely come into play further down the line, though it initially feels like nothing more than cleverly worded prohibition jargon, which is the appeal for most readers, regardless of narrative momentum. Even if the dialogue doesn't win you over, the images are as ominous as ever, allowing the artwork to stand on its own as engaging material. Still, a new city serves almost as an entire relaunch of the title, which will excite new readers but likely turn off longtime fans who might have been hoping for a little more to sink their teeth into. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #17 As the various players on the board start to collide in Once & Future, the complexity of the story at hand increases little by little, and if you’re not paying attention it could be a tad overwhelming. Keeping all of those players straight, especially the ones who have taken on various forms or titles within this Arthurian tale, can be difficult, though writer Kieron Gillen streamlines things about a third of the way through and provides a clear point to hop back on the track. From there, the book continues to build momentum, and watching Rose continue to increase her role in this adventure is a delight. That said, most of the real progression here is related to Nimue and Merlin, as their alliance continues to fray and devolve into a blood feud, and that adds a whole new element of intrigue to everything else going on. As for the artwork, the bigger the battles get the more jaw-dropping Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain’s art becomes, and if you wanted a stunning Dragon battle, well, you’ve got your wish. Once & Future is a staple of my most anticipated books every month, and while this isn’t my favorite issue of the series to this point, it’s still one I would gladly recommend. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POST AMERICANA #4 Post Americana is beginning to read as half-complete in individual issues with the final moments of issue #4 drifting forward without providing a clear direction or stopping point in its final pages. Character relationships are clear, but there’s nothing much to be found in the characters themselves beyond superficial descriptors. Reunions and farewells alike read without emotion. The violence portrayed by Skroce is still something to behold with some awe-inspiring burnt out cityscapes and one truly impressive panel of a vivisected human head. These moments are too far and few between to justify the cover price on individual issues, however, with lots more space devoted to unpacking a premise that isn’t particularly deep between them. There simply isn’t enough here to justify the continuing narrative, no matter how impressively presented it may be. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #5 Power Rangers continues to expand the comics universe by leaps and bounds, and if you somehow weren’t convinced of that already look no further than Power Rangers #5. Writer Ryan Parrott is hitting on all cylinders in this issue, introducing fan favorites in fresh new ways while dishing out one of the more powerful exchanges between Trini and Drakkon, who continue to be one of the most interesting contrasts in the series. As an In Space fan, well, all I can say is that fellow fans of the series are going to love this, and all of it is brought to life in glorious fashion by the team of Francesco Mortarino, Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo, and Jose Enrique Fernandez, including some intensely stylish fight scenes. As the world of Power Rangers expands so do the possibilities, and Power Rangers is running with those opportunities in a truly delightful way. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RABID WORLD #1 Rabid World #1 plays a lot of the usual notes for the opening of a zombie apocalypse. The breakout (this time it’s a form of rabies) begins unsuspectingly, quiet lives are suddenly thrown into utter chaos and swarms of the infected are instantly popping up everywhere. The book’s pace is all over the place with sudden exposition dumps and the art is a bit difficult to parse through (particularly when it uses the gimmick of floating heads for certain dialogue exchanges), but the final third is suspenseful and there’s some fun to be had with how much color is gradually added to the pages as you read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext