Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/30/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1, Immortal X-Men #1, and Astro City: That Was Then… Special #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

AQUAMEN #2

Well I didn’t see that coming… but that’s kind of the fun of all this, right? Aquamen #2 gets into gear quickly and while it’s a bit confusing at first, it does seem like purposeful misdirection. Several answers await us in future issues, and at least for now, it seems that things will all click into place when writers Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas finally unveil their larger plan. It was actually quite nice to see the larger aqua-family reunited, and the growing pains that come when someone takes on a different role in that hierarchy. Not going to lie though, Jackson probably made the biggest impression, presenting a new side to his personality and power set that will likely have some big ramifications, and those scenes and others work so well because of Sami Basri and Adriano Lucas’ lively artwork and colors. It still feels like we’re doing more set up than anything, but it does also feel like we’re about to hit some open road, and that should really get the story off to the races. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1

Batman: Beyond The White Knight #1 captures your attention instantly with its eye-catching visuals, but it’s the oh-so-human family dynamics at the center of it all that makes it so damn great. If you’ve been on the fence as to diving into the White Knight Universe, this is the perfect place to start, and if you do you might find yourself jumping all the way in. Trust me, you won’t regret it, and I can’t wait to see where things go from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #2

Jock as an artist is often thought of as one of the pinnacle weavers of stories within the world of the Dark Knight, with “Black Mirror” often thought of as a key story within the history of Batman. It’s why it is so disappointing that One Dark Knight stumbles over its clunky dialogue surrounded by absolutely gorgeous art. There’s plenty to like in this series, and Jock is able to throw in some interesting ideas, with one being that Batman’s very own brain synapses aren’t firing thanks to EMP’s powers. However, the dialogue from thugs and supporting characters bring down the comic series as a whole. The artwork and bones of this story works, but there’s so much else that simply stumbles along the way. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC VS. VAMPIRES #6

The guilty pleasure that is this outside-of-continuity story of superheroes versus the supernatural releases its best issue to date, with the surprising reveal of the vampire lord helping the series move toward an unpredictable, yet interesting future. If you’re looking for plenty of heroes falling before some blood suckers, this issue does that in spades, with the Bat Family on the receiving end of quite the beat down after a major victory. With the early issues setting up the pieces, it seems that the maxi-series is set to put into action its apocalyptic series of events that will surely see more heroes either transformed into creatures of the night, or dying in the heat of battle. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN SPECIAL #1

Every effort within the pages of this week’s Sensational Wonder Woman Special is an admirable one, as an ensemble of creators dive into a trio of standalone tales for the Amazon princess. The opening “Hell Hath No Fury,” which pits Wonder Woman and a young fan against the return of Blue Snowman, is a quietly revolutionary one in terms of representation, and the art from Paul Pelletier and Norm Rapmund is the right brand of dynamic and adorable. Scott Kolins’ “The Threnn of Doom,” which chronicles a pre-Golden Age tale involving Diana and Doctor Fate, is similarly crafted with interesting intentions, but has as slightly-erratic execution. The special truly becomes a must-read installment with “Swapped,” a delightful and surprising tale with an undeniably charming script from Stephanie Phillips. While there were elements of this special that I thoroughly enjoyed, its final chapter turns it into a real treat for Wonder Woman fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADOW WAR: ALPHA #1

I cannot believe I’m saying this, but there is nothing I didn’t like about Shadow War Alpha #1. Ra’s al Ghul decides all of his previous efforts to save the world his way have gotten him nowhere so he decides to try something completely different by turning himself in and bringing Talia with him. But just as he’s about to offer the world a way to save itself, he’s taken out by Deathstroke. Except, there’s a twist there and things are about to get crazier than ever with higher stakes than expected. This book has everything: a well-considered story that takes readers to unexpected places with characters, an engaging mystery, and even the fraught, complex relationships between parents and children—particularly Batman and Damian. Williamson nails it and sets up an incredible tale. The art isn’t exactly my cup of tea, but it’s still pretty solid and works will with the book and its story, tonally. Truly, this issue fires on all cylinders and I’m already eager for more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SWAMP THING #11

Readers return to Levi Kamel’s journey into the Green shortly after his apparent death beside his brother in The Swamp Thing #10. As a result of that destructive climax, this issue functions as a reset discovering where each of the surviving characters are now and how they’re continuing forward. That focus is primarily split between Jennifer Reece as she reaches out to new allies in an attempt to find Levi amidst the Green and Harper Pilgrim as he uses his discoveries to make himself immortal. These explorations and transformations focus the series squarely on the realm of ideas with avatars like the Swamp Thing functioning as physical embodiments of essential concepts. This aligns well with Mike Perkins’ style as the grit of surgeries and backwoods dens align with the metaphysical presentation of the Green. Dreamscapes and landscapes alike come alive under his inks and with impressive effects. This makes unpacking the fallout of The Swamp Thing #10 and establishing the conflicts for this “second season” all the more intriguing. I anticipate seeing where the story goes from here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #2

War for Earth-3 #2, unfortunately, suffers from most of the problems the first issue did. It’s overstuffed, kind of chaotic, messy, and seems kind of like an idea that wasn’t really thought all the way through. There are certainly elements that are interesting—Amanda Waller having a multiverse team at her disposal is something that, on its face, seems like it would be wild. But the problem is we never really get any real idea of what Waller’s master plan is. There are also major issues dealing with the very large roster of characters and even some obscure favorites do not help that. The art is also pretty awful. Still, there are moments that are interesting. It’s just the lack of cohesion and solid payoff that makes this very mediocre at best. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

The Beyond Corporation saga and this era of The Amazing Spider-Man draw to a close today as Ben Reilly, robbed of his memories, and Peter Parker face off. It’s been apparent where this story was building from the start and there aren’t many, if any, surprises to be found in Amazing Spider-Man #93. The tragedies and transitions are dictated by The Amazing Spider-Man #1 lurking just behind the corner and this finale often reads more like prelude as it establishes villains, supporting characters, and plenty of sub-plots for what’s ahead, even before the final few pages specifically tease those events. Even if the story underwhelms here at the end, it’s impossible to deny that the journey was a great deal of fun and the recent strengths of this series carry into this issue. Beyond tech remains consistently amusing and the critiques of corporate culture are sharp-witted; explosive action between two Spider-Men delivers plenty of fine-looking spectacle as well. While The Amazing Spider-Man #93 isn’t a highlight, it provides a fitting capstone for a consistently entertaining and interesting era of Spider-Man comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

Captain Marvel has one of the richest and most endearing supporting casts around and nowhere is that more evident than in Captain Marvel #37. The introduction of Binary only enriches the cast that much more, as not only is there the unfolding mystery of how she came to be and her limits, but she also provides a brilliant comedic foil to Carol and Lauri-Ell, who now has someone she can relate to a bit. These three make for a hilarious mix throughout the issue, but writer Kelly Thompson also mines the complexities of emotion for some heartbreak here and there as well. Once you throw in the delightful extended family of Jessica Drew, Haz-Mat, She-Hulk, and Monica Rambeau? Well, you’ve got yourself a comedy gold mine, but don’t worry, as artist Julius Ohta and colorist Ruth Redmond deliver several entertaining action sequences throughout for those who crave a little more action. It’s really the Binary scenes that will steal the show though, and issue #38 can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DARK AGES #6

Dark Ages #6 is a story constructed around moments, which is to say that there are specific moments designed for maximum impact—whether that’s for humor, action, or an instinctive coolness—with minimal concern for consistency of characterization or plotting. Doctor Octopus points out a key development in the most expository fashion possible before being torn asunder, despite his misgivings seeming rather obvious but unnoticed by all of the geniuses surrounding his party. Dark Ages is littered with moments like this and it’s especially egregious in the finale and this only serves to undermine the climactic battle at its end. Characters who were previously centered at the fore are nearly forgotten about altogether and the thesis delivered at the issue’s end hardly aligns with the story up to this point. The primary redeeming quality of Dark Ages remains a stylistic presentation filled with coherent action, expressive characters, and some excellent designs; it is the only thing consistent about the series. When disassembled for sharing on social media, Dark Ages #6 is bound to provoke some reactions, but when reading the entire issue it simply seems shoddy. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #2

If I had just two words to summarize Ghost Rider #2, there’s no doubt they’d be “Hot damn!” The title goes off the rails here in the most delightful of ways. It’s dark and grotesque. It’s part psychological thriller, part brutal slasher horror. And it’s even slightly noir. It’s the full package and if you’re not reading it, you’re missing out. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

HULK #5

Hulk #5 feels particularly vicious both in Hulk’s battles and in its portrayal of characters’ attitudes and consideration—or, lack of consideration—towards others. It seems as though everything in this darker take on Hulk is disposable with everyone from Thunderbolt Ross to Bruce Banner himself adopting that mindset from time to time. The chamber of ever-increasing difficulty Hulk fights zombies, gods, and demons in is a fitting analogy for the series overall in that it’s difficult to predict how it could grow more intense from here. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER #1

Jim Rugg’s artwork throughout Hulk: Grand Design #1 is outstanding. As a collection of visual notes made regarding Hulk comics of the 1960s and 70s, it provides a variety of styles that are often intriguing and compositions that are always excellent. Individual pages are consistently far better than the narrative being presented. The first few pages are a quick review of Hulk’s origins and earliest issues that only function well with an existing knowledge of Hulk comics. Rather than weaving these events together, there are large swaths of summary presented alongside much more interesting meditations on specific elements. One page retelling The Incredible Hulk #222 led me to immediately seek out the original work based on Rugg’s fearful retelling. Inclusions of media anachronisms are always interesting in their presentation. Yet there are just as many pages that fail to continue or even connect with what proceeded them, simply adding panels with an “and then” mentality that fails to connect. Hulk: Grand Design lacks a guiding thesis to connect the always-interesting designs, styles, and compositions on the page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Hickman’s run ended on an ominous note in Inferno #4, emphasizing how tightly the Quiet Council members’ fates are entwined and, in turn, how the council’s balance of power can determine Krakoa’s future or lack thereof. Immortal X-Men #1 doubles down on the mutant nation’s precarious position and increases the scope to make it feel like the latest field of play in a much larger and longer-running contest. Gillen, Werneck, and Curiel have successfully managed to find an inventive, exciting, and surprising new angle on what’s already the freshest take on the X-Men in decades, and this finely crafted debut issue will quickly have readers hooked. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRON FIST #2

After a debut that’s more or less the same we’ve seen from the character before, Iron Fist #2 does an excellent job of upsetting the status quo and giving Lin Lie his own time to shine as the Immortal Iron Fist. Wong and YG very much knock this issue out of the park, between an exceptional script and cut-throat action sequences. It’s honest to the essence of the character, and we get to see Lin Lie grow in real-time. This issue is just what the run needed to show it’s an excellent reimagining of the character. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36



Saladin Ahmed’s impressive run on Miles Morales continues with a trip into the multiverse. Where this chapter struggles though is in the relationship between pencils and inks. Artist Christopher Allen is credited with penciling the issue while also splitting inking duties with Victor Olazaba and Scott Hanna, resulting in a staggering inconsistency across character and environment appearances in some pages. The quality dip isn’t frequent and limited to just a couple of spots but it’s big enough that it really detracts from what’s going on, which seems to be building toward the next confrontation if also spinning wheels a little for the sake of fun cameos. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILK #3

Silk #3 turns our heroine’s world upside down when a power-hungry witch from the past comes for her power. A string of revealing conversations leads Silk to figure out her target’s plan, but things get wild when we learn about the Korean woman’s past. As religion and technology come into view, Silk must find a way to rediscover her youth when her new foe drains the power our hero worked so hard to cultivate. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #3

Given the setup in issue #2 and the reveals in this issue’s final pages, Silver Surfer: Rebirth might be heading toward an exciting destination, but the journey there has been rather dull. So much time is spent rehashing relationships that we’ve seen explored on Marvel pages for years. We’re no further into the story after three issues than we were after one. Rebirth needs some real direction and purpose if it wants to achieve any sort of satisfying conclusion. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-WOMAN #21

Spider-Woman #21 is a satisfying and thoroughly entertaining culmination of Karla Pacheco, Pere Perez, Frank D’Armata, and Travis Lanham’s two-year run on the character, and when I say it’s literally every single thing you’ve loved about their run distilled into just one issue, that is not hyperbole in the least. Spider-Woman #21 is a treasure trove of witty banter, hilarious puns, and thrilling action that captures what makes the character such a delight, and then throws a generous helping of dinosaurs in for good measure Never taking itself too seriously and always making Spider-Woman look like the complete badass she is, the issue clicks at a frenzied pace while also bringing threads like Rebecca’s battle against her father to their natural conclusion (again, with some dinosaurs thrown in, because dinosaurs rule). Perez and D’Armata have brought an edge to Jessica’s fighting style throughout this series that is readily apparent here as well, and hopefully, this new lethality sticks around with Jess for the long haul. I adored this series through and through, and this couldn’t have been a better send-off. Bravo, and here’s hoping we get to see round two someday. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

This issue fully delivers on the promise of its title, as it features bounty hunters in the Star Wars galaxy, but outside of that, there’s little else to celebrate in regards to a compelling narrative. Continuing the exploits of T’onga, Bossk, Zukcuss, and more, this chapter serves more as an extended action sequence, which would have been just as effective without dialogue as with it. While that does prove the effectiveness of the kinetic action and the break-neck intensity of the conflict, it also feels like a squandered opportunity to tell any sort of engaging story. There are a few too many characters in this series pulling the storyline in too many directions, making it hard to invest in any character’s journey, even if that journey brings with it some exciting action. This series has always struggled with finding a balance between an engaging story and merely offering a handful of exciting battles, with this installment leaning much more into the latter than the former. Hopefully with this means the upcoming issue could lean more into the story elements of the concept to deliver something more fulfilling and explore a story that’s actually worthy of being told. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-CELLENT #2

X-Cellent #2 maintains a longstanding X-Statix tradition in zigging exactly where readers expect the story to zag. Despite the obvious cliffhanger from the series’ debut, issue #2 focuses primarily on the recently-returned Zeitgeist and still provides plenty of dialogue for Vivisector. Zeitgeist was primarily defined by his ego when the X-Statix first appeared and never had much space to expand upon that. Here it’s clear the man is a genuine narcissist displayed in forms both humorous and disquieting. While the retcons applied to comics from more than 20 years ago don’t make for thrilling reading, the exploits of these two truly bizarre teams deliver an abundance of idiosyncratic cartooning from Michael Allred with Peter Milligan’s sardonic sense of humor accompanying them perfectly. It’s unclear exactly how these teams will shape up even next month but it’s certain that watching them evolve will continue being an absolute hoot. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

X-Men Unlimited: Latitude is a great one-shot story centered entirely around Wolverine. Writer Johnathan Hickman and artist Declan Shalvey deliver a comic that puts Logan in a battle with A.I.M. that only gets progressively more asinine as it progresses. The best quality of Latitude is that it’s largely separated from the rest of the current X-Men stories that Marvel is telling, which means the barrier of entry to enjoy this is extremely low. If you’re a sucker for good Wolverine stories, this is an easy recommendation. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALMOST AMERICAN #5

It would be one thing if Almost American were simply boring, but it seems to omit the most interesting aspects of its narrative with purpose. This may be due to legal or safety issues considering the subject matter, but none of that makes what’s left on the page any less impotent. The climactic confrontation in this issue is so filled with uncertainty and lacking in context that it’s difficult to consider seriously. It is also portrayed with a collection of comical stereotypes that undermines any sense that this really happened, even though it’s based on true events. Most of the issue is dedicated to summarization of a story that sounds far more interesting than the banal exchange of secrets detailed over 5 issues of mediocre artwork in this series. A lack of support from the CIA and FBI combined with the construction of a network makes the story of this couple’s immigration seem far more interesting than the spy story that was promised and never told. Cliched writing, anti-dramatic sequences, and the omission of any interesting aspects leaves Almost American dead on arrival. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

APEX LEGENDS: OVERTIME #4

Apex Legends: Overtime has been an interesting offshoot from the video game franchise. The storytelling in this mini-series was never all that compelling (and it sometimes felt too busy), but it was still largely fun to see the iconic characters from the battle royale shooter in the comic book medium. Not to mention, the artwork throughout has been consistently vibrant and reflects the source material well. If you’re a big fan of Apex, Overtime is definitely a series that you could find enjoyment in. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASTRO CITY: THAT WAS THEN… SPECIAL #1

Astro City: That Was Then… Special is a clear indicator that Busiek and Anderson haven’t lost a step since the last trip into their brightly colored world of superheroes. While the comic serves to introduce a new mystery into the world of Astro City, it also shows the creative team haven’t stopped finding new ways to use superheroes as a lens to examine the very human feelings we all have, which sometime don’t have a clear resolution. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrates its 25th anniversary with this one-shot special that doesn’t seem to have much to say about Buffy or its legacy. The first portion of the issue is an epilogue to the underwhelming multiverse storyline that’s pretty much one long, not particularly well-executed action sequence. A couple of stories recapture some of the charms of the original series, the first focusing on Tara and Willow’s relationship and the second showing the best side of Xander Harris. The final story is a big reveal setting up the upcoming The Vampire Slayer series, confirming the identity of the eponymous Slayer. Boom’s Buffy comics have worn out the multiverse’s appeal in such record time that what should be an exciting pitch feels exhausting, especially since, at first impression, it mostly seems like switching places while still playing familiar roles. It’s not a terrible package, but it hardly feels like the celebration it ought to be. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE HARBINGER #6

The Harbringer #6 consists of a whole lot of talking with not as much action which isn’t always a problem, but it is when the whole lot of talking doesn’t end up adding much. This felt more like a catch-up issue for Faith and Peter than anything else, an issue that summed up and skipped past an hour of conversation and still felt too long-winded. Humanization and a sense of normalcy is expected and needed to show what’s at stake, and the meta humor employed in #6 worked to a degree, but it’s a shame to go so long seeing so little of the Psiots’ powers when they’re so unique. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE HEATHENS #5

The Heathens wraps up this week with issue #5 and it’s honestly the best book of the series. After the previous issues were a bit disjointed and even chaotic with their storytelling, this issue tightens it all up and leaves the reader with not only plenty of action, but finally some explanations. Things actually make a little bit of sense this issue and while it’s too little, too late in terms of being enough to really instill any emotional stakes for the reader, at least there’s some meat to things to enjoy. The problem is that because we get this so late in the game, the resolution just feels lackluster, something that’s compounded by the fact that there’s what’s meant to be a sinister twist at the end that really doesn’t pack the punch it should. By now we already know Stalin is the bad guy. The ending should be no actual surprise. Better-written than previous issues, but still a bit rushed, it’s a reasonable enough ending. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE SILVER LANTERN CLUB #5

For a universe that has routinely found innovative ways to tie its large mythos together in surprising fashion, Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club has concluded its five issue run as one of the least essential reads in the entire canon. Written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, the series final issue deals with yet another yarn of a story about olden haunts in London and the titular group. The singular narrative of this story works fine and pays off in a fun way but it’s held down by the routinely bland artwork of Christopher Mitten. Mignola regular Ben Stenbeck provided the bookends once again, thankfully given more real estate than usual, and he makes good use of it all. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE #2

The story continues to move along at a steady pace, as we spend more time inside the mind of one of our hired killers. There’s a compelling opening with someone being murdered, which matches another death around the midpoint of the comic. Denis appears to have a solid grasp on how the game works as far as government hit jobs, political scheming, and other under-the-table dealings go. We even get to see some of our protagonist’s personal life at his day job and how well that’s going for him. There’s a lot to enjoy in Affairs of the State, which makes me interested in seeing how it ultimately comes to an end. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEWBURN #5

Newburn #5 introduces multiple status quo shifts for the titular detective, some of which are bound to last longer than others in “Luck Ran Out.” It’s a prison story and quickly settles into its new setting by focusing on Newburn’s survival behind bars. The fish-out-of-water element makes for an intriguing change of pace as Newburn finds himself without allies for the first time in their series. Following him down that rabbit hole to discover exactly why he’s behind bars and how he expects to escape is the thrill of this plot. However, as enjoyable as another one-and-done Newburn mystery turns out to be, it’s the commentary on the character that resonates most loudly. By issue’s end there’s a lot for readers to consider and plenty of red flags for Emily as she continues sticking around the ultimate enforcer of New York City’s criminal empires. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #13

Radiant Black threw everyone a curveball when it killed its lead character, but now Nathan’s back and causing all sorts of intriguing ripple effects in the Radiant world. Perhaps I assumed that Nathan would be playing a smaller role in this series even though he was back in the fold, but Kyle Higgins goes a different route and so far it’s paying off, as seeing Nathan’s world finally coming together somewhat gives him a different perspective on the power he was once supposed to wield and the friend who is now wielding it. Malcolm does feel as if he steps backward just a bit, but it’s understandable to a degree, especially after seeing not only the other figures in his life but also who he is up against. By the way, Higgins crafted one despicable villain, and you can feel Malcolm’s sheer disgust with him as the issue ends. Marcelo Costa and Raul Angulo deliver some dynamic work throughout the issue too, though that last sequence steals the show. Radiant Black continues to take chances, and so far it’s had stellar results, so hopefully, it doesn’t stop anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #6

A rare misstep occurs in Rick Remender and André Lima Araújo’s typically solid series comes in issue #6, specifically in a mega-exposition dump that reveals major character beats that recontextualize the entire series. For a series where Remender seems especially cognizant of when to use empty space and let the artwork tell the story for him it’s a moment that doesn’t fully work. Araújo’s artwork remains solid across the board though, filling in yet another mysterious new corner of the series that is ripe for further exploration, even if we never get it. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ROGUE SUN #2

Rogue Sun‘s sophomore issue quickly hits the beats glossed over in the comics’ first issue, and it makes the title’s second issue nearly as good as it can be. Carrying on the coming-of-age tale established last month, Rogue Sun #2 continues to pump up this Radiant Black world with some extra building. While the universe’s other titles run dangerously close to crossing the line of redundancy, Parrott’s script here does the job in helping set itself a part of the rest. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #1

Let me get one thing out of the way—the entire first half of Season of the Bruja opens on a well-executed fight scene with absolutely no context, creating a jarring experience of trying to determine the characters, their relationship to each other, and even the status quo and parameters of the series itself. It’s a choice that is bold but a little perplexing, and even as the issue progresses and begins to build any foundation of its fictional world, it almost creates the feeling that a reader is dipping into the second issue or second arc of the series. That being said, the art from Sara Soler is adorably executed, and Aaron Duran’s script lays down an intriguing enough groundwork to keep me curious about what the next issue holds. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21

Something is Killing the Children #21 was billed s the return of Erica Slaughter, and that is indeed correct. However, she really isn’t the star of this particular issue, but in this case I didn’t necessarily mind. James Tynion IV introduces us to Gabi, a child who has lost everyone to the monsters Erica is so skilled at killing. That said, it’s not the monsters we’ve come to expect from the series, and the new wrinkle is a welcome one, and injects the series with some welcome mystery after getting to know so much about The Order over the past arc. Werther Dell’Edera and Miquel Muerto know how to make a creature unsettling, creating a sense of dread and unease even by just watching them walk and shuffle around, and Andworld Design’s creepy sound effects complete the terrorizing trifecta. A little more of Erica would have made the issue even better, and it was disappointing to see her so briefly, but this is a great foundation for a new arc and gets things started on a high note. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #328

Rory McConville pens one of the best issues of Spawn in months, delivering actual moments of character building within the page and not relegated to a side note that offers something the dialogue and art didn’t (the typical McFarlane style). Carlo Barberi does great work as usual, at least when he’s given something engaging to do as an artist. An opening sequence with Spawn taking on commandos and another featuring Forsaken are standouts in stylized comic book action, while moments of lowered momentum and dialogue dumps offer little for him as a visual exercise. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #2

The journey of a girl and her giant continues in Step by Bloody Step #2 in an issue every bit as striking and enthralling as the series’ debut. This stage focuses on exploring the mysteries established in the first outing; elements like the girl’s magical blood and the military forces tracking the pair are both provided with greater detail and depth. While the exact relationships between these different forces remain uncertain, the power dynamics are always clear ensuring that any lingering questions will either be addressed or are inessential to the story at hand. In the meanwhile, Matías Bergara opens astounding new environments as the unending journey continues. Each spread in the issue is an invitation to wonder with unique flora and fauna filling colorful alien landscapes. These moments also offer a necessary respite from the violence that consistently seeks out the protagonists. Bergara’s work serves to remind readers of the potential for wonder and joy in the midst of conquest and terror, and thus encourages readers to sympahtize with both of the silent wanderers constantly moving ahead. It’s uncertain how all of these elements will collide and to what ends, but there is no doubt that regardless of the destination, this journey is a masterful comics creation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #127

There’s a gnarliness to Pablo Tunica’s artwork that serves them well in this issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It isn’t just a means of conveying the unnerving nature of Jasper Barlowe and his “practice,” There are also acts of violence that, despite not being rendered with particular graphicness, are grisly and chilling to behold. Sophie Campbell does an admirable job of tactfully navigating discussion about self-worth and body-altering surgery, unafraid to state “it’s complicated” when it is. For a story about a fringe community trying to support itself, broadly, and its members, specifically, the idea of someone like Barlowe preying about such personal needs and vulnerabilities is fascinating and appropriately sinister. Having Venus’ reintroduction somehow tied up all of this makes the story even more compelling. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ANNUAL 2022 #1

This year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual by Juni Ba and Ronda Pattison is a nice standalone story about the four brothers dealing with the loss of their father Splinter and grappling with the increased responsibilities that come with growing older. Those responsibilities have led to the group drifting apart, so Leonardo suggests a bonding exercise of sorts. The awkwardness that the four feel at the beginning of the comic is palpable and this comic does an excellent job of showing four people who love each other but whose grief has found a way to push them apart in unexpected ways. Pattison’s artwork is also an absolute joy to look at, filled with innovative dynamicity at multiple points. Overall, this is a fun comic that delivers a touching moment for readers. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: WAR’S END #2

Transformers: World’s End #2 picks up the pace a bit with multiple forces descending on Exarchon’s location. There’s plenty of action to be had, though it remains difficult to feel invested in much of it. There are some nice cartooning bits, especially involving Soundwave and Starscream’s jockeying for Megatron’s favor. The splash page at the end also does a solid job of selling the “uh, oh” reveal at the end as things seem poised to go from bad to worse. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5